UAE launches program to make agricultural advisory services more efficient

DUBAI: The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment announced a new initiative to boost the efficiency of agricultural advisory services, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
The program is part of the UAE’s broader efforts to enhance agricultural production and strengthen national food security.
It aims to improve the skills and professional capacities of agricultural agents, equipping them with the tools to effectively transfer technology and share modern farming techniques, thereby increasing productivity.
The program includes special training in areas such as soil and irrigation, crop and vegetable production, fruit production, pest prevention and control, and beekeeping and honey production, WAM added.
It also features lectures and workshops to enhance the skills of agricultural agents, alongside field courses that provide practical application of theoretical knowledge, improve communication skills, and boost confidence.
“The agricultural extension efficiency improvement program comes as part of our ongoing commitment to support the sustainability of national farms in the UAE aimed at reinforcing and growing the sector in the future,” said Mohammed Salman Al-Hammadi, assistant undersecretary of the food diversity sector at the ministry.
He added: “The program aims to develop a specialised path for all agricultural extension agents covering the main fields in the sector. Through this, we seek to build capacity and competency of agricultural extension, which in turn, would contribute to enhancing local agricultural production and support the transformation of national food systems into more sustainable systems.”
The program also involves developing an annual plan for agricultural guidance, which will monitor and support farmers in improving crop production and protecting crops from pests.
It will include a timetable for service operations related to trees and cultivation seasons for each crop, focusing on date palms, fruit, vegetables, fodder and honey production. Operations will also cover irrigation, fertilization, and land reclamation.
The program will also prepare technical reports and advisory visit reports to farms, including data analysis, recommendations and documentation of results to ensure continuous improvement and address farmers’ needs.
Al-Hammadi highlighted the importance of enhanced communication between agricultural agents and farmers, with plans for regular farm visits and meetings to discuss challenges. The initiative aims to improve crop yields, set clear standards and objectives for agricultural guidance programs, and ultimately enhance farmers’ satisfaction.