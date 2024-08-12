You are here

DRC says it is in talks with Zambia to quickly reopen closed border
A woman walks past trucks waiting to cross into the Democratic Republic of Congo from Zambia at the Kasumbalesa border post. (Reuters/File)
Updated 12 August 2024
Reuters
  • Zambia is a key export route for the Central African country. Most of Congo’s copper exports pass through the town of Kasumbalesa and into Zambia
Reuters
KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo said on Sunday it had begun talks with Zambia a day after its southern African neighbor sealed their common border, blocking a key export route for Congo, the world’s second largest copper producer.
Zambian Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga announced a temporary border closure on Saturday after a Congolese ban on imported soft drinks and beer led to demonstrations by Congolese transporters in the town of Kasumbalesa on the Zambian border.
“Talks between the Congolese and Zambian governments have started since this Sunday via videoconference to lead to the rapid reopening of the borders,” the Congolese trade ministry said in a statement.
“In the hours that follow, the two parties will meet in Lubumbashi in Haut-Katanga to find a lasting solution regarding trade.”
Congo’s Trade Minister Julien Paluku Kahongya said in a statement earlier on Sunday that his ministry had received no formal notice of a trade dispute from Zambia before it announced the closure. In the statement, he detailed the two countries’ trade agreement and its dispute settlement mechanisms.
“There is to date no dispute brought to (the ministry’s) attention in writing or through diplomatic channels,” he said. “It is willing, if necessary, to examine any request made by the Zambian party bound by the agreement, which also prohibits any retaliatory measures.”
Congo was the world’s no. 2 producer and no. 3 exporter of copper in 2023, producing about 2.84 million tons.
Zambia is a key export route for the Central African country. Most of Congo’s copper exports pass through the town of Kasumbalesa and into Zambia.

AFP
  • The Libyan men have been detained since July 26
  • The government then canceled the visas which were “irregularly acquired” in the Tunisian capital Tunis based on “misrepresentation”
JOHANNESBURG: Ninety-five Libyans found at a suspected military camp in South Africa’s northeast in July would be deported back to their country on Sunday, the home affairs ministry said.
The Libyan men have been detained since July 26 when police raided the remote training camp near the town of White River about 360 kilometers (220 miles) east of Johannesburg.
“They are scheduled to leave South Africa from the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport this morning in a flight that has been paid for by the Libyan Government,” the home affairs ministry said in a statement.
Police had said the men entered South Africa in April on visas issued for training as security guards.
However, police suspected they were receiving military training.
The government then canceled the visas which were “irregularly acquired” in the Tunisian capital Tunis based on “misrepresentation.”
“I commend the Home Affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation,” the department’s minister Leon Schreiber said in a statement.
Initially, the group had been charged with violating immigration rules. Their case was postponed for further investigation with authorities not ruling out further charges.
But on Thursday the case was dropped by the South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority who cited insufficient evidence.
“We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed,” Schreiber said.

Ukraine drone debris sparks diesel fire in Russia’s Rostov

Ukraine drone debris sparks diesel fire in Russia’s Rostov
Reuters
  • Russia said its air defense units destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones over Rostov
  • No one was injured in result of the attack that took place in the Proletarsk district
MOSCOW: Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone sparked a diesel fuel fire at an industrial warehouse in Russia’s Rostov region, the governor of the southwest Russian region said on Sunday. “Firefighting units were called in to put out the fire,” Governor Vasily Golubev said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia’s defense ministry said on Telegram that its air defense units destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones over Rostov overnight.
In a separate post on Telegram, Golubev said that no one was injured in result of the attack that took place in the Proletarsk district of the region.
Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement, said an oil depot was damaged in Rostov. Russia’s SHOT Telegram channel posted a video showing dark smoke rising from what it said was an oil depot.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Kyiv has often said its air attacks on Russia’s military, energy and transport infrastructure are in response to Moscow’s continued strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Vietnam’s new leader arrives in China on his first overseas trip

Vietnam’s new leader arrives in China on his first overseas trip
AP
  • His agenda included visiting sites in the southern China city where former Vietnamese communist leader Ho Chi Minh spent time
  • He is to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior officials during his trip
BEIJING: Vietnamese leader To Lam started a three-day visit to China on Sunday in his first overseas trip since assuming his country’s top post about two weeks ago.
Lam arrived in the morning in Guangzhou. an industrial and export hub near Hong Kong, Chinese state media reported. His agenda included visiting sites in the southern China city where former Vietnamese communist leader Ho Chi Minh spent time, the state-owned Global Times newspaper said in a social media post.
He is to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior officials during his trip.
Lam was confirmed as general secretary of Vietnam’s Communist Party, the top leadership position, on Aug. 3. He also has held the largely ceremonial title of the nation’s president since May. Lam succeeded Nguyen Phu Trong, who died on July 19 after 13 years as general secretary.
The new leader is expected to continue his predecessor’s strategy of balancing ties with China, the United States and Russia, Yu Xiangdong, the director of the Institute for Vietnam Studies at China’s Zhengzhou University, wrote Saturday in the Global Times.
“The fact that Lam chose China as his first overseas visit destination since taking office is a sign that Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with China,” Yu said in an opinion piece. “But at the same time, judging from experience, the country is not by any means going to give the US the cold shoulder.”
Though they have long ties as one-party communist states, Vietnam and China have sparred repeatedly over territory that both claim in the South China Sea. A Vietnamese coast guard ship recently took part in joint drills in the Philippines, which has had a series of violent encounters with China over disputed territory in the same waters.
China also briefly invaded parts of northern Vietnam in 1979.
Still, Vietnam has benefited economically from investment by Chinese manufacturers, which have moved production to the Southeast Asian country in part to skirt US restrictions on solar panels and other exports from China.

India doctors end one-day strike over colleague’s rape and murder

India doctors end one-day strike over colleague’s rape and murder
Reuters
KOLKATA: Junior doctors in many Indian hospitals remained off the job on Sunday demanding swift justice for a colleague who was raped and murdered, despite the end of a 24-hour strike called by the country’s biggest association of doctors.
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of the 31-year old postgraduate student of chest medicine around the early hours of Aug. 9 in the eastern city of Kolkata.
Women activists say the incident at the British-era R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital has highlighted how women in India continue to suffer despite tougher laws following the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in Delhi in 2012.
“My daughter is gone but millions of sons and daughters are now with me,” the father of the victim, who cannot be identified under Indian law, told reporters late on Saturday, referring to the protesting doctors. “This has given me a lot of strength and I feel we will gain something out of it.”
India introduced sweeping changes to the criminal justice system, including tougher sentences, after the 2012 attack, but campaigners say little has changed and not enough has been done to deter violence against women.
The Indian Medical Association, whose strike ended at 6 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Sunday, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that as 60 percent of India’s doctors are women, he needed to intervene to ensure hospital staff were protected by security protocols akin to those at airports.
“All health care professionals deserve peaceful ambience, safety and security at workplace,” it wrote in a letter to Modi.

’COULD STOP EMERGENCY SERVICES’
The government has urged doctors to return to duty to treat rising cases of dengue and malaria while it sets up a committee to suggest measures to improve protection for health care professionals.
Most doctors resumed their usual activities, IMA officials said, although Sunday is generally a holiday for non-emergency cases.
“The doctors are back to their routine,” said Dr. Madan Mohan Paliwal, the IMA head in the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. “The next course of action will be decided if the government does not take any strict steps to protect doctors... and this time we could stop emergency services too.”
But the All India Residents and Junior Doctors’ Joint Action Forum said on Saturday it would continue a “nationwide cease-work” with a 72-hour deadline for authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry and make arrests.
Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, additional medical superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the eastern city of Bhubaneswar, said junior doctors and interns had not resumed duty.
“The demonstrations are there today too,” he told Reuters. “There is a lot of pressure on others because manpower is reduced.”
R.G. Kar hospital has been rocked by agitation and rallies for more than a week. Police banned the assembly of five or more people to protest around the hospital for a week from Sunday and deployed police in riot gear.
Blocking meetings, demonstrations and processions was justified to prevent “breach of peace, disturbances of the public tranquillity,” Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said in an order.
Reuters reporters saw no doctors in their usual protest site around the gates of the hospital on Sunday, as it rained in the area. 

Forgeries found in filings for extreme leftist being pushed by Republican operatives as spoiler presidential candidate

Forgeries found in filings for extreme leftist being pushed by Republican operatives as spoiler presidential candidate
AP
  • While Cornell West has not been actively campaigning, Republican operatives have reportedly worked to get his name on the ballot in several battleground states
  • The plan is to let West serve as a spoiler, boosting Donald Trump in November’s election as he could take away some undecided voters who would otherwise go for Harris
PHOENIX: When Denisha Mitchell was asked why she filled out paperwork to serve as an Arizona elector for the independent presidential candidate Cornel West, her first response was “What?!” Her second: What’s an elector?
“I was shocked and surprised by it all. I didn’t even know what an elector was,” Mitchell told The Associated Press on Friday. “The crazy thing is it was all forged. None of it was my handwriting. It was definitely not my signature. My email was wrong, my address was wrong.”
Mitchell’s case is the latest example of dubious tactics used in an effort to qualify West, a left-wing academic, for the ballot in states across the US. It’s also among the more egregious. It’s an effort that West himself apparently knows nothing about. His campaign did not immediately respond for comment Friday evening.
“If you produce information that is a false on filing to a government entity in Arizona, you’ve committed a felony. It’s just not that complicated,” said Dennis K. Burke, a former US Attorney in Arizona, who also served as a chief deputy in the state attorney general’s office.
But as the presidential election enters a critical three-month period, there are efforts around the country to subvert the integrity of the ballot, many of them coming from a collection of conservative activists and Republican-aligned operatives pushing West’s candidacy.
Republicans and their allies have worked to get West on the ballot in Arizona, Wisconsin, Virginia, North Carolina, Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maine.
Their hope is West will serve as a spoiler candidate, boosting former President Donald Trump’s chance of winning in November by siphoning liberal support away from the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, in battleground states that could be decided by just a few thousand votes.
While it is not clear who is behind the effort — and there is no indication that Trump’s campaign is directly involved — one thing is certain: It’s not West, who has not been actively campaigning and whose presidential committee, records show, was almost $17,000 in debt at the end of June.
Since discovering she was signed up to be an elector, Mitchell has signed an affidavit that will be submitted to state authorities next week attesting that she never agreed to serve as an elector and never signed her name to a filing. In Arizona, all independent presidential campaigns are required to submit filings showing that they have a slate of electors who will cast their Electoral College votes for a presidential candidate.
But her story is not the only unusual one among the slate of electors for West.
One of them, Elizabeth Rothgeb, pleaded guilty to manslaughter after accepting a plea deal stemming from the killing of her then-husband with an ax in 1998. She spent 10 years in prison and was released on Christmas Eve 2010, according to online records from the state prison system.
Rothgeb, who could not be reached for comment, is a registered Republican, as are two other electors for West, voting records show. Two additional electors listed in the state filings are not registered to vote at the addresses provided for them, records show.
As for Mitchell, she’s says she is unsure who filled out the paperwork in her name.
She and her husband were both enthusiastic supporters of Bernie Sanders and were drawn to West’s progressive message earlier this year. They later took jobs gathering petition signatures to get an initiative on the ballot that would raise the wages of tipped workers. They soured on West’s candidacy when they read that Republican-aligned operatives were working to get him on the ballot to play spoiler.
“We weren’t for the Republican griminess, so we stopped pushing him,” she said.
Her former employer, a signature gathering contractor called Wells Marketing, a mysterious Missouri limited liability company, is leading the effort to get West on the ballot in Arizona. The company did not respond to a message seeking comment at a phone number listed for it.
“I don’t know who did it. But because I worked for Wells (Marketing), they do have my information,” said Mitchell.
The company is closely affiliated with Mark Jacoby — a brother-in-law of a Wells Marketing official, according to social media posts — who was also listed on state documents as the employer of one signature gatherer working to get West on the ballot in the state.
Jacoby is a Republican-aligned operative from California with a longstanding reputation for using deceptive tactics. He was convicted in 2009 of voter registration fraud, court records show.
In 2020, Jacoby worked to gather signatures to place the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on the ballot. Ye’s quixotic presidential campaign was widely viewed by Democrats as an effort to dilute Joe Biden’s popularity with Black voters.
Jacoby’s firm, Let the Voters Decide, was investigated for using questionable signature gathering tactics during a 2020 petition drive in Michigan that sought to roll back some of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic. No charges came of the investigation.
He was accused in 2008 of tricking voters into registering with the California Republican Party by telling them they were signing an initiative to strengthen penalties for child molesters, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Jacoby did not answer a call at a number listed to him and his voicemail inbox was full.
Similarly unusual efforts have unfolded in other states, as well.
In April, The Washington Post reported pro-Trump activist Scott Presler was gathering signatures for West outside a Trump rally in North Carolina. In a video posted online, Presler described West, an academic, as a “far-left Marxist” who “if we get him on the ballot he could take a percentage point away” from Biden.
But Republican involvement in getting West and his Justice For All party on the ballot in North Carolina ran far deeper.
At the beginning of June, disclosures show, West had spent just $2,400 this year to gather the signatures needed to qualify for the ballot in states across the US.
But then Justice For All submitted well over the roughly 13,800 signatures needed. State government emails obtained by The Associated Press show current and former employees of Blitz Canvassing, a Republican firm that earned millions of dollars doing work for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, helped West pull off the feat. The emails, previously reported by NBC News, show the employees affiliated with Blitz Canvassing were the designated representatives to pick up and drop off petitions for West’s campaign.
Ballot access hijinks are nothing new in Arizona, where elections are often decided by fractions of a percentage point.
This year, a leader of the conservative group Turning Point Action resigned from the organization and dropped his bid for reelection to the Arizona House of Representatives after he was accused of forging signatures on his nominating petitions.
 

