Flash flood kills one in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

RIYADH: A flash flood from the mountains of southwestern Saudi Arabia swept away part of a bridge in Jazan province, killing one person on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The news channel aired images of two vehicles caught up in the floodwaters, one of them crushed by a collapsed bridge support.
It said several people were also injured in the bridge collapse at an important crossroads inland from the city of Jazan.
The National Center for Meteorology warned Saturday that more heavy rainfall was still to come in Jazan province, with thunderstorms forecast in the mountains.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince offered their condolences on Saturday to Indian President Droupadi Murmu after landslides set off by torrential rains killed over 300 people in Kerala.
In separate cables of condolences to Murmu, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said they hoped that the missing would return safely and wished the injured a swift recovery.
They also expressed their condolences to the president, the families of the deceased, and the Indian people, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Heavy rain in the southern coastal state, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, caused landslides in the hills of Wayanad district early on Tuesday, sending torrents of mud, water and tumbling boulders downhill and burying or sweeping people to their deaths as they slept.
The disaster, the worst in Kerala since deadly floods in 2018, has led to the death of over 300 people with nearly 200 still missing, authorities have said.
RIYADH: A Saudi makeup artist with a gift for glamour is hoping to use his growing social media presence to inspire men and women across the region.
Ali Majed has almost 600,000 followers on TikTok and has been an ambassador for French beauty products retailer Sephora since 2022.
Despite his links to one of the giants of the industry, his online content regularly features lesser known brands from around the region.
“I’ve always had a passion for beauty, for as long as I can remember,” Majed told Arab News.
“Even when I didn’t quite realize it fully, because I was so young, I knew there was something about this world of creativity and glamour that was calling out to me.”
When he is not promoting Sephora products, Majed spends his time working on a range of his own.
“My brand came about as a result of my constant contemplation of how I could support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts, not just in the region, but globally.
“If there’s anything I can do to make someone feel less alone and empower them to pursue their dreams, I’ll work on that immediately.”
Majed is one of a number of Saudi men who are making waves in the beauty industry. He said his interest was piqued by the boom in social media coverage that started around seven or eight years ago.
“That was the time where makeup content had made its way onto mainstream social media, planting its feet firmly into the ground, announcing that it was here to stay. And I enjoyed every second of it,” he said.
In 2022, Majed joined the Sephora Squad, a program for beauty content creators in the Middle East.
“It’s safe to say that (it) has taught me a tremendous amount of things about my job, whether it be the behind the scenes of the beauty industry or the influencer world and how to navigate that space as well.”
To those hoping to follow in his footsteps, Majed said it is all about being happy in what you do.
“Make sure this is something that you’re not only passionate about, but also something that sparks joy in you,” he said.
“It’s one thing to be incredibly interested in a certain field, for whatever reason, but when that interest is supplemented by a feeling of fulfillment and happiness, that is what will make you unstoppable.”
Majed said he took his inspiration from the first Saudi men to put themselves forward as beauty ambassadors.
“I have observed and learned from Bassam Fattouh, Fady Khataya, Issam Majed, Mohammed Hindash and many more,” he said.
“These men were each pioneers in their own way, masters of their signature techniques and also inspirations to many more like them within the region.”
These days, Majed is a beauty leader in his own right, with many other content creators complimenting him and citing him as an inspiration. Though his newfound fame still leaves him a little surprised.
“A fan recognized me and asked for a picture at a concert,” he said. “I was thrilled that someone wanted to take a selfie with me, as I didn’t realize that was something that could happen.”
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 21,049 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
According to an official report, a total of 13,209 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 5,177 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,663 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 1,540 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 56 percent were Ethiopian, 43 percent Yemeni, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 42 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and five were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), as well as confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.
RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to assist vulnerable individuals and families in Yemen, Jordan and Sudan by distributing food, shelter and medical supplies.
In Yemen, KSrelief provided shelter bags and tents to 21 families in the Al-Abr district of Hadramout governorate, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Additionally, 1,411 food baskets were distributed in Hadibu and Qalansiyah districts of Socotra governorate, benefiting 8,466 people, and 2,123 food baskets were given in Al-Khokha and Hays districts of Hodeidah governorate, benefiting 14,861 individuals.
In Jordan, KSrelief clinics offered medical services to 2,511 people within one week at the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees.
In Sudan, KSrelief distributed 900 food baskets to displaced families in Gedaref state, benefiting 4,420 individuals.