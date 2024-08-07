You are here

  • Home
  • Man jailed for three years for punching police officer in UK anti-Muslim riots

Opinion

Peter Harrison

Why aren’t far-right riots in the UK being labeled acts of terror?

Author
Read article

Man jailed for three years for punching police officer in UK anti-Muslim riots

Man jailed for three years for punching police officer in UK anti-Muslim riots
The government has put together a so-called ‘standing army’ of 6,000 specialist police officers to respond to any outbreaks of violence. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y8wxt

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Man jailed for three years for punching police officer in UK anti-Muslim riots

Man jailed for three years for punching police officer in UK anti-Muslim riots
  • Britain has been gripped by an escalating wave of violence that erupted early last week
  • In towns and cities groups of a few hundred rioters have clashed with police
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: A British man was on Wednesday jailed for three years for violent disorder during anti-Muslim riots last week, one of the first sentences from a wave of violence after the killing of three girls in northwest England.
Derek Drummond, 58, was sentenced to three years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court having pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker by punching a police officer.
The sentence is believed to be first imposed for a charge of violent disorder since trouble erupted after three young girls were killed in a knife attack in the seaside town of Southport.
“The genuine and collective grief of the residents of Southport was effectively hijacked by this callous behavior,” Judge Andrew Menary said.
Another man, Declan Geiran, 29, was jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to violent disorder and arson by setting the seatbelt of a police van on fire in Liverpool city center on Aug. 3.
Liam Riley, 41, was jailed for 20 months having pleaded guilty to violent disorder and a racially-aggravated public order offense.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Thousands of riot police stood ready Wednesday as Britain remained on alert for disturbances during far-right protests across the country.
Nightly riots, during which mosques and migrant targets have been attacked, erupted after the three children were murdered.
Police said they were investigating several racially-motivated hate crimes in Belfast on Tuesday, including an attack on a young boy that left him with minor facial injuries.
And far-right groups plan demonstrations Wednesday in more than 30 locations, with immigration lawyers and buildings hosting asylum seekers primary targets, according to posts on messaging app Telegram leaked to the British media.

The government has said 6,000 specialist police are on standby to deal with the disorder, which has seen more than 425 people arrested and at least 120 charged, according to latest police figures.

Topics: Britain Anti-Muslim riots

Related

6,000 police at the ready to quell UK riots: government
World
6,000 police at the ready to quell UK riots: government
Protester gestures at riot police as clashes erupt in Bristol on August 3, 2024 during the “Enough is Enough” demonstration.
World
UK expands jail capacity to house anti-Muslim rioters

Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza

Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza
Updated 7 min 29 sec ago
AP
Follow

Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza

Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza
  • Paris prosecutors opened an investigation into emailed death threats to Israeli athletes last week
  • Palestinian delegation has used the Games as a way to generate conversation about the day-to-day struggles of those in Gaza
Updated 7 min 29 sec ago
AP
PARIS: Israel’s Olympic team said some athletes have received threats as they compete in Paris amid larger tensions over Palestinian deaths during the war in Gaza and the threat of a wider regional conflict in the Middle East.
Yael Arad, president of the Israeli National Olympic Committee, said on Tuesday that team members had received “centralized” threats meant to generate “psychological terror” in athletes, without giving further details.
Last week, Paris prosecutors opened an investigation into emailed death threats to Israeli athletes, and the national cybercrime agency is looking into the leak of some Israeli athletes’ personal data online, which has since been taken down. Prosecutors also launched an inquiry into inciting racial hatred after Israeli athletes received ‘’discriminatory gestures” during an Israel-Paraguay match.
Tom Reuveny, a 24-year-old Israeli athlete who won a gold in wind surfing over the weekend, was among those who said he’s received threats. Politics “should be put aside” during the Games, he said speaking during a memorial Tuesday of the deadly attack that targeted the Israeli delegation at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany. The Sept. 5, 1972, assault by the Palestinian group Black September killed 11 Israelis and a police officer.
“I don’t think any politics should be involved in sport, especially in the Olympic Games,” Reuveny said. “Unfortunately, there is a lot of politics involved — not in the Games — of the people who don’t want us to compete and don’t want us to be here. I’ve gotten quite a few messages and threats.”
While Israel has called for the Olympics to remain a neutral space, the Palestinian delegation has used the Games as a way to generate conversation about the day-to-day struggles of those in Gaza. The Israel-Hamas war has claimed more than 39,000 Palestinian lives.
“The thing that really hurts me is that people are looking at Palestinians as just numbers now. The number of people that died. The number of people displaced,” Palestinian American Olympic swimmer Valerie Tarazi told the AP on Sunday.
“As athletes, we’re here just as everyone else. We want to compete. As people, we have lives. ... We want to live in our homes, just like everyone else in the world,” she added.
The world is coming together in Paris at a moment of global political upheaval, multiple wars, historic migration and a deepening climate crisis, all issues that have risen to the forefront of conversation in the Olympics.
Tensions across the Middle East are spiking following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran, in suspected Israeli strikes. Both groups are backed by Iran.
Tuesday’s memorial of the 1972 attack underscored how the Olympics have frequently found themselves caught up in international crises that aren’t directly related to sport.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach called it “the darkest day in Olympic history” and “an attack on the culture of peace that the Olympic games promote.”
French authorities have cited the Munich attack as among reasons for heightened security for the Paris Olympics, and Israeli athletes are under 24-hour guard by a French police unit.
Palestine’s Olympic team has demanded that the IOC ban Israel from competing in Paris, alleging the country has violated the Olympic charter. Last week, the Palestinian delegation said it had not received a response from the IOC and that it planned to take its plea to higher sports courts.
Israel’s team has been met by jeers in stadiums during the country’s national anthem, and athletes have arrived to events under a heavy police escort, including riot police vans.
“It’s not easy to be an Israeli athlete in the international arena these days,” said Arad, head of Israel’s Olympic committee. The Olympics is “a bridge between people, between countries, between religions. And we are here to compete.”

Related

Israel heads to Olympics as Palestinian delegation calls for exclusion
Sport
Israel heads to Olympics as Palestinian delegation calls for exclusion
Macron says Israeli athletes ‘welcome’ for Paris Olympics
World
Macron says Israeli athletes ‘welcome’ for Paris Olympics

US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited

US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited
Updated 20 min 20 sec ago
AP
Follow

US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited

US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited
  • Ambassador Rahm Emanuel will not attend Friday’s event because it was “politicized” by Nagasaki’s decision to exclude Israel
Updated 20 min 20 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will skip this year’s atomic bombing memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited, the embassy said Wednesday.
Emanuel will not attend the event on Friday because it was “politicized” by Nagasaki’s decision not to invite Israel, the embassy said.
He will instead honor the victims of the Nagasaki atomic bombing at a ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, it said.
An atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroyed the city, killing 140,000 people. A second bomb dropped three days later on Nagasaki killed 70,000 more. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945, ending World War II and the country’s nearly half-century of aggression in Asia.
Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki had indicated his reluctance in June to invite Israel, noting the escalating conflict in the Middle East. He announced last week that Israel was not invited because of concern over “possible unforeseen situations” such as protests, sabotage or attacks on attendants. Nagasaki hoped to honor the atomic bomb victims “in a peaceful and solemn atmosphere,” he said.
Suzuki said he made the decision based on “various developments in the international community in response to the ongoing situation in the Middle East” that suggested a possible risk that the ceremony would be disturbed.
In contrast, Hiroshima invited the Israeli ambassador to Japan to its memorial ceremony on Tuesday among 50,000 attendees who included Emanuel and other envoys, though Palestinian representatives were not invited.
Nagasaki officials said they were told that an official of the US Consulate in Fukuoka will represent the United States at Friday’s ceremony. Five other Group of Seven nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the UK — and the European Union are also expected to send lower-ranking envoys to Nagasaki.
Envoys from those nations signed a joint letter expressing their shared concern about Israel’s exclusion, saying treating the country on the same level as Russia and Belarus — the only other countries not invited — would be misleading.
The envoys urged Nagasaki to reverse the decision and invite Israel to preserve the universal message of the city’s ceremony. The exclusion of Israel would make their “high-level participation” difficult, they said.
British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom, who attended the 79th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Tuesday, told Japanese media that she planned to skip the Nagasaki ceremony because the city’s decision to exclude Israel could send a wrong message.

Topics: US Japan Israel Nagasaki bombing

Related

Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court
World
Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court
US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken
Middle-East
US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken

Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court

Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court
Updated 50 min 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court

Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court
Updated 50 min 10 sec ago
AP

ANKARA: Turkiye will file a request with a United Nations court on Wednesday to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel, a Turkish official said.
The declaration of intervention will be submitted at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the official said on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.
Turkiye, one of the fiercest critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza, will become the latest nation to seek to participate in the case.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has frequently compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler, accused his country of genocide, called for it to be punished in international courts and criticized Western nations for backing Israel.
In May, Turkiye suspended trade with Israel, citing its assault on Gaza. In contrast to Western nations that have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, Erdogan has commended the group, calling it a liberation movement.
South Africa brought a case to the International Court of Justice late last year, accusing Israel of violating the genocide convention through its military operations in Gaza.
Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide and has argued that the war in Gaza is a legitimate defensive action against Hamas militants for their Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took 250 hostages.
Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Spain and Palestinian officials have sought to join the case. The court’s decision on their requests is still pending.
If admitted to the case, the countries would be able to make written submissions and speak at public hearings.
Preliminary hearings have already been held in the genocide case against Israel, but the court is expected to take years to reach a final decision.
Former allies Turkiye and Israel have experienced a volatile relationship since Erdogan took power in 2003, marked by periods of severe friction and reconciliation. The conflict in Gaza disrupted the most recent attempts at normalizing ties.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: War on Gaza Turkiye Israel Palestinians UN

Thai court orders dissolution of opposition Move Forward Party

Thai court orders dissolution of opposition Move Forward Party
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Thai court orders dissolution of opposition Move Forward Party

Thai court orders dissolution of opposition Move Forward Party
  • Decisions stems from Move Forward party’s campaign to amend a royal insults law that protects the monarchy from criticism
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of the popular anti-establishment opposition party, Move Forward, over its controversial campaign to amend a law that protects the powerful monarchy from criticism.

The disbandment of the 2023 election winner is the latest setback for Thailand’s major political parties, which remain embroiled in a tumultuous two-decade battle for power with an influential nexus of conservatives, old money families and royalist generals.

The decision comes six months after the same court ordered Move Forward to drop its plan to reform a law on royal insults, ruling it was unconstitutional and risked undermining Thailand’s system of governance with the king as head of state. Move Forward denies that.

Though the dissolution is likely to anger millions of young and urban voters who backed Move Forward and its progressive agenda, the impact of the ruling is expected to be limited, with only the party’s 11 current and former executives banned from politics for 10 years.

That means 143 of its lawmakers will keep their seats and are expected to reorganize under a new party, as they did in 2020, when predecessor Future Forward was disbanded over a campaign funding violation.

If all join the same party, it would be the biggest in parliament and would be expected to continue a progressive agenda that includes military reform and undoing big business monopolies, among the policies that saw its rivals coalesce to block it from forming a government last year.

The decision comes at critical juncture in Thai politics, with cracks appearing also in an uneasy truce between the royalist establishment and another longtime rival, the populist ruling party, Pheu Thai.

The Constitutional Court will next week decide on a case brought by 40 conservative former senators seeking to dismiss Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over his appointment to cabinet of a lawyer who served time in jail. He denies wrongdoing and says the appointment was above board.

Tycoon Srettha’s case is among factors that have heightened political uncertainty and roiled financial markets, with the prospect of political upheaval if he is removed.

A new premier would need to be voted on by parliament, potentially pitting Pheu Thai against coalition partners and leading to a shakeup of the governing alliance and realignment of cabinet and policies.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Thai court sets July 17 for next hearing in opposition Move Forward party case
World
Thai court sets July 17 for next hearing in opposition Move Forward party case
Thai reformist party ‘confident’ in dissolution case
World
Thai reformist party ‘confident’ in dissolution case

German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps others

German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps others
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps others

German hotel collapse in Moselle wine valley kills two, traps others
  • Some 250 police officers, firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the site
  • Incident comes during the busy summer season, when the region’s historic wine taverns are often full of tourists
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

KROEV, Germany: A hotel in Germany’s picturesque Moselle wine valley collapsed overnight, killing two people, local police said on Wednesday, as rescuers worked urgently to pluck the three remaining trapped guests from the rubble.

One woman’s body was recovered but emergency responders have not yet been able to reach the body of the second victim, a male, rescue operation chief Joerg Teusch said.

Four people have been rescued, none of them with serious injuries, Teusch said, in a complex operation as the two-story building was unstable after its upper floor caved in late on Tuesday.

Among those rescued was a two-year-old child, who was not injured, and the child’s parents, with whom rescuers were able to establish contact overnight.

Michael Ebling, interior minister in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, said he was hopeful that the remaining three people would be saved as rescuers worked with extreme caution due to the risk of further collapse.

The cause of the accident was not yet clear. Investigations would begin once the rescue operation was complete, state prosecutor Peter Fritzen said.

SUMMER SEASON

Some 250 police officers, firefighters and paramedics were deployed to the site in the town of Kroev, a popular holiday town surrounded by the steep, vineyard-covered banks of the river Moselle.

Emergency services used a crane and sniffer dogs to assist the operation.

The incident comes during the busy summer season, when the region’s historic wine taverns are often full of tourists.

The hotel that partially collapsed — identified by a Reuters witness as the Reichsschenke “Zum Ritter Goetz” — is named after a medieval knight who is said to have once drunk at its wood-paneled tavern and has been immortalized in a play by Wolfgang von Goethe.

Investigators believe 14 people were in the hotel when the upper floor caved in, five of whom escaped without injury.

Police said 31 people were evacuated from their nearby homes for their own safety.

Topics: Germany

Related

22 injured during explosion in paddock area at Germany’s Nuerburgring auto racing track
World
22 injured during explosion in paddock area at Germany’s Nuerburgring auto racing track
Shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany leaves 2 dead
World
Shooting at Mercedes plant in Germany leaves 2 dead

Latest updates

Musk’s X accuses advertisers of boycotting platform in new lawsuit
Musk’s X accuses advertisers of boycotting platform in new lawsuit
Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza
Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza
US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited
US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited
Jessica Kahawaty showcases luxury watchmaker in latest collaboration
Jessica Kahawaty showcases luxury watchmaker in latest collaboration
Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court
Turkiye to submit request to join genocide case against Israel in UN court

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.