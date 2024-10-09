You are here

  • Home
  • Striker Firas Al-Buraikan resumes training with Saudi national team ahead of World Cup qualifier

Striker Firas Al-Buraikan resumes training with Saudi national team ahead of World Cup qualifier

Striker Firas Al-Buraikan resumes training with Saudi national team ahead of World Cup qualifier
Firas Al-Buraikan took part in a training session with the Saudi national football team on Wednesday ahead of their match against Japan in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3npd

Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Striker Firas Al-Buraikan resumes training with Saudi national team ahead of World Cup qualifier

Striker Firas Al-Buraikan resumes training with Saudi national team ahead of World Cup qualifier
  • Green Falcons take on group leaders Japan at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday in the 3rd round of the Asian qualifiers
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: Firas Al-Buraikan took part in a training session with the Saudi national football team on Wednesday ahead of their match against Japan in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. The Al-Ahli striker recently recovered from a muscle injury.
Thamer Al-Khaibari also trained after joining the Green Falcons at the training camp, as head coach Roberto Mancini oversaw the final preparations for Thursday’s game at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by passing practice and tactical training, before concluding with half-pitch mini matches followed by stretching.
Saudi Arabia are in second place in Group C of the Asian World Cup qualifiers with 4 points from two games. Japan lead the group with a maximum 6 points, Bahrain are third with 3 points, followed by Indonesia on 2 points, Australia with 1 point, and China who have yet to claim a point. The top two teams from each of the three groups will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the teams who finish third and fourth will advance to the fourth round of qualification.

Topics: Firas Al-Buraikan Saudi national football team Asian World Cup

Related

Saudi national football team prepares for Asian qualifiers
Football
Saudi national football team prepares for Asian qualifiers
Saudi national football team arrive in Tajikistan
Saudi Football
Saudi national football team arrive in Tajikistan

Fahd Al-Harbi retains skeet shooting title at Saudi Games

Fahd Al-Harbi retains skeet shooting title at Saudi Games
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Fahd Al-Harbi retains skeet shooting title at Saudi Games

Fahd Al-Harbi retains skeet shooting title at Saudi Games
  • Mohammed Al-Khamshi takes silver, Saeed Al-Mutairi bronze
  • Weightlifter Siraj Al-Sulaim wins gold in men’s 67 kg division
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Fahd Al-Harbi successfully defended his skeet shooting title at the Saudi Games on Wednesday, the final day of the shooting events at the Public Security Training City.
Mohammed Al-Khamshi and Saeed Al-Mutairi took silver and bronze, respectively.
Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Musaad, vice president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, handed out the medals after five days of fierce competition. Maj. Gen. Nasser bin Othman Al-Nasser, assistant director of public security for training affairs, also attended the medals ceremony.
In the weightlifting competition, Saudi Weightlifting Federation President Mohammed Al-Harbi crowned the winners of the youth, women’s and men’s competitions, in three weight categories at Boulevard 4.
The medals ceremony was also attended by Antonio Conflitti, president of the European Weightlifting Federation, and Khaled Mhalhel, president of the African Weightlifting Federation.
Al-Ula Club’s Siraj Al-Sulaim won gold in the men’s 67 kg category, while Nawaf Al-Muzaidi of Al-Tarf took the silver and Mansour Al-Sulaim of Al-Ula the bronze.
In the youth’s 55 kg category, Mohammed Al-Ajyan of Al-Huda Club took the gold, ahead of Al-Omran’s Hassan Al-Wubari and Reda Al-Zori of Al-Noor.
In the women’s 59 kg category, English Kimloni of Al-Ittihad won the gold medal, Jannah Al-Amari of Jeddah Club took silver and Al-Anoud Al-Shahri of Al-Tarf took the bronze.
They were awarded their medals by Fawzia Hobani, a board member of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation.

Topics: Saudi Games 2024 Saudi Shooting Federation

Related

Al-Nassr retain women’s volleyball title at Saudi Games
Sport
Al-Nassr retain women’s volleyball title at Saudi Games
Volleyball and badminton feature on day three of Saudi Games
Sport
Volleyball and badminton feature on day three of Saudi Games

Tchouaméni’s proud to lead France against Israel in Nations League in Mbappé’s absence

Tchouaméni’s proud to lead France against Israel in Nations League in Mbappé’s absence
Updated 09 October 2024
AP
Follow

Tchouaméni’s proud to lead France against Israel in Nations League in Mbappé’s absence

Tchouaméni’s proud to lead France against Israel in Nations League in Mbappé’s absence
  • The 24-year-old Tchouaméni wants to be a leader “who brings people together” but is not interested in turning the captaincy into a popularity contest
  • “Obviously within teams there are some people you get on better with others, the important thing is to respect each other,” he said
Updated 09 October 2024
AP

BUDAPEST: Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni said he will captain France “with a lot of pride” in their Nations League game against Israel in the absence of Kylian Mbappé.
The 24-year-old Tchouaméni wants to be a leader “who brings people together” but is not interested in turning the captaincy into a popularity contest.
“To be approved by everyone. What does that mean? Obviously within teams there are some people you get on better with others, the important thing is to respect each other,” he said at a pre-match news conference in Budapest. “Some people are liked by everyone in a dressing room, some are less popular. It’s the same as in any business.”
Tchouaméni has made 36 appearances for France and brings his experience to a team lacking their biggest star.
“I chose him because I think he has the profile to handle this responsibility,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “Even though he’s still young, he took part in the last World Cup and the last European Championship.”
Mbappé, France’s usual captain, is nursing a minor thigh injury in Madrid.
“I spoke with Kylian last night, but we didn’t really talk much about the captaincy,” Tchouaméni said. “We spoke more about other things.”
Mbappé’s absence from the France team raised questions since he still played for Madrid last weekend. Deschamps accepted the situation given that the club is Mbappé’s employer.
“Clubs have always had this power,” Deschamps said, adding that clubs in general are becoming more “attentive,” given the volume of games that their players must play.
“I don’t want to put players in conflict with their clubs,” Deschamps added.
When asked, Tchouaméni assured that Madrid did not ask him to pull out of playing for France.
“That’s not the case,” he said. “People can interpret things how they like, but all I can say is that there is not a form of pressure from within the club.”
France are also without vice-captain Antoine Griezmann, who surprisingly announced the end of his international career last month after scoring 44 goals in 137 matches.
Griezmann and Mbappé helped lead France to the 2018 World Cup title and were coach Deschamps’ most influential players in recent years, along with midfielder Paul Pogba, central defender Raphaël Varane and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Varane, Lloris and Olivier Giroud — France’s all-time leading scorer with 57 goals — have all retired from the national team. Tchouaméni compared it to a generation ending but said the time was ripe for “a new generation to emerge.”
Italy have a three-point lead over France and Belgium in their Nations League group after two rounds. France play Israel on Thursday and travel to Belgium four days later.
A young Deschamps played in midfield when France lost a World Cup qualifier 3-2 at home to Israel in 1993 and subsequently failed to qualify for the World Cup.
A reporter asked Deschamps what he remembered about the match, which he also reminded Deschamps was Israel’s finest moment in soccer.
“Thank you,” Deschamps responded dryly, before adding that “it was far from the happiest” moment in his career as he watched the 1994 World Cup from his living room.

Topics: Nations League France Aurelien Tchouameni

Related

Mbappe among stars missing from Nations League while European teams eye World Cup qualifying
Sport
Mbappe among stars missing from Nations League while European teams eye World Cup qualifying
Tchouameni prefers substance over style for France at Euro 2024
Football
Tchouameni prefers substance over style for France at Euro 2024

Mbappe among stars missing from Nations League while European teams eye World Cup qualifying

Mbappe among stars missing from Nations League while European teams eye World Cup qualifying
Updated 09 October 2024
AP
Follow

Mbappe among stars missing from Nations League while European teams eye World Cup qualifying

Mbappe among stars missing from Nations League while European teams eye World Cup qualifying
  • France captain Kylian Mbappe opts to stay away from Nations League
  • The Nations League will open an international door for newcomers
Updated 09 October 2024
AP

GENEVA: In a congested football season where elite players have aired the idea of going on strike, the Nations League returns this week looking less than a top priority.
France captain Kylian Mbappe opted to stay away, his probable deputy Antoine Griezmann retired from the national team, and Romelu Lukaku asked to work on his fitness at new club Napoli rather than join the Belgium camp.
Add a wave of injury call-offs in Germany and elsewhere — some of them serious, for Spain defender Dani Carvajal and German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen — and the Nations League will open an international door for newcomers.
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco called up four potential debutants to experiment in games in what is the third-tier competition for European teams.
“We will not do it during the important World Cup qualification,” said Tedesco, looking ahead to that important next stage in 2025.
The 2026 World Cup in North America is, however, already now in play for teams targeting that tournament and each has two Nations League games from Thursday through Tuesday.
Results in the next week, and two more games in November, are the last chance to gain a better seeding in the Dec. 13 draw in Zurich for European qualifying groups for the World Cup.
Two teams pushing to raise their FIFA ranking and go into the draw pot of second-seeded teams are Norway and Slovenia.
Haaland vs. Sesko
Europe’s most feared striker and one of its emerging stars are due to meet again on Thursday in Oslo.
Erling Haaland and Benjamin Sesko, once club mates at Salzburg, are the main attractions when Norway hosts Slovenia in their second-tier League B group.
Haaland has 11 goals in 10 games for Manchester City this season plus a winning goal in the Nations League, sealing a 2-1 victory over Austria last month.
Sesko has six in nine games for Leipzig — including three in the Champions League — plus four in two Nations League games. The tall striker got a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan.
Thursday’s game will not be decisive in the group but it will decide who leads at the midway point and is set for promotion to the top tier. The return game in Ljubljana is Nov. 14.
France’s leader
The last time France played a game with neither Mbappe nor Griezmann on the field? November 2016, in a 0-0 draw with Ivory Coast in a friendly.
It will happen again Thursday when France faces Israel in Budapest. The Hungarian capital is the neutral venue chosen since Israel’s conflict with Hamas started one year ago.
Mbappe has faced a latest round of criticism at home by asking out of coach Didier Deschamp’s squad last week then starting for Real Madrid in a league game Saturday.
The search for a new captain has taken Deschamps back to Madrid, with 24-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni named Wednesday to take the armband. France also travels to face Belgium on Monday.
Standout Italy
Italy leads the top-tier group that includes France and Belgium after winning both its September games on the road.
A 3-1 win in France, despite trailing in the first minute, was perhaps the standout performance in the Nations League last month. Italy followed it with a 2-1 win over Israel in Budapest.
Coach Luciano Spalletti’s squad, refreshed with younger players after a round of 16 exit at the European Championship, now has back-to-back home games: against Belgium in Rome on Thursday and Israel in Udine on Monday.
Italy can seal a top-two finish in the group on Monday with two rounds left to play in November. That would earn a place in the Nations League quarterfinals in March.
Top-tier teams that advance to the Nations League Final Four mini-tournament in June will not start their World Cup qualifying games until September. They will need to be placed by FIFA into four-team groups.
Rookie ‘keepers
Manuel Neuer has retired from the Germany team and Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out injured beyond the March international break.
So, in come three newcomers competing to be first-choice goalkeepers for games at Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday and home to the Netherlands on Monday: Oliver Baumann of Hoffenheim, Alexander Nubel of Stuttgart and Janis Blaswich, who plays at Salzburg on loan from sister club Leipzig.
Coach Julian Nagelsmann also is without the injured trio of Bayern’s Jamal Musiala, Arsenal’s Kai Havertz and West Ham’s Niclas Fullkrug.
Games to watch
Defending champion Spain returns Saturday hosting Denmark which won its first two games under new coach Lars Knudsen without conceding a goal.
Two entertaining teams at Euro 2024, Georgia and Albania, renew rivalry on Monday. Georgia won 1-0 in Tirana last month and leads that second-tier group of four Euro 2024 teams which also includes the Czech Republic and last-place Ukraine.
Cristiano Ronaldo has graced almost every national stadium in Europe across two decades and 214 games for Portugal, though not yet Hampden Park in Glasgow. He should play there Tuesday.
It took Ronaldo until his 214th game last month to even face Scotland, and he scored a men’s record-extending 132nd goal to seal a 2-1 win in the 88th minute.
In the same group, Poland vs Croatia should see two greats face off as captains: 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski and 39-year-old Luka Modric.

Topics: football Kylian Mbappé France Nations League

Related

What to look out for in the UEFA Nations League
Sport
What to look out for in the UEFA Nations League
Mbappe left out of France squad for Nations League games
Sport
Mbappe left out of France squad for Nations League games

Record-breaking Joe Root hits hundred as England power to 351-3 against Pakistan

Record-breaking Joe Root hits hundred as England power to 351-3 against Pakistan
Updated 09 October 2024
AFP
Follow

Record-breaking Joe Root hits hundred as England power to 351-3 against Pakistan

Record-breaking Joe Root hits hundred as England power to 351-3 against Pakistan
  • All three Pakistani pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Aamer Jamal, have taken one wicket each
  • 33-year-old Root has become England’s highest run scorer in Tests, and the fifth highest of all time in the world
Updated 09 October 2024
AFP

MULTAN: Joe Root hit a magnificent hundred on Wednesday to guide England to 351-3 at tea on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan after breaking Alastair Cook’s Test runs record.
The 33-year-old became England’s highest run scorer in Tests, and the fifth highest of all time, when he drove Pakistan seamer Aamer Jamal for a straight boundary to reach 71 just before lunch.
In the second session he reverse swept spinner Abrar Ahmed for a single to reach his 35th Test hundred – the sixth most by any batsman – before going to the interval on an imperious 119 not out.
Harry Brook scored his 10th Test half century and was 64 not out, leaving England 205 behind Pakistan’s first innings total of 556. Root has so far notched eight fours to Brook’s seven.
Root and Brook’s fourth-wicket stand has so far yielded 102 runs as a flat Multan stadium pitch continued to give no assistance to the bowlers.
Root added 136 for the third wicket with Ben Duckett who made a robust 84 with 11 boundaries, showing no effect of a thumb dislocation on Tuesday that forced him to bat at number four.
Duckett was the only man dismissed in the post-lunch session, trapped leg-before by seamer Aamer Jamal after hitting 11 boundaries.
All three Pakistan fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Jamal have taken one wicket each.
It was a day to remember for Root, who took 268 innings and 147 Tests to go past his former captain Cook’s total of 12,472 runs from 161 Tests in a glorious career that ended in 2018.
Root also added 109 for the second wicket with Zak Crawley, who hit 13 fours in an 85-ball 78 but departed early on the third morning.
In the fourth over, Crawley failed to keep a flick down off pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and was caught at the second attempt by Jamal at mid-wicket.
Duckett started with trademark aggression, taking five boundaries off spinner Abrar and completing his 10th Test half-century off just 45 balls.
It enabled Root to accumulate steadily at the other end as he brought up his 65th Test fifty off 76 balls before being applauded by a handful of England fans and teammates in the dressing room when he broke Cook’s record.
The all-time list is headed by India’s Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 from 200 matches.
Cook tipped Root to eclipse Tendulkar’s mark.
“I can see him overhauling Sachin Tendulkar’s record,” the former England opening batsman said during commentary on BBC radio.
“You could say Sachin is still the favorite but just.
“I don’t see that happening for Root to lose that hunger and ability to keep driving himself forward for the next couple of years.”

Topics: Pakistan vs England Multan Test

Turki Alalshikh reveals undercard for December’s Ring of Fire Reignited

Turki Alalshikh reveals undercard for December’s Ring of Fire Reignited
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Turki Alalshikh reveals undercard for December’s Ring of Fire Reignited

Turki Alalshikh reveals undercard for December’s Ring of Fire Reignited
Updated 09 October 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has confirmed the undercard for the Ring of Fire Reignited fight between heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.

One of the showpiece events of Riyadh Season 2024, the undercard for the colossal Usyk-Fury rematch on Dec. 21 is certainly one that is fitting for a fight of this billing.

Former WBA light-middleweight champion Israil Madrimov returns to action at Riyadh Season as he looks to bounce back following his points defeat to Terence Crawford in Los Angeles against Serhii Bohachuk, who narrowly lost out to Vergil Ortiz in an epic battle by majority decision last time out.

Heavyweight Moses Itauma is also confirmed, having featured on the original Ring of Fire card back in May when he won the vacant WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title following a second-round stoppage victory against Germany’s Ilja Mezencev, retaining his title with another second-round stoppage against Mariusz Wach.

His opponent for December will be Australian fighter Demsey McKean, back in action after a 22-fight winning run was brought to an end by Filip Hrgovic last year.

In another heavyweight battle, Johnny Fisher will look to extend his explosive knockout streak against Dave Allen, coming off his second points win of the year.

Elsewhere, Dennis McCann puts his unbeaten record on the line against Peter McGrail, who recently produced arguably the best win of his professional career against Brad Foster, while Isaac Lowe is back at Kingdom Arena, where he secured a fourth straight win against Hasibullah Ahmadi on points during May’s Ring of Fire undercard.

Lowe will take on Lee McGregor, the former British and European bantamweight champion.

Topics: Turki Alalshikh General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Beterbiev and Bivol arrive for Riyadh Season’s ‘IV Crown Showdown’
Sport
Beterbiev and Bivol arrive for Riyadh Season’s ‘IV Crown Showdown’
Riyadh Season to sponsor Spain’s La Liga
Sport
Riyadh Season to sponsor Spain’s La Liga

Latest updates

Trump vows in Biden’s back yard to ‘drill, baby, drill’
Trump vows in Biden’s back yard to ‘drill, baby, drill’
Israeli military says it intercepted drone that approached Israel over Red Sea
Israeli military says it intercepted drone that approached Israel over Red Sea
Lebanon arrests two Syrians on suspicion of spying for Israel
Lebanon arrests two Syrians on suspicion of spying for Israel
Lebanon facing ‘catastrophic’ situation as 600,000 displaced: UN
Lebanon facing ‘catastrophic’ situation as 600,000 displaced: UN
Russian strike kills six in south Ukraine: authorities
Russian strike kills six in south Ukraine: authorities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.