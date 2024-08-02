Saudi Cup 2020 title awarded to Midnight Bisou after Maximum Security is disqualified

RIYADH: The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia has disqualified the winning horse Maximum Security from the Saudi Cup 2020 after an inquiry showed that its trainer Jason Servis had been involved in misconduct, misadministration, and corrupt practices.
JCSA’s Stewards Committee awarded the title of the winner of the race — which was held at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racecourse on Feb. 29, 2020 — to Midnight Bisou.
The inquiry into the charges took place on May 22-23 this year at the King Abdulaziz Racecourse, where Servis was put on notice of the inquiry and invited to attend remotely, by himself, or by legal representation, but chose not to do so.
The Stewards Committee determined that the charges issued against Servis were proved and handed him a lifetime ban from racing in Saudi Arabia.
In respect of Maximum Security and the race, it was ordered that the placings be altered to reflect Maximum Security’s disqualification and the prize money to be redistributed accordingly.
A JCSA spokesman said: “The JCSA is satisfied that, following a full disciplinary process, the charges affecting the outcome of the 2020 Saudi Cup have now been determined by the Stewards Committee following a proper investigation.
“The JCSA will abide by the decision of the Stewards Committee. The JCSA looks forward to continuing with preparations for the Saudi Cup 2025 and the 2026 Asian Racing Conference with this matter concluded.”
The spokesman extended the committee’s congratulations to Midnight Bisou.
The JCSA announced the new result had Midnight Bisou in first place, ahead of Benbatl and Mucho Gusto, in second and third respectively.
Fourth to 13th in the race were Tacitus, Gold Dream, Chrysoberyl, Mjjack, Magic Wand, Gronkowski, McKinzie, Great Scot, North America and Capezzano.
Arab News reported at the time of the race that Maximum Security had made history in front of King Salman as the first winner of the Saudi Cup, claiming the winning prize of $10 million in the world’s richest horse race.
Luis Saez rode the Servis-trained 4-year-old to a victory many had predicted, leaving Midnight Bisou in second ($3.5 million) and Benbatl third ($2 million).
