You are here

  • Home
  • Arab press assaulted and harassed by both Israel and Hezbollah
War on Gaza

Arab press assaulted and harassed by both Israel and Hezbollah

Arab press assaulted and harassed by both Israel and Hezbollah
Mourners and colleagues recite a prayer over the body of Al-Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail al-Ghoul, killed along with his cameraman Rami al-Refee in an Israeli strike during their coverage of Gaza's Al-Shati refugee camp, on July 31, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6kcbw

Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Arab press assaulted and harassed by both Israel and Hezbollah

Arab press assaulted and harassed by both Israel and Hezbollah
  • Violent incidents underscore the growing threats faced by journalists in the region
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Recent incidents involving attacks on the media have heightened concerns about press freedom and journalist safety in the Arab world.

Separate assaults on an MTV crew in Lebanon by Hezbollah members and accusations by the Israeli Defense Forces against a journalist killed in Gaza underscore the growing threats faced by journalists in the region.
On Thursday evening, the IDF confirmed that it had killed Al-Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul in an airstrike in Gaza, alongside cameraman Ramy El Rify, claiming Al-Ghoul was a Hamas operative involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Al-Jazeera dismissed these allegations as “baseless,” asserting they were attempts to justify the deliberate killing of its journalists.
Earlier this week, MTV reporter Nawal Berry and cameraman Dany Tanios revealed in an interview that they were assaulted and had their equipment broken by four men while attempting to cover the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a south Beirut suburb, which killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr.
Both incidents have been widely condemned by human rights organizations and press freedom advocates, reigniting discussions around press safety in the region during such a critical juncture.
Commenting on the Israeli killing, CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg stated, “Journalists are civilians and should never be targeted,” and demanded an explanation from Israel for what appeared to be a direct strike on Al-Jazeera journalists.
Al Jazeera, in its statement, refuted the Israeli accusations that Al-Ghoul was a member of the elite Nukhba unit who participated in the Oct. 7 attack and instructed Hamas operatives on how to record operations, dismissing them as an attempt to justify the deliberate killing of its journalists.

HIGHLIGHTS

• On Thursday evening, the IDF confirmed that it had killed Al-Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul in an airstrike in Gaza, alongside cameraman Ramy El Rify, claiming Al-Ghoul was a Hamas operative involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

• Earlier this week, MTV reporter Nawal Berry and cameraman Dany Tanios revealed in an interview that they were assaulted and had their equipment broken by four men while attempting to cover the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a south Beirut suburb.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Committee to Protect Journalists  reported that at least 113 journalists and media workers have been among the more than 39,000 killed, making it the deadliest period for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992.
Of these, 108 were Palestinian, two Israeli, and three Lebanese.
While attacks on the press by Israel, particularly targeting Al Jazeera, have been documented well before the conflict began, the recent incident involving Hezbollah members attacking the MTV crew has taken many by surprise.
Despite Hezbollah supporters having a history of assaulting and threatening journalists, the violence against the MTV crew highlights the escalating dangers faced by the media.
Tanios, in his interview, recounted that he and his colleague were assaulted when a few men saw the MTV logo on his camera.
“They asked what we were covering, and I told them we’re here to cover the event that took place here,” he said.
“I told them we’re your siblings; we’re here to support you, we’re not against you,” adding that if some people “have a problem with MTV,” the journalists working for the channel should not pay the price.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

IDF claims journalist killed was Hamas operative, Al Jazeera denies allegation as ‘baseless’
Media
IDF claims journalist killed was Hamas operative, Al Jazeera denies allegation as ‘baseless’
Mourners surround bodies of Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami Al-Refee, killed in Israeli strike.
Media
Al Jazeera condemns ‘assassination’ of its two journalists in Israeli strikes

BBC under fire after accusation of ‘gaslighting’ staff over antisemitic concerns

BBC under fire after accusation of ‘gaslighting’ staff over antisemitic concerns
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

BBC under fire after accusation of ‘gaslighting’ staff over antisemitic concerns

BBC under fire after accusation of ‘gaslighting’ staff over antisemitic concerns
  • More than 200 Jewish staff sign letter calling for inquiry into ‘serious institutional racism problem’
  • BBC chairperson Samir Shah accused of dismissive approach after suggesting signatories use formal routes for making complaints
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC is facing criticism after accusations that it has “gaslighted” staff who raised concerns about the handling of antisemitic complaints in the corporation.

More than 200 Jewish staff members, contributors and suppliers signed a letter addressed to Samir Shah, the BBC chairperson, calling for an inquiry into what they described as a potential “serious institutional racism problem.”

The letter cited social media posts and “impartiality breaches in matters of public controversy relating to Israel and Gaza,” highlighting comments by “Match of the Day” presenter Gary Lineker, “The Apprentice” contestant Asif Munaf, and several BBC Arabic staff members.

It also included a 30-page dossier of anonymous complaints detailing staff experiences of antisemitism and the associated fear and mental health toll on Jewish BBC employees.

Responding to the letter, Shah stated that the board “holds the (BBC) executive to account through the assurances we seek and the questions we ask of the decision-making process.”

He urged the signatories to use the BBC’s formal routes for making complaints, adding: “I am satisfied that where we have made errors, the executive have acted appropriately and handled matters in accordance with the guidelines as they apply to my colleagues.”

According to reports by The Guardian, Shah’s response was met with anger from some of the signatories, who felt frustrated by what they perceived as the broadcaster’s “gaslighting” approach to its Jewish staff.

The controversy arises days after former BBC TV news presenter Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent pictures of children, along with accusations of abuse on “Strictly Come Dancing.”

These incidents increased pressure on the corporation and raised questions about its ability to effectively address such problems.

Topics: media BBC antisemitism

Related

Columbia University suspends 3 deans over ‘antisemitic’ text messages
Media
Columbia University suspends 3 deans over ‘antisemitic’ text messages
Student anger mounts over Harvard findings on campus antisemitism, Islamophobia
Media
Student anger mounts over Harvard findings on campus antisemitism, Islamophobia

Netflix signs first-look deal with Ramy Youssef

Netflix signs first-look deal with Ramy Youssef
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Netflix signs first-look deal with Ramy Youssef

Netflix signs first-look deal with Ramy Youssef
  • Artist, production company will develop, create new scripted projects
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian American comedian, writer, actor and director Ramy Youssef has signed a first-look deal with Netflix through his production company Cairo Cowboy.

A first-look deal is when a producer or writer has an agreement with a network or streamer that allows the latter to have the first right of refusal to anything developed by the former for the duration of the arrangement.

Youssef and his production company will develop and create new scripted projects as part of the deal.

Youssef first collaborated with Netflix as the co-creator and executive producer of the award-winning series “Mo” alongside Mo Amer.

He is known for creating and starring in “Ramy” on the US streaming platform Hulu, which won him a Golden Globe in 2020 in the category Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

He recently received a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, for directing the episode “Honeydew” from the TV series “The Bear.”

Topics: Ramy Youssef Netflix

Related

Ramy Youssef nabs Emmy nomination for directing ‘The Bear’ episode
Lifestyle
Ramy Youssef nabs Emmy nomination for directing ‘The Bear’ episode
Cinema for Gaza auction raises over $300,000 with the aid of Annie Lennox, Jonathan Glazer, Ramy Youssef and more
Lifestyle
Cinema for Gaza auction raises over $300,000 with the aid of Annie Lennox, Jonathan Glazer, Ramy Youssef and more

Pakistan seeks to block VPN workaround to ban on X

Pakistan seeks to block VPN workaround to ban on X
Updated 02 August 2024
Follow

Pakistan seeks to block VPN workaround to ban on X

Pakistan seeks to block VPN workaround to ban on X
  • Social media platform has been blocked since February due to security concerns
  • Despite a 70 percent drop in platform’s use, users have resorted to VPN to sidestep the block
Updated 02 August 2024

LONDON: Pakistan is aiming to block the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, to prevent users from accessing the social media platform, X, as they seek to circumvent the current ban on it.

The Express Tribune reported on Thursday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will conduct a screening process to whitelist compliant VPNs, effectively limiting public access to specific services.

PTA Chairman Hafeezur Rehman, in a meeting with the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, confirmed that only selected VPNs would be allowed following the whitelisting process.

Pakistan blocked access to X ahead of national elections in February this year, citing national security concerns and the platform’s failure to comply with government directives and address concerns about the misuse of its platform.

The move has been criticized by rights groups as an attempt to limit the free flow of information.

Rehman said that Musk’s platform complied with only 7 percent of content-related complaints from the government over the past three months.

Despite a significant 70 percent drop in X’s use in Pakistan, users have been bypassing the ban through VPN services, which establish a digital connection between the device and a remote server, allowing them to sidestep website blocks and firewalls.

During the meeting, Rehman also discussed plans for a 5G auction scheduled for March-April next year. Additionally, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressed the issue of taxation on social media earnings.

Rehman said that the PTA was prepared to lift the ban on X whenever the government requested it.

Pakistan is the world’s fifth-largest nation by population, with 57 percent having Internet access, according to government data.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration has cracked down on users propagating political or religious belligerence and making allegations against the nation’s powerful military on social media.

Many Internet users have been detained on allegations such as running a hate campaign against the army.

Topics: X Pakistan Ban

IDF claims journalist killed was Hamas operative, Al Jazeera denies allegation as ‘baseless’

IDF claims journalist killed was Hamas operative, Al Jazeera denies allegation as ‘baseless’
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

IDF claims journalist killed was Hamas operative, Al Jazeera denies allegation as ‘baseless’

IDF claims journalist killed was Hamas operative, Al Jazeera denies allegation as ‘baseless’
  • Qatari network said claim that Ismail Al-Ghoul took part in Oct. 7 attack is an attempt to justify the deliberate killing of its journalists
  • Al-Ghoul was killed along cameraman Ramy El Rify in an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Wednesday
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that it had killed Al-Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul in an airstrike in Gaza, saying he was a Hamas operative who had taken part in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Al-Jazeera dismissed what it said were “baseless allegations” which it said were an attempt to justify the deliberate killing of its journalists.
“The network condemns the accusations against its correspondent Ismail Al-Ghoul, without providing any proof, documentation or video,” it said in a statement, adding that it reserved the right to take legal action against those responsible.
The Qatari broadcaster said on Wednesday that Al-Ghoul and cameraman Ramy El Rify were both killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City while on an assignment to film near the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas chief killed in Iran earlier on the same day.
The Israeli military said Al-Ghoul was a member of the elite Nukhba unit who took part in the Oct. 7 attack and instructed Hamas operatives on how to record operations, and it said he was involved in recording and publicizing attacks on Israeli troops.
“His activities in the field were a vital part of Hamas’ military activity,” it said in a statement.
Al-Jazeera said Al-Ghoul had worked for the network since November 2023 and his only profession was as a journalist.
It said he had been arrested and detained at Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern part of the Gaza Strip when it was taken by Israeli forces in March before being released, which it said “debunks and refutes their false claim of his affiliation with any organization.”
The Israeli government has banned Al-Jazeera from operating in Israel, accusing it of posing a threat to national security.
Al Jazeera, which has been heavily critical of Israel’s campaign in Gaza, has denied inciting violence.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said the deaths of the two Al-Jazeera crew raised to 165 the number of Palestinian journalists killed by Israeli fire since Oct 7.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Al Jazeera Journalists

Related

Mourners surround bodies of Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami Al-Refee, killed in Israeli strike.
Media
Al Jazeera condemns ‘assassination’ of its two journalists in Israeli strikes
Sky News journalist faces confrontation over Hezbollah ‘militia’ reference
Media
Sky News journalist faces confrontation over Hezbollah ‘militia’ reference

Turkiye blocks access to Instagram platform but gives no reason

Turkiye blocks access to Instagram platform but gives no reason
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Turkiye blocks access to Instagram platform but gives no reason

Turkiye blocks access to Instagram platform but gives no reason
  • Turkiye blocks access to Instagram: communications authority
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkiye has blocked access to social media platform Instagram, the infotech regulator said on Friday, without stating a reason or duration for the ban, which also left the platform’s mobile app inaccessible.
The move follows comments on Wednesday by Turkish communications official Fahrettin Altun, criticizing the platform for what he called its decision to block condolence posts on the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, a key official of Palestinian militant group Hamas.
“This is censorship, pure and simple,” Altun, the communications director of the Turkish presidency, said on X, adding that Instagram had not cited any policy violations for its action.
There was no immediate comment from Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc. on either the ban or Altun’s comments.
Turkiye’s Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) published the Aug. 2 decision on its website.

Topics: Turkiye Instagram

Related

Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war
Media
Instagram removes Democracy Now posts about Gaza war
Meta to blur Instagram messages containing nudity in latest move for teen safety
Media
Meta to blur Instagram messages containing nudity in latest move for teen safety

Latest updates

Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
Turkish Airlines postpones Friday night flights to Iran, state media says
Airplanes of Turkish Airlines sit on a tarmac at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. (REUTERS file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.