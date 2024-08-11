Riyadh Air unveils 1st electric bus as part of sustainable transport initiative

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air has introduced the first bus in its fleet of electric coaches for employee transport, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to reduce carbon emissions.

The fleet, developed with National Transportation Solutions Co., a division of Petromin Corp., and TAM-Europe, aims to advance digital solutions in public transportation.

This initiative reflects Riyadh Air’s commitment to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, following its recent affiliation with the UN Global Compact in 2024.

The electric buses are expected to improve fuel efficiency and reduce the number of individual vehicles on Riyadh’s roads, contributing to a more sustainable urban environment.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said: “Every effort we make to champion sustainable practices counts in our collective fight against climate change.”

He added: “Sustainability is embedded in our DNA and we will reflect this across all Riyadh Air’s operations, from managing fuel efficiency in the sky to reducing carbon emissions on the ground.”

The CEO explained that investing in electric coaches is an early initiative to offset the airline’s environmental footprint and demonstrate its commitment to leading the aviation industry’s global net-zero agenda.

Saudi Arabia is pushing to electrify transportation across the nation as part of its goal to cut carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 278 million tonnes per year by 2030.

According to the International Energy Agency, private cars and vans accounted for over 25 percent of global oil consumption and around 10 percent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in 2022.

“We are proud to have this partnership for sustainable mobility with Riyadh Air and contribute to their efforts to reach sustainability goals. This is a remarkable airline with environmental responsibility embedded in their DNA,” said Kalyana Sivagnanam, the group CEO of Petromin Corp.

This initiative follows Riyadh Air’s agreement with GE Aerospace to implement flight operations software solutions such as Safety Insight, Fuel Insight, and FlightPulse.

Announced in July, the partnership aims to optimize fuel consumption, enhance safety protocols, and further strengthen the airline’s sustainability efforts.