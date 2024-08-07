You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump

Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump

Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump
A view of the exchange board at the Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in Riyadh during trading. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/5xcrk

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump

Closing Bell: Saudi, Gulf stocks post gains following global slump
  • Kingdom’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,729.71, up by 0.43%
  • Qatar’s exchange gained 0.28%, Bahrain bourse edged up 0.09%, Kuwait bourse advanced 0.84%, and Dubai Financial Market rose by 1.45%
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Stock markets in the Middle East continued to recover following “Black Monday,” when global indices plunged due to concerns over a potential US recession triggered by a weak jobs report from the world’s largest economy. 

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,729.71, up by 50.55 points, or 0.43 percent on Wednesday. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.98 billion ($1.86 billion), as 169 of the stocks advanced, while 62 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 207.67 points, or 0.81 percent, to close at 25,903.77, with 30 of the listed stocks advancing and 31 retreating. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 0.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 1,467.35. 

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was the top performer of the day, with its share price climbing 10 percent to SR8.14. 

Other notable performers included Baazeem Trading Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. 

The worst performer was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. whose share price dropped by 6.12 percent to SR15.66. 

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. and Rasan Information Technology Co. also saw declines. 

On the announcements front, Kingdom Holding Co. reported a 76.43 percent increase in net profits for the first half of this year, reaching SR820 million. The increase was attributed to higher equity results, gains on investment property sales, and reduced financial charges. 

Saudi Electricity Co. reported a 16.5 percent rise in net profits for the first half of 2024, totaling SR5.5 billion, driven by increased revenue and reduced finance costs. 

Saudi Cable Co. saw an 87.7 percent drop in net profit to SR7.02 million, while SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. reported a 70.71 percent increase in net profit to reach SR363 million due to higher revenues and cost control efforts. 

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. reported a net loss of SR2.46 billion for the first half of the year, widening from SR2.1 billion in the same period last year attributed to decreased sales volumes and margins. 

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. reported a substantial increase in net profits, reaching SR119 million in the first half of 2024, marking a 75.57 percent surge compared to the same period the previous year, driven primarily by a boost in operating profits.

National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. experienced a net loss of SR19.17 million during the first six months of the year. This represents a deterioration from the SR12.46 million loss recorded in the corresponding period of 2023. The increased loss is attributed to a decline in sales of axle, spare parts, and casting products, as well as a reduction in the average selling price of drawn wire products.

Riyadh Cement Co. achieved net profit of SR134 million in the first half of 2024, a 6.22 percent increase from the same period last year due to higher sales prices and increased revenues, despite rising Zakat expenses.

On Wednesday, the Dubai Financial Market rose by 1.45 percent, while the Abu Dhabi Exchange increased by 1.05 percent. 

The Qatar Stock Exchange gained 0.28 percent, the Bahrain bourse edged up by 0.09 percent, and the Kuwait bourse advanced by 0.84 percent. 

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues

Enter


keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Gulf Stock Markets Tadawul MSCI Tadawul Index Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) TASI Nomu Saudi stock exchange main Finance

Related

Gulf bourses close in red on US recession fears
Business & Economy
Gulf bourses close in red on US recession fears
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes at 11,679 as Middle Eastern stock markets rebound

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship

King Abdulaziz Port sets record with 20,645 containers handled on single ship
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector is experiencing significant expansion, highlighted by the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam achieving a milestone in container handling.

The port recently set a new record by managing 20,645 standard containers on a single vessel, the Cosco Shipping Aquarius 036E. This achievement underscores the port's crucial role in supporting trade movement and the logistics sector.

This development aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s goals to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents. It also reflects the success of the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, in enhancing port efficiency and strengthening the Kingdom’s ties with global markets, thereby supporting national exports.

Ongoing infrastructure improvements at King Abdulaziz Port include the recent addition of 21 coastal and bridge cranes, as part of a development plan backed by SR7 billion ($1.86 billion) in investment from commercial support contracts with Saudi Global Ports Co., a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund.

A landmark contract with the Chinese company SANY will see the supply of 80 electric trucks to the port, marking the largest single contract for such vehicles ever signed by the Chinese firm.

These enhancements aim to boost the port’s competitive edge and confirm its international status in maritime transport and logistics. King Abdulaziz Port, equipped with advanced facilities, has also reached notable container handling records, including 292,612 standard containers in May.

In March, Mawani announced a new shipping service connecting Dammam to East Asia, linking the port to Shanghai, Xiamen, Dachan Bay, and Qingdao in China, as well as Busan in South Korea, Klang in Malaysia, Sohar in Oman, and Khor Fakkan in the UAE.

This service further enhances the port’s strategic position as the Kingdom’s main port on the Arabian Gulf, linked to the Riyadh Dry Port by rail, and a key transit point for goods to the eastern and central regions of Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Transport and Tourism

Related

MAWANI signed on Sunday a SR30million contract with Reviva to establish a complex for recycling marine and industrial waste.
Saudi Arabia
MAWANI and REVIVA establish recycling and industrial waste complex at Jeddah Islamic Port
Saudi ports record 13% growth in container handling: Mawani 
Business & Economy
Saudi ports record 13% growth in container handling: Mawani 

UAE banks’ savings deposits up 8.4% to reach $80.2bn

UAE banks’ savings deposits up 8.4% to reach $80.2bn
Updated 07 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

UAE banks’ savings deposits up 8.4% to reach $80.2bn

UAE banks’ savings deposits up 8.4% to reach $80.2bn
Updated 07 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The UAE banking sector has demonstrated impressive growth and stability in recent months. According to the latest data, the total value of savings deposits held by banks surged by 8.4 percent year on year, reaching 294.66 billion dirhams, equivalent to approximately $80.2 billion.

Of these deposits, 247.49 billion dirhams were held in local currency, while 47.17 billion dirhams were in foreign currencies.

This upward trend in savings deposits continued with a 1.68 percent increase from April, when the total amount stood at 289.78 billion dirhams. In addition, the value of time deposits saw a remarkable rise of 17 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 842.98 billion dirhams. Demand deposits also experienced substantial growth, climbing by more than 10 percent year-on-year to 1.04 trillion dirhams.

The banking sector’s net international reserves saw a notable surge of 29 percent, totaling 1.23 trillion dirhams by the end of May. This total includes 763.88 billion dirhams held by the Central Bank of the UAE and 472.68 billion dirhams held by other banks operating in the UAE. In conjunction with this, CBUAE’s gold reserves grew by 19.7 percent year on year, reaching 20.61 billion dirhams. The gold reserves also saw a 1.3 percent increase in May compared to April.

Transaction volumes through the UAE Funds Transfer System also experienced significant growth. By the end of May, the total value of transactions rose to 7.9 trillion dirhams, marking a 17 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. This total includes 4.96 trillion dirhams in interbank transfers and 2.93 trillion dirhams in transfers between bank customers. Additionally, the value of cheques cleared using the Image Cheque Clearing System reached 544.4 billion dirhams by the end of May.

Topics: Finance

Arab oil and gas sector attracted investments worth $406bn over 22 years: report

Arab oil and gas sector attracted investments worth $406bn over 22 years: report
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Arab oil and gas sector attracted investments worth $406bn over 22 years: report

Arab oil and gas sector attracted investments worth $406bn over 22 years: report
  • US emerged as the leading investor, with 85 projects representing approximately 14 percent of the total.
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab nations have attracted $406 billion in investments from 356 foreign and regional companies in the oil and gas sector over the past 22 years, according to recent data from the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corp., also known as Dhaman.

During this period, which spans from January 2003 to May 2024, the region has seen the execution of 610 projects.

The US has emerged as the leading investor, with 85 projects representing approximately 14 percent of the total. In terms of investment costs, Russia has taken the lead, contributing $61.5 billion, which constitutes about 15.2 percent of the total investment.

The Middle East remains the largest holder of proven oil reserves globally. As of 2023, it accounts for approximately 55.5 percent of the world’s known oil reserves, according to the global statistics platform Statista. However, the region’s share has declined from nearly 63 percent in 1960 to less than 56 percent by 2020.

Future projections indicate a continued decline in proven oil reserves in the Arab region. By 2024, reserves are expected to drop to 704 billion barrels, or about 41.3 percent of the global total. This figure is anticipated to decrease further by 7 percent to 654.5 billion barrels by 2030. Additionally, proven natural gas reserves in the region are forecasted to reach approximately 58 trillion cubic meters, accounting for 26.8 percent of the global total. This figure is expected to decline by 7.5 percent to 53.53 trillion cubic meters by 2030.

Despite these anticipated reductions, the production of crude oil, compressed gas, and other liquids in Arab countries is projected to increase. Production is expected to rise by 6.4 percent to 28.7 million barrels per day in 2024, with an anticipated increase to around 33 million barrels per day by 2030.

Dhaman, headquartered in Kuwait, provides guarantee services against commercial and non-commercial risks in Arab countries and is owned by the governments of Arab states along with four Arab financial institutions.

Topics: energy

Egypt’s currency edges higher against greenback

Egypt’s currency edges higher against greenback
Updated 07 August 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Egypt’s currency edges higher against greenback

Egypt’s currency edges higher against greenback
  • Egyptian pound approached critical threshold of 50 per US dollar
Updated 07 August 2024
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: The Egyptian pound is approaching a critical threshold of 50 per US dollar, as indicated by recent figures from the Central Bank, which currently value the pound at 49.16 per dollar.

This development follows recent increases in subway fares and fuel prices. Throughout June and July, the pound fluctuated between 47 and 48 to the dollar, after a dramatic depreciation in March when it had lost roughly 60 percent of its value, dropping to about 30 pounds per dollar.

Economist Mahmoud Khairy, in an interview with Arab News, highlighted that this surge in the pound’s value has both positive and negative consequences. On the negative side, Khairy said that continued increases could lead to another wave of imported inflation, adversely affecting domestic demand and business output. The lack of stability in the foreign exchange market could also create uncertainty for firms and consumers, impeding their ability to make informed decisions.

Khairy added that a rising pound might signal to the market and the International Monetary Fund that Egypt’s foreign exchange market is fully free-floating, with no imposed ceilings or intervention from the Central Bank of Egypt. This could lead to a successful IMF review and encourage foreign portfolio investments.

These developments come in the wake of the IMF’s approval of approximately $820 million in funding for Egypt, following the completion of the third review of the country’s extended arrangement. The IMF had earlier approved an expanded $8 billion support program for Egypt, which had been hit hard by the Gaza crisis. The crisis had negatively affected tourism and caused a significant decline in Suez Canal revenue due to disruptions in Red Sea shipping.

According to the IMF, recent efforts by Egyptian authorities to restore macroeconomic stability are showing signs of progress, though inflation remains high. The IMF said that inflation is coming down but remains elevated, and emphasized that a flexible exchange rate is a key component of Egypt’s economic reform program. An IMF official mentioned in a video press conference that Egypt would undergo a fourth review from mid-September to December 2024, with the possibility of receiving an additional $1.3 billion if successful. Inflation is projected to fall below 15 percent by the end of June.

Egyptians have been struggling with high inflation rates, although a recent decrease in food prices has led to an annual consumer price inflation rate of 27.1 percent in June 2024, a slight decrease from 27.4 percent the previous month. The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported that the general consumer price index for June 2024 stood at 225.6 points, following a significant interest rate hike by the central bank in early March and a shift to an inflation-targeting regime that allows market forces to determine the exchange rate.

Cairo’s subway fares officially increased last week, now ranging from 2 to 5 Egyptian pounds. These price hikes are part of broader measures deemed necessary to fulfill the IMF’s conditions for further financial assistance, following Egypt’s agreement to expand its bailout package to $8 billion earlier this spring.

Topics: Finance

Related

Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24
Business & Economy
Egypt posts 6.1% primary budget surplus for 2023/24

KAUST appoints new president to drive Vision 2030 goals

KAUST appoints new president to drive Vision 2030 goals
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

KAUST appoints new president to drive Vision 2030 goals

KAUST appoints new president to drive Vision 2030 goals
Updated 07 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has appointed Prof. Edward Byrne as its new president, effective September 1, succeeding Tony Chan. This appointment marks a significant milestone for KAUST as it advances its Accelerating Impact Strategy, which aims to enhance the university's role in translating research into practical solutions and innovations.

Since its establishment in 2009, KAUST has focused on addressing global challenges in four key areas: food, water, energy, and the environment. Byrne’s extensive experience in both academia and industry is expected to further support the university’s objectives, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and reinforcing KAUST’s position as a leading research and technology institution.

In his new role, Byrne will bring his substantial expertise in leading top-ranked global universities to KAUST. He has previously served as president of King’s College London and Monash University, where he was instrumental in driving major expansions and research initiatives.

Byrne expressed his enthusiasm for joining KAUST, stating: “As the university embarks on a new era delivering its Accelerating Impact Strategy, it is an honor to join an academic community at the forefront of translating research into economically productive innovations for the benefit of society across the Kingdom and the world.”

Byrne is expected to focus on transforming research into actionable solutions, fostering partnerships across various sectors, and enhancing the university’s economic impact to drive growth. His innovative approach to scientific discovery and leadership experience will play a crucial role in advancing KAUST’s mission and goals.

Topics: main

Related

KAUST announces research to enhance Kingdom’s 6G tech ambitions
Saudi Arabia
KAUST announces research to enhance Kingdom’s 6G tech ambitions

Latest updates

Egypt asks its airlines to avoid Tehran airspace for three hours on Thursday
An EgyptAir Boeing 737-800 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac at Cairo International Airport in Cairo. (File/AFP)
WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony
Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony
Sweden charges activist with hate crime over 2022 Qur'an burning
Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan holds up a copy of the Qur’an as he speaks in front of a mosque in Copenhagen. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.