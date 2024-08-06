You are here

  • Home
  • UN expert condemns Israeli killing of Al Jazeera journalist, urges war crime prosecution

UN expert condemns Israeli killing of Al Jazeera journalist, urges war crime prosecution

Irene Khan said journalists are protected as civilians under international humanitarian law and targeting them deliberately was a war crime. (AFP/File)
Irene Khan said journalists are protected as civilians under international humanitarian law and targeting them deliberately was a war crime. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zm4tz

Updated 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

UN expert condemns Israeli killing of Al Jazeera journalist, urges war crime prosecution

UN expert condemns Israeli killing of Al Jazeera journalist, urges war crime prosecution
  • Ismail Al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were deliberately killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza
  • IDF says Ghoul was a Hamas operative who took part in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel
Updated 56 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

ZURICH: A United Nations expert on Tuesday condemned Israel’s killing last week of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul and cameraman Ramy El Rify in Gaza and urged that the deaths be prosecuted as a war crime.
The two men died in a July 31 airstrike by the Israeli military, which said Al-Ghoul was a Hamas operative who took part in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces has released a document seized from Hamas computers that it said corroborates its claim.
“I strongly denounce the deliberate targeting by Israel of two journalists in Gaza, which adds to an already appalling toll of reporters and media workers killed in this war,” Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, said in a statement.
Israel’s military said Al-Ghoul belonged to the elite Nukhba unit and was involved in recording and publicizing attacks on Israeli troops.
Al Jazeera rejected what it said were “baseless allegations” and said Al-Ghoul had worked for the network since November 2023 and his only profession was as a journalist.
The IDF said the Hamas documents it had seized in Gaza listed members of the organization’s military wing, and that as of 2021, Al-Ghoul had been an engineer in the Hamas Gaza Brigade.
Khan said journalists are protected as civilians under international humanitarian law and targeting them deliberately was a war crime. That status is only forfeit if they participate directly in hostilities, and Israel had not provided concrete evidence of that, she said.
“Given Israel’s failure to heed earlier calls for accountability, I urge the International Criminal Court to move swiftly to prosecute the killings of journalists in Gaza as a war crime and call on the international community to urgently consider the use of international mechanisms to investigate crimes against journalists in Gaza,” she added.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues

Enter


keywords
Topics: UN War on Gaza Israel Al Jazeera Journalists

Related

Wall Street Journal faces scrutiny over unconfirmed UNRWA-Hamas allegations: Semafor
Media
Wall Street Journal faces scrutiny over unconfirmed UNRWA-Hamas allegations: Semafor
Arab press assaulted and harassed by both Israel and Hezbollah
Media
Arab press assaulted and harassed by both Israel and Hezbollah

British Muslim MP accuses host of ‘sneering contempt’ over UK riots interview

British Muslim MP accuses host of ‘sneering contempt’ over UK riots interview
Updated 15 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

British Muslim MP accuses host of ‘sneering contempt’ over UK riots interview

British Muslim MP accuses host of ‘sneering contempt’ over UK riots interview
  • Zarah Sultana spoke about the importance of calling the incidents ‘Islamophobic’
  • Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls repeatedly interrupted her in ‘unacceptable and deeply uncomfortable’ interview
Updated 15 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British Muslim MP Zarah Sultana has accused Good Morning Britain presenter Ed Balls of attempting to patronize her during a Monday morning interview about the recent far-right riots in the UK.

Labour’s Sultana engaged in a heated debate with the presenter and former politician, emphasizing the importance of labeling the far-right violence as “Islamophobic.”

“The sneering contempt of ‘journalists’ will never stop me from calling out racism and Islamophobic hate,” Sultana wrote on X.

During the interview, Balls repeatedly interrupted Sultana, accusing her of not answering the questions.

“If you want to answer the questions, you can but you don’t have to,” Balls told Sultana.

In a tense exchange, co-presenter Kate Garraway asked Sultana why it was important to use the term “Islamophobic” alongside “racist” and “thuggery” to describe the events. Balls interrupted again, stating: “They definitely said racist over the weekend.”

As Sultana explained how protesters attacked a mosque over the weekend, Balls interjected once more, saying: “But Keir Starmer has condemned that,” to which Sultana replied: “I’m just finishing the question if that’s OK.”

The incident has sparked online criticism, with some calling the episode “unacceptable and deeply uncomfortable,” and accusing Balls of being “reckless” for his repeated interruptions of the MP.

Balls and ITV faced scrutiny for interviewing his wife, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, on the same program, raising questions about the impartiality of the interview.

The UK has been grappling with a wave of far-right violence, including attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers.

The unrest follows a stabbing rampage at a dance class in Southport that left three girls dead and several injured, fueled by false online rumors that the 17-year-old suspect was a Muslim immigrant.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: UK Good Morning Britain Zarah Sultana

Meta apologizes over removal of Malaysia PM posts on Hamas leader

Meta apologizes over removal of Malaysia PM posts on Hamas leader
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Meta apologizes over removal of Malaysia PM posts on Hamas leader

Meta apologizes over removal of Malaysia PM posts on Hamas leader
  • Meta said post was removed by mistake
  • Apologize ccomes a day after Anwar’s office summoned Meta representatives to seek an explanation
Updated 06 August 2024
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Tech giant Meta apologized Tuesday for removing social media posts by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
The apology came a day after Anwar’s office summoned Meta representatives to seek an explanation on why the leader’s Facebook and Instagram posts about Haniyeh’s death had been removed.
Meta is the parent firm of the two popular social media platforms.
“We apologize for an operational error where content from the Prime Minister’s Facebook and Instagram Pages were removed,” Meta said in a statement emailed to AFP.
“The content has since been restored with the correct newsworthy label.”
The political leader of Palestinian armed group Hamas was killed in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not directly commented on it.
Anwar’s posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences.
On Instagram, there was a note by Meta, shared by Anwar, that the posts were taken down because of association with “dangerous individuals and organizations.”
Anwar’s office had described Meta’s removal of the posts as “a blatant suppression of free expression” and demanded an apology from the tech behemoth.
Anwar last week accused the tech giant of “cowardice” for removing his posts.
Israel, the United States and the European Union consider Hamas a terrorist organization.
Anwar, who met Haniyeh in Qatar in May, has defended Malaysia’s ties with the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group, which launched a deadly attack against Israel on October 7 that triggered the war in Gaza.
Anwar stressed during a visit to Germany in March that Malaysia’s links were with Hamas’ political wing and not with its military arm.

Topics: Meta Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Hamas War on Gaza Ismail Haniyeh

Related

Special How social media sites failed to avoid censorship, curb hate speech and disinformation during Gaza war photos
Middle-East
How social media sites failed to avoid censorship, curb hate speech and disinformation during Gaza war
Malaysia summons Meta over removed PM posts about Hamas leader
World
Malaysia summons Meta over removed PM posts about Hamas leader

China will launch first satellites of constellation to rival Starlink, newspaper reports

China will launch first satellites of constellation to rival Starlink, newspaper reports
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

China will launch first satellites of constellation to rival Starlink, newspaper reports

China will launch first satellites of constellation to rival Starlink, newspaper reports
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

BEIJING: A Chinese state-owned enterprise is close to launching the first batch of satellites for a megaconstellation designed to rival US company Space X’s Starlink’s near-global Internet network, a state-backed newspaper reported on Monday.
A successful launch would mark an important step in Beijing’s strategic goal of creating its own version of Starlink, a growing commercial broadband constellation that has about 5,500 satellites in space and is used by consumers, companies and government agencies.
The competition to occupy Earth’s lower orbits also has military implications, with the potential to affect the balance of power between warring countries.
The launch, led by Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), will take place at Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, one of China’s main satellite and missile launch centers, located in the northern province of Shanxi, the China Securities Journal reported.
The launch is part of SSST’s “Thousand Sails Constellation” plan, also known as the “G60 Starlink Plan,” which began last year and aims to deploy more than 15,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.
SSST did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
LEO satellites usually operate at altitudes of 300km to 2,000km from the Earth’s surface and have the advantage of being cheaper and providing more efficient transmission than satellites at higher orbits.
Starlink, operated by billionaire Elon Musk, has tens of thousands of users in the United States so far and plans to add tens of thousands more satellites to its system, which is the largest of its kind.
Chinese researchers in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have over the past two years studied the deployment of Starlink in the war in Ukraine and repeatedly warned about the risks it poses to China, should the country find itself in a military conflict with the United States.
In January, an op-ed published in a PLA mouthpiece described the deployment of Starlink as a “serious threat to the security of space assets of various countries.”
SSST’s “Thousand Sails constellation” is one of three “ten-thousand star constellation” plans China is hoping will allow it to close the gap with SpaceX.
SSST’s plan is to launch 108 satellites this year, 648 satellites by the end of 2025, provide a “global network coverage” by 2027, and get to 15,000 satellites deployed before 2030.

Topics: China Starlink satellites US

Related

SpaceX rocket accident leaves company’s Starlink satellites in wrong orbit
World
SpaceX rocket accident leaves company’s Starlink satellites in wrong orbit
Israel eyes use of Musk’s Starlink in event of war with Hezbollah
Media
Israel eyes use of Musk’s Starlink in event of war with Hezbollah

Google has an illegal monopoly on search, US judge finds

Various Google logos are displayed on a Google search, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP)
Various Google logos are displayed on a Google search, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP)
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Google has an illegal monopoly on search, US judge finds

Various Google logos are displayed on a Google search, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP)
  • US Attorney General Merrick Garland called the ruling “a historic win for the American people,” adding that “no company — no matter how large or influential — is above the law”
Updated 06 August 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US judge ruled on Monday that Google violated antitrust law, spending billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly and become the world’s default search engine, the first big win for federal authorities taking on Big Tech’s market dominance.
The ruling paves the way for a second trial to determine potential fixes, possibly including a breakup of Google parent Alphabet, which would change the landscape of the online advertising world that Google has dominated for years.
It is also a green light to aggressive US antitrust enforcers prosecuting Big Tech, a sector that has been under fire from across the political spectrum. “The court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolizt, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” District Judge Amit Mehta wrote. The search engine giant controls about 90 percent of the online search market, and 95 percent on smartphones.
The “remedy” phase could be lengthy, followed by potential appeals to the District of Columbia Circuit and US Supreme Court. The legal wrangling could play out into next year, or even 2026. Shares of Google parent Alphabet fell 4.5 percent on Monday as part of a broad tech share decline. Google advertising was 77 percent of Alphabet’s total sales in 2023.
Alphabet said it plans to appeal Mehta’s ruling. “This decision recognizes that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we shouldn’t be allowed to make it easily available,” Google said in a statement.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland called the ruling “a historic win for the American people,” adding that “no company — no matter how large or influential — is above the law.”

BILLIONS PAID
Mehta noted that Google had paid $26.3 billion in 2021 alone to ensure that its search engine is the default on smartphones and browsers, and to keep its dominant market share.
“The default is extremely valuable real estate ... Even if a new entrant were positioned from a quality standpoint to bid for the default when an agreement expires, such a firm could compete only if it were prepared to pay partners upwards of billions of dollars in revenue share and make them whole for any revenue shortfalls resulting from the change,” Mehta wrote.
He added, “Google, of course, recognizes that losing defaults would dramatically impact its bottom line. For instance, Google has projected that losing the Safari default would result in a significant drop in queries and billions of dollars in lost revenues.” The ruling is the first major decision in a series of cases taking on alleged monopolies in Big Tech. This case, filed by the Trump administration, went before a judge from September to November of last year.
“A forced divestiture of the search business would sever Alphabet from its largest source of revenue. But even losing its capacity to strike exclusive default agreements could be detrimental for Google,” said Emarketer senior analyst Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf, who said a drawn-out legal process would delay any immediate effects for consumers.
In the past four years, federal antitrust regulators have also sued Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Apple , claiming the companies have illegally maintained monopolies. Those cases all began under the administration of former President Donald Trump.
Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic US senator who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, said the fact that the case spanned administrations shows strong bipartisan support for antitrust enforcement.
“It’s a huge victory for the American people that antitrust enforcement is alive and well when it comes to competition,” she said. “Google is a rampant monopolizt.”
When it was filed in 2020, the Google search case was the first time in a generation that the US government accused a major corporation of an illegal monopoly. Microsoft settled with the Justice Department in 2004 over claims that it forced its Internet Explorer Web browser on Windows users.
 

 

Topics: Google

Related

Turkiye summons Instagram officials over platform freeze
Media
Turkiye summons Instagram officials over platform freeze
Wall Street Journal faces scrutiny over unconfirmed UNRWA-Hamas allegations: Semafor
Media
Wall Street Journal faces scrutiny over unconfirmed UNRWA-Hamas allegations: Semafor

Wall Street Journal faces scrutiny over unconfirmed UNRWA-Hamas allegations: Semafor

Wall Street Journal faces scrutiny over unconfirmed UNRWA-Hamas allegations: Semafor
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Wall Street Journal faces scrutiny over unconfirmed UNRWA-Hamas allegations: Semafor

Wall Street Journal faces scrutiny over unconfirmed UNRWA-Hamas allegations: Semafor
  • Report by Semafor found that WSJ’s news chief admitted in an email that story lacked solid evidence, but reporting was neither inaccurate nor misleading
  • WSJ said UNRWA’s staff participated in Oct. 7 attack, a claim largely debunked by international organizations
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The Wall Street Journal remains unable to verify claims from a January report suggesting connections between staff from the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and Hamas militants.

According to American news website Semafor, the WSJ’s top editor overseeing standards has admitted privately that the allegations, based on Israeli intelligence reports, might not be substantiated.

Elena Cherney, the chief news editor, acknowledged in an email seen by Semafor that the Israeli claims lacked solid evidence but maintained that the initial reporting was neither inaccurate nor misleading.

“The fact that the Israeli claims haven’t been backed up by solid evidence doesn’t mean our reporting was inaccurate or misleading, that we have walked it back, or that there is a correctable error here,” Cherney wrote in an email.

The January report, described as one of the “biggest and most impactful stories about the war,” claimed that 12 UNRWA staff members participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, with 10 percent of the agency’s 12,000 workers in Gaza allegedly having ties to Hamas.

This story, based on Israeli intelligence, was later challenged by several international organizations and the UN itself following an independent investigation.

The story had significant repercussions, including a heavy psychological toll on UNRWA workers and a freeze of $450 million in aid by various countries at a critical moment for Gaza, which is facing the threat of famine.

Semafor reported that WSJ reporters had tried and failed to corroborate the 10 percent claim central to the story, raising concerns about the story’s Israeli-leaning nature.

“Our coverage of UNRWA is part of a long reporting effort on the war in Gaza that involves staffers across the newsroom,” a WSJ spokesperson said, affirming that the paper stands by the January story and subsequent reporting.

The incident has highlighted internal friction within the WSJ newsroom since the conflict began, including concerns about Deputy Middle East Bureau Chief Shayndi Raice’s leadership and the controversial social media activity of Carrie Keller-Lynn, the author of the story.

The WSJ has also faced scrutiny for its unbalanced reporting of Gaza events, with Richard Boudreaux, former standards editor, acknowledging the paper “leaned too heavily on Israeli voices and did not include enough Arab perspectives or expert sources.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UNRWA Wall Street Journal Semafor

Related

US defends UNRWA after Israel moves to deem it terror group
World
US defends UNRWA after Israel moves to deem it terror group
Britain will resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA
World
Britain will resume funding to UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives written message from Senegal president
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a written message from the President of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Tuesday. (SPA)
UK civil service pauses arms export licenses to Israel: Report
UK civil service pauses arms export licenses to Israel: Report
Saudi crown prince receives speaker of Arab Parliament in Jeddah
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is presented with the Leader’s Medal by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament in Jeddah.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief says response to Israeli attacks will be strong
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief says response to Israeli attacks will be strong
Indonesia recovers body of New Zealand helicopter pilot killed in Papua attack
Indonesia recovers body of New Zealand helicopter pilot killed in Papua attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.