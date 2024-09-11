You are here

War on Gaza

Arab League FMs urge enforcement of UN court decision on occupied Palestinian territory

Arab League FMs urge enforcement of UN court decision on occupied Palestinian territory
Above, the Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo, Egypt on Sept. 10, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
Arab League FMs urge enforcement of UN court decision on occupied Palestinian territory

Arab League FMs urge enforcement of UN court decision on occupied Palestinian territory
  • International Court of Justice has ruled settlements are illegal
  • Ministers call for UN to suspend Israel from general assembly
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
CAIRO: The Arab League’s foreign ministers have urged the international community to enforce the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion declaring Israel’s settlements illegal in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

At the conclusion of their discussions on Tuesday at the 162nd Ministerial Meeting of the Arab League Council in Cairo, the ministers said Israel must cease its illegal presence and all settlement activities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

They called on the UN General Assembly and Security Council to consider additional measures to end Israel’s illegal occupation.

The ministers also urged the ICJ to expedite its judgment on the case brought by South Africa against Israel, which accuses Tel Aviv of failing to abide by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

They said Israel’s expulsion of the Palestinian people from their land constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

It was also a declaration of war and aggression against Arab nations, undermines peace prospects, and exacerbates conflict in the region.

They called on the UN to suspend Israel from participating in its general assembly, SPA reported.

This was because of Israel’s “non-compliance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, its threat to international peace and security, and its failure to fulfill its obligations that were a condition for its admission to the United Nations.”

They also slammed Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor, which they said were obstructing efforts for a ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners and hostages.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Arab League

