Bahraini nationals top list of 8.6m GCC visitors to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed 8.6 million visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries in 2023, with Bahraini travelers accounting for 3.4 million of the total.

The Ministry of Tourism revealed that 2.3 million travelers visited the Kingdom from Kuwait last year, followed by 1.3 million from the UAE and 1.09 million from Qatar.

The report also noted that 455,000 travelers from Oman visited the Kingdom last year.

Saudi Arabia is focused on strengthening its tourism sector as part of its economic diversification away from crude oil dependence. The National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 150 million visitors by 2030 and increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product from 6 percent to 10 percent.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “The 2023 data reveal that our tourism sector is experiencing remarkable growth and resilience.”

He added: “The statistics shown in the report not only reflect the success of tourism policies but also demonstrate the vibrant economic activity driven by this sector.”

The ministry noted that tourism spending among GCC travelers reached SR15 billion ($4 billion) in 2023.

The Kingdom welcomed a total of 109 million tourists last year, with inbound tourists rising by 64.8 percent to 27.4 million and outbound tourists increasing by 5.2 percent to 81.9 million.

Tourism spending totaled SR141.2 billion for inbound and SR114.4 billion for outbound tourists.

“The influx of tourists has bolstered local businesses, from hospitality to retail, and has notably invigorated the national economy,” added Al-Khateeb.

From Asia and the Pacific, Saudi Arabia saw 7.9 million visitors, with Pakistan leading at 2.47 million.

In the Middle East, the Kingdom welcomed 5.6 million travelers, including 2.58 million from Egypt and 1.12 million from Jordan.

From the Americas, the US was the top source with 331,000 visitors. Algeria led African nations with 523,000 travelers, while Europe contributed 680,000 tourists, with Uzbekistan and the UK adding 540,000 and 370,000 visitors, respectively.

This reflects Saudi Arabia’s thriving tourism sector, as the Kingdom enhances its infrastructure and attractions, solidifying its position as a leading global destination and boosting economic growth and regional influence.