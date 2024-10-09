Striker Firas Al-Buraikan resumes training with Saudi national team ahead of World Cup qualifier

JEDDAH: Firas Al-Buraikan took part in a training session with the Saudi national football team on Wednesday ahead of their match against Japan in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. The Al-Ahli striker recently recovered from a muscle injury.
Thamer Al-Khaibari also trained after joining the Green Falcons at the training camp, as head coach Roberto Mancini oversaw the final preparations for Thursday’s game at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by passing practice and tactical training, before concluding with half-pitch mini matches followed by stretching.
Saudi Arabia are in second place in Group C of the Asian World Cup qualifiers with 4 points from two games. Japan lead the group with a maximum 6 points, Bahrain are third with 3 points, followed by Indonesia on 2 points, Australia with 1 point, and China who have yet to claim a point. The top two teams from each of the three groups will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the teams who finish third and fourth will advance to the fourth round of qualification.
- Green Falcons take on group leaders Japan at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday in the 3rd round of the Asian qualifiers
