You are here

  • Home
  • Russia hands former US consulate employee nearly 5-year jail term

Russia hands former US consulate employee nearly 5-year jail term

Russia hands former US consulate employee nearly 5-year jail term
A Russian former employee of the US consulate in Vladivostok has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison for ‘secret collaboration with a foreign state.’ Above, the Russian port city of Vladivostok. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmjat

Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Russia hands former US consulate employee nearly 5-year jail term

Russia hands former US consulate employee nearly 5-year jail term
  • Robert Shonov worked for more than 25 years for the US consulate until 2021, when Moscow imposed restrictions on local staff working for foreign missions
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Follow

MOSCOW: A Russian former employee of the US consulate in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison for “secret collaboration with a foreign state,” Russian agencies said Friday.
Robert Shonov worked for more than 25 years for the US consulate until 2021, when Moscow imposed restrictions on local staff working for foreign missions.
Afterward, he worked as a private contractor compiling press accounts from publicly accessible Russian media, according to the US State Department.
He was arrested this year on suspicion of passing secret information about Russia’s war in Ukraine to the United States in exchange for money.
According to the judgment published on the website of Valdivostok’s Primorye court, 400,000 roubles (€4,000) and an electronic device linked to the commission of the offense were seized.
In September 2023, Russia also expelled two US diplomats it accused of acting as liaison agents for Shonov.
According to Washington, Shonov had only been hired by the US consulate to carry out routine monitoring of freely accessible Russian media.
In recent years, several US citizens have been arrested and sentenced to long jail terms in Russia. Others are being held pending trial.
Washington, which supports Ukraine militarily and financially against Russia’s invasion, accuses Moscow of wanting to exchange them for Russians held in the United States.
The United States and Russia exchanged prisoners including The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in a landmark swap in August, but several US nationals and dual nationals remain in detention in Russia.

Topics: Russia US

Related

Russia says it caught ‘CIA spy’ red handed
World
Russia says it caught ‘CIA spy’ red handed
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters are pictured in Langley, Virginia, on July 8, 2022. (AFP)
World
CIA seeks to recruit Russian officials with video about truth

North Korea says record test was new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea says record test was new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile
Updated 3 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

North Korea says record test was new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea says record test was new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile
  • The Hwasong-19, like North Korea’s other latest ICBMs, demonstrated the range to strike nearly anywhere in the United States
  • The launch drew swift condemnation from Washington and its allies in South Korea, Japan and Europe, as well as the UN chief
Updated 3 sec ago
Reuters
SEOUL: North Korea flexed its military muscle with the test of a huge new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile dubbed Hwasong-19, state media said on Friday, amid international uproar over its troops deployed to aid Russia in Ukraine.
The launch on Thursday flew higher than any previous North Korean missile, according to the North as well as militaries in South Korea and Japan that tracked its flight deep into space before it splashed down in the ocean between Japan and Russia.
State news agency KCNA lauded it as “the world’s strongest strategic missile.”
While questions remain over North Korea’s ability to guide such a missile and protect a nuclear warhead as it reenters the atmosphere, the Hwasong-19, like North Korea’s other latest ICBMs, demonstrated the range to strike nearly anywhere in the United States.
“The new-type ICBM proved before the world that the hegemonic position we have secured in the development and manufacture of nuclear delivery means of the same kind is absolutely irreversible,” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said while overseeing the launch, KCNA reported.
The launch, days before Tuesday’s US presidential election, drew swift condemnation from Washington and its allies in South Korea, Japan and Europe, as well as the United Nations secretary-general.
“The missile continues to underwrite the growing credibility of North Korea’s strategic deterrent capabilities,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, adding that Kim appeared specifically interested in communicating that message to the United States.
HEAVIER PAYLOADS
The Hwasong-19 will deploy alongside the Hwasong-18, which was first launched last year and is also powered by solid fuel, KCNA said.
Solid-fuel missiles do not need to be fueled immediately ahead of launch, are often easier and safer to operate and require less logistical support than liquid-fuel weapons.
“It can be stored and moved anywhere, allowing for excellent mobility, stealth and survivability,” said Kim of the University of North Korean Studies.
Photos released by KCNA showed a large, multi-stage missile launched from a canister carried by a transporter-erector-launcher vehicle. The agency showed photos from cameras that appeared to be attached to the missile, taking images of stage separations and the earth.
“The increased length likely means a greater fuel capacity, which directly affects thrust and potentially increases range,” Kim said.
But North Korea’s existing missiles already had the range to reach anywhere in the United States, and the Hwasong-19’s expanded capacity combined with larger payload section is more likely designed to be able to carry heavier, and potentially multiple, nuclear warheads, he said.
“North Korea may continue testing to see if, during the final reentry phase, the warheads can separate and each head toward individual targets,” Kim added.
The Hwasong-19 flew of 1,001.2km for 85 minutes and 56 seconds before landing in the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, with a maximum altitude of 7,687.5km, KCNA said.

India’s capital chokes in smog after firework ban flouted

India’s capital chokes in smog after firework ban flouted
Updated 31 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Follow

India’s capital chokes in smog after firework ban flouted

India’s capital chokes in smog after firework ban flouted
  • New Delhi’s traffic-clogged streets are home to more than 30 million people and the city regularly ranks as one of the most polluted ones
  • The Indian capital is blanketed in cancer-causing acrid smog each year, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers in neighboring regions
Updated 31 min 55 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s capital New Delhi was wreathed in poisonous smog Friday, with air pollution worsening after a fireworks ban was widely flouted for raucous celebrations for the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali.
New Delhi’s traffic-clogged streets are home to more than 30 million people, and the city is regularly ranked as one of the most polluted urban areas on the planet.
The city is blanketed in cancer-causing acrid smog each year, primarily blamed on stubble burning by farmers in neighboring regions to clear their fields for plowing, as well as factories and traffic fumes.
But air worsened Friday after a thunderous night of firecrackers lit as part of Diwali celebrations, despite city authorities last month banning their sale and use.
City police had seized nearly two tons of fireworks before Diwali, but the crackers remained readily available for sale in neighboring states.
Many residents celebrated at home, holding a family meal and lighting small candles in praise of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi and symbolising the victory of light over darkness.
Others launched firework rockets and booming crackers, rocking the densely packed city throughout the night.
Police are often reluctant to act against violators, given the strong religious sentiments attached to the crackers by Hindu devotees.
Critics say arguments between rival politicians heading neighboring states — as well as between central and state-level authorities — have compounded the problem.
India’s Supreme Court last month ruled that clean air was a fundamental human right, ordering both the central government and state-level authorities to take action.
“Delhi’s toxic air is killing us softly with its smog,” the Times of India wrote in an editorial last week, as the winter pollution returned.
“It is nothing new, but what doesn’t cease to amaze, year after year, is the state’s stilted response.”
Levels of fine particulate matter — dangerous microparticles known as PM2.5 pollutants that enter the bloodstream through the lungs — surged to more than 23 times the World Health Organization recommended daily maximum.
Soon after dawn, pollutant levels topped 345 micrograms per cubic meter, according to monitoring firm IQAir, which listed air in the sprawling megacity as “hazardous.”
It listed New Delhi as worst in the world, just above smoke-choked Lahore in neighboring Pakistan, 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the northeast.
The New Delhi government has previously sought to cut pollution by restricting vehicle traffic, including a scheme that only allowed cars with odd or even number license plates to travel on alternate days.
Authorities have also imposed seasonal bans on construction work and on diesel-powered vehicles from entering the city.

Topics: India smog New delhi Pollution firework

Harris warns Trump will slash Obamacare; Trump says he never mentioned it

Harris warns Trump will slash Obamacare; Trump says he never mentioned it
Updated 01 November 2024
Reuters
Follow

Harris warns Trump will slash Obamacare; Trump says he never mentioned it

Harris warns Trump will slash Obamacare; Trump says he never mentioned it
  • The 2010 Affordable Care Act provides coverage to roughly 40 million Americans as part of the country’s patchwork of health insurance programs
  • A political liability for Democrats when signed into law in 2010, it is now broadly popular
Updated 01 November 2024
Reuters

PHOENIX/ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris warned voters on Thursday that Republican Donald Trump and his allies would scale back health care programs if he wins the White House and said his comments at a Wednesday rally were offensive to women.
In a brief press conference, Vice President Harris reminded voters that former President Trump had tried unsuccessfully to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, during his 2017-2021 presidency.
“Healthcare for all Americans is on the line in this election,” she told reporters in Madison, Wisconsin, before flying to Arizona and Nevada as both candidates took the campaign to the Southwest.
In response, Trump said he never wanted to get rid of the program. “I never mentioned doing that, never even thought about such a thing,” he posted on his Truth Social platform after she made the remark.
Opinion polls show a historically close contest between Harris and Trump, with the outcome of Tuesday’s US presidential election likely to be decided in seven battleground states.
Reuters/Ipsos polling in October found the race to be sharply divided along gender lines, with Harris leading among women by 12 percentage points and Trump leading among men by seven percentage points.
More than 63 million people have already voted through in-person early voting and mail-in ballots, according to the University of Florida’s Election Lab.
With both candidates campaigning in the Southwest on Thursday, they made their pitches to Hispanic voters.
OBAMACARE AGAIN AT ISSUE
Once again a campaign issue, the 2010 Affordable Care Act provides coverage to roughly 40 million Americans as part of the country’s patchwork of health insurance programs. A political liability for Democrats when signed into law in 2010, it is now broadly popular.
In his 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to repeal Obamacare and following his election, when the House voted to do just that, he welcomed Republican representatives to the White House for a celebration. But the repeal effort died in the Senate in July 2017 when the late Sen. John McCain cast the deciding vote with a thumbs-down gesture.
Trump has downplayed the issue during this campaign, though on Thursday he reiterated he would as president push insurers to cover the cost of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.
When asked about health care in the Sept. 10 televised debate with Harris he repeated his contention that “Obamacare was lousy health care” but acknowledged he has yet to propose a comprehensive alternative, saying he has “concepts of a plan.”
Harris has made abortion rights a cornerstone of her campaign, while Trump has vowed to dramatically scale back immigration.

Topics: US Election 2024 Donald Trump Kamala Harris Obamacare

Related

US seeks to expand birth control coverage under Obamacare
World
US seeks to expand birth control coverage under Obamacare
Echo of Obamacare: Democrats divided over vow to repeal tax law
World
Echo of Obamacare: Democrats divided over vow to repeal tax law

Firecracker ban defiance makes New Delhi the world’s most polluted city

Firecracker ban defiance makes New Delhi the world’s most polluted city
Updated 31 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Firecracker ban defiance makes New Delhi the world’s most polluted city

Firecracker ban defiance makes New Delhi the world’s most polluted city
  • The air quality index stood at 348, said Swiss firm IQ Air, taking pollution into the hazardous category
  • Local government officials have banned use of firecrackers during Diwali and the winter over the last few years
Updated 31 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: New Delhi topped charts on Friday as the world’s most polluted city after revelers defying a ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, helped drive air quality to hazardous levels.
Thick smog wreathed the Indian capital, shrouding the presidential palace in the central district and the surrounding gardens popular with joggers and cyclists, after Thursday’s celebrations.
The air quality index stood at 348, said Swiss firm IQ Air, taking pollution into the hazardous category, pushing Delhi to the top of a real-time list as the world’s most polluted city.
Local government officials have banned use of firecrackers during Diwali and the winter over the last few years, in line with Supreme Court directives, but have had difficulty enforcing the measure despite the threat of jail.
Some Hindu groups say the ban interferes with observance of the festival, a position the Delhi government has previously countered by saying the ban aims to save lives.
Friday’s smog also coincided with waste burning on farms in northern India that aggravates air quality at the beginning of winter each year as cold, heavy air traps pollutants from a variety of sources.

Topics: Pollution Diwali Delhi India

Related

Indian capital’s ‘hazardous’ air pollution season starts
World
Indian capital’s ‘hazardous’ air pollution season starts
Diwali fireworks could worsen air in Indian capital, despite fewer farm fires
World
Diwali fireworks could worsen air in Indian capital, despite fewer farm fires

Four Thais killed in Israel by rocket strike from Lebanon: Thai FM

Four Thais killed in Israel by rocket strike from Lebanon: Thai FM
Updated 01 November 2024
AFP
Follow

Four Thais killed in Israel by rocket strike from Lebanon: Thai FM

Four Thais killed in Israel by rocket strike from Lebanon: Thai FM
  • About 30,000 Thai nationals live in Israel
  • Thai nationals in Israel have been particularly hard hit since the start of the war with Hamas
Updated 01 November 2024
AFP

Bangkok: Four Thais were killed in northern Israel by rocket fire from Lebanon, Thailand’s foreign minister said Friday.
Maris Sangiampongsa, in a post on social media platform X, said he was “deeply saddened” by the deaths close to the town of Metula on Thursday, adding another Thai citizen was injured.
The head of the regional council in Metula said late Thursday that five people had been killed in the rocket strike from Lebanon, one local farmer and four foreign farm workers.
About 30,000 Thai nationals live in Israel, where salaries are much higher than in the Southeast Asian kingdom.
Thai nationals in Israel have been particularly hard hit since the start of the war with Hamas, with at least 39 killed as a result of the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.
More than two dozen were believed to have been captured by militants during the attack.
During a brief November truce, 23 Thais were released from captivity.
The Israeli army has said two Thai nationals died in captivity in Gaza in May.
After more than 11 months of cross-border clashes that displaced tens of thousands on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border, the Israeli army intensified air strikes against Hezbollah in mid-September and later launched limited ground operations in southern Lebanon.
Foreign Minister Maris added: “Thailand continues to strongly urge all parties to return to the path of peace, in the name of the innocent civilians gravely impacted by this prolonged and deepening conflict.”

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon War on Gaza Thailand Israel

Related

Update Strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli evacuation orders: Lebanon news agency
Middle-East
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli evacuation orders: Lebanon news agency
Blinken says ‘good progress’ made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal
Middle-East
Blinken says ‘good progress’ made toward Lebanon ceasefire deal

Latest updates

Russia hands former US consulate employee nearly 5-year jail term
Russia hands former US consulate employee nearly 5-year jail term
Looking great: Skincare in the spotlight at Hia Hub
Looking great: Skincare in the spotlight at Hia Hub
Displaced Gazan artists’ work on display in ‘Under Fire’  
Displaced Gazan artists’ work on display in ‘Under Fire’  
Indonesia bans sales of Google smartphones days after blocking Apple’s iPhone 16
Indonesia bans sales of Google smartphones days after blocking Apple’s iPhone 16
Saudi designer Nouf Al-Rashed launches latest collection in London
Saudi designer Nouf Al-Rashed launches latest collection in London

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.