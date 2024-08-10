Walz ‘misspoke’ in 2018 reference to ‘weapons of war, that I carried in war,’ Harris campaign says

You are here

Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz (L) gestures alongside US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on August 9, 2024. (AFP)
  • Walz served 24 years in various Army National Guard units but he was never in a combat zone
  • Republicans began questioning Walz’s military record after Vice President Kamala Harris picked him as her running mate
PHOENIX: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president, “misspoke” in a 2018 video about “weapons of war that I carried in war,” a Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson said Saturday.
Republicans, including the vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, began questioning Walz’s military record after Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president, named the governor as her running mate on Tuesday.
Some of the criticism centers on comments by Walz in a 2018 video circulated on social media by the Harris campaign in which he speaks out against gun violence and says, “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.” The comment suggests that Walz portrayed himself as someone who spent time in a combat zone.
Walz served 24 years in various Army National Guard units but he was never in a combat zone.
Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, said Saturday in a statement that Walz misspoke in the 2018 video.
“Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way,” Hitt said.
“In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the Governor misspoke,” Hitt added. “He did handle weapons of war and believes strongly that only military members trained to carry those deadly weapons should have access to them, unlike Donald Trump and JD Vance who prioritize the gun lobby over our children.”
Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating high school, serving four years as a combat correspondent, similar to a military journalist, and deploying to Iraq in that capacity in 2005.

Topics: US Election 2024 Tim Walz Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON: The campaign of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Saturday some of its internal communications were hacked and blamed the Iranian government, citing past hostilities between Trump and Iran without providing direct evidence.
The campaign statement came after news website Politico said it began receiving emails from an anonymous account with documents from inside Trump's operation.
"These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.
The Trump campaign referred to a Friday report from Microsoft researchers that said Iran government-tied hackers tried breaking into the account of a "high-ranking official" on the U.S. presidential campaign in June. That report did not provide further details on the official's identity.
"The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House," Cheung said.
The former president had tense relations with Iran while in office. Under Trump, the United States killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020 and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.
Trump survived an assassination attempt in July. While there have been no suggestions that the suspect was linked to Iran, CNN reported last month that the U.S. had intelligence about an Iranian plot against Trump. Iran has denied such charges.

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
  • Russia’s nuclear agency on Saturday warned the Ukrainian attack posed a “direct threat” to the nearby Kursk nuclear power station
Updated 5 min 53 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow on Saturday mounted a “counter-terror operation” in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv’s advance deeper into Russia and warned that the fighting endangered a nuclear power plant.
Ukrainian units stormed into Russia’s western Kursk region on Tuesday morning in a shock attack, the largest and most successful cross-border offensive by Kyiv of the two-and-a-half year conflict.
Its troops have advanced several kilometers and Russia’s army has rushed in reserves and extra equipment — though neither side has given precise details on the forces they have committed.

Russia’s nuclear agency on Saturday warned the Ukrainian attack posed a “direct threat” to the nearby Kursk nuclear power station.
At least 16,000 civilians requested state assistance to leave their homes in Russian border areas, where emergency aid has been ferried in, and extra trains to the capital Moscow have been put on for people fleeing.
“The war has come to us,” one woman from the border zone said at a Moscow train station on Friday, declining to give her name.
Russia’s army confirmed Saturday it will still fighting the Ukrainian incursion.
It said Kyiv initially crossed the border with around 1,000 troops, around 20 armored vehicles and 11 tanks. Though it claimed Saturday to have destroyed five times that much military hardware so far.
Russia’s national anti-terrorism committee said late Friday it was starting “counter-terror operations in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions ... to ensure the safety of citizens and suppress the threat of terrorist acts being carried out by the enemy’s sabotage groups.”
Security forces and the military are given sweeping emergency powers during “counter-terror” operations.
Movement is restricted, vehicles can be seized, phone calls can be monitored, areas are declared no-go zones, checkpoints introduced, and security is beefed up at key infrastructure sites.

 

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia

Zelensky acknowledges attack ‘pushing the war’ into Russia
  • “I am grateful to each of our Defense Forces units that ensure this,” Zelensky added
  • “Ukraine is proving that it can really bring justice“
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday acknowledged the recent offensive into the western Russian border region of Kursk, referring to actions “pushing the war into the aggressor’s territory.”
In his evening address, Zelensky referred to army chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who he said had “already reported several times — on the frontline and our actions and pushing the war into the aggressor’s territory.
“I am grateful to each of our Defense Forces units that ensure this,” he added.
“Ukraine is proving that it can really bring justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed — pressure on the aggressor.”
Earlier Saturday, Russia said it had evacuated tens of thousands of people from its border region, launching what it called a “counter-terror operation.”

UK’s Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots

UK’s Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

UK’s Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots

UK’s Starmer scraps holiday to focus on response to riots
  • Officials said 741 arrests had been made since the unrest broke out and 302 people had been charged
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has canceled a planned holiday to focus on his government’s response to a series of racist riots that targeted Muslims and migrants, a Downing Street source said.
Thousands of police officers remained on duty over the weekend in case violence flared again although for a fourth day in a row on Saturday counter-protesters far outnumbered anti-migration demonstrators in several towns and cities.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Starmer would no longer be going on holiday next week.
His government has moved quickly to speed up the processing of people arrested and charged in relation to the riots.
On Friday, officials said 741 arrests had been made since the unrest broke out and 302 people had been charged.
Police have said arrests are likely to continue for months.
On Saturday, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, representing police leaders, said specialist officers had been ordered to pursue online offenders and influencers responsible for spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale.
“Online crimes have real world consequences and you will be dealt with in the same way as those physically present and inflicting the violence,” Chris Haward, the NPCC’s lead for serious and organized crime, said.
At least two people were jailed in recent days for stirring up racial hatred in messages on social media.
The riots erupted after online posts falsely identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack on July 29 in Southport, northwest England, as an Islamist migrant.
King Charles on Friday made an appeal for mutual respect and understanding and welcomed the way that community groups had countered “the aggression and criminality from a few,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said.

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK

Anti-racism protesters rally across UK
  • Crowds massed in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Manchester and other towns and cities, as fears of violent confrontations with anti-immigration agitators failed to materialize
  • The disturbances in Northern Ireland were sparked by events in England but have also been fueled by pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries with their own agenda
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP

LONDON: Thousands of anti-racism demonstrators rallied across the UK on Saturday to protest recent rioting blamed on the far-right in the wake of the Southport knife attack that killed three children.
Crowds massed in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Manchester and numerous other English towns and cities, as fears of violent confrontations with anti-immigration agitators failed to materialize.
It followed a similar situation unfolding on Wednesday night, when anticipated far-right rallies up and down the country were instead replaced by gatherings organized by the Stand Up To Racism advocacy group.
More than a dozen places across England as well as Belfast had been hit by unrest prior to that, following the July 29 stabbing spree, which was wrongly linked on social media to a Muslim immigrant.
Rioters targeted mosques and hotels linked to immigration, as well as police, vehicles and other sites.
However, recent nights have been largely peaceful in English towns and cities, prompting hope among authorities that the more than 700 arrests and numerous people already being jailed has deterred further violence.
However, in Northern Ireland, which has seen sustained disorder since last weekend, police said they were investigating a suspected racially motivated hate crime overnight.
A petrol bomb was thrown at a mosque in Newtownards, east of Belfast, in the early hours of Saturday, with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).
It said the petrol bomb thrown at the property did not ignite.
“This is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime, and I want to send a strong message to those who carried this out, that this type of activity will not be tolerated and any reports of hate crime are taken very seriously,” PSNI Chief Inspector Keith Hutchinson said.
There was also overnight reports of damage to property and vehicles in Belfast, as nightly unrest there rumbled on.
The disturbances in Northern Ireland were sparked by events in England but have also been fueled by pro-UK loyalist paramilitaries with their own agenda, according to the PSNI.
Around 5,000 anti-racism demonstrators rallied in Belfast on Saturday without incident.
In London, hundreds massed outside the office of Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party before marching to parliament, as a large police presence looked on.
Farage and other far-right figures have been blamed for helping to fuel the riots through anti-immigrant rhetoric and conspiracy theories.
“It’s really important for people of color in this country, for immigrants in this country, to see us out here as white British people saying ‘no, we don’t stand for this’,” attendee Phoebe Sewell, 32, from London, told AFP.
Fellow Londoner Jeremy Snelling, 64, said he had turned out because “I don’t like the right-wing claiming the streets in my name.”
He did not hold Farage “personally responsible” for the violence but argued that the Reform party founder had “contributed” to the volatile environment.
“I think he is damaging and I think he’s dangerous,” Snelling added.

