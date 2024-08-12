You are here

  • Home
  • At least 18 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital

At least 18 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital

At least 18 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital
Onlookers watch as workers search for survivors at the site of a collapsed landfill in Kampala, Uganda, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcsfe

Updated 12 August 2024
AP
Follow

At least 18 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital

At least 18 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital
  • The collapse is believed to have been triggered by heavy rainfall
Updated 12 August 2024
AP
Follow

KAMPALA, Uganda: A vast landfill site in the Ugandan capital has collapsed, killing at least 18 people, the Red Cross said.
Fourteen other people were injured when the Kiteezi landfill, which serves as a waste disposal site for much of Kampala, collapsed late Friday. At least two of the dead were children, Kampala Capital City Authority said in a statement.
The collapse is believed to have been triggered by heavy rainfall. The precise details of what happened were unclear, but the city authority said there was a “structural failure in waste mass.”
Irene Nakasiita, a spokeswoman for the Uganda Red Cross, said the toll reached 18 after more bodies were retrieved from the scene Sunday.
“The assessment is not yet completed,” she said, adding that rainfall was slowing the efforts of rescue teams digging through heaps of trash.
The Kiteezi landfill is on a steep slope in an impoverished part of the city. Women and children who scavenge plastic waste for income frequently gather there, and some homes have been built close to the landfill.
Kampala authorities for years have considered closing the site and commissioning a larger area outside the city as a waste disposal site. It was not clear why the plan has failed to take off since 2016.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni ordered an investigation into the incident, asking in a series of posts on the social platform X why people were living in close proximity to an unstable heap of garbage.
“Who allowed people to live near such a potentially hazardous and dangerous heap?” Museveni said, adding that effluent from the site is hazardous enough that people should not be living there.

Topics: Uganda Landfill kampala

Related

Uganda Health Ministry reports first two cases of monkeypox
World
Uganda Health Ministry reports first two cases of monkeypox

Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs

Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs

Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs
  • AUKUS is seen as a strategic answer to Chinese military ambitions in the Pacific region
  • China’s foreign minister Wang Yi warned in April that AUKUS raised ‘serious nuclear proliferation risks’
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: Australia said Monday it had signed a deal to allow the exchange of nuclear secrets and material with the United States and Britain, a key step toward equipping its navy with nuclear-powered submarines.
It binds the three countries to security arrangements for the transfer of sensitive US and UK nuclear material and knowhow as part of the tripartite 2021 AUKUS security accord.
AUKUS, which envisages building an Australian nuclear-powered submarine fleet and jointly developing advanced warfighting capabilities, is seen as a strategic answer to Chinese military ambitions in the Pacific region.
“This agreement is an important step toward Australia’s acquisition of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy,” said Richard Marles, Australia’s defense minister and deputy prime minister.
Australia’s acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet would set the “highest non-proliferation standards,” he said, stressing that the country did not seek nuclear weapons.
The latest deal — signed in Washington last week and tabled in the Australian parliament on Monday — includes a provision for Australia to indemnify its partners against any liability for nuclear risks from material sent to the country.
Nuclear material for the future submarines’ propulsion would be transferred from the United States or Britain in “complete, welded power units,” it says.
But Australia would be responsible for the storage and disposal of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste from the nuclear power units that are transferred under the deal.
“Submarines are an essential part of Australia’s naval capability, providing a strategic advantage in terms of surveillance and protection of our maritime approaches,” the transfer deal says.
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi warned in a visit to Australia in April that AUKUS raised “serious nuclear proliferation risks,” claiming it ran counter to a South Pacific treaty banning nuclear weapons in the region.

Hong Kong court dismisses bid by media tycoon Jimmy Lai to overturn conviction

Hong Kong court dismisses bid by media tycoon Jimmy Lai to overturn conviction
Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Hong Kong court dismisses bid by media tycoon Jimmy Lai to overturn conviction

Hong Kong court dismisses bid by media tycoon Jimmy Lai to overturn conviction
  • Appeal centers on whether the conviction was proportionate to fundamental human rights protections
  • Jimmy Lai is the founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily
Updated 9 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s top court on Monday unanimously dismissed the bid to overturn the convictions of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and six other pro-democracy campaigners for an unauthorized assembly in 2019.
Lai, 76, the founder of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, and six others including veteran democrat Martin Lee had been found guilty of organizing and participating in an unauthorized assembly in August 2019 during months-long pro-democracy protests in the China-ruled city.
While a lower court had overturned their conviction for organizing the unauthorized assembly, but their conviction for taking part in an unauthorized procession was upheld.
Their appeal centered on whether the conviction was proportionate to fundamental human rights protections, a principle set down in two non-binding decisions of Britain’s Supreme Court known as “operational proportionality.”
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung and Judge Roberto Ribeiro wrote in the main judgment that the two UK decisions should not be followed in Hong Kong, as there’s differences between the legal frameworks for human rights challenges in Hong Kong and the UK
David Neuberger, a former head of Britain’s Supreme Court, was one of the five judges on the Court of Final Appeal (CFA) who heard the case, adding to the debate over whether foreign judges should continue to sit on the city’s highest court amid a national security crackdown.
The judgment came two months after the resignations of two British judges from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal (CFA), Lawrence Collins and Jonathan Sumption. Sumption said Hong Kong was becoming a totalitarian state and the city’s rule of law had been “profoundly compromised.”
Neuberger said in mid-June he would remain on Hong Kong’s highest court “to support the rule of law in Hong Kong, as best I can.”
Neuberger said he agree with the main judgment, adding the “issue has been fully and impressively considered” and “gives important guidance as to the proper approach to what has been called “operational proportionality”.
Neuberger added the constitutional differences in Hong Kong and the UK “do not mandate a different approach when considering whether a restriction on the right of assembly is proportionate,” but they “do require a different approach if the court concludes that the restriction is or may not be proportionate.”
Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020 after months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 and the Hong Kong legislative council passed a new national security law, also known as Article 23 in March.
For organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly in 2019, Lai and three former lawmakers Lee Cheuk-yan, 67, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, 68 and Cyd Ho, 70 were jailed between eight and 18 months. They received a reduced sentence of 3 to 6 months after their conviction for organizing was quashed.
Martin Lee, 86, a founding chairman of Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, barrister Margaret Ng, 76 and veteran pro-democracy politician Albert Ho, 72 were given suspended sentences.
“We just want to take the occasion to thank our legal team and all the people who have been supporting us,” Ng told the media outside the court.
Lai has been held in solitary confinement for more than three years since December 2020. He is now facing a separate national security trial and serving a sentence of five years and nine months after being convicted of violating a lease contract for his now shuttered newspaper’s headquarters.
According to the Security Bureau, 301 people were arrested over acts or activities that endanger national security. Among them, 176 persons and 5 companies were charged.

Topics: Hong Kong Jimmy Lai

Related

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai to testify in Hong Kong security trial
World
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai to testify in Hong Kong security trial
A supporter of Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper holds up a copy of the newspaper during a protest outside court in Hong Kong. (AFP)
Media
HK’s Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser

South Korea and US will start summer military drills next week to counter North Korean threats

South Korea and US will start summer military drills next week to counter North Korean threats
Updated 22 min 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

South Korea and US will start summer military drills next week to counter North Korean threats

South Korea and US will start summer military drills next week to counter North Korean threats
  • The drills could trigger a belligerent response from North Korea
Updated 22 min 12 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea and the United States will begin their annual joint military exercises next week with a focus on improving their combined capabilities to deter and defend against growing North Korean nuclear threats, the allies said Monday.
The drills could trigger a belligerent response from North Korea, which portrays them as invasion rehearsals and have used the allies’ military cooperation as a pretext to advance the development of nuclear weapons and missile systems.
South Korean and US military officials said this year’s Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, scheduled for Aug. 19-29, will include computer-simulated exercises designed to enhance readiness against such threats as missiles, GPS jamming and cyberattacks, and concurrent field maneuvers and live-fire exercises.
The allies in particular aim to “further strengthen (their) capability and posture to deter and defend against weapons of mass destruction,” military officials said in a joint news conference.
Lee Sung Joon, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said about 19,000 South Korean troops will participate in the drills, which he described as an “essential element for maintaining a strong defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea,” using South Korea’s formal name.
Col. Ryan Donald, spokesperson of USForces Korea, didn’t comment on the number of US troops participating in the exercises and said he couldn’t immediately confirm whether the drills will involve US strategic assets. The United States in recent months has increased its regional deployment of long-range bombers, submarines and aircraft carrier strike groups to train with South Korean and Japanese assets in a show of force against the North.
“This exercise will reflect realistic threats across all domains such as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s missile threats and we will take in lessons learned from recent armed conflicts,” Donald said, invoking the North’s formal name.
“ROK and US units will execute combined field training exercises across all domains. Field maneuver and live fire exercises will strengthen the alliance’s interoperability while showcasing our combined capabilities and resolve,” he said.
In addition to its military exercises with the United States, the South Korean military will support the country’s civil defense and evacuation drills on Aug. 19-22, which will include programs based on North Korean nuclear attack scenarios, Lee said.
Animosity on the Korean Peninsula is high, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to use Russia’s war on Ukraine as a window to accelerate weapons development while issuing verbal threats of nuclear conflict toward Washington and Seoul.
In response, South Korea, the United States and Japan have been expanding their combined military exercises and sharpening their nuclear deterrence strategies built around US strategic assets.
During last year’s Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests that it described as simulating “scorched earth” nuclear strikes on South Korean targets.
The North in recent weeks has also flown thousands of balloons carrying trash toward the South in a bizarre psychological warfare campaign that has further deteriorated relations between the war-divided rivals.
Trash from at least one of those balloons fell on the South Korean presidential compound last month, raising worries about the vulnerability of key South Korean facilities. The balloon contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt.

Topics: South Korea North Korea United States of America (USA)

Related

North Korea flies more trash balloons toward South Korea
World
North Korea flies more trash balloons toward South Korea
North Korean leader marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units
World
North Korean leader marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units

How a young generation in Bangladesh forced out the leader who ruled for much of their lives

How a young generation in Bangladesh forced out the leader who ruled for much of their lives
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
AP
Follow

How a young generation in Bangladesh forced out the leader who ruled for much of their lives

How a young generation in Bangladesh forced out the leader who ruled for much of their lives
  • Students initially poured into Bangladesh’s streets in June, demanding an end to rules that set aside up to 30 percent of government jobs for the descendants of veterans
  • Young people like Prome are among the most frustrated with and affected by the lack of opportunity in Bangladesh
Updated 27 min 12 sec ago
AP

Jannatul Prome hopes to leave Bangladesh to study more or possibly find a job after she finishes her university degree, frustrated by a system that she says doesn’t reward merit and offers little opportunity for young people.
“We have very limited scope here,” said the 21-year-old, who would have left sooner if her family had enough money to pay tuition at foreign universities for both her and her older brother at the same time.
But recent events have given her hope that one day she might be able to return to a transformed Bangladesh: After 15 years in power, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country last week — chased out by young protesters, Prome among them, who say they are fed up with the way her increasingly autocratic rule has stifled dissent, favored the elite and widened inequalities.
Students initially poured into Bangladesh’s streets in June, demanding an end to rules that set aside up to 30 percent of government jobs for the descendants of veterans who fought the country’s 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. Protesters said that benefitted supporters of Hasina’s Awami League, which led that struggle — and who already were part of the elite. The quota and others for marginalized groups meant only 44 percent of civil service jobs were awarded based on merit.
That such jobs lay at the center of the movement was no coincidence: They are some of the most stable and best paying in a country where the economy has boomed in recent years but not created enough solid, professional jobs for its well-educated middle class.
And that Generation Z led this uprising was also not surprising: Young people like Prome are among the most frustrated with and affected by the lack of opportunity in Bangladesh — and at the same time, they are not beholden to the old taboos and narratives that the quota system reflected.
Their willingness to break with the past was clear when Hasina belittled their demands in mid-July, asking who, if not the freedom fighters, should be awarded government jobs.
“Who will? The grandchildren of Razakars?” Hasina retorted, using a deeply offensive word that refers to those who collaborated with Pakistan to quell Bangladesh’s independence struggle.
But the student protesters wore the word as a badge of honor. They marched on Dhaka University’s campus, chanting: “Who are you? Who am I? Razakar. Who said this? The dictator.”
The following day, protesters were killed during clashes with security forces — only galvanizing the demonstrations, which widened into a broader uprising against Hasina’s rule.
Sabrina Karim, a professor at Cornell University who studies political violence and Bangladesh’s military history, said that many of the protesters are so young they cannot remember a time before Hasina was prime minister.
They were raised, like the generations before them, on stories of the independence struggle — with Hasina’s family at the center. Her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was the first leader of independent Bangladesh and was later assassinated in a military coup. But Karim said this narrative had much less meaning for the young protesters than it did for their grandparents.
“It doesn’t resonate with them anymore as much as it did (before). And they want something new,” she said.
For Nourin Sultana Toma, a 22-year-old student at Dhaka University, Hasina’s equating of the student protesters with traitors made her realize the gulf between what the youth wanted and what the government could provide.
She said that she had watched as Bangladesh was slowly lulled into becoming immune to inequities and people lost hope that things would ever get better.
The country’s longest-serving prime minister prided herself on boosting per capita income and transforming Bangladesh’s economy into a global competitor — fields turned into garment factories and bumpy roads became winding highways. But Toma said she saw the daily struggle of people trying to buy essentials or find work and her demand for basic rights met with insults and violence.
“It could no longer be tolerated,” Toma said.
This economic distress was keenly felt by Bangladesh’s youth. Eighteen million young people — in a country of 170 million — are not working or in school, according to Chietigj Bajpaee, who researches South Asia at the Chatham House think tank. And after the pandemic, private sector jobs became even more scarce.
Many young people try to study abroad or move overseas upon graduation in the hopes of finding decent work, decimating the middle class and resulting in brain drain.
“The class differences have widened,” said Jannatun Nahar Ankan, a 28-year-old who works with a nonprofit in Dhaka and who joined the protests.
Despite these problems, none of the protesters seems to have truly believed that their movement would be able to dethrone Hasina.
Rafij Khan, 24, was on the streets preparing to join a protest when he heard Hasina had resigned and fled the country. He called home repeatedly to see if he could verify the news.
He said that in the last days of the demonstrations, people from all classes, religions and professions had joined the students on the streets. Now they hugged one another, while others just sat on the ground in disbelief.
“I can’t describe the joy that people felt that day,” he said.
Some of that euphoria is wearing off now as the enormity of the task ahead sinks in. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus became the interim leader Thursday and he, along with a Cabinet that includes two student protest leaders, will have to restore peace, build institutions and prepare the country for fresh elections.
The hope for most students is that the interim government gets time to repair Bangladesh’s institutions while a new political party — not led by the old political dynasties — is formed.
“If you asked me to vote in elections right now, I don’t know who I’d vote for,” said Khan. “We don’t want to replace one dictatorship with another.”
The young people who took to the streets have often been described as the “I hate politics” generation.
But Azaher Uddin Anik, a 26-year-old digital security specialist and recent graduate of Dhaka University, said that is a misnomer.
They don’t hate all politics — just the divisive politics in Bangladesh.
And although he admits that the structural reforms that the country now needs may be more difficult than removing the prime minister, he is hopeful for the first time in a while.
“My last experience is telling me that the impossible can happen,” he said. “And maybe it isn’t too late.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Attacks, online misinformation frighten Bangladeshi Hindus in wake of Hasina’s ouster
World
Attacks, online misinformation frighten Bangladeshi Hindus in wake of Hasina’s ouster
Special Ousted Bangladeshi PM blames US for her removal from power
World
Ousted Bangladeshi PM blames US for her removal from power

Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 11 in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul 

Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 11 in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul 
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 11 in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul 

Bomb blast kills 1, wounds 11 in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul 
  • Blast went off on a minibus in western Kabul neighborhood home to many Shia Muslims 
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility for bombing by any militant group 
Updated 37 min 27 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: A bomb blast on a minibus in a religious-minority neighborhood of Afghanistan’s capital killed one person and wounded 11 others on Sunday, a Kabul police spokesman said.

The blast went off in a western Kabul neighborhood home to many Shia Muslims — a historically persecuted minority in Afghanistan and a frequent target of the Daesh group, which considers them heretics.

“An IED (improvised explosive device) was planted on a minibus in the Dasht-e-Barchi area,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said in a statement, adding an investigation was underway.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, which took place around 4 p.m. (1130 GMT).

While the number of deadly bomb blasts and suicide attacks in Afghanistan has markedly declined since the Taliban ended their insurgency after seizing power in August 2021, a number of armed groups, including IS, remain a threat. 

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Blast Shia Muslims Arab News Pakistan

Latest updates

Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs
Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs
Hong Kong court dismisses bid by media tycoon Jimmy Lai to overturn conviction
Hong Kong court dismisses bid by media tycoon Jimmy Lai to overturn conviction
Malixi completes US Girls’ Junior-Women’s Amateur sweep, beating Talley again in final
Malixi completes US Girls’ Junior-Women’s Amateur sweep, beating Talley again in final
South Korea and US will start summer military drills next week to counter North Korean threats
South Korea and US will start summer military drills next week to counter North Korean threats
How a young generation in Bangladesh forced out the leader who ruled for much of their lives
How a young generation in Bangladesh forced out the leader who ruled for much of their lives

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.