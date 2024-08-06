You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise

Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise

Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise
Over the past five years, assets have grown at an average rate of 6.8 percent.
Short Url

https://arab.news/nksjx

Updated 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise

Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise
Updated 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: An increase in domestic investments and credit led Qatar’s banking assets to see a monthly growth of 1.2 percent in June, to reach 1.99 trillion Qatari riyals ($546.4 billion).

According to QNB Financial Services, this growth contributed to a 1.5 percent rise in banking sector assets in 2024, compared to 1.96 trillion riyals recorded in December 2023. 

Domestic holdings increased 0.7 percent month on month to reach 1.62 trillion riyals in June, while foreign assets rose 3 percent to 292.3 billion riyals. 

June assets saw increased growth compared to May’s 0.8 percent monthly increase and a significant leap from April’s 1.3 percent drop.

Over the past five years, assets have grown at an average rate of 6.8 percent, as detailed in QNBFS’s report.

The banking sector’s growth aligns with the nation’s strategy outlined in the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, issued by the Qatar Central Bank in 2023. 

This initiative aims to develop a financial and capital market that leads the region in innovation, efficiency, and investor protection. It positions Qatar to unlock its full economic potential, aligning with the broader objectives of the 2030 National Vision. 

The strategic plan focuses on enhancing financial stability and promoting sustainable economic development through the integration of advanced financial technologies and practices, thereby reinforcing Qatar’s status as a key financial hub in the region. 

Topics: Finance Qatar qatar banking

Related

Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data
Business & Economy
Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data
Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
Business & Economy
Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2

US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 

US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 

US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: US automaker Lucid Group has secured $1.5 billion in new funding from its majority shareholder, Ayar Third Investment Co., an affiliate of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The deal includes $750 million in convertible preferred stock via private placement and a $750 million unsecured delayed draw term loan facility, subject to certain terms and conditions, according to a statement. 

This is in line with PIF’s aim to be a global investment powerhouse and the world’s most impactful investor, enabling the creation of new sectors and opportunities to shape the future global economy while driving Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation.

It also aligns well with Lucid’s mission to expedite the global shift toward sustainable transportation and energy by crafting the most advanced electric vehicles available.

“The additional $1.5 billion commitment by an affiliate of the PIF announced today is expected to provide sufficient liquidity into at least the fourth quarter of 2025,” the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer at Lucid Gagan Dhingra said.

The statement further revealed that the PIF-backed firm plans to utilize the funds raised from the private placement and potential proceeds from the term loan for general corporate uses, which could encompass various activities such as investments and meeting working capital needs.

Topics: main Lucid Group Lucid Motors Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Lucid exceeds quarterly delivery estimates
Lucid, EVIQ sign MoU to set up high-speed public charging infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Lucid, EVIQ sign MoU to set up high-speed public charging infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply

Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply
Updated 37 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply

Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply
  • Fear of wider Middle East conflict leads to fresh buying
  • US passes message to Iran not to escalate
Updated 37 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO/SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded by 1 percent on Tuesday, paring the previous session’s loss, on supply concern amid an escalating Middle East conflict, stronger US services sector data and a cut in production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield.

Brent crude futures gained 76 cents, or 1 percent, to $77.06 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 92 cents, or 1.26 percent, to $73.86.

On Monday, both benchmarks fell about 1 percent against a backdrop of falling global stock markets.

Oil’s slide was limited by mounting concern that Iran, a key Middle Eastern producer, may retaliate against Israel and the US for the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran and an Israeli attack that killed a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon, potentially leading to a wider regional war.

On Monday, at least five US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq, US officials told Reuters. It was unclear whether the attack was linked to the retaliation threats.

The US has been urging countries to convey to Iran that escalation is not in its interest, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

“Oil seems to have clawed back some of its losses as broader concerns of a possible escalation in Middle Eastern conflict continue to add (to) apprehensions in (the) oil market. The possibility of an all-out war in (the) Middle East is getting real, threatening global supplies,” Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova in Singapore, said in an email.

Oil was also supported by overnight data showing service sector activity in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, rebounded from a four-year low in July.

Price gains also occurred amid a broader rally in Asian equity markets after they plunged on Monday.

“The broad-based recovery in risk sentiments and more resilient US services sector data offer some support for prices,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong in an email.

“Concerns around US growth risks are eased by resilience in US services activities, but it may have to take more to reassure markets of a stronger global demand outlook for oil.”

Worries over lower production at Libya’s 300,000 barrel-per-day Sharara oil field buoyed prices further. Output at the field, one of the country’s largest, has fallen by around 20 percent due to protests.

These production troubles have offset some of the earlier macro bearishness in the market, said ING analysts in a client note.

Topics: main oil updates oil prices energy

Related

Update Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries
Commodities under pressure as stocks slide on US economic worries
Business & Economy
Commodities under pressure as stocks slide on US economic worries

Aramco reports $29.1bn net profit in Q2, up 6.59%

Aramco reports $29.1bn net profit in Q2, up 6.59%
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Aramco reports $29.1bn net profit in Q2, up 6.59%

Aramco reports $29.1bn net profit in Q2, up 6.59%
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco reported a net profit of $29.1 billion for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 6.59 percent quarter-on-quarter increase, despite challenging market conditions. 

For the first half of the year, the company said its net income reached $56.3 billion. 

Operating cash flow amounted to $31.1 billion for the second quarter and $64.7 billion for the first half.  

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco’s president and CEO, said: “We have delivered market-leading performance once again, with strong earnings and cash flows in the first half of the year. Leveraging these strong earnings, we continued to deliver a base dividend that is sustainable and progressive, and a performance-linked dividend that shares the upside with our shareholders.” 

Aramco has declared a base dividend of $20.3 billion for the second quarter and a performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion, which will be paid in the third quarter.  

The company expects to declare total dividends of $124.2 billion for 2024, highlighting its strong financial position. 

“We have also continued to create and deliver both value and growth, as demonstrated by the positive investor response to the Government’s secondary public offering of Aramco shares and our recent $6 billion bond issuance. Our drive to create value is supported by our distinctive long-term competitive advantages, our exceptional financial resilience through cycles, and our strong balance sheet,” he added. 

Topics: energy Aramco

Related

Saudi Aramco completes issuance of international bonds worth $6bn 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco completes issuance of international bonds worth $6bn 

Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom’s AI economy 

Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom’s AI economy 
Updated 06 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom’s AI economy 

Oracle launches 2nd public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, bolstering the Kingdom’s AI economy 
Updated 06 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Technology firm Oracle Corp. has launched its second public cloud region in Riyadh as part of a $1.5 billion investment to enhance Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure.  

The Riyadh cloud region will provide both public and private sector organizations in Saudi Arabia with access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, allowing them to modernize applications and innovate using data, analytics, and artificial intelligence, according to a press release. 

The initiative is anticipated to significantly contribute to the Kingdom’s AI economy, projected to reach $135.2 billion by 2030. 

This expansion is part of Oracle’s distributed cloud strategy and follows the earlier establishment of a region in Jeddah, as well as previously announced plans for another in NEOM. 

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology  Haytham Al-Ohali said: “The opening of Oracle’s new cloud region in Riyadh reflects the Kingdom’s continuous efforts in boosting the digital economy based on modern technologies and innovation.” 

He added: “This step will significantly enable international and local companies to achieve innovation and promote the adoption of AI and cloud computing technologies in various sectors, which enhances Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness at the regional and international level.” 

The Riyadh cloud region, hosted by Center3, joins Oracle’s eight cloud regions in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Richard Smith, executive vice president and general manager of EMEA Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle, said: “With the rapid expansion of our cloud footprint in Saudi Arabia, Oracle is committed to helping the country achieve its goal of developing one of the strongest digital economies in the world.” 

Smith added: “As part of our wider investment in cloud capabilities in Saudi Arabia, the Oracle Cloud Riyadh Region will help accelerate adoption of cloud and AI technologies to boost innovation across all sectors of the Saudi economy, while helping organizations addressing local data hosting requirements.” 

The new cloud region will offer low-latency access to cloud services, high availability, backup and disaster recovery capabilities, and OCI’s sovereign AI features, the press release said.  

As a result, customers can make use of AI capabilities designed with the requirements of digital sovereignty frameworks in mind, it added. 

These capabilities will help organizations comply with local data regulations and ensure AI sovereignty by aligning with digital sovereignty frameworks. 

CEO of Center3, Fahad AlHajjeri, said the initiative delivers on “our shared vision of fostering technological innovation and advancing the digital economy” of the Kingdom. 

“Oracle’s cloud regions in Saudi Arabia will play an important role in enhancing data sovereignty, driving digital transformation, and empowering businesses across the country to achieve greater agility and growth,” the CEO added. 

Jyoti Lalchandani, regional managing director of IDC, added: “Oracle’s continued expansion of its cloud footprint in Saudi Arabia is vital as companies increasingly leverage AI and GenAI capabilities. Local cloud infrastructure helps organizations ensure faster data processing, enhanced security, and compliance with national regulations, helping them innovate more efficiently and effectively.”

Topics: main oracle AI Digital

Related

Riyadh Air fast tracks digital expansion with Oracle software
Corporate News
Riyadh Air fast tracks digital expansion with Oracle software

Saudi Arabia’s technological advancements drive sustainability efforts

Saudi Arabia’s technological advancements drive sustainability efforts
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s technological advancements drive sustainability efforts

Saudi Arabia’s technological advancements drive sustainability efforts
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in sustainability by harnessing technology and forging strategic partnerships, completing 13 successful projects across 16 public and private entities, according to a recent report.

The Kingdom’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission unveiled these successes, showcasing their impact on environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

In its latest Digital and Space Sustainability report, the commission highlighted several technological advancements, including Aqua-Fi’s bi-directional lasers. Led by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, this project enables high-speed, reliable communication between underwater devices. The report revealed that Aqua-Fi achieved data rates of 2.11 megabits per second over 20 meters, facilitating real-time data transmission for ocean monitoring related to aquaculture, energy, environmental concerns, and security.

Another key project featured in the report involves the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Taqnia Space. This initiative uses satellite imagery and field validations to compile comprehensive agricultural data for the Kingdom. By employing geospatial technologies and remote sensing, the project saves 9 billion cubic meters of groundwater in sedimentary shelf areas, catalogs 40,000 agricultural activities, and surveys 400,000 agricultural registries across Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to harnessing technology, innovation, and science to empower people, safeguard the planet, and shape new frontiers for all. We believe in the pivotal role of green technologies and sustainability efforts to achieve prosperity across all economic sectors.” He added: “Today, the Kingdom is leading initiatives that transcend borders to help countries adopt the most effective solutions to shape a more sustainable future for all.”

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Kingdom’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 highlights its proactive stance against climate change, integrating environmental, social, and governance principles into its societal and economic frameworks.

The report also spotlighted Saudi-based Optimal PV’s project, which automates solar rooftop system design using advanced algorithms and machine learning. This innovation enhances solar power installations by improving efficiency, accuracy, and scalability, achieving a 40 percent increase in profitability and an 80 percent reduction in design costs.

NanoPalm’s project, using machine learning and deeptech nanotechnology, was another highlight. This technology aims to accelerate pharmaceutical research and development, significantly reducing the average research and development cost from $100 million to $4.54 billion and increasing efficacy from 10 percent to 85 percent.

King Faisal Hospital and Research Center’s use of 3D printing technology to improve patient care was also featured. This technology has reduced surgical times by up to 30 percent, creating 5,158 virtual models and 1,168 printed models for precise diagnosis and surgical planning.

The launch of SDM’s SAARIA, the Middle East’s first AI technology for diagnosing chronic diseases, was noted as a significant achievement. SAARIA, with 97 percent accuracy, is designed for early detection of diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can lead to irreversible blindness. This initiative aims to protect 7 million people with diabetes in the Kingdom.

The report underscored Saudi Arabia’s ongoing investment in digital infrastructure as a key factor in its emergence as a global leader in digital sustainability. Supported by a comprehensive strategy, visionary leadership, and a forward-looking regulatory framework, the Kingdom is well-positioned to reduce its environmental footprint.

In addition to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s ICT strategy, which aims to boost emerging technologies by 50 percent, CST is preparing to address future challenges with enhanced resilience. The report also highlighted a focus on advancing the space sector to foster technological innovation and sustainability.

Topics: main

Related

Saudi sustainability champion: stc commits to net-zero by 2060
Corporate News
Saudi sustainability champion: stc commits to net-zero by 2060
Special International tourism body to work with new Saudi sustainability center as it pushes for net zero carbon roadmap video
Business & Economy
International tourism body to work with new Saudi sustainability center as it pushes for net zero carbon roadmap

Latest updates

Jockey Isabella Leslie triumphs in historic French camel race
Jockey Isabella Leslie triumphs in historic French camel race
US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 
US electric carmaker Lucid Group secures $1.5bn from PIF 
Katy Perry dazzles in Amina Muaddi heels for new music video
Katy Perry dazzles in Amina Muaddi heels for new music video
‘It’s like a paradise for esports players,’ says Not Ayanami after Riyadh triumph
‘It’s like a paradise for esports players,’ says Not Ayanami after Riyadh triumph
Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply
Oil Updates – prices rebound 1% on concerns wider Middle East conflict may cut supply

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.