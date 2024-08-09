Spain take gold after 5-3 win against France in Olympic men’s soccer final

You are here

Spain's Sergio Camello celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the men's soccer gold medal match between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France.
Updated 09 August 2024
AP
  • Spain became the first European gold medalist in men’s soccer since it last won the tournament at the Barcelona Games in 1992
  • Spain’s victory marked a personal double for Fermin Lopez and Alex Baena, who were both part of the Euro 2024-winning squad
PARIS: Sergio Camello struck twice in extra time as Spain took gold in the Olympic men’s soccer final after a 5-3 win against France on Friday.
The thrilling win at Parc des Princes completed a golden summer for Spanish soccer — following the senior team’s European Championship triumph last month.
Spain, which lost the final to Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, became the first European gold medalist in men’s soccer since it last won the tournament at the Barcelona Games in 1992.
France came back from 3-1 down to send the game to extra time when Jean-Phillipe Mateta equalized from the penalty spot in the third minute of time added on.
But substitute Camello coolly lifted over France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes in the 100th and got his second in the first minute of time added on.
Spain’s victory marked a personal double for Fermin Lopez and Alex Baena, who were both part of the Euro 2024-winning squad.
Barcelona star Lopez scored twice and Baena got Spain’s other goal in a blistering 10-minute spell in the first half which gave them a 3-1 lead at the break after Enzo Millot had opened the scoring for France.
But the game was turned on its head when France mounted a late fightback through Maghnes Akliouche and Jean-Philippe Mateta, who converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to send the game to extra time.
The dramatic climax sent the home fans wild as they chanted “Alez Les Bleus” and roared their team on.
And while Camello’s goals ultimately ended French hopes of a first gold since Los Angeles 1984 the crowd continued to cheer loudly as coach Thierry Henry and his players showed their appreciation with a lap of honor after the final whistle.
“It was a crazy final, at the end we got a medal,” Henry said. “Unfortunately, we are not Olympic champions, but you can’t take anything away from this team.”
Camello’s second goal, racing away from his own half before firing past Restes, sparked frenzied celebrations from the Spanish.
The forward tore off his shirt and was swamped by teammates and substitutes, who piled onto the field from the touchline.
He had only come as substitute in the 83rd as Spain tried to protect their lead in regulation — but ended up a national hero.
Spain’s victory ended the dominance of Latin American nations for the last five editions of the Olympics. Brazil and Argentina won twice in that time, with Mexico also taking gold.
Nigeria won at Atlanta 1996 and Cameroon at Sydney 2000.

  • Villagers from Biban Mesbah, Imane Khelif’s hometown of 6,000 people, fired shots into the air in honor of their Olympic victory
  • Khelif beat China’s Yang Liu in the women’s 66kg final, overcoming a media hate campaign that portrayed her as a “man fighting women”
TIARET, Algeria: The poor, rural hometown of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif erupted in joy on Friday as she won gold at the Paris Olympics in the face of a major gender controversy.
Cheers of Khelif’s name and the country’s famous chant “one two three, viva l’Algerie” broke out in Biban Mesbah, a town of around 6,000 people.
“It’s Algeria’s victory,” her father, Omar Khelif, told reporters as he watched the fight on a giant screen along with the rest of the village around 300 kilometers (185 miles) southwest of Algiers.
Villagers fired shots into the air in honor of 25-year-old Khelif’s first Olympic medal following her victory over China’s Yang Liu in the women’s 66kg final.

The jubilation also spread to the capital Algiers, where crowds invaded the city center, celebrating the victory with fireworks and a chorus of car horns.
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune joined the celebrations on social media site X, saying: “We are all proud of you, Olympic champion Imane, your victory today is Algeria’s victory and your gold is Algeria’s gold.”



Ahead of Khelif’s fight, hundreds of volunteers turned out in Biban Mesbah to help prepare for the big night.
Despite scorching temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit), the men carried out a vast clean-up operation while dozens of women were busy cooking a giant couscous.
“We agreed to give the village a new face and breathe new life into it, with the victory of Imane Khelif,” her cousin Mounir Khelif, 36, told AFP.
“We all helped each other, some bringing couscous, others oil and vegetables, while those who couldn’t help with provisions helped with the preparation,” said Amina Saadi, 52, a mother of six.
“We are all united behind Imane Khelif, who has honored Algeria, that’s the least we can offer her,” she said.
The boxer has been the victim of a social media hate campaign that portrays her as a “man fighting women.”
“I’m a strong woman with special powers. From the ring, I sent a message to those who were against me,” she said Friday after her win.

The gender controversy ignited in the French capital when Khelif defeated Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her opening bout, the Italian reduced to tears and abandoning the fight after suffering a badly hurt nose.
Algerians from all walks of life have showed their solidarity with Khelif, irritated that her father was forced to show her birth certificate to journalists to prove she was born a girl.
Khelif’s international career took off with her participation at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she finished fifth in her weight class.
In 2023, she made it to the semifinals of the world championships in New Delhi.
But then she was disqualified following gender eligibility testing by the International Boxing Association, which is not recognized by the International Olympic Committee and is not running the sport in Paris.
From a family of limited means, she spoke before the Games of the difficulty of her life in “a village of conservative people” in semi-desert surroundings.
Imane said that her father initially found it difficult to accept her boxing.
“I came from a conservative family. Boxing is not a widely practiced sport by women, especially in Algeria,” she told Canal Algerie a month before the Games, smiling readily and her voice soft.
In an interview with UNICEF, she said she used to sell scrap metal and her mother sold homemade couscous to pay for bus tickets to a nearby town.
 

Topics: Paris Olympics Imane Khelif Algeria Biban Mesbah Abdelmadjid Tebboune

PARIS: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.
Khelif beat Yang Liu of China 5:0 in the final of the women’s welterweight division, wrapping up the best series of fights of her boxing career with a victory at Roland Garros.
Cheering crowds embraced Khelif in Paris – draping themselves in Algerian flags and chanting her name – even as she faced an extraordinary amount of scrutiny from world leaders, major celebrities and others who have questioned her eligibility or falsely claimed she was a man. It has thrust her into a larger divide over changing attitudes toward gender identity and regulations in sports.
Khelif told SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press, last weekend that the wave of hateful scrutiny she has received “harms human dignity,” and she called for an end to bullying athletes. She also said a gold medal would be “the best response” to the backlash against her.
It stems from the Russian-dominated International Boxing Association’s decision to disqualify Khelif and fellow two-time Olympian Li Yu-ting of Taiwan from last year’s world championships, claiming both failed a murky eligibility test for women’s competition.
The International Olympic Committee took the unprecedented step last year of permanently banning the IBA from the Olympics following years of concerns about its governance, competitive fairness and financial transparency. The IOC has called the arbitrary sex tests that the sport’s governing body imposed on the two boxers irretrievably flawed.
The IOC has repeatedly reaffirmed the two boxers’ right to compete in Paris, with President Thomas Bach personally defending Khelif and Lin while calling the criticism “hate speech.”
“We have two boxers who are born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as women,” Bach said.
That hasn’t stopped the international outcry tied to misconceptions around the fighters that has been amplified by Russian disinformation networks. It also hasn’t slowed two boxers who have performed at the highest levels of their careers while under the spotlight’s glare.
Khelif’s gold medal is Algeria’s first in women’s boxing. She is only the nation’s second boxing gold medalist, joining Hocine Soltani (1996).
Hundreds of flag-clad, noise-making supporters of Khelif crowded the paths through the famed Roland Garros tennis complex in Paris and packed the stands, chanting, cheering and waving Algerian flags. Khelif also has become a hero across her North African country where many fans have seen the world’s dissection of Khelif as criticism of their nation.
Khelif’s fight was dubbed “The Night of Destiny” in local newspapers. Projection screens to watch the bout were set up in public squares throughout Algiers and other cities. In the city of Tiaret in the region where Khelif is from, workers braved scorching summer heat to paint a mural of Khelif on the gym where she learned to box.
“Imane has managed to turn the criticism and attacks on her femininity into fuel,” said Mustapha Bensaou of the Tiaret gym. “The slander has given her a boost. ... It’s a bit of a blessing in disguise.”
The gold medal fight is the culmination of Khelif’s nine-day run through an Olympic tournament that began with a bizarre event. Khelif’s first opponent, Angela Carini of Italy, abandoned their bout after just 46 seconds, saying she was in too much pain from Khelif’s punches.
An already brewing story suddenly became major international news, with the likes of former US President Donald Trump and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling weighing in with criticism and false speculation about men competing with women in sports. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni personally visited with Carini to share her condolences and to cast doubt on Khelif’s eligibility.
Carini later said she regretted her actions and wished to apologize to Khelif. The Italian newspaper La Stampa detailed Carini’s mindset in the days leading up to the bout, describing pressure from both inside and outside her team to avoid the fight amid the growing speculation over Khelif’s status.
Khelif has never done as well in another international tournament as she did in these Olympics. When she was cast as some sort of unstoppable punching machine last week by pundits and provocateurs who had never seen her fight before, opponents and teammates who know her were shocked by the characterization.
Then she lived up to the notion of being one of the best Olympic boxers in the world.
The banished governing body for boxing did nothing to help its argument about her disqualification at the world championships last year during a shambolic news conference in which its leadership contradicted itself about the tests and declined to answer basic questions about them, citing privacy concerns from the Olympic committees of Algeria and Taiwan.
Lin also fights for a gold medal Saturday on the final card of the Olympics. She takes on Julia Szeremeta of Poland with a chance to win Taiwan’s first boxing gold.

  • Trophy will see Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Taawoun, domestic treble winners Al-Hilal playing between Aug. 13-17
  • The 4 clubs will compete at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Abha for the first time
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian football season of 2024-2025 kicks off next week when last year’s top four finishers in the Roshn Saudi League compete for the Saudi Super Cup.
The traditional curtain-raiser of domestic football in the Kingdom, the Saudi Super Cup will see Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Taawoun and domestic treble winners Al-Hilal competing for the prestigious trophy in Abha between Aug. 13 and 17.
The four clubs will compete for the honor at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium in the picturesque city of Abha for the first time.
This year’s tournament continues with the expanded four-team format introduced in 2023.
The semifinals will see Al-Hilal face Al-Ahli on Aug. 13, with Al-Nassr taking on Al-Taawoun the following day. The final is to be held at 7:15 p.m. Saudi time on Aug. 17.
Al-Hilal, as treble winners last season, will be aiming to maintain their impressive form from the 2023-24 campaign which saw the Riyadh side, under Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus, secure their record 19th league title.
Portugal’s Ruben Neves, Serbian duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and the returning Neymar are all set to feature in the season-opening competition.
Al-Ahli, who are returning for their second top-flight season, will provide a tough test for last year’s champions as the Jeddah club aim to secure their first Super Cup victory since 2016.
With a strong pre-season behind them and featuring the return of international stars in Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino, Al-Ahli will be difficult to beat.
Al-Nassr, led by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, will have their sights set on redemption going into the new season, after a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat in the King Cup final ended a difficult campaign.
With new signing Brazilian goalkeeper Bento set to feature, the Riyadh side will be aiming to add to their two previous successes in the Saudi Super Cup.
Al-Taawoun will look to replicate the fine form that saw the Buraydah outfit achieve an impressive fourth-place finish in the top flight. Led for the first time by new manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena, the side will aim to provide an early shock in the new season.
The Saudi Super Cup represents the start of a historic new season of domestic football in Saudi Arabia and is the first football tournament to take place in the Kingdom since the historic announcement of the country’s official bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
For more information on how to purchase tickets for the Saudi Super Cup, visit: https://webook.com/en/saudi-super-cup-2024

  • Berger dove to stop Alexia Putellas’ penalty attempt in the ninth minute of stoppage time, then raised her hands in victory
  • Putellas — a two-time Ballon d’Or winner — was in tears as the match ended
PARIS: Ann-Katrin Berger saved a last-minute penalty and Germany won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory on Friday over Women’s World Cup winner Spain.
Berger dove to stop Alexia Putellas’ penalty attempt in the ninth minute of stoppage time, then raised her hands in victory.
Putellas — a two-time Ballon d’Or winner — was in tears as the match ended.
Giulia Gwinn had converted a second-half penalty for Germany that proved to be the game winner.
It was Germany’s fourth bronze medal in women’s soccer at the Olympics. The Germans won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but didn’t qualify for Tokyo three years ago.
Spain, ranked No. 1 in the world after the World Cup win, were making their Olympics debut.
Gwinn, was fouled by Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll, confidently struck her penalty in the 64th minute after a scoreless first half.
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, the reigning women’s world player of the year, had the best chance in the opening half but her shot hit the crossbar. Jennie Hermoso’s attempted rebound was blocked by a German defender.
Alexandra Popp started for Germany after missing the semifinal with an illness. Popp was the only current German player who was also on the squad that won the gold medal in 2016.
Lea Schuller, who returned from injury as a second-half substitute, nearly scored in the 71st minute but Coll made a kick save for Spain.
Putellas was the FIFA Best women’s player of the year and the Ballon d’Or winner in both 2021 and 2022. She tore her ACL and required surgery ahead of the 2022 European championships, but returned in time for Spain’s World Cup run.
Spain struggled in the knockout round in France, needing penalties to get past Colombia before losing to Brazil 4-2 in the semifinals. Spain were vying to become the first team to win an Olympic title after lifting a World Cup.
Spain had a wild ride at the World Cup last summer. Before the tournament started, more than a dozen players quit the team because of what they said was an unprofessional atmosphere that impacted their mental health.
Coach Jorge Vilda was peppered with questions about the mutiny during the World Cup. But the players were unbothered, losing just one match during the tournament before lifting the trophy.
Chaos erupted afterward when Spanish Federation President Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso during the winner’s ceremony. Rubiales resigned in the wake of the scandal, and Vilda was dismissed.
In France, Spain were led by coach Montse Tome, a former national team player.
Germany fell in extra time to the United States. Sophia Smith scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory that sent the Americans into Saturday’s gold medal match in Paris.
Germany were playing the Olympics under interim coach Horst Hrubesch, who took over after Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was dismissed after the team’s poor showing at the World Cup.
Christian Wuck will take over as the coach of Germany ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

  • After undergoing emergency surgery and missing six months, he returned in December and set the clean and jerk world record that he surpassed in this event
  • The 21-year-old Nasar lifted 180 kilograms in the snatch and a world record 224 in the clean and jerk to become champion in his Olympic debut
PARIS: Karlos Nasar of Bulgaria won weightlifting gold at the Olympics and broke two world records Friday, just over a year after a hotel sink fell on him and severed his left Achilles tendon.
Nasar was showering the night before an awards ceremony in May 2023 when he reached for shampoo and pressed down, causing the sink to fall out of the wall and onto him. After undergoing emergency surgery and missing six months, he returned in December and set the clean and jerk world record that he surpassed in this event.
The 21-year-old Nasar, a Paris native, lifted 180 kilograms (397 pounds) in the snatch and a world record 224 in the clean and jerk to become champion in his Olympic debut with a score of 404 — also a world record. Yeison López of Colombia got silver and Antonino Pizzolato of Italy took home the bronze.
The event, merging the 81 and 96 kilograms as part of a reduction of weight classes from Tokyo in 2021, was not for the faint of heart, with multiple weightlifters going down in pain during the course of the competition. Karim Abokahla of Egypt grabbed at his right bicep on two consecutive lifts and received medical attention for several minutes with an injury that knocked him out midway through.
Boady Santavy of Canada also did not finish after he was unable to complete a lift in the clean and jerk. Host country fan favorite Romain Imadouchène did not medal but got through it while appearing to fight through a left leg ailment.
Later Friday, Olivia Reeves competes in the women’s 81-kilogram division, looking to join Hampton Morris as US weightlifters to medal in Paris. The 21-year-old from Chattanooga, Tennessee, is making her Olympic debut as the top qualifier in her weight class.

