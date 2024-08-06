You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
War on Gaza

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

Israeli soldiers stand by a truck packed with shirtless Palestinian detainees, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip December 8, 2023. (REUTERS)
Israeli soldiers stand by a truck packed with shirtless Palestinian detainees, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip December 8, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ch2y4

Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
  • Allegations of prisoner abuse have surfaced repeatedly during the war in Gaza, adding to mounting international pressure on Israel over its conduct of the 10 month-old war
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israel has conducted a systematic policy of prisoner abuse and torture since the start of the war in Gaza, subjecting Palestinian detainees to acts ranging from arbitrary violence to sexual abuse, a report from Israeli rights group B’Tselem said on Monday.
The group said the report was based on interviews with 55 Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel, who were detained in Israeli prisons since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that set off the war, most of them without being tried.
“The testimonies clearly indicate a systematic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel,” the report said.
The report was issued days after the Israeli military detained nine soldiers accused of severe abuse of a prisoner in a military facility in the Negev desert. According to Israeli press reports, the soldiers are accused of sexually abusing a member of an elite Hamas unit.
A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service said that all prisoners were treated according to the law and all basic rights were fully applied by professionally trained guards.
“We are not aware of the claims you described and as far as we know, no such events have occurred under IPS responsibility,” the spokesperson said, adding that detainees had the right to file complaints that would be fully examined and investigated.
B’Tselem detailed allegations that Palestinian prisoners were subjected to arbitrary beatings, degrading and humiliating treatment and sleep deprivation, as well as “the repeated use of sexual violence, in varying degrees of severity.”
“The overall picture indicates abuse and torture carried out under orders, in utter defiance of Israel’s obligations both under domestic law and international law,” the report said.
Allegations of prisoner abuse have surfaced repeatedly during the war in Gaza, adding to mounting international pressure on Israel over its conduct of the 10 month-old war.
The report from B’Tselem, a group that documents human rights violations by Israel in the occupied West Bank and other areas, said the treatment accorded to prisoners was a deliberate policy implemented under the direction of the hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The prison service spokesperson said that since the Oct. 7 attack, Ben-Gvir had ordered that prison conditions be made more strict to reverse an improvement in conditions allowed previously.
Qadura Fares, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, reiterated a call for an international commission of inquiry into the treatment of prisoners to hold Israel accountable.
“We have documentation of the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian detainees in its prisons and we have horrific testimonies of what detainees are subjected to, whether related to torture, rape and other crimes,” he said.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

“The relationship between Israel and the United States is unshakeable.” (Photo/Twitter @CENTCOM)
Middle-East
Israel army says US CENTCOM chief in Israel to assess security
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack photos
Middle-East
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse

Israeli rights group says Palestinian prisoners subject to systematic abuse
  • Israel subjected Palestinian detainees to arbitrary violence and sexual abuse, says rights group 
  • Report based on interviews with 55 Palestinians prisoners from Gaza, West Bank and Israel
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel has conducted a systematic policy of prisoner abuse and torture since the start of the war in Gaza, subjecting Palestinian detainees to acts ranging from arbitrary violence to sexual abuse, a report from Israeli rights group B’Tselem said on Monday.
The group said the report was based on interviews with 55 Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank and Israel, who were detained in Israeli prisons since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that set off the war, most of them without being tried.
“The testimonies clearly indicate a systematic, institutional policy focused on the continual abuse and torture of all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel,” the report said.
The report was issued days after the Israeli military detained nine soldiers accused of severe abuse of a prisoner in a military facility in the Negev desert. According to Israeli press reports, the soldiers are accused of sexually abusing a member of an elite Hamas unit.
A spokesperson for the Israel Prison Service said that all prisoners were treated according to the law and all basic rights were fully applied by professionally trained guards.
“We are not aware of the claims you described and as far as we know, no such events have occurred under IPS responsibility,” the spokesperson said, adding that detainees had the right to file complaints that would be fully examined and investigated.
B’Tselem detailed allegations that Palestinian prisoners were subjected to arbitrary beatings, degrading and humiliating treatment and sleep deprivation, as well as “the repeated use of sexual violence, in varying degrees of severity.”
“The overall picture indicates abuse and torture carried out under orders, in utter defiance of Israel’s obligations both under domestic law and international law,” the report said.
Allegations of prisoner abuse have surfaced repeatedly during the war in Gaza, adding to mounting international pressure on Israel over its conduct of the 10 month-old war.
The report from B’Tselem, a group that documents human rights violations by Israel in the occupied West Bank and other areas, said the treatment accorded to prisoners was a deliberate policy implemented under the direction of the hard-line National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The prison service spokesperson said that since the Oct. 7 attack, Ben-Gvir had ordered that prison conditions be made more strict to reverse an improvement in conditions allowed previously.
Qadura Fares, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs, reiterated a call for an international commission of inquiry into the treatment of prisoners to hold Israel accountable.
“We have documentation of the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian detainees in its prisons and we have horrific testimonies of what detainees are subjected to, whether related to torture, rape and other crimes,” he said.

Topics: Israel Gaza Palestine Palestinian prisoners B’Tselem Arab News Pakistan

Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production

Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production

Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

NAJAF, Iraq: After seeing his once-lush rice field shrink in recent years due to relentless drought, Iraqi farmer Muntazer Al-Joufi fought back using tougher seeds and water-saving irrigation techniques.

“It’s the first time we’re using modern techniques that consume less water” to cultivate rice, Joufi, 40, said as he surveyed his land in the central province of Najaf.

“There is a huge difference” compared to flooding the field, Joufi added, referring to a traditional method by which the land must stay submerged all summer.

But four consecutive years of drought and declining rainfall have strangled rice production in Iraq, which is still recovering from years of war and chaos, and where rice and bread are a staple of the diet.

The United Nations says Iraq is one of the world’s five most climate-vulnerable nations.

Joufi is among farmers receiving support from the agriculture ministry, whose experts have been developing innovative methods to save Iraq’s rice production.

Their work involves pairing resilient rice seeds with modern irrigation systems to replace the flooding method in a country hit by water scarcity, heatwaves and dwindling rivers.

Under Iraq’s scorching sun, with temperature soaring toward 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), Joufi trudged across the muddy field, pausing to tend malfunctioning sprinklers spread out on his one hectare (2.5 acres) of land.

Iraq’s rice crop usually requires between 10 and 12 billion cubic meters of water during the five-month growing period.

However, experts say new methods using sprinklers and drip irrigation use 70 percent less water than the traditional flooding practice, when workers had to ensure fields were totally covered with water.

Now, Joufi said, it takes just “one person to turn on the sprinklers... and water reaches every patch of the land.”

Agriculture ministry experts say that during the years of drought, the area planted with rice has shrunk from more than 30,000 hectares to just 5,000.

“Because of the drought and water scarcity, we must use modern irrigation techniques and new seeds,” said Abdel Kazem Jawad Moussa, who leads a team of such experts.

They have been experimenting with different types of sprinklers, drip irrigation, and five different kinds of seeds that withstand drought and consume less water in the hope of finding the best combination.

“We want to learn which seed genotypes respond well” to irrigation using sprinklers instead of flooding, Moussa said.

Last year, Al-Ghari — a genotype derived from Iraq’s prized amber rice — and South Asian jasmine seeds yielded good results when cultivated with small sprinklers, so experts offered the combination to farmers like Joufi, hoping for the best.

“At the end of the season, we will come up with recommendations,” Moussa said, adding that he also hoped to introduce three new types of seeds next year with a shorter planting season.

In addition to drought, the authorities blame upstream dams built by Iraq’s powerful neighbors Iran and Turkiye for dramatically lowering water levels in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which have irrigated Iraq for millennia.

Water scarcity has forced many farmers to abandon their plots, and authorities have drastically reduced farm activity to ensure sufficient drinking water for Iraq’s 43 million people.

In 2022, authorities limited the rice crop areas to 1,000 hectares in Najaf and the southern province of Diwaniyah, the heartlands of planting amber rice.

Recently, farmers in Diwaniyah protested, urging the government to allow them to farm their lands after a two-year halt.

But despite bountiful rains this winter that helped ease water shortages, authorities have only permitted them to cultivate rice on 30 percent of their lands.

“The last good year was 2020,” said farmer Fayez Al-Yassiri in his field in Diwaniyah where he hopes to forge on growing amber and jasmine rice.

Iraq is the second-largest oil producer in the OPEC cartel, but despite having immense oil and gas reserves, it remains dependent on imports to meet its energy needs and faces chronic power outages.

Yassiri urged the authorities to help, specifically by providing farmers with electricity and pesticides.

His cousin Bassem Yassiri was less hopeful. “Water shortages have ended agriculture in this region,” he said.

Topics: Iraq

Related

BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq
Business & Economy
BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. (Agencies)
Middle-East
Iraqi PM links regional tensions to Gaza in call with Blinken

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Russia on Aug. 12-14, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a diplomatic source.

— More to follow

Topics: Palestine Russia

Related

Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Middle-East
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Palestinian president Abbas blames Hamas for continuing war in Gaza
Middle-East
Palestinian president Abbas blames Hamas for continuing war in Gaza

China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel

China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel

China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel
  • Palestinian armed group Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last week in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not directly commented on it
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

BEIJING: China’s embassy in Beirut urged citizens to “travel with caution” should they visit Lebanon, warning they face “higher security risks” as fears of a regional conflict soar.
In a statement issued Monday evening Beijing time, the embassy warned citizens the situation in the country was “grave and complex.”
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon remind Chinese citizens to closely monitor the evolution of the local situation and to travel with caution in Lebanon in the near future,” the embassy said on its official WeChat account.
As Israel’s war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza nears the 11th month, the Tehran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” is widely expected to retaliate after the killing of two senior figures.
Palestinian armed group Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last week in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not directly commented on it.
The killing came hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed the military chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Fuad Shukr.
Hezbollah and Israel have continued near-daily exchanges of fire.
Multiple nations called on Monday for their citizens to leave Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based.
Beijing’s embassy also advised Chinese to “remain very vigilant” should they travel to the country.
“If Chinese citizens insist on going (to Lebanon) despite the warning, they may face higher security risks,” it cautioned.
 

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US China Yemen Lebanon Iran Hezbollah

Related

Starving 2m civilians to death in Gaza ‘might be justified and moral’: Israeli minister
Middle-East
Starving 2m civilians to death in Gaza ‘might be justified and moral’: Israeli minister
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Middle-East
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency

Lebanon’s hospitals given crisis medical supplies ‘in case of war’

Lebanon’s hospitals given crisis medical supplies ‘in case of war’
Updated 06 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanon’s hospitals given crisis medical supplies ‘in case of war’

Lebanon’s hospitals given crisis medical supplies ‘in case of war’
  • 32 tonnes of aid include wound trauma kits
  • Families pack Beirut airport to escape
Updated 06 August 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The World Health Organization delivered 32 tonnes of emergency medical supplies to Lebanon on Monday amid growing fears of a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The aid, which will equip Lebanon’s most under-resourced hospitals, included at least 1,000 trauma kits to treat possible war wounded. “The goal is to get these supplies and medicines to hospitals ... especially in the places most exposed so that we can be ready to deal with any emergency,” Health Minister Firass Abiad said.

Beirut airport’s departure hall was packed on Monday with families fleeing the country after states including Saudi Arabia, France, Britain, Italy and Turkiye urged their nationals to leave. “It is just very sad, oh God, the situation is really sad. We get out of a crisis, we go into another one,” said Sherin Malah, who lives in Italy and decided to return home early after a visit to her mother in Lebanon.

Germany is preparing to move its citizens to safety and has prepared transport aircraft to shuttle them from Beirut to Cyprus. The US urged Americans in Lebanon “to book any ticket available,” the UN asked the families of its staff to leave and the Swedish embassy moved its operations to Cyprus.

Tension has soared since Israel’s assassination last week of senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran a few hours later. Iran said on Monday: “No one has the right to doubt Iran’s legal right to punish the Zionist regime.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was “determined to stand against Iran ... on all fronts.”

Meanwhile Hezbollah and Israel continued their near-daily exchanges of fire. Four people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese border towns of Mays Al-Jabal and Hula, and Hezbollah hit military targets in northern Israel with explosive drones.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Update Four years and no justice: Lebanon marks port blast anniversary
Middle-East
Four years and no justice: Lebanon marks port blast anniversary
Update Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

Latest updates

KSrelief distributes humanitarian aid in Yemen, Sudan
KSrelief distributes humanitarian aid in Yemen, Sudan
Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom’s AI economy 
Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom’s AI economy 
Protesters who toppled Hasina want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh
Protesters who toppled Hasina want Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead Bangladesh
Australia highlights growing US military presence ahead of AUSMIN talks
Australia highlights growing US military presence ahead of AUSMIN talks
Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Khan rally to demand his release
Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Khan rally to demand his release

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.