Police gear up for large, rival London protests

Police gear up for large, rival London protests
Union Jack flags flutter in the wind near Big Ben at Parliament Square in London, Britain, August 27, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
Police gear up for large, rival London protests

Police gear up for large, rival London protests
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Right-wing, anti-immigrant protesters and opposing anti-racism demonstrators are both planning large rallies in London on Saturday, closely watched by a beefed up police operation aimed at heading off any clashes between the rival gatherings.
A “Unite the Kingdom” march organized by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known by the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, is due to meet at London’s Victoria train station before marching toward parliament.
Meanwhile a counterprotest of anti-racism campaigners and trade unionists will gather at the other end of Whitehall, the main thoroughfare toward parliament from the opposite direction where many government departments are located.
“We are well prepared for what is set to be a busy day in the center of London,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams, who is leading a policing operation that will involve drafting in officers from around the country.
“We will have significant resources in place to respond to any incidents, to deal decisively with any offenses, and to keep disruption to other members of the public and businesses to a minimum,” she said on Friday.
Britain saw days of rioting in towns and cities across the country at the end of July in the wake of the murder of three young girls at a dance workshop in Southport, after misinformation on social media wrongly identified the suspected killer as a Muslim migrant.
The unrest, which targeted hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques, ended after a clampdown by the authorities that included more than 1,500 arrests and about 1,000 people charged.
The right-wing protesters describe themselves as “patriots,” who say Britain is under threat from migrants and Islamification. Their critics, including most lawmakers, say their number includes racists, far-right supporters and soccer hooligans bent on violence.
“Tomorrow we’re back, and won’t be ignored or silenced,” Yaxley-Lennon said on X on Friday.
However, according to his social media account, he will not be at the march in person as he is being held in police custody over the weekend ahead of a contempt of court case that is due to be heard on Monday. 

Topics: UK Britain Protests

US urges Iran to 'cease attacks' on Israel to break cycle of fighting

Updated 10 sec ago
US urges Iran to ‘cease attacks’ on Israel to break cycle of fighting

US urges Iran to ‘cease attacks’ on Israel to break cycle of fighting
Updated 10 sec ago
WASHINGTON: The United States urged Iran on Saturday to stop attacking Israel to break the cycle of violence after Israel launched strikes against the Islamic republic in retaliation for a missile barrage.
“We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation,” US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters.
The Israeli military conducted air strikes against Iran on Saturday, hitting military bases and missile sites, and other systems in several regions.
“Their response was an exercise in self-defense and specifically avoided populated areas and focused solely on military targets, contrary to Iran’s attack against Israel that targeted Israel’s most populous city,” he added.
Stressing that the United States did not participate in the operation, he said “it is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region.”
A senior administration official said President Joe Biden and his national security team have worked with the “Israelis over recent weeks to encourage Israel to conduct a response that was targeted and proportional with low risk of civilian harm.”
“And that appears to have been precisely what transpired this evening,” the official told reporters.
President Biden had encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to design a response that served to deter further attacks against Israel while reducing risks of further escalation, and that is our objective.”

US approves $2 bn arms sales to Taiwan including missiles

US approves $2 bn arms sales to Taiwan including missiles
Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
AFP
US approves $2 bn arms sales to Taiwan including missiles

US approves $2 bn arms sales to Taiwan including missiles
  • The sale, which awaits approval by Congress, includes several anti-aircraft systems
  • The agency also announced the sale of radar systems to Taiwan worth $828 million
Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Friday approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan including advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar, a move that could provoke Beijing.
The sale, which awaits approval by Congress, includes several anti-aircraft systems, including NASAMS and 123 missiles totaling $1.16 billion, according to the agency responsible for the sale.
The agency also announced the sale of radar systems to Taiwan worth $828 million.
The equipment will be derived from US Air Force supplies.
While the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan diplomatically, it is Taipei’s key partner and major provider of weapons — a point of consternation for Beijing, which has repeatedly called on Washington to stop arming the island, which it claims is part of its territory.
Beijing has regularly expressed anger at international support for Taipei and accused Washington of meddling in its affairs.
China maintains a near-daily presence of fighter jets, drones and warships around the island.
Beijing has said it will never renounce the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and has also stepped up rhetoric about “unification” being “inevitable.”
Earlier this month, Taiwan detected a record 153 Chinese aircraft in one day.
In September, Beijing sanctioned US defense companies in retaliation for Washington’s approval of the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.

Topics: Taiwan United States of America (USA)

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: 'I'm here as a mother'

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: ‘I’m here as a mother’
Updated 34 min 1 sec ago
AP
Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: ‘I’m here as a mother’

Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: ‘I’m here as a mother’
Updated 34 min 1 sec ago
AP

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said at a Houston rally for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign Friday night. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”
“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” she continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”
At the end, Beyoncé — who was joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland — introduced Harris with, “Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris.”
She did not perform — unlike in 2016, when she performed at a presidential campaign rally for Hilary Clinton in Cleveland.
Houston is Beyoncé’s hometown, and Harris’ presidential campaign has taken on Beyonce’s 2016 track “Freedom,” a cut from her landmark 2016 album “Lemonade,” as its anthem.
Harris first used the song in July during her first official public appearance as a presidential candidate at her campaign headquarters in Delaware. That same month, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, publicly endorsed Harris for president.
Beyoncé gave permission to Harris to use the song, a campaign official who was granted anonymity to discuss private campaign operations confirmed to The Associated Press.
Arriving in the back-half of “Lemonade,” “Freedom” samples two John and Alan Lomax field recordings, which document Jim Crow-era folk spirituals of Southern Black churches and the work songs of Black prisoners from 1959 and 1948, respectively. It also features Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar.
Kinitra D. Brooks, an academic and author of “The Lemonade Reader,” says the song “‘Freedom” is so important because it shows that freedom isn’t free. The freedom to be yourself, the political freedom ... it’s the idea that you must fight for freedom, and that it is winnable.”
The Harris rally in Houston highlighted the perilous medical fallout from the state’s strict abortion ban and putting the blame squarely on Donald Trump.
Since abortion was restricted in Texas, the state’s infant death rate has increased, more babies have died of birth defects and maternal mortality has risen.

Topics: US Election 2024

Chinese hackers targeted phones of Trump, Vance, people associated with Harris campaign: AP sources

Chinese hackers targeted phones of Trump, Vance, people associated with Harris campaign: AP sources
Updated 26 October 2024
AP
Chinese hackers targeted phones of Trump, Vance, people associated with Harris campaign: AP sources

Chinese hackers targeted phones of Trump, Vance, people associated with Harris campaign: AP sources
  • Iranian hackers have also been blamed for targeting Trump campaign officials, while the US Justice Department has exposed vast disinformation campaigns orchestrated by Russia, which is said to favor Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris
Updated 26 October 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: Chinese hackers targeted cellphones used by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, his running mate, JD Vance, and people associated with the Democratic campaign of Kamala Harris, people familiar with the matter said Friday.
It was not immediately clear what data, if any, may have been accessed. US officials are continuing to investigate, according to the people, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing inquiry and spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.
An FBI statement did not confirm that Trump and Vance were among the potential targets but said it was investigating “unauthorized access to commercial telecommunications infrastructure by actors affiliated with the People’s Republic of China.”
“Agencies across the US Government are collaborating to aggressively mitigate this threat and are coordinating with our industry partners to strengthen cyber defenses across the commercial communications sector,” the FBI said.
US officials believe the campaigns were among numerous targets of a larger cyberespionage operation launched by China, the people said. It was not immediately clear what information China may have hoped to glean, though Beijing has for years engaged in vast hacking campaigns aimed at collecting the private data of Americans and government workers, spying on technology and corporate secrets from major American companies and targeting US infrastructure.
News that high-profile political candidates were targeted comes as US officials remain on high alert for foreign interference in the final stretch of the presidential campaign. Iranian hackers have been blamed for targeting Trump campaign officials and the Justice Department has exposed vast disinformation campaigns orchestrated by Russia, which is said to favor Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.
China, by contrast, is believed by US intelligence officials to be taking a neutral stance in the race and is instead focused on down-ballot races, targeted candidates from both parties based on their stance on issues of key importance to Beijing, including support for Taiwan.
The New York Times first reported that Trump and Vance had been targeted and said the campaign was alerted by US officials this week. Three people confirmed the news to the AP, including one who said that people associated with the Harris campaign were also targeted.
A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said they were not familiar with the specifics and could not comment, but contended that China is routinely victimized by cyberattacks and opposes the activity.
“The presidential elections are the United States’ domestic affairs. China has no intention and will not interfere in the US election. We hope that the US side will not make accusations against China in the election,” the statement said.
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung did not offer any details about the Chinese operation but issued a statement accusing the Harris campaign of having emboldened foreign adversaries, including China and Iran.
The FBI has repeatedly warned over the last year about Chinese hacking operations, with Director Chris Wray telling Congress in January that investigators had disrupted a state-sponsored group known as Volt Typhoon. That operation targeted US-based small office and home routers owned by private citizens and companies. Their ultimate targets included water treatment plants, the electrical grid and transportation systems across the US
Last month, Wray said that the FBI had interrupted a separate Chinese government campaign, called Typhoon Flax, that targeted universities, government agencies and other organizations and that installed malicious software on more than 200,000 consumer devices, including cameras, video recorders and home and office routers.
The Wall Street Journal reported this month that Chinese hackers had burrowed inside the networks of US broadband providers and had potentially accessed systems that law enforcement officials use for wiretapping requests.
 

Topics: US Election 2024 Donald Trump Kamala Harris FBI

India, China begin implementing new border pact, ending Himalayan face-off

India, China begin implementing new border pact, ending Himalayan face-off
Updated 25 October 2024
Reuters
India, China begin implementing new border pact, ending Himalayan face-off

India, China begin implementing new border pact, ending Himalayan face-off
  • The two sides had earlier pulled back troops from five other face-off points, but the last withdrawal of troops took place over two years ago
Updated 25 October 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI, BEIJING: India and China have begun implementing an agreement to end a military standoff on their disputed Himalayan border, the two sides said on Friday, in the biggest thaw between the Asian giants since deadly clashes between their armies four years ago.
Troops who were eyeball-to-eyeball at two points on the frontier in the western Himalayas had begun pulling back, an Indian government source said, heralding an end to the standoff.
The nuclear-armed neighbors struck a deal earlier this week on patrolling the frontier, which then paved the way for the first formal talks in five years between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a regional summit in Russia.
“According to the recently agreed solution between India and China ... their frontline armies are implementing relevant work, with smooth progress so far,” Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.
In New Delhi, a government official aware of the details said troops on both sides had started withdrawing from the areas of Depsang and Demchok, the last remaining points where they had stood face-to-face.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media on the issue.
India’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Neither side has provided details of the new pact, which is expected to help improve political and business ties damaged by a deadly military clash in 2020, when 20 Indian and four Chinese troops died in clashes in the Galwan Valley.
The two sides had earlier pulled back troops from five other face-off points, but the last withdrawal of troops took place over two years ago.
On Wednesday, Xi and Modi agreed to boost communication and co-operation in a bid to help resolve conflict.
But officials in India said that New Delhi would still be cautious and is ready to only take baby steps toward building economic ties with Beijing, given the trust deficit of the last four years.
India had blocked direct flights with China, banned hundreds of Chinese mobile applications, and added layers of vetting on Chinese investments, virtually blocking all major proposals from the likes of BYD and Great Wall Motors.
Two Indian government sources said that India would now consider opening up the skies and fast tracking visa approvals to complement the recent easing of tensions, but New Delhi is not yet ready to reverse all the steps it took against Beijing any time soon.
The Asian giants went to war in 1962 over their undemarcated border, which has been a constant irritant in ties.

Topics: India China

Wood double beats Leicester and lifts Forest into Premier League top five
Wood double beats Leicester and lifts Forest into Premier League top five
US urges Iran to ‘cease attacks’ on Israel to break cycle of fighting
US urges Iran to ‘cease attacks’ on Israel to break cycle of fighting
England reeling at 24-3 after gritty Shakeel century puts Pakistan in control of third Test
England reeling at 24-3 after gritty Shakeel century puts Pakistan in control of third Test
US approves $2 billion arms sales to Taiwan including missiles
US approves $2 billion arms sales to Taiwan including missiles
KSrelief continues humanitarian actions in Yemen, Chad and Somalia
KSrelief continues humanitarian actions in Yemen, Chad and Somalia

