3 dead after light planes collided in Australia

SYDNEY: Three men died after two light planes collided midair and crashed into a forested area southwest of Sydney on Saturday.
Australian police, fire and ambulance crews reached the two wreckage sites, located in a semirural bushland area about 55 miles southwest of Sydney, on foot. One plane had burst into flames on impact.
New South Wales Police Acting Superintendent Timothy Calman confirmed that a Cessna 182 carrying two people collided with an ultralight aircraft from a nearby airfield carrying one.
Further details of the victims have not been disclosed.
Witnesses saw “debris coming from the sky” and tried to help, but “there was probably not much that could’ve been done,” Calman said to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation . He noted both crashes, about one kilometer apart, were “not survivable.”
NSW Ambulance Inspector Joseph Ibrahim, part of the emergency response team, said to the ABC, “unfortunately, there was nothing they could’ve done.”
The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
Man behind US ballot box fires purports to have pro-Palestinian sentiments, police are still investigating
Incendiary devices set by suspect at ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington states had a “wealth of experience” in metal fabrication and welding, say police
The incendiary devices were marked with the message “Free Gaza,” according to a law enforcement official on condition of anonymity
PORTLAND, Oregon: The man suspected of setting fires in ballot drop boxes in Oregon and Washington state is an experienced metalworker and may be planning additional attacks, authorities said Wednesday.
Investigators believe the man who set the incendiary devices at ballot boxes in Portland, Oregon, and nearby Vancouver, Washington, had a “wealth of experience” in metal fabrication and welding, said Portland Police Bureau spokesperson Mike Benner.
The way the devices were constructed and the way they were attached to the metal drop boxes showed that expertise, Benner said.
Authorities described the suspect as a white man, age 30 to 40, who is balding or has very short hair.
Police previously said surveillance video showed the man driving a black or dark-colored 2001 to 2004 Volvo S-60. The vehicle did not have a front license plate, but it did have a rear plate with unknown letters or numbers.
The incendiary devices were marked with the message “Free Gaza,” according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.
A third device placed at a different drop box in Vancouver earlier this month also carried the words “Free Palestine” in addition to “Free Gaza,” the official said.
Investigators are trying to identify the person responsible and the motive for the suspected arson attacks, which destroyed or damaged hundreds of ballots at the drop box in Vancouver on Monday when the box’s fire suppression system didn’t work as intended. Authorities are trying to figure out whether the suspect actually had pro-Palestinian views or used the message to try to create confusion, the official said.
Surveillance images captured a Volvo pulling up to a drop box in Portland just before security personnel nearby discovered a fire inside the box on Monday, Benner said. The early-morning fire was extinguished quickly thanks to the box’s suppression system and a nearby security guard, police said. Just three of the ballots inside were damaged.
The ballot box in Vancouver that burned also had a fire suppression system inside, but it failed to prevent hundreds of ballots from being scorched, said Greg Kimsey, the longtime elected auditor in Clark County, Washington, which includes Vancouver.
Elections staff were able to identify 488 damaged ballots retrieved from the box, and as of Tuesday evening, 345 of those voters had contacted the county auditor’s office to request a replacement ballot, the office said in a statement Wednesday. The office will mail 143 ballots to the rest of the identified voters on Thursday.
Six of the ballots were unidentifiable, and the office said the exact number of destroyed ballots wasn’t known, as some may have completely burned to ash.
Election staff on Wednesday planned to sort through the damaged ballots for information about who cast them, in the hopes that those voters can be given replacement ballots. Kimsey urged voters who dropped their ballots in the transit center box between 11 a.m. Saturday and early Monday to contact his office for a replacement ballot.
Authorities in Portland said Monday that enough material from the incendiary devices was recovered to show that the two fires were connected — and that they were connected to an Oct. 8 incendiary device at a different ballot drop box in Vancouver. No ballots were damaged in that incident.
Voters in Washington are encouraged to check the status of their ballots at www.votewa.gov to track their return status. If a returned ballot is not marked as “received,” voters can print a replacement ballot or visit their local elections department for a replacement, the secretary of state’s office said.
Europe’s human rights watchdog urges Cyprus to let migrants stuck in UN buffer zone seek asylum
The migrants, mostly from Syria, Iran, Sudan, Afghanistan and Cameroon, are stuck in a buffer zone that separates the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and the Greek Cypriot south
Earlier this year, Cyprus suspended the processing of asylum applications from Syrian nationals after granting international protection to 14,000 Syrians in the last decade
NICOSIA, Cyprus: The chief of Europe’s top human rights watchdog has urged the government of ethnically divided Cyprus to allow passage to nearly three dozen asylum seekers who have for months been stranded in tents inside a UN-controlled buffer zone.
Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a letter released on Wednesday that despite receiving food, water and other aid, some 35 people, including young children, continue to face “poor living conditions” that make it difficult for them to obtain items such as formula milk and diapers for babies.
The migrants, who come from countries including Syria, Iran, Sudan, Afghanistan and Cameroon are stuck in a buffer zone that separates the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the Eastern Mediterranean island nation and the Greek Cypriot south where the internationally recognized government is seated.
In a letter addressed to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, O’Flaherty said the migrants’ prolonged stay in such conditions is likely to affect their mental and physical health, as illustrated by the suicide attempts of two women.
O’Flaherty said he acknowledged the “seriousness and complexity” of Cypriot authorities’ efforts to stem the flow of migrants crossing the buffer zone from north to south to seek asylum where the internationally recognized government is seated.
But he said this doesn’t mean Cypriot authorities can ignore their obligations under international law to offer migrants “effective access to asylum procedures and to adequate reception conditions.”
O’Flaherty’s letter comes a couple of months after the UN refugee agency had also urged the Cypriot government to let the migrants seek asylum.
Migrant crossings from the north to the south have dropped precipitously in recent months after Cypriot authorities enacted a series of stringent measures including the installation of cameras and special police patrols along sections of the 180-kilometer (120 mile) long buffer zone.
The Cyprus government ceded control of the buffer zone to UN peacekeepers after battle lines stabilized in the wake of a 1974 Turkish invasion that triggered by a coup aimed at uniting the island with Greece. Cypriot authorities have consistently said they would not permit the buffer zone to become a gateway for an illegal migration influx that put “severe strain” on the island’s asylum system.
Earlier this year, Cyprus suspended the processing of asylum applications from Syrian nationals after granting international protection to 14,000 Syrians in the last decade.
Christodoulides underscored the point to O’Flaherty in a reply letter, saying that Cypriot authorities are obligated to do their utmost to crack down on people-smuggling networks moving people from mainland Turkiye to northern Cyprus and then to the south.
It’s understood that all the migrants have Turkish residency permits and arrived in the north aboard scheduled flights.
The Cypriot president said authorities will “make every effort” in accordance with international law “to prevent the normalization of irregular crossings” through the buffer zone.
Regarding the stranded asylum seekers, Christodoulides said the government is offering supplies and health care and assured O’Flaherty that “we will resolve this matter within the next few weeks,” without elaborating.
The Cypriot president also defended patrols that marine police vessels conduct in international waters to thwart boat loads of migrants reaching the island by sea. He said those patrols fully comply with international law and rejected allegations that marine police are engaging in seaborne “pushbacks” of migrant boats.
Earlier this month, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Cyprus violated the right of two Syrian nationals to seek asylum in the island nation after keeping them, and more than two dozen other people, aboard a boat at sea for two days before sending them back to Lebanon.
O’Flaherty asked Christodoulides to ensure that all Cypriot seaborne operations abide by the obligations flowing from the court ruling and to carry out independent probes into allegations of “unlawful summary returns and of ill-treatment” of migrants on land and at sea.
Trump campaigns with Packers legend Brett Favre at rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin: Donald Trump showered former NFL star Brett Favre with praise on Wednesday at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the former Packers quarterback campaigned for the Republican presidential nominee in the final week before Election Day. “Thank you, Brett. What a great honor. What a great champion,” Trump said shortly after taking the stage at the Resch Center. Describing Favre’s fingers as “like sausages,” he said, “No wonder he could throw the ball.” “I’m a little upset because I think he got bigger applause than me, and I’m not happy,” the former president went on, joking about the ovation Favre received in a county that Trump narrowly won in 2020. Trump, who appeared onstage in a orange safety vest after riding in a garbage truck to draw attention to an offensive comment by President Joe Biden, rallied alongside the football icon in the critical battleground state with just six days until the election. In a sign of the importance of the state, Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, was campaigning simultaneously in overwhelmingly Democratic-voting Madison, roughly a 2 1/2-hour drive away. Favre, who won three NFL Most Valuable Player awards and a Super Bowl for Green Bay in the 1990s, praised Trump before the former president arrived, telling the crowd, “Much like the Packer organization, Donald Trump and his organization was a winner.” “The United States of America won with his leadership,” Favre said. In relying on Favre, Trump is tapping into the state’s deep and loyal support for the Packers and the team’s onetime star quarterback. But Favre also comes with increased baggage after becoming enmeshed in Mississippi’s welfare spending scandal. Favre, 55, is not facing any criminal charges, but he is among more than three dozen people or groups being sued as the state tries to recover misspent money. Favre has repaid just over $1 million he received in speaking fees funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Mississippi Auditor Shad White, a Republican, has said Favre never showed up for the speaking engagements. White also said Favre still owes nearly $730,000 in interest. Mississippi has ranked among the poorest states for decades, but only a fraction of its federal welfare money has been going to families. Instead, the Mississippi Department of Human Services allowed well-connected people to waste tens of millions of welfare dollars from 2016 to 2019, according to White and state and federal prosecutors. A nonprofit group called the Mississippi Community Education Center made two payments of welfare money to Favre Enterprises, the athlete’s business: $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018. The TANF money was to go toward a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre agreed to lead fundraising efforts for the facility at his alma mater, where his daughter started playing on the volleyball team in 2017. The Mississippi Community Education Center director, Nancy New, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to charges of misspending welfare money, as did her son Zachary New, who helped run the nonprofit. They await sentencing and have agreed to testify against others. Favre appeared in September before a Republican-led congressional committee that was examining how states are falling short on using welfare to help families in need. US House Republicans have said a Mississippi welfare misspending scandal involving Favre and others points to the need for “serious reform” in the TANF program. Favre told the congressional committee that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in January.
North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine, US says
“They’re doing this because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has lost a lot of troops,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said
S.Korean defense chief said the deployment “can result in the escalation of the security threats on the Korean peninsula”
WASHINGTON: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment are moving toward Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilizing development.
Austin was speaking at a press conference in Washington with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, as concerns grow about Pyongyang’s deployment of as many as 12,000 troops to Russia.
The US and South Korea say some of the North Korean troops are heading to Russia’s Kursk region on the border with Ukraine, where the Kremlin’s forces have struggled to push back a Ukrainian incursion.
Some North Korean advance units have already arrived in the Kursk region, and Austin said “the likelihood is pretty high” that Russia will use the troops in combat.
North Korea’s move to tighten its relationship with Russia has triggered alarms across the globe, as leaders worry about how it may expand the war in Ukraine and what Russian military aid will be delivered to Pyongyang in exchange.
Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya, speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, said they expect as many as 4,500 North Korean troops to be at the border this week and to begin directly participating in combat operations against Ukrainian forces in November.
Austin said officials are discussing what to do about the deployment, which he said has the potential to broaden or lengthen the conflict in Ukraine. Asked if it could prompt other nations to get more directly involved in the conflict, he acknowledged that it could “encourage others to take action” but provided no details.
“This is something that we’re going to continue to watch, and we’re going to continue to work with our allies and partners to discourage Russia from employing these troops in combat,” Austin said.
Kim said he doesn’t necessarily believe the deployment will trigger war on the Korean Peninsula but could increase security threats.
There is a “high possibility” that Pyongyang would ask for higher technologies in exchange for its troops, such as receiving tactical nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, he said through an interpreter.
Both Kim and Austin called on North Korea to withdraw its troops.
Russia has had to shift some resources to the Kursk border region to respond to Ukraine’s offensive. US leaders have suggested that the use of North Korean forces to augment Russia’s defenses indicates that Moscow’s losses during the more than two-year war have significantly degraded its military strength.
“They’re doing this because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has lost a lot of troops,” Austin said, adding that Moscow has a choice between mobilizing more of its own forces or turning to others for help.
Already, he noted, Russia has sought military weapons from other nations. Those include North Korea and Iran.
The US has estimated there are about 10,000 North Korean troops now in Russia. But others have put the number higher. And Kyslytsya provided an array of more specific numbers and details to the UN Security Council.
The Ukrainian ambassador said up to 12,000 North Koreans were being trained at five bases in eastern Russia, including at least 500 officers and three generals from the General Staff.
In addition to wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian small arms, Kyslytsya said they will be provided with Russian identity documents, “notably to conceal their presence.” He said they are expected to be integrated into units manned by Russia’s ethnic Asian minorities, including Buryats.
North Korea’s UN Ambassador Kim Song defended his country’s growing military cooperation with Russia and said Pyongyang stood ready to respond if Russia’s “sovereignty and security interests” were threatened.
Earlier, a senior South Korean presidential official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said that more than 3,000 of the North Korean forces are believed to have moved toward combat zones in western Russia.
A Ukrainian official told The Associated Press that North Korean troops are stationed 50 kilometers (30 miles) away from the Ukrainian border with Russia. The official, was not authorized to disclose the information publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide any additional detail.
North Korea also has provided munitions to Russia, and earlier this month, the White House released images it said were of North Korea shipping 1,000 containers of military equipment there by rail.
A key worrisome question is what North Korea will get in return for providing the troops. But officials have yet to say specifically what Pyongyang may have requested or Moscow has offered.
In their meeting at the Pentagon, Kim and Austin agreed to continue large-scale military exercises, increase cooperation on nuclear deterrence and upgrade their abilities to deter and respond to North Korean missile launches by improving early launch warning systems, according to a fact sheet released by the Pentagon on Wednesday.
Austin and Kim are scheduled to meet Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul at the State Department.
Kamala Harris promises to ‘represent all Americans’ after Biden’s remark on Trump supporters and ‘garbage’
Biden's off script remark causing a distraction for Harris in campaign’s home stretch
Republicans seized on Biden’s comments, saying they were an echo Hillary Clinton's remarks in 2016 that half of Trump’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables”
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania: Kamala Harris called Wednesday for Americans to “stop pointing fingers at each other” as she tried to push past comments made by President Joe Biden about Donald Trump’s supporters and “garbage ” and keep the focus on her Republican opponent in the closing days of the race.
“We know we have an opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump, who has been trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other,” the Democratic nominee said.
Harris was holding rallies in a trio of battleground states as part of a blitz in the closing week of the election, with stops Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Madison, Wisconsin.
She stressed unity and common ground, expanding on her capstone speech Tuesday in Washington, where she laid out what her team called the “closing argument” of her campaign.
“I am not looking to score political points,” the vice president said. “I am looking to make progress.”
As she waited for Harris to take the stage in Raleigh, 35-year-old Liz Kazal said she was “cautiously optimistic” about the election. She’s tried to volunteer for the campaign every week, including making phone calls, knocking on doors with her toddler daughter and raising money for Harris’ candidacy.
“You hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Kazal said.
Meanwhile, the White House rushed to explain that the president’s comment about “garbage” was a reference to rhetoric from Trump allies, not Trump’s supporters themselves. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden “does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage.”
The controversy began Tuesday — at the same time Harris was speaking near the White House — when Biden participated in a campaign call organized by the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino. Biden used the opportunity to criticize Sunday’s Madison Square Garden rally, where a comedian described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”
“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” Biden said. “It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”
Harris told reporters before boarding Air Force Two for her flight to Raleigh that she disagrees “with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.”
“I will represent all Americans, including those who don’t vote for me,” she said.
Her words were an attempt to blunt the controversy over Biden’s comments and put some distance between herself and the president, something she has struggled with in the past.
Biden’s remarks prompted Harris on Tuesday to say that she strongly disagreed “with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.”
Her aides were already frustrated by another Biden gaffe last week, when, speaking about Trump, he told Democratic campaign workers in New Hampshire that “We got to lock him up.”
He quickly caught himself to add: “Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That’s what we have to do.”
Harris supporters often chant “lock him up” at her rallies, a reference to Trump’s many ongoing criminal cases but also a nod to his own 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton, when his supporters chanted “lock her up.”
Harris always quiets the chant, telling the crowd: “The courts will take care of that. We’ll take care of November.”
Biden goes off script
It’s not the first time Biden has created problems by going off script. But the latest incident served as a particular distraction just as Harris was trying to deliver a high-profile “closing argument’ for her campaign emphasizing the need to unify the country after Trump’s divisiveness.
Shortly before Harris was about to speak Tuesday night to a massive rally crowd on a stretch of grass not far from the White House, Biden got on a call with a Hispanic advocacy group and commented on a comic’s recent insults at a Trump rally where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”
Biden said: “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”
The president quickly sent out a social media post seeking to clarify his remarks about Trump. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable,” Biden said. “That’s all I meant to say.”
But his sharp words were quickly seized on by Republicans who said he was denigrating Trump supporters.
Biden, who withdrew from the presidential race in July following a disastrous debate performance and near mutiny within his own party, has been largely absent from the campaign trail since then. But he’s intent on maintaining his relevance and cementing his legacy, and he has stepped up his political activity in recent days even as many in his party appear to be keeping their distance from him.
He has also stepped on her events at times. He made a surprise address to reporters in the White House briefing room just as Harris was about to go onstage in Michigan, and spoke from the Oval Office on Hurricane Helene, just Harris scrapped campaign events in Las Vegas to hurry back to Washington for a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Harris, for her part, has been trying to differentiate herself from her unpopular boss. And she has been actively courting Republican voters.
“They’ve treated you like garbage”
Republicans claimed Biden’s comments were an echo of the time when Hillary Clinton, as the Democratic nominee in 2016, said half of Trump’s supporters belonged in a “basket of deplorables.”
“We know what they believe. Because look how they’ve treated you,” Trump said at his rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Wednesday. “They’ve treated you like garbage. The truth is, they’ve treated our whole country like garbage.”
He also said, “Without question, my supporters are far higher-quality than Crooked Joe’s,” using his nickname for the president.
After landing in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for another rally later in the day, Trump posed for photos while wearing a neon orange and yellow vest and sitting in the passenger seat of a garbage truck festooned with American flags and campaign signs.
“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump said as he took questions from reporters.
“Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself, if he knows what he’s even doing,” Trump said.
Travis Waters, 54, who attended Harris’ second rally of the day in Harrisburg, shrugged off the commotion over Biden’s comments.
“Donald Trump has said so much about so many other groups and I don’t hear the media having the same outrage,” Waters said.
Trump's demonizing rhetoric glossed over
In attacking Biden — and by extension, Harris — Republicans have glossed over Trump’s own history of insulting and demonizing rhetoric, such as calling the United States a “garbage can for the world” or describing political opponents as “the enemy within.” Trump has also described Harris as a “stupid person” and “lazy as hell,” and he’s questioned whether she was on drugs.
Trump has also refused demands to apologize for the comment about Puerto Rico at his rally, acknowledging that “somebody said some bad things” but adding that he “can’t imagine it’s a big deal.”
Political attack lines have a history of occasionally boomeranging back on people who use them. For example, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, now Trump’s running mate, once described Democrats as beholden to “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”
Vance’s 3-year-old comments resurfaced once he became the vice presidential nominee, energizing Harris supporters who repurposed the label as a point of pride on shirts and bumper stickers — much like Trump’s supporters once cheerfully branded themselves as “deplorables.”
On Wednesday morning, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, downplayed Biden’s comments in television interviews.
“Let’s be very clear, the vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone as a part of this,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric is what needs to end.”
In Harrisburg, Harris parried repeated interruptions from pro-Palestinian protesters objecting to her support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
“Ours is about a fight for democracy and your right to be heard,” Harris said as one protester shouted. “That is what is on the line in this election.”
She added: “Look everybody has a right to be heard, but right now I am speaking.”