Flash flood kills one in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Beautiful boy: Saudi influencer just wants to inspire

RIYADH: A Saudi makeup artist with a gift for glamour is hoping to use his growing social media presence to inspire men and women across the region.

Ali Majed has almost 600,000 followers on TikTok and has been an ambassador for French beauty products retailer Sephora since 2022.

Despite his links to one of the giants of the industry, his online content regularly features lesser known brands from around the region.

Beauty influencer Ali Majid says he wants to ‘support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts.’ (Supplied)

“I’ve always had a passion for beauty, for as long as I can remember,” Majed told Arab News.

“Even when I didn’t quite realize it fully, because I was so young, I knew there was something about this world of creativity and glamour that was calling out to me.”

When he is not promoting Sephora products, Majed spends his time working on a range of his own.

HIGH LIGHTS • Ali Majed has almost 600,000 followers on TikTok and has been an ambassador for French beauty products retailer Sephora since 2022. • Majed’s interest was piqued by the boom in social media coverage that started around seven or eight years ago. • His online content regularly features lesser known brands from around the region.

“My brand came about as a result of my constant contemplation of how I could support other aspiring beauty enthusiasts, not just in the region, but globally.

“If there’s anything I can do to make someone feel less alone and empower them to pursue their dreams, I’ll work on that immediately.”

Majed is one of a number of Saudi men who are making waves in the beauty industry. He said his interest was piqued by the boom in social media coverage that started around seven or eight years ago.

“That was the time where makeup content had made its way onto mainstream social media, planting its feet firmly into the ground, announcing that it was here to stay. And I enjoyed every second of it,” he said.

In 2022, Majed joined the Sephora Squad, a program for beauty content creators in the Middle East.

“It’s safe to say that (it) has taught me a tremendous amount of things about my job, whether it be the behind the scenes of the beauty industry or the influencer world and how to navigate that space as well.”

To those hoping to follow in his footsteps, Majed said it is all about being happy in what you do.

“Make sure this is something that you’re not only passionate about, but also something that sparks joy in you,” he said.

“It’s one thing to be incredibly interested in a certain field, for whatever reason, but when that interest is supplemented by a feeling of fulfillment and happiness, that is what will make you unstoppable.”

Majed said he took his inspiration from the first Saudi men to put themselves forward as beauty ambassadors.

“I have observed and learned from Bassam Fattouh, Fady Khataya, Issam Majed, Mohammed Hindash and many more,” he said.

“These men were each pioneers in their own way, masters of their signature techniques and also inspirations to many more like them within the region.”

These days, Majed is a beauty leader in his own right, with many other content creators complimenting him and citing him as an inspiration. Though his newfound fame still leaves him a little surprised.

“A fan recognized me and asked for a picture at a concert,” he said. “I was thrilled that someone wanted to take a selfie with me, as I didn’t realize that was something that could happen.”