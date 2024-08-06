Qatar banking assets see 1.2% rise

RIYADH: An increase in domestic investments and credit led Qatar’s banking assets to see a monthly growth of 1.2 percent in June, to reach 1.99 trillion Qatari riyals ($546.4 billion).

According to QNB Financial Services, this growth contributed to a 1.5 percent rise in banking sector assets in 2024, compared to 1.96 trillion riyals recorded in December 2023.

Domestic holdings increased 0.7 percent month on month to reach 1.62 trillion riyals in June, while foreign assets rose 3 percent to 292.3 billion riyals.

June assets saw increased growth compared to May’s 0.8 percent monthly increase and a significant leap from April’s 1.3 percent drop.

Over the past five years, assets have grown at an average rate of 6.8 percent, as detailed in QNBFS’s report.

The banking sector’s growth aligns with the nation’s strategy outlined in the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, issued by the Qatar Central Bank in 2023.

This initiative aims to develop a financial and capital market that leads the region in innovation, efficiency, and investor protection. It positions Qatar to unlock its full economic potential, aligning with the broader objectives of the 2030 National Vision.

The strategic plan focuses on enhancing financial stability and promoting sustainable economic development through the integration of advanced financial technologies and practices, thereby reinforcing Qatar’s status as a key financial hub in the region.