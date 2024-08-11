Lindsay Lohan reveals ‘Freaky Friday 2’ title at Disney fan event

DUBAI: Fans gave a warm welcome to Dubai-based Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan at Disney’s D23 fan convention at The Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
On Saturday, Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the stars of the upcoming “Freaky Friday” follow-up, revealed to fans for the first time the sequel’s official title, “Freakier Friday,” expected in cinemas in 2025.
Lohan, who wore a black and white Balmain ensemble to the event, took to Instagram to share her excitement. “What a wonderful time I had at @disneyd23 Thank you for the overwhelming response of love and excitement for FREAKIER FRIDAY,” was how she captioned her carousel images from the event.
Directed by Nisha Ganatra and produced by Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn and Curtis, “Freakier Friday” picks up years after Curtis and Lohan’s characters, Tess and Anna, first endured an identity crisis: Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate challenges that come when two families merge, they discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lohan also revealed that “Star Wars: Acolyte” star Manny Jacinto will play Lohan’s character’s husband in the film.
“Manny is lovely. So funny,” Lohan said of her onscreen love interest.
It was also announced that original cast member Chad Michael Murray will be returning to play Jake in the sequel, fuelling fans’ excitement that they will get to see Lohan and Murray’s characters together 20 years after the original film.
While it appears that they won’t be in a romantic relationship, Curtis teased, “Chad is in it. And boy, oh boy, is Chad in it.”
“Freakier Friday” also stars Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao. New cast members include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Executive producers are Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin and Lohan.
Aside from Jacinto as Lohan’s onscreen husband, no further details have been released about the roles played by Butters, Hammons and Ramakrishnan — although it is likely at least one of them will be playing Lohan’s daughter and another one may take the part of her almost-stepdaughter.
Saudi designer Honayda Serafi makes history with Saks Fifth Avenue debut
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi designer Honayda Serafi, founder of the label Honayda, made history this week by debuting at New York City’s Saks Fifth Avenue, becoming the first Saudi woman designer to be featured at the luxury department store.
The collection available at Saks is her spring/summer 2024 Cosmos release, which draws inspiration from the achievements of women in space exploration.
It showcases bright sky blues and reds, with glamorous sequins and vibrant crystals that echo the shimmering stars. Electric blue taffeta, dark magenta crepe and soft lace create a variety of textures, while body-shaping silhouettes, modernized mermaid cuts and dramatic capes add to the collection’s dynamic character.
This collection also pays tribute to visionaries such as Syrian scientist Maryam Al-Astrulabi, celebrating their contributions to history.
From Priyanka Chopra to Lupita Nyong’o and Adriana Lima, Serafi has dressed many A-listers around the world. Since founding her label Honayda in 2016, Serafi has captured the attention of some of Saudi’s most stylish women and celebrities with her standout designs in elegant and sophisticated silhouettes.
In 2022, she became the first Saudi designer to showcase her collection at Harrods in London.
One of her achievements was designing a dress for Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s pre-wedding henna night celebration in May 2023.
The princess looked radiant in an ethereal white creation with gold embroidery that was inspired by Al-Shaby thobes of the Najd region in Saudi Arabia, where Princess Rajwa — who was formerly known as Rajwa Al-Saif — is from.
“When I first got the call, I was extremely happy and proud to be part of this exceptional and historical moment. What I am especially proud of is communicating the love story between the crown prince and Rajwa in the design itself,” Serafi told Arab News at the time.
In June, Rajwa attended King Abdullah II’s silver jubilee celebrations in Amman alongside her husband, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, in a bespoke gown by Serafi.
It was a flowy, floor-length gown in a deep red color. It featured intricate, silver embellishments along the cape-like sleeves.
“As the creative director, I am deeply grateful for her trust and encouragement, which serve as a key to unlocking boundless creativity and beauty in my designs,” Serafi previously told Arab News of the continuing relationship with the royal.
Contemporary Arab art exhibition in London explores identity and displacement
‘Hudood: Rethinking Boundaries’ show runs to Sept. 21
Saudi, Palestinian, Emirati, Moroccan artists on display
Updated 10 August 2024
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: A new exhibition on contemporary Arab art, featuring more than 40 pieces, has opened at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.
The 21st-century artworks, which include paintings, photographs and sculptures, are from the notable collection of the Barjeel Art Foundation in Sharjah, UAE.
Among the showcased participants at the exhibition, displayed at the university’s Brunei Gallery, are the Palestinian installation artist Mona Hatoum, Moroccan-Spanish painter Anuar Khalifi, Emirati photographer Lamya Gargash, and multidisciplinary Saudi Arabian artist Manal AlDowayan.
Entitled “Hudood: Rethinking Boundaries,” the show runs until Sept. 21 and explores the topical themes of identity and displacement.
“The exhibition delves into how boundaries influence personal and collective identities, particularly in the context of displacement and migration,” the foundation’s creator Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi, who began teaching at SOAS in 2023, told Arab News.
“It also explores how political and social constructs of boundaries impact individuals and communities, reflecting on themes of conflict, unity, and division,” he said.
The exhibition takes place amid anti-immigration riots in England and Northern Ireland, the most violent in the UK in over 10 years.
Significantly, this exhibition has been curated by eight SOAS students, who chose their theme based on personal conversations. They also decided to go for an Arabic title for the show, meaning “boundaries.”
Al-Qassemi said: “The students’ diverse perspectives and innovative ideas brought fresh insights to the exhibition, ensuring it resonated with a wider audience.
“This student-led approach also offered them a unique opportunity to engage directly with contemporary art and curatorial practices.
“Throughout the process, we discovered the students’ keen analytical skills and their ability to think critically about complex themes, which enriched the exhibition in unexpected ways.”
Last year, a wide selection of the foundation’s modern artworks was showcased in the British capital at the Christie’s auction house. But this year’s viewing has a different procedure and flavor.
“We are happy to showcase the collection in London for the second year running,” said Al-Qassemi. “London is a major hub for visitors from the Arab world in the summer season so it is an opportunity for them to see art from their region while there.”
Saudi-backed ‘Sudan, Remember Us’ selected for Toronto film festival
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: The Red Sea Film Foundation-supported film “Sudan, Remember Us,” directed by Hind Meddeb, has been selected for the Toronto International Film Festival’s Docs section, the festival announced this week.
The documentary captures the events in Khartoum during spring 2019, starting with the defiance of young Sudanese activists after the overthrow of the dictatorship and documenting the military crackdown that followed.
The festival will run from Sept. 5 to 15. The full schedule is set to be released on Aug. 13.
Saudi producer Mohammed Al-Turki to be honored in Venice
Award for work in film, HIV and AIDS care on Sept. 1
Hopes new research will lead to a cure, says Al-Turki
Updated 09 August 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia film producer Mohammed Al-Turki, who previously served as the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, is set to receive the Philanthropic Leadership Award at the upcoming amfAR gala event in Venice on Sept. 1.
The award will recognize Al-Turki for his contributions to the film industry and charitable work.
The American Foundation for AIDS Research supports researchers, prevention, education and advocacy. It has raised nearly $900 million since 1985.
“Thanks in part to his leadership, @RedseaFilm Festival has been a generous supporter of amfAR’s work for many years and has helped advance our lifesaving research,” the organization said in a statement on Instagram.
Al-Turki wrote on Instagram recently: “I feel very humbled and very appreciative, I believe so much in amfAR’s work and will do whatever I can until there is a cure for HIV and AIDS, which is apparent more than ever right now.”
“Getting the Philanthropic Leadership Award is an honor that is surreal. I am honored to share this moment in Venice with my film and chosen family (and) a true icon the one and only Mr. Richard Gere who will receive amfAR’s Award of Inspiration,” Al-Turki added.
The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.
Saudi director Aymen Khoja discusses his latest movie ‘Il Signore’
‘We care about building a sustainable industry,’ says Aymen Khoja
Updated 09 August 2024
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: When Saudi film director and producer Aymen Khoja started his own company, AK Pictures, two years ago, most of his pitches were rejected by investors. Half-jokingly, he told his business partner that he wished he was a foreigner. “If my hair was blond and my eyes were blue, they would’ve accepted at least five of these projects,” he tells Arab News that he said. “And then I looked at him, like, ‘Oh. This could be an idea.’”
It was. And now that idea has become “Il Signore,” Khoja’s latest film as director, currently showing in cinemas across the GCC.
“Il Signore” is, Khoja says, “a light comedy” about a Saudi architect called Salem, who has been working hard to earn a promotion. But on the day he comes to the office expecting to be told that he has been successful in his endeavours, he learns that he is being fired instead, because a Westerner working in the company “put in a word” that Salem wasn’t needed anymore.
Salem searches for a new senior-level job, but most of the positions he applies for are taken by expats. Desperate, Salem decides to adopt a fake identity — an Italian called Paolo.
“That’s the fun journey you’ll see in the first 20 or 30 minutes of the film, until he becomes the Italian guy,” says Khoja. “And then his life changes. He gets the Porsche, he gets the high salary, and he gets the lifestyle that he wanted to have as a Saudi. But he doesn’t have it as a Saudi, he has it as an Italian. And then he faces this identity problem. And he has to decide if he can confess to his family or not.
“It’s so different from any other Saudi film,” Khoja continues. “It’s timely. I think it’s very important to discuss these challenges. I don’t want to call this a problem; it’s a challenge that we see around us. We’re not saying Westerners or experts coming from outside, are not adding value. No. They are adding value. At the same time, we’re saying Saudis deserve a chance. And how can we find the right balance between learning from the people coming from outside with experience, and also giving an opportunity to the locals?”
The film has “nothing to do with politics,” Khoja is quick to stress. “It’s purely comedy. When we made this film, we thought of three things: We wanted to entertain people, we wanted to touch people, and we wanted to fulfill people. We never thought about politics. We’re discussing this issue from a comedic point of view. And the takeaway is just that I think there are some locals that deserve a chance.”
Finding an actor who could portray Salem/Paolo was also a challenge, Khoja says. “The reason why I picked Yasir (Alsaggaf) to act this role is I needed an actor that, when people look at him, they believe that he’s Italian, but they also believe he’s Saudi. That was really hard, but that’s why we cast Yasir.”
“Il Signore” also features Egyptian A-lister Bayoumi Fouad as Paolo’s boss. “The great thing about Bayoumi is, he can play the comedic and the serious at the same time, so you never know, like, ‘Is he serious? Is he joking?’ We needed someone like him to play this part. And you can see that chemistry between Yasir and Bayoumi. It’s there.”
Khoja practiced what he’s preaching in terms of giving Saudis a chance when he was putting his crew together. He estimates it was a roughly even split between Saudis and non-Saudis. “We had people from Tunisia, from Egypt, the UAE. We did the United Arab nation,” he says with a laugh. “But I would say more than 50 percent were Saudi.”
Clearly, he’s keen to support Saudi’s blossoming film industry. But he’s also eager to ensure that it is approached as a business, with the need to turn a profit.
“Il Signore,” Khoja says, is a “high-quality, very low” budget film shot over just 18 days, following two months of preparation.
“If you make movies that cost, say, two or three million dollars, how are you going to bring profits from the box office?” he says. “The risk is so high. You don’t need a lot of money. It’s about the stories, the characters… it’s about the idea. Honestly, I asked for this (low) budget specifically. We did this to help stabilize the market. This is a statement, because if we keep spending money to make films that don’t make money, then this industry will not survive. The support of the government isn’t going to last forever. We need the private sector to understand how to make movies within a budget that actually brings in profits so we can build a sustainable industry. That’s the goal. We could have pitched this film for three million dollars, but we chose this budget because now we only need around 50,000 admissions to break even. And our projection is about 250,000 admissions.
“You know, we care about what we do. And we care about building a sustainable industry. It’s such a great industry. You can impact people’s lives,” he continues. “That’s why I love movies. People might be sad, they watch a film, they’re happy, you know? And that’s why I believe in what I’m doing. I like making films because it changes people.”
Ultimately, Khoja wants to see not just his own movies flourishing, but the entire Saudi film industry.
“I want to make movies that travel to the 400 million people that live in the Arab world. And I want to help other filmmakers (do that too),” he says. “I want Saudi films to fly.”