Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Thousands of Ukrainian troops on incursion to 'destabilize' Russia: official

Thousands of Ukrainian troops on incursion to ‘destabilize’ Russia: official
People gather at an apartment building damaged after shelling by the Ukrainian side in Kursk, Russia. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
Thousands of Ukrainian troops on incursion to 'destabilize' Russia: official

Thousands of Ukrainian troops on incursion to ‘destabilize’ Russia: official
  President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the offensive for the first time in his nightly address on Saturday
  Ukrainian units stormed across the border Tuesday in what so far has been the largest and most successful such offensive
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
KYIV: Thousands of Ukrainian troops are taking part in an incursion aiming to destabilize Russia by showing up its weaknesses, a top Ukrainian official has told AFP as the assault entered its sixth day.
“We are on the offensive. The aim is to stretch the positions of the enemy, to inflict maximum losses and to destabilize the situation in Russia as they are unable to protect their own border,” the security official said on condition of anonymity.
The Russian army had said about 1,000 Ukrainian troops were deployed in the cross-border incursion which began on Tuesday and appeared to catch the Kremlin off guard, allowing Ukrainian forces to penetrate Russian defensive lines.
Asked whether the 1,000 figure was right, the official said: “It is a lot more... Thousands.”
After days of official silence, President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the offensive for the first time in his nightly address on Saturday, saying that Kyiv was “pushing the war into the aggressor’s territory.”
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has waged an unrelenting offensive, occupying swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine and subjecting Ukrainian cities to daily missile and drone attacks.
After re-capturing large areas in 2022, Ukrainian forces have largely been on the backfoot and are increasingly struggling with manpower and arms supplies.
But Ukrainian units stormed across the border Tuesday in what so far has been the largest and most successful such offensive by Kyiv in the conflict.
Its troops have advanced several kilometers forcing Russia’s army to rush in reserves and extra equipment — though neither side has given precise details on the forces committed.
Russia has evacuated tens of thousands of civilians from the area and Ukraine has also evacuated thousands of people from the Sumy region across the border.
Ukraine on offensive
The operation has “greatly raised our morale, the morale of the Ukrainian army, state and society,” the Ukrainian official said, speaking late Saturday after weeks of Russian advances in eastern Ukraine.
“This operation has shown that we can go on the offensive, move forward,” the official said.
“It seems that the Russians have problems with coordination, preparedness for action,” he said.
But he said there had been little effect so far on fighting in the east.
“The situation is basically unchanged. Their pressure in the east continues, they are not pulling back troops from the area,” he said, adding only that “the intensity of Russian attacks has gone down a little bit.”
The official said Ukrainian troops would respect international humanitarian law while on Russian territory and had no plans to annexe areas they currently hold.
“There is no idea of annexation... We are operating in strict accordance with international law,” he said, contrasting this with alleged violations by Russian troops in occupied territory.
Asked whether capturing the Kursk nuclear power plant near the border was an aim, he said: “We will see how the Kursk operation will develop.”
“We absolutely will not cause problems for nuclear security. This we can guarantee,” he said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has urged both sides “to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences.”
US weapons
The White House said Wednesday it was contacting Ukraine to learn more about the “objectives” of the incursion.
President Joe Biden in May allowed Kyiv to use American-supplied weapons against targets just across the Russian border to repel Moscow’s push on the Kharkiv region.
But White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said that “nothing had changed” about US policy discouraging broader strikes or attacks inside Russia.
Asked whether Western partners had been kept in the dark about Ukraine’s offensive, the official said this was “incorrect.”
“Judging by how actively Western arms are being used, our Western partners played a part indirectly in the planning,” he said.
The official said he expected Russia would “in the end” manage to stop Ukrainian forces in Kursk and retaliate with a large-scale missile attack including “on decision-making centers” in Ukraine.
There has already been more intense bombardment of Ukraine’s Sumy region just across the border from Kursk.
And an overnight missile attack near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed a man and his four-year-old son, emergency services said.
Explosions rang out Saturday night in the center and east of Kyiv after Ukraine’s air force said two Russian missiles were headed toward the city.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Austria chancellor urges more comms monitoring after Taylor Swift plot

Austria chancellor urges more comms monitoring after Taylor Swift plot
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
Austria chancellor urges more comms monitoring after Taylor Swift plot

Austria chancellor urges more comms monitoring after Taylor Swift plot
  • Swift’s three planned concerts were canceled after Austrian authorities got wind of a plot led by a 19-year-old youth to launch an Daesh-inspired suicide attack
  • ews of the planned attack has reanimated debate over the tight restrictions Austria has in comparison to other western nations on the monitoring of messaging communications
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: Austria’s chancellor said on Sunday his country’s intelligence agencies should have greater power to monitor communications on messaging apps to stop extremists after a planned suicide attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna was thwarted this week.
Swift’s three planned concerts were canceled after Austrian authorities got wind of a plot led by a 19-year-old youth to launch an Daesh-inspired suicide attack at a soccer stadium where tens of thousands of fans were planning to attend the shows.
News of the planned attack has reanimated debate over the tight restrictions Austria has in comparison to other western nations on the monitoring of messaging communications just as the country gears up for an election on Sept. 29.
“We really need our agencies to be upgraded technically so they’re on an equal footing with terrorists, with organized crime, so we can combat them,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in an interview with Germany’s Bild newpsper.
“It’s vital that messenger services like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram can be decrypted for security authorities, under judicial oversight, while upholding the rule of law,” added Nehammer, who is seeking re-election next month.
Nehammer, who said Austria received a tip from a foreign intelligence service over the planned Swift attack, said the main suspects so far in the case had been captured.
But he spoke of more arrests being made as police continue investigations among criminal networks. More Daesh supporters had been identified, he said.

Topics: Austria Taylor Swift

After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?

After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?

After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?
  France still does not have a new prime minister five weeks after the elections that ended with three major blocs in parliament, with the left as the largest
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: The success of the Olympic Games has surpassed the wildest dreams of many in France but in the next weeks President Emmanuel Macron still will have to face the reality of the deadlocked politics created by his calling of snap legislative elections.
With the Games just around the corner, the polls left France with three major blocs in parliament — the left as the largest followed by Macron’s centrist forces and the far right — with none of them close to mustering the numbers for an overall majority.
The former government of Macron allies, under Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, has carried on in a caretaker capacity throughout the Games, but five weeks after the elections, the country still does not have a new prime minister.
Macron may be hoping that the Games boost his embattled fortunes in the same way that France’s winning and hosting of the 1998 football World Cup dragged up former president Jacques Chirac’s popularity ratings.
But even with Paris set to continue basking in the limelight while hosting the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8, Macron faces a potentially fraught return to reality.
While the Games have lifted what was a morose mood in France, it is far from certain this will give a new impulse to the remaining three years of the unpopular president’s mandate.

“The fact that things are going well, that we are seen as beautiful and successful abroad, has struck a chord in a country that was experiencing decline and was no longer capable of doing great things collectively,” said prominent political commentator Emmanuel Riviere.
“This changes the collective climate but not the political situation: the situation remains blocked, many voters are frustrated... The French are putting things into perspective and remain very angry with Emmanuel Macron.”
Macron’s approval ratings remain well under 30 percent, with the president keeping a low profile during the election campaign and the Games, spending most of the Olympics ensconced in the Mediterranean holiday residence of the French president and making only occasional visits to Paris.
“The country needed this moment of coming together. In terms of the political impact, I remain very reserved,” one minister from the outgoing government, who asked not to be named, told AFP.
When it comes to the Olympics, “we cannot make it a partisan success,” added another.

The number one priority for Macron will be naming, and winning approval for, a new prime minister and government, a process that appears to remain as blocked as it was before the Games.
The left-wing New Popular Front, which emerged as the largest faction post-election, has said it wants the economist Lucie Castets to be the new premier.
Macron’s forces have shown little interest in the idea, preferring an alliance with the traditional right, with the name of former Chirac-era minister and current head of the northern Hauts de France region, Xavier Bertrand, frequently cited as a candidate to lead a center-focused coalition.
Outgoing equality minister Aurore Berge named Bertrand as a possible candidate alongside the likes of former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Senate speaker Gerard Larcher, saying he had “solid experience of government, parliament and compromise.”
Naming him would be an “aberration,” objected Castets, while Greens leader Marine Tondelier accused Macron of exploiting the political “truce” he called for the Olympics.
“This Olympic truce is not just because Emmanuel Macron is tired, it is because he wants time” and “to obstruct any attempt at political change,” she said.

There had been expectation that Macron could name the new premier in the window between the Olympics, which close on Sunday, and the opening of the Paralympics on August 28.
But as visitors and Parisians gasp in awe for a last time at the Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon, sources within the executive are playing down the prospects of a rapid breakthrough.
“It (the Olympics) will calm things down in the sense that the idea that we work together will be less absurd,” said a senior figure close to Macron, asking not to be named.
“But it’s not because we went to take selfies in front of the cauldron with half of Paris that we’re suddenly going to form a coalition.”
Macron, known to use his vacations at the Fort de Bregancon holiday residence for deep reading and reflection, is “still thinking,” according to a person close to him.

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Paris Olympics France

Australia spy chief accuses friendly nations of foreign interference

Police officers walk in Kings Park in Perth on June 18, 2024. (AFP)
Police officers walk in Kings Park in Perth on June 18, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Australia spy chief accuses friendly nations of foreign interference

Police officers walk in Kings Park in Perth on June 18, 2024. (AFP)
  In 2022, Burgess revealed ASIO had foiled a foreign interference plot by a wealthy person — named only as "the puppeteer" — with deep connections to a foreign government
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s spy chief on Sunday accused some friendly nations of running foreign interference operations in the country, saying their identities would surprise people if revealed.
Canberra last year named Iran as having engaged in foreign interference, adding that Australian intelligence had disrupted “individuals” conducting a surveillance operation on an Iranian-Australian’s home.
But other countries are also secretly attempting to interfere in Australia’s political system and in its diaspora communities, said Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO).
“I can think of at least three or four that we’ve actually actively found involved in foreign interference in Australian diaspora communities,” Burgess said in an interview with public broadcaster ABC.
“Some of them would surprise you. Some of them are also our friends,” he said.
Burgess declined to identify the countries involved beyond confirming the government’s allegation of Iran’s involvement.
Foreign interference, espionage and politically motivated violence are Australia’s principal security concerns, Burgess said.
“In diaspora communities, there are multiple countries that attempt to threaten and intimidate Australians living in this country,” he said.
“When we find it, we deal with it effectively.”
In 2022, Burgess revealed ASIO had foiled a foreign interference plot by a wealthy person — named only as “the puppeteer” — with deep connections to a foreign government.
That person had funnelled hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employee to try to influence an election, he said at the time, without specifying which vote was targeted.
ASIO this month raised Australia’s terrorism threat level to “probable,” saying a homegrown rise in extreme ideologies had increased the likelihood of a violent act in the next 12 months.
Burgess said Sunday the spread of misinformation on social media made it harder to tackle the threat of politically motivated violence, with minors notably “locked in their bedrooms on their devices” and increasingly exposed to violent extremism.
The spy chief said ASIO would be keeping an eye on such risks surrounding Australia’s next general election, widely expected to be held in 2025, because it would be a “focal point” for robust debate on social issues.
 

 

Topics: Australia

Gambia arrests ex-general, suspected member of death squad

Gambia arrests ex-general, suspected member of death squad
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Gambia arrests ex-general, suspected member of death squad

Gambia arrests ex-general, suspected member of death squad
  • Former brigadier general Bora Colley is alleged to have belonged to a paramilitary unit nicknamed the “Junglers”
  • The group has long been accused by the UN and rights groups of carrying out extrajudicial killings and torture
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

BANJUL, Gambia: The Gambian military said Saturday it had arrested a former general who was an alleged member of a death squad under former dictator Yahya Jammeh.
Former brigadier general Bora Colley is alleged to have belonged to a paramilitary unit nicknamed the “Junglers” which has long been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings and torture by the United Nations and rights groups.
“Ex-General Colley was arrested on Friday 9 August 2024 around midnight when he voluntarily surrendered himself to the GAF Military Police in Yundum Barracks,” near the capital Banjul, the Gambia Armed Forces said in a statement.
Intelligence services had conducted surveillance operations around his residence in Banjul on the day of his arrest, the statement said.

Screen grab of Gambia Armed Forces statement on Facebook announcing Bora Colley's arrest.

Colley “is currently detained and cooperating with the Military Police in their investigations.”
The Gambian government in 2022 endorsed the recommendations of a commission that looked into atrocities perpetrated under Jammeh, with authorities agreeing to prosecute 70 people, including the former president, who came to power following a coup in 1994.
Jammeh, whose 22-year rule of the tiny West African country was marked by numerous human rights violations, lost the presidential election in December 2016 to opposition leader Adama Barrow.
He fled the country in January 2017 for Equatorial Guinea, where he finally conceded and handed over power.
 

Topics: Gambia Bora Colley Junglers Gambian Armed Forces

Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia’s Kursk, regional officials say

Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia’s Kursk, regional officials say
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters
Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia's Kursk, regional officials say

Downed Ukraine-launched missile injures 13 in Russia’s Kursk, regional officials say
  Kutsak posted a photo of a residential building with blown out windows and damaged balconies and facade of a residential building at night
Updated 11 August 2024
Reuters

MOSCOW: At least 13 people were injured in the city of Kursk after debris from a destroyed Ukraine-launched missile fell onto a nine-story residential building, officials of the Russian border Kursk region said on Sunday.
Moscow’s forces are in their sixth day of intense battles against Kyiv’s largest incursion into Russian territory since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbor, with local authorities rushing to evacuate areas at risk.
Alexei Smirnov, Kursk’s acting governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that two of the injured were in serious condition.
Residents of the building were to be evacuated to a temporary accommodations centers, Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said on Telegram. He added that the whole city was under air raid alerts.
Kutsak posted a photo of a residential building with blown out windows and damaged balconies and facade of a residential building at night.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports from Kursk. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Both Kyiv and Moscow deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, which has killed thousands of people and misplaced millions of Ukrainians, and has no end in sight.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

