Gor Minasyan grabs third Olympic medal for Bahrain at Paris Olympics 2024

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ with three grand finals
Can Twisted Minds earn Saudi Arabia gold in ‘Teamfight Tactics?’ Will Japan triumph in ‘Street Fighter 6?’ And are Heroic going to produce heroics in ‘Fortnite?’
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The Esports World Cup is primed for a “Super Sunday” at Boulevard Riyadh City, with the grand finals taking place in “Fortnite,” “Street Fighter 6,” and “Teamfight Tactics.”
“Fortnite,” held at the Amazon Arena within the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, will see American team Exceed face French side Karmine Corp in the semifinals. The winner will go head-to-head with either Heroic, the ice-cool outfit from Norway, or the victor between Americans XSET and Canadians Gaimin Gladiators.
In “Street Fighter 6,” held at the Qiddiyah Arena within the SEF Arena, eight players have reached the quarterfinal stage, five of whom are Japanese: Gachikun, Ryukichi, Hikaro, Kawano, and Higuchi. Emirati star AngryBird, American fighter NoahTheProdigy, and Korean player Leshar are also hoping to battle their way to becoming an Esports World Cup champion.
“Teamfight Tactics,” played at the stc Arena, could see a Saudi Arabian side in the grand final, with Twisted Minds up against T1 in the semifinals. The winner of that match earns the right to face either Wolves Esports or Team Vitality in the showpiece occasion.
A team prize pool total of $2.5 million is on offer across all three competitions — with $1 million each available in “Fortnite” and “Street Fighter 6,” and $500,000 in “Teamfight Tactics.” There is also a $50,000 award to the MVP in each tournament.
Every penny adds up to the Esports World Cup having the largest tournament prize pool in the history of esports, with $60 million on offer.
The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard City, features 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration.
Barshim cleared a height of 2.34 meters, securing third place after American Shelby McEwen and New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
PARIS: Qatar’s high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim won the bronze medal in the Men’s High Jump at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Barshim cleared a height of 2.34 meters, securing third place after American Shelby McEwen and New Zealand’s gold medallist Hamish Kerr, who came at a height of 2.36 meters.
With this win, Barshim became the first high jump athlete to ever win four medals across four Olympic Games, having won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020, in addition to silver medals at Rio de Janeiro 2016 and London 2012.
Barshim brought Qatar its first medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, becoming a celebrated Qatari athlete in Olympic history, with a total of four medals.
USA beat France 98-87 for men’s basketball Olympic gold
Stephen Curry's late barrage seals 17th Olympics basketball gold for the US
Serbia won bronze with a dominant 93-83 victory over World Cup champions Germany
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
PARIS: The United States won their fifth straight Olympic men’s basketball crown on Saturday, holding off a battling France 98-87 to take their tally of Olympic golds to 17.
In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final three years ago, LeBron James and the US team stacked with NBA stars once again proved too much for France, despite the efforts of sensational NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
France sliced a 14-point deficit to three with 3min 04sec to play on Wembanyama’s put-back dunk, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry drilled a three-pointer — one of four from him with less than three minutes remaining — and the United States relentlessly powered to the finish.
Curry finished with eight three-pointers — including a rainbow over a leaping Wembanyama — and led the US scoring with 24 points.
“You just simply marvel,” James said of Curry. “Having him on your side, you just try to get stops and figure out other ways on the other end but keep finding him, keep getting him the ball.”
Curry said of his late-game heroics: “I was just trying to settle us down.”
“All we wanted to do was get a good shot,” Curry said. “It had been a while since we had a good possession.
“(Finally) the momentum was on our side. At that point, your mind goes blank. You don’t really care about setting or the scenario or anything. It’s just a shot.”
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker added 15 points apiece and James scored 14 with six rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block.
For Durant it was a US men’s record fourth Olympic gold. James earned his third and Curry, a four-time NBA champion, claimed his first in his first Olympic appearance.
“There’s a lot of relief,” Curry said. “It wasn’t easy but, damn, I’m excited, man. This is everything that I wanted it to be and more, so I’m excited.”
Wembanyama had his best offensive game of the Olympics, scoring 26 points. Guerschon Yabusele added 20.
France connected on just nine of 30 three-point attempts and the United States held a 31-9 advantage in fast-break points.
Both teams were locked in defensively in a tense first half that featured 10 lead changes.
Wembanyama soared for a dunk that gave France an 11-10 lead and sent the Bercy Arena crowd into a frenzy.
The Americans were soon back in front when Booker made a layup off a behind-the-back pass from James and a steal from James set Jayson Tatum loose for a dunk.
Down by five after one quarter, France took a 25-24 lead on a Bilal Coulibaly dunk, but the US continued to capitalize in transition off of France’s misses.
James drove through traffic for a layup, drawing a foul and flexing at the US bench before making the free throw to put the United States up 37-31, and they led 49-41 at halftime.
The dream final drew a raft of luminaries. French President Emmanuel Macron was in the house and so was sprint star Sha’Carri Richardson, a day after she anchored the US 4x100m relay to gold.
James signalled his intentions early, taking the court in golden shoes and opening the scoring with a dunk.
Curry, who scored 36 points in the come-from-behind semifinal victory over Serbia, heated up in the second half, giving the US their biggest lead of the game, 61-47, with a three-pointer early in the third.
France kept pressing and were only six down heading into the fourth quarter, but finally had to watch the US players celebrate at the end, draped in flags.
A downcast Wembanyama could only hug his teammates, but with the silver medal around his neck he called the experience “incredible” and said he’d try to return the favor at Los Angeles in 2028.
“I will be going for gold in four years’ time,” he said.
Earlier Saturday, Serbia won bronze with a dominant 93-83 victory over World Cup champions Germany.
Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic posted a triple double of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Serbia, who lost 95-91 to the United States in the semifinals.
China earns a 300th Olympic gold medal with women’s team victory in table tennis at Paris Games
South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany
China is the dominant force in table tennis, sweeping the five Olympic gold medals in Paris
Updated 11 August 2024
AP
PARIS: China won the women’s team event in table tennis at the Paris Games on Saturday for the country’s 300th gold medal in Olympic history.
China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women’s team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.
“Each of us went all out today and played every position well,” No. 1-ranked Sun Yingsha said.
South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008.
China is the dominant force in table tennis, sweeping the five Olympic gold medals in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.
China has won 37 of the 42 gold medals awarded in table tennis since the sport was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988.
Olympics chief Thomas Bach says will not seek third term
“New times are calling for new leaders,” the 70-year-old German lawyer told a session of IOC members
“I know with this decision I am disappointing many of you... But it is in the best interests of our beloved Olympic movement“
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
PARIS: International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said at the Paris Games on Saturday he will not seek to remain in charge for a third term.
“New times are calling for new leaders,” the 70-year-old German lawyer, who has been in charge since 2013, told a session of IOC members in the French capital.
Bach said he was asked to stay in his role but insisted he would not attempt to extend his mandate by changing the Olympic charter that limits the president to a maximum of 12 years in the role.
“I know with this decision I am disappointing many of you... But it is in the best interests of our beloved Olympic movement,” he said.
His successor will be elected during the IOC’s 143rd session in Athens from March 18-21, 2025 and will take office the following June.
The jostling to succeed Bach will now begin, with some well-informed IOC watchers tipping Zimbabwean former swimmer Kirsty Coventry, 40, for the role.
Aruban Nicole Hoevertsz, a 60-year-old former synchronized swimmer and IOC vice president, has also been cited as a possible contender along with World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, a British two-time Olympic gold medallist over 1,500m.
Bach, who won gold for West Germany in the foil fencing team event at the 1976 Olympics, was elected an IOC member at the age of 37 and went on to play a series of influential roles within the organization, notably as a founding member of the IOC’s Athletes’ Commission, before taking over from Jacques Rogge.
When he was elected in 2013, the Bavarian claimed to embody the renewal of Olympism — in particular with less expensive and more environmentally friendly Games — with the slogan “change or be changed.”
“This mantra also applies to myself,” he said, before pausing for a few moments, with tears in his eyes.
Bach has repeatedly voiced his opposition to sports boycotts, attempting to establish a watertight boundary between political conflicts and the Olympics.
The next president will be able to prepare for the future with peace of mind with the summer and winter Olympic Games awarded until 2034, with “significant” interest in the 2036 and 2040 editions, Bach said.