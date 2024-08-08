Thai opposition to choose new leader, relaunch after court dissolution

You are here

The Constitutional Court in Bangkok banned Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the reformist Move Forward Party in a general election last year, from politics for 10 years. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
  • The Constitutional Court in Bangkok voted unanimously on Wednesday to dissolve Move Forward Party
  • Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid to become prime minister was blocked by conservative forces in the Senate
BANGKOK: Thailand’s main opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) will select a new leader on Thursday, a senior official said, before it relaunches under a new name to counter a court-mandated dissolution.
The Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand’s top court, voted unanimously on Wednesday to dissolve the MFP, the vanguard of the country’s youthful pro-democracy movement, and ban its executive board members from politics for 10 years.
Those banned include 43-year-old Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the reformist MFP to a shock first place in a general election last year after striking a chord with young and urban voters with his pledge to reform Thailand’s strict royal defamation law.
“Today there will be an internal meeting among 143 people to agree on the selection of a new leader and party committee,” MFP deputy leader, Sirikanya Tansakul, who is expected to succeed Pita, told Thai television on Thursday.
“We are moving to a new home,” she said.
Pita’s bid to become prime minister was blocked by conservative forces in the Senate. A fragile coalition of army-linked parties took office instead under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
The European Union, the United States, the United Nations and human rights groups blasted the court’s decision, which the EU said harmed democratic openness in Thailand.
The MFP said soon after the ruling that it would relaunch under a new name on Friday.
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who led the MFP’s predecessor, the Future Forward Party (FFP), before it was dissolved by the Constitutional Court in 2020, said the new party had the opportunity to become even stronger.
“We want to build a mass party where people actively participate in politics,” he said in a post on social media platform X.
“A strong mass party is the only weapon the people have to create change,” he said, adding that the new party would focus on elections due in 2027.
Thailand, Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, is known for chronic political instability, with a dozen coups since the end of absolute monarchy in 1932.
The Constitutional Court is due to deliver another major decision next Wednesday, this time on accusations that Srettha had violated ethical rules by appointing a minister who had served time in prison.
An unfavorable ruling could force Srettha out of office after just a year.
Thai media have touted Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as a potential successor to Srettha.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues

Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont back in Spain despite arrest warrant

Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont back in Spain despite arrest warrant
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont back in Spain despite arrest warrant

Fugitive Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont back in Spain despite arrest warrant
  • Former leader of Catalonia’s dramatic return came just days after Socialists struck a deal with moderate Catalan separatist party ERC
  • The Socialists won the most seats in a regional election in May but failed to get a majority and the support of the ERC is crucial
Updated 6 min 37 sec ago
AFP
BARCELONA: Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia who fled Spain over his role in a failed 2017 independence bid for the wealthy region, returned to Spain on Thursday after seven years on the run despite a pending arrest warrant.
Puigdemont shouted “Long live a free Catalonia!” as he climbed onto a stage in Barcelona to address thousands gathered near the Catalan regional parliament which is set to elect a new leader later in the day.
“I have come here to remind you that we are still here,” he said as many in the crowd waved red, yellow and blue Catalan independence flags.
After his brief address, Puigdemont appeared to head toward the nearby Catalan parliament but the assembly began an investiture vote to pick a new leader for the region without him being present.
It was not immediately clear where he was.
Nuria Pujol, a woman in her fifties who came to Barcelona from the Alt Penedes region to see Puigdemont, called him “a very noble person.”
“The only one who believes in independence and has not stopped believing,” she added.
A small group of protesters gathered nearby waving Spanish flags and holding signs that read “Catalonia is Spain” in a demonstration organized by far-right party Vox.
Puigdemont’s dramatic return came just days after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialists struck a deal with moderate Catalan separatist party ERC — which competes with Puigdemont’s more hard-line JxCAT — to make the Socialist candidate, Salvador Illa, the next head of the Catalan regional government.
The Socialists won the most seats in a regional election in May but failed to get a majority and the support of the ERC is crucial.
If a new Catalan regional government is not formed by August 26, fresh elections will be held in October.
Puigdemont led the regional government of Catalonia in 2017 when it pushed ahead with an independence referendum despite a court ban, which was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence.
He fled Spain shortly after the independence bid to avoid prosecution and has since lived in Belgium and more recently France.
While Spain’s parliament in May passed an amnesty law for those involved in the botched secession bid, the Supreme Court ruled on July 1 that the measure would not fully apply to Puigdemont.
In a video posted on social network X on Wednesday to announce his imminent return to attend the investiture vote, Puigdemont accused Spanish authorities of “a long persecution.”
“This challenge must be answered and confronted,” he added.
Sanchez agreed to the amnesty law in exchange for JxCAT’s crucial support in Spain’s parliament for his fragile minority government, sparking huge street protests against the measure organized by the right.
He is now facing opposition from parts of his own Socialist party as well as the right over a proposal to give Catalonia full control of the taxes collected in the region.
The measure was promised to the ERC in exchange for the party’s support for Illa in Thursday’s investiture vote.
The proposal has for decades been one of the main demands of Catalan independence parties but critics argue it would deprive the central state of a substantial source of revenue. It still must be approved by Spain’s national parliament.
A similar system already exists in Spain’s northern Basque Country, which also has an active independence movement.
If Illa passes Thursday’s investiture vote, he will be the first head of Catalonia’s regional government who does not come from the separatist camp since 2010.
The former health minister has defended the tax agreement made with the ERC, saying they are “in favor of all Catalans.”
“They are agreements to improve our financing without harming anyone and maintaining criteria of solidarity,” he said after securing the ERC’s support.
But former Socialist deputy prime minister Alfonso Guerra has warned the tax agreement opens “a path toward a federal system and the independence of Catalonia.”

North Korean defects to South across maritime border in Yellow Sea: Yonhap

North Korean defects to South across maritime border in Yellow Sea: Yonhap
Updated 34 min 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

North Korean defects to South across maritime border in Yellow Sea: Yonhap

North Korean defects to South across maritime border in Yellow Sea: Yonhap
  • North Korean crosses de facto maritime border known as the Northern Limit Line
Updated 34 min 25 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: A North Korean has defected to the South across the de facto maritime border known as the Northern Limit Line, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.
“1 N. Korean defects across maritime border in Yellow Sea: military,” the agency said in a one-line report.

The resident crossed the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea, a contested sea border off the west coast.

South Korea’s defense ministry declined to comment when asked about the report.

The number of North Korean defectors arriving in the South had hit an all-time low during the pandemic when Pyongyang moved to tightly seal its borders.

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS
Updated 44 min 24 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS

Two powerful earthquakes hit off Japan: USGS
  • Tsunamis of up to one meter were expected to arrive in some coastal areas in Kyushu and Shikoku islands
  • The first quake struck at a depth of 33 kilometers followed by a second one nearby at a depth of 25 kilometers
Updated 44 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Tokyo: A 6.9-magnitude earthquake followed by a 7.1 tremor struck off southern Japan on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said.
Tsunamis of up to one meter were expected to arrive or have arrived in some coastal areas in Kyushu and Shikoku islands, broadcaster NHK reported.
The first quake struck at a depth of 33 kilometers followed by a second one nearby at a depth of 25 kilometers, the USGS said.
The Japanese government set up a special task force in response to the quakes, according to a statement.
Sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” Japan is one of the world’s most tectonically active countries.
The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year and accounts for around 18 percent of the world’s earthquakes.
The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth’s surface at which they strike.
Still, even large quakes usually cause little damage thanks to special construction techniques and strict building regulations in the world’s number four economy.
On New Year’s Day, at least 260 people died after a massive earthquake hit the peninsula, including 30 “quake-linked” deaths as well as those killed directly in the disaster.
The January 1 quake and its aftershocks toppled buildings, caused fires and knocked out infrastructure at a time when families were celebrating the new year.

Paris ‘flying taxi’ test flights scrapped during Olympics

Paris ‘flying taxi’ test flights scrapped during Olympics
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Paris ‘flying taxi’ test flights scrapped during Olympics

Paris ‘flying taxi’ test flights scrapped during Olympics
  • German manufacturer Volocopter has been conducting test flights in the Paris region for several years
  • Certification for VoloCity, the engine conceived and made by Volocopter, had been delayed by a few weeks over its motors
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Test flights of so-called flying taxis — futuristic drones capable of transporting people — have been scrapped in Paris during the Olympics as the certification for the engine has not come through, its promoters said on Thursday.
German manufacturer Volocopter has been conducting test flights in the Paris region for several years and had lobbied hard for authorization from European authorities in time for the Olympics.
The company has partnered with French airport operator ADP, the capital’s metro and bus operator RATP, and the Paris regional government.
Certification for VoloCity, the engine conceived and made by Volocopter, had been delayed by a few weeks over its motors, ADP deputy CEO Edward Arkwright said.
“We are a little disappointed, but in any case we had said that we would not make any compromises with security,” he added.
Volocopter CEO Dirk Hoke said the delay was due to “an American supplier who was not capable of providing what he had promised.”
He said the motors would be sent back to France next week but not in time for the test flights to be held in Paris before the Olympics close.
Initially, test flights had been due to take place during the Games, landing on a float on the Seine near the Austerlitz railway station in southeastern Paris.
The promoters had hoped to use the global draw of the Olympics to show that the technology could efficiently link “vertiport” take-off and landing sites.
However test flights without passengers will be held in the aerodrome of the suburban town of Saint Cyr l’Ecole, west of Paris, on Thursday and Sunday, they said.
The town is close to the Chateau de Versailles where Olympic equestrian events are being held.
Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles.
However, many city officials in Paris have derided the plans as harmful to the environment.

Boeing’s Starliner astronauts could return on SpaceX capsule in February 2025, NASA says

Boeing’s Starliner astronauts could return on SpaceX capsule in February 2025, NASA says
Updated 08 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Boeing’s Starliner astronauts could return on SpaceX capsule in February 2025, NASA says

Boeing’s Starliner astronauts could return on SpaceX capsule in February 2025, NASA says
  • The astronauts’ test mission, initially expected to last about eight days on the station, has been drawn out by issues on Starliner’s propulsion system
  • The latest test data have stirred disagreements and debate within NASA about whether to accept the risk of a Starliner return to Earth
Updated 08 August 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: NASA officials said on Wednesday the two astronauts delivered to the International Space Station in June by Boeing’s Starliner could return on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in February 2025 if Starliner is still deemed unsafe to return to Earth.
The US space agency has been discussing potential plans with SpaceX to leave two seats empty on an upcoming Crew Dragon launch for NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who became the first crew to fly Boeing’s Starliner capsule.
The astronauts’ test mission, initially expected to last about eight days on the station, has been drawn out by issues on Starliner’s propulsion system that have increasingly called into question the spacecraft’s ability to safely return them to Earth as planned.
A Boeing spokesperson said if NASA decides to change Starliner’s mission, the company “will take the actions necessary to configure Starliner for an uncrewed return.”
Thruster failures during Starliner’s initial approach to the ISS in June and several leaks of helium — used to pressurize those thrusters — have set Boeing off on a testing campaign to understand the cause and propose fixes to NASA, which has the final say. Recent results have unearthed new information, causing greater alarm about a safe return.
The latest test data have stirred disagreements and debate within NASA about whether to accept the risk of a Starliner return to Earth, or make the call to use Crew Dragon instead.
Using a SpaceX craft to return astronauts that Boeing had planned to bring back on Starliner would be a major blow to an aerospace giant that has struggled for years to compete with SpaceX and its more experienced Crew Dragon.
Starliner has been docked to the ISS for 63 of the maximum 90 days it can stay, and it is parked at the same port that Crew Dragon will have to use to deliver the upcoming astronaut crew.
Early Tuesday morning, NASA, using a SpaceX rocket and a Northrop Grumman capsule, delivered a routine shipment of food and supplies to the station, including extra clothes for Wilmore and Williams.
Starliner’s high-stakes mission is a final test required before NASA can certify the spacecraft for routine astronaut flights to and from the ISS. Crew Dragon received NASA approval for astronaut flights in 2020.
Starliner development has been set back by management issues and numerous engineering problems. It has cost Boeing $1.6 billion since 2016, including $125 million from Starliner’s current test mission, securities filings show.
CONCERNS AT NASA
A meeting this week of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which oversees Starliner, ended with some officials disagreeing with a plan to accept Boeing’s testing data and use Starliner to bring the astronauts home, officials said during a news conference.
“We didn’t poll in a way that led to a conclusion,” Commercial Crew Program chief Steve Stich said.
“We heard from a lot of folks that had concerns, and the decision was not clear,” Ken Bowersox, NASA’s space operations chief, added.
A Boeing executive was not at the Wednesday press conference.
While no decision has been made on using Starliner or Crew Dragon, NASA has been buying Boeing more time to do more testing and gather more data to build a better case to trust Starliner. Sometime next week is when NASA expects to decide, officials said.
The agency on Tuesday delayed by more than a month SpaceX’s upcoming Crew Dragon mission, a routine flight called Crew-9, that is expected to send three NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the ISS.
NASA’s ISS program chief said the agency has not yet decided which astronauts they would pull off the mission for Wilmore and Williams if needed.
Boeing’s testing so far has shown that four of Starliner’s jets had failed in June because they overheated and automatically turned off, while other thrusters re-fired during tests appeared weaker than normal because of some restriction to their propellant.
Ground tests in late July at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico have helped reveal that the thrusters’ overheating causes a teflon seal to warp, choking propellant tubes for the thrusters and thereby weakening their thrust.
“That, I would say, upped the level of discomfort, and not having a total understanding of the physics of what’s happening,” Stich said, describing why NASA now appears more willing to discuss a Crew Dragon contingency after previously downplaying such a prospect to reporters.

