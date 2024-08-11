UNHCR celebrates achievements of Refugee Olympic Team at 2024 Paris Games

LONDON: The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has lauded the Refugee Olympic Team for its accomplishments at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where the team made history as the largest-ever refugee contingent and secured its first-ever Olympic medal.
Comprising 37 athletes competing across 12 sports, the ROT represented the aspirations of 120 million displaced people worldwide.
Their participation highlighted both the challenges and the remarkable potential of refugees on the global stage, the UNHCR said on Sunday.
The standout moment of the Games was Cameroonian boxer Cindy Ngamba’s bronze medal victory at Roland Garros.
Her triumph, marked by the proud display of the ROT logo on her vest and the resounding cheers of the crowd, was a monumental milestone for the team.
Another near-podium finish came from South Sudanese runner Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu in the men’s 5,000-meter at the Stade de France, with the UNHCR highlighting how his performance underscored the potential of refugees when integrated into host countries’ sports systems.
Earlier in the week, at the same venue, Perina Lokure Nakang and Jamal Abdelmaji achieved personal bests in the women’s 800-meter and men’s 10,000-meter, respectively, as nearly 80,000 spectators cheered them on.
“These remarkable performances by the Refugee Olympic Team are far more than just statistics,” said Kelly Clements, deputy high commissioner for refugees, who attended the Games in Paris.
“Ngamba’s historic medal is a testament to her courage and resilience, both inside and outside the ring. It symbolizes the enduring spirit of refugees and the unifying, inspirational power of sport. As the Games conclude, this team stands as a symbol of hope and unity.”
Clements emphasized the broader impact of these achievements: “Sport is a powerful tool for protection and healing.”
She added: “These athletes have overcome immense challenges, and their success is a reminder of what can be accomplished when refugees are supported in pursuing their dreams. As the Olympic flame is extinguished in Paris, the legacy of the Refugee Olympic Team will continue to inspire us all.”