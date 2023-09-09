You are here

CIA seeks to recruit Russian officials with video about truth

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters are pictured in Langley, Virginia, on July 8, 2022. (AFP)
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters are pictured in Langley, Virginia, on July 8, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

  • The agency released the video in Russian entitled “Why I made contact with the CIA — for myself” on social media which shows what is clearly supposed to be a Russian official walking through the snow of what looks like a Russian city
MOSCOW: The US Central Intelligence Agency, which is trying to recruit more Russians as spies, has released a video targeting Moscow officials with an appeal to tell the truth about a system it said is riddled with lying sycophants.
CIA Director William Burns said in July that disaffection among some Russians over the war in Ukraine was creating a rare opportunity to recruit spies, and that the CIA was not letting it pass.
The agency released the video in Russian entitled “Why I made contact with the CIA — for myself” on social media which shows what is clearly supposed to be a Russian official walking through the snow of what looks like a Russian city.
“I insisted to everyone that it was unscrupulous to distort the truth in reports but those who rose through the ranks were those who did that very thing,” the voice over says in Russian.
“Before I believed that the truth had some value,” the video shows as the actor playing a Russian official enters a Russian government building and shows his pass above the double-headed eagle of Russia.
“Those around you may not want to hear the truth. But we do,” the video says before detailing ways to contact the CIA, which is based in Langley, Virginia. “Integrity has rewards.”
After major failures over the 9/11 attacks and the US war in Iraq, US and British spy agencies claimed an intelligence victory over the Russian invasion of Ukraine by warning of the Kremlin’s plans way in advance.
Moscow is so difficult for Western spies to operate in that they developed “Moscow Rules” in Soviet times to guard against complacency. It has been updated for modern Russia.
Russia accuses Britain and the United States of supporting Ukraine in an attempt to cleave Russia apart and grab its natural resources — assertions Washington and London deny.
Putin, a former KGB spy who served in what used to be East Germany, has restored some of the clout of the once-mighty Soviet intelligence agencies though the CIA says the Kremlin chief was poorly informed about the real situation in Ukraine ahead of his decision to invade.

 

What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi

What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi
Updated 16 sec ago

What to expect from the G20 leaders' summit in India's capital New Delhi

What to expect from the G20 leaders’ summit in India’s capital New Delhi
  • Event is the culmination of over 200 meetings of G20 delegations in more than two dozen cities across India
  • India has sought to build its image as champion of the Global South during its G20 presidency
Updated 16 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar Natalia Laskowska

NEW DELHI/WARSAW: Leaders of the world’s most important economies are converging on New Delhi for the annual G20 Summit beginning on Saturday.

The Indian capital has had a makeover, with colorful decorative plants, green posts, fountains, sculptures, new streetlights and illuminated logos of India’s G20 presidency visible all the way from the international airport to the city’s center and around the main meeting venues.

Parts of the metropolis of 33 million people also went quiet as some of the main roads were shut and 130,000 security personnel were deployed to guard the event.

But what is the G20, why is this year’s summit important, and what should we expect from it?

The group of the world’s 20 major economies was established in the late 1990s, in the wake of the Asian financial crisis to address such events collectively.

Over the years, it has morphed into a forum for addressing urgent global problems such as food security, climate change and, since the 2021 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the global repercussions of the conflict.

Together, members of the G20 account for 85 percent of global economic output, 75 percent of international trade, and about 60 percent of the world’s population.

The group’s members are 19 countries — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, and the US — plus the European Union.

Every year, the group is led by a different member, which hosts its policy meetings and their culmination — the leaders’ summit. India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia last year and will hand it over to Brazil.

FASTFACTS

The G20 was founded in 1999 in the wake of the 1997 Asian financial crisis as a forum for ministers and central bank governors to discuss global economic issues.

It was upgraded to the level of heads of state and government after the 2007/08 global financial crisis, becoming the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

In recent years, the bloc has faced divisions over trade, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

This year’s G20 Summit is the group’s 18th and India’s first as the host. It is the culmination of more than 200 meetings of G20 ministers, sherpas, and engagement groups, as well as side events and workshops that have taken place in more than two dozen cities across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet made sure that G20 meetings were visible, resonated across the country and were widely followed at home and abroad, in what became a campaign to establish India’s image as a global power.

“India has lavished more attention on the G20 than any other host country in the past. This obviously means that all the main events are more high profile and are likely to generate good press for India,” Aditya Ramanathan, a research analyst at the public policy center Takshashila Institution in Bangalore, told Arab News.

The summit — coming right after India’s successful moon landing and last week’s launch of its first solar mission — would be expected to crown all the branding efforts, but how successful it is going to be does not depend on India alone.

“The G20 is much more divided today than it was a few years ago,” Ramanathan said.

“Global politics has changed dramatically since 2020 because of three factors: the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and China’s worsening ties with several countries.”

China’s relations are frosty not only with the US, but also with India, with which tensions have flared sporadically along their Himalayan border for the past three years.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping was the second head of state to signal his absence at the summit. But while Putin also skipped the G20 Summit in Indonesia last year — in the wake of tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine — this will be the first time a Chinese leader has missed a summit since the first meeting in 2008.

“I don’t think that Xi Jinping’s decision to not attend is about the G20 per se,” said Manoj Kewalramani, a fellow in China studies at Takshashila Institution.

“It’s not like Beijing does not see value in the grouping. However, it does not want to be seen endorsing India as a leader of the Global South, which is how the Indian government has pitched its G20 presidency.”

India and China, the world’s two most populous nations, have been competing to position themselves as the principal voice for the emerging economies of the Global South — that is, countries mostly in the Southern Hemisphere, and largely in Africa, Asia and Latin America, which until recently have often been described as developing or less developed.

India has used the world’s premier forum for economic cooperation to present itself as playing a bridging role between these countries and the West.

During last month’s summit of the B20 — the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community — India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said that “the core mandate of the G20 is to promote economic growth and development and that cannot advance if the crucial concerns of the Global South are not addressed.”

Under India’s presidency, many meetings revolved around problems that plague the global south, like reform of the international debt architecture and the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on access to food and energy.

India has also pledged that as G20 chair it would prioritize addressing the climate crisis, including the financing of response to climate change, developing green technologies, and a just energy transition.

During the G20 summit, world leaders will address what in general is referred to as key problems affecting the stability of the global market.

Some of the other issues up for agreement are green development, which includes climate finance, accessible digital public infrastructure, and augmenting renewable energy sources, as well as a global plan to improve sustainable agriculture and food security.

But will they achieve consensus?

The ultimate goal of the G20 forum is to formulate a joint statement and the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to affect that. In the communique, the leaders will have to explain, for example, why the world is facing food and energy insecurity and high inflation.

However, during the ministerial meetings held throughout the year, G20 countries could not reach an agreement on what has caused this situation.

Western countries blame the crisis on Russia’s invasion of the world’s breadbasket, Ukraine, and some, including the US, France and Canada, have signaled that they would refuse to sign any joint declaration that does not condemn it.

If the leaders fail to achieve consensus, it would be the first time since the bloc’s founding that a summit would end without a joint communique. In that case, India, as the host country, will have to produce a statement summarizing the points the countries agreed on as well as the divergences.

“The G20 summit is taking place at a time when the world is impacted by the Ukraine war, and India represents the bridge between two extreme views,” said Sanjay Kapoor, analyst and chief editor of the political magazine Hard News.

“It’s a difficult summit to hold at this juncture. Though it has possibilities, the challenge would be to build a consensus around the core issues. The ministerial meetings haven’t yielded much in that direction.”

 

Philippines, Australia sign strategic partnership deal

Philippines, Australia sign strategic partnership deal
Updated 08 September 2023
AP
AFP

Philippines, Australia sign strategic partnership deal

Philippines, Australia sign strategic partnership deal
  • The Philippines sought the arbitration after China forcibly took control of a disputed shoal after a tense 2012 sea standoff
Updated 08 September 2023
AP AFP

MANILA: Australia and the Philippines elevated their seven-decade ties to a strategic level on Friday to broaden an alliance underpinned by their rejection of China’s increasingly provocative actions in the disputed South China Sea.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Philippine President  Marcos Jr. signed the pact upgrading their ties in Manila.
They also agreed to hold an annual meeting of their defense chiefs.
Aside from an aim to further boost trade and economic engagement, Albanese said their countries “have common views about the need to uphold international law, and Australia’s position on that will continue to be consistent, as we have always been, including recently over issues relating to the South China Sea.”

SPEEDREAD

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the two countries as ‘great friends’ and expressed hope that his visit would help take the relationship ‘to an even higher level.’

China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have been locked in a decadeslong territorial standoff in the disputed waterway.
It’s a key passageway for global trade and is regarded as an Asian flashpoint.
It’s also where China has repeatedly had tense face-offs with Philippine vessels.
Marcos said he and Albanese “acknowledge that our shared values, the democratic principles and mutual respect for international law, have been instrumental in fostering a strong partnership.”
Marcos said: “Our commitment to these ideals has guided our path forward as we address the complex challenges facing our region and the world at large.”
Albanese described the two countries as “great friends” and expressed hope that his visit would help take the relationship “to an even higher level.”
In just-concluded summit talks attended by Albanese, Marcos, and several other Western and Asian leaders on Thursday in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the Australian premier underscored Canberra’s recognition of — and the need to uphold — a 2016 arbitration ruling by a tribunal set up under the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea that invalidated China’s expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea on historical grounds.
The Philippines sought the arbitration after China forcibly took control of a disputed shoal after a tense 2012 sea standoff.
China did not participate in the arbitration, rejected its outcome as a sham, and continues to violate it.
Marcos thanked Albanese for renewing Australia’s position during the Jakarta summit talks, where Chinese Premier Li Qiang was also in attendance.
“You have made very clear that the claims that are being made upon our Philippine maritime territory are not valid and have not been recognized, and not in conjunction or consistent with international law,” Marcos said. “To have friends like you and partners like you, especially on that subject, is very gratifying and encourages us to continue down that path.”
Australia, along with the US and Japan, immediately condemned an Aug. 5 action by a Chinese coast guard ship that used a water cannon to block a Philippine boat delivering food and other supplies to Filipino forces stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal.
China also claims the atoll and has surrounded it with Chinese coast guard ships and militia vessels in a yearslong standoff.
While Albanese and Marcos were meeting Friday in Manila, two Philippine supply boats en route to the Second Thomas Shoal were blocked by a Chinese coast guard ship and other Chinese vessels, but managed to breach the blockade and reached the Filipino sailors stationed in a long-marooned and rusting navy ship, Philippine security officials said.
The Philippine government condemned the Chinese coast guard’s actions and vowed it would not be deterred by the aggression and continue the supply missions.
An inter-agency government body dealing with the territorial disputes said it “strongly deplores and condemns the continued illegal, aggressive, and destabilizing conduct of the Chinese coast guard and Chinese maritime militias within our nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone.”

 

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

Ukraine's Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Our partners have eased up on sanctions on Russia
  • “At this time, we see too long a pause by our partners in terms of sanctions,” he said in his nightly video address
  • Zelensky said keeping the pressure on Moscow should focus on Russia’s energy sector
Updated 08 September 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his country’s allies had eased sanctions on Russia and called for a renewed drive to impose further punitive measures on Moscow.
“At this time, we see too long a pause by our partners in terms of sanctions,” he said in his nightly video address. “And very active Russian attempts to evade sanctions.”
Zelensky said keeping the pressure on Moscow should focus on Russia’s energy sector, its access to microelectronics and its financial sector.
“There are three priorities: further sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, real restrictions on the supplies going to the terrorists of chips and microelectronics in general and continued blocking of Russia’s financial sector,” he said.
“The world’s sanctions offensive must resume.”
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko had earlier said Ukraine rejected any suggestion of easing sanctions against Russia as part of efforts to restore the UN-backed agreement to ship grain through the Black Sea.
“Easing part of the sanctions regime against Russia in exchange for the resumption of the grain agreement would be a victory for Russian food blackmail and an invitation to Moscow for new waves of blackmail,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Gun salutes and reflection as UK remembers Queen Elizabeth II
  • A 41-gun accession salute thundered across London’s Hyde Park, followed by a 62-gun salute from the Tower of London, a historic royal palace on the banks of the River Thames
  • Commemorations of the queen’s death were low key, with the king not expected at any official engagement
Updated 08 September 2023
AFP

BALLATER, United Kingdom: Ceremonial gun salutes rang out across the UK on Friday to mark the accession of King Charles III, as he paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.
A 41-gun accession salute thundered across London’s Hyde Park, followed by a 62-gun salute from the Tower of London, a historic royal palace on the banks of the River Thames.
Guns were also fired from Edinburgh Castle in the Scottish capital, Cardiff Castle in Wales and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.
Commemorations of the queen’s death were low key, with the king — who is at his sprawling Scottish Highland estate of Balmoral — not expected at any official engagement.
In a short statement, the 74-year-old British head of state recalled the “great affection” for his mother, her life and public service.
“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he added.
He and wife Camilla attended Crathie Kirk, the late monarch’s place of worship near Balmoral, for private prayers and a moment of reflection.
Church of Scotland minister Kenneth Mackenzie said afterwards that the service was “a simple reflective time.”
“We were able to give thanks for the life of the queen and recognize the poignancy of this day for his family and this community, as well as the nation and Commonwealth,” he added.
Charles, dressed in a red tartan kilt, talked to well-wishers outside the church after the event.
“I saw the funeral procession go past last year, it’s a sad day for everyone,” Ross Nichol, a 22-year-old student from nearby Ballater, told AFP.
“She did a lot of good things and she had a standing in the world,” added German tourist Nicole Hoppe.
“We feel a little bit sad and sentimental for her.”
The queen, who was on the throne for a record-breaking 70 years, died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral aged 96 after a period of declining health.
Flowers were left at the gates of Balmoral, while crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace and floral tributes were also left.
Throughout her reign the queen did not publicly mark her accession, as it was also the anniversary of her own father King George VI’s death in 1952.
Elsewhere, the king’s eldest son and heir, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, attended a small private service at St. Davids Cathedral in west Wales.
The couple earlier posted a message on social media platform X, saying: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”
William’s estranged younger brother, Prince Harry, was in the UK for a charity event and was spotted on Friday visiting his grandmother’s final resting place at Windsor Castle, west of London.
“She is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together,” he told the event on Thursday evening.
Elizabeth II’s death was a seismic event in British life. For most Britons alive, the queen was the only monarch and head of state they had ever known.
During the 10-day official mourning period, tens of thousands of people queued for up to 25 hours to file past her flag-shrouded coffin as it lay in state in Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament.
Even more packed the streets of London and the route west to Windsor Castle for the state funeral, which was beamed around the world to a television audience of millions.
One of the enduring images was her two corgi dogs, Muick and Sandy, awaiting her coffin at Windsor.
The late queen’s former daughter-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York, said Friday they were “thriving” in her care.
The queen was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Windsor, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, her father and mother and the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret.
Earlier this week, the government announced that a national memorial to the late monarch will be commissioned “in due course.”
In London on Thursday, there were mixed views about Charles’s first year.
Some felt he had been right not to introduce sweeping reform too early.
“He’s got a hard act to follow but he will I think change things,” Joanne Hughes, 61, told AFP outside Buckingham Palace.
Others were indifferent about the new king — and the monarchy in general.
“The monarchy is dying,” said nursing student Mimi Jaffer-Clarke.
“If he wants it to not die, then he needs to try to get the younger generation to like him — and we just don’t.”

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
Updated 08 September 2023

Journalists barred as India's Modi welcomes Biden

Journalists barred as India’s Modi welcomes Biden
  • Media access to such bilateral encounters on the sidelines of major summits like the G20 is always tightly controlled, but it is rarely blocked entirely
  • After landing, Biden headed to the Indian leader’s residence, but journalists traveling with him were told to remain outside
Updated 08 September 2023

NEW DELHI: US President Joe Biden was welcomed warmly by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ahead of a G20 summit in New Delhi, but journalists were blocked from covering the key meeting.
Media access to such bilateral encounters on the sidelines of major summits like the G20 is always tightly controlled, but it is rarely blocked entirely.
The incident comes after protracted negotiations were needed before Indian officials agreed to Modi taking one question from US reporters at a press briefing when he made a state visit to Washington in June — the Indian leader rarely if ever takes questions from foreign media.
The White House “pool” of journalists accompanying Biden usually attends the start of face-to-face meetings such as Friday’s, hearing preliminary statements, taking a few photographs — and asking some questions.
“The President believes the free press is the pillar of our democracy,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told journalists on board the airplane taking Biden to India, saying they were doing all they could to secure media access.
After landing, Biden headed to the Indian leader’s residence, but journalists traveling with him were told to remain outside.
“We in the US government work hard to ensure and obtain access for US journalists to everything the President does,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had said on board Air Force One.
“What we can pledge to you is what’s in our control — which is ensuring that we are transparent and comprehensive in our readout of what the two leaders discussed.”
At the Washington press conference with Biden in June, the one question to Modi came from Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Siddiqui, who asked the Hindu nationalist about accusations of repression of Muslims in India and the country’s record on human rights.
“In India’s democratic values, there is absolutely no discrimination, neither on basis of caste, creed, or age or any kind of geographic location,” Modi replied.
Siddiqui was subsequently subjected to “intense online harassment,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement, “including from people with ties to the prime minister’s political party.”

