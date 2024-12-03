Emir of Qatar’s state visit to deepen investment, security ties with UK

LONDON: The state visit of Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the UK this week is an opportunity to strengthen economic, cultural and security ties between Doha and London, according to Britain’s top political officials.

“We highly value our relationship with Qatar,” said UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in a statement to Qatar News Agency on Tuesday.

Starmer added that Qatar and the UK are working to deepen their cultural ties, mutual investments, and cooperation in security and defense.

“This is an opportunity to accelerate progress ... in economic growth, which creates opportunities for our countries, and in regional security which supports global stability,” he said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy described Qatar as “one of the UK’s most important trading partners in the Middle East.”

This is the emir’s first visit to the UK since the general election in July, which brought a Labour government to Downing Street after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Lammy said that Doha played a definitive role as a mediator in various conflict zones in Afghanistan, Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, where it secured a temporary truce and an exchange of captives between Hamas and Israel in November 2023.

“Qatar has a tremendous capacity and a vision based on integrity in resolving conflicts and international mediation, and this is one of the unique features enjoyed by Qatari foreign policy,” he added to QNA.

Doha and London’s ties extend to military cooperation. According to Minister of Defense John Healey they recently operated the British-Qatari squadron of Typhoon aircraft.

He told QNA that the joint squadron “is the first and only one in which the UK has participated since World War II.”

He added: “The UK and Qatar enjoy strong and continuous friendly relations ... They are working together to protect their countries and support peace and stability in the Middle East.”

On Monday, two British Royal Air Force combat planes saluted and accompanied Sheikh Tamim’s plane as it entered UK airspace.

His visit comes as the UK prepares to announce a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Qatar, Alastair King, the new lord mayor of the City of London, said.

King highlighted Qatar’s investments in the most prominent landmarks in London and southeast England, alongside other Qatari companies operating in the British capital.

“It is also great to see British banks well represented in Qatar, as Qatari funds are invested in other British financial institutions, and there are some other financial institutions in Qatar, which attract some British investments,” King said.

He pointed out that the GCC countries are the UK’s fourth largest trading partner and the trade between the two sides is expected to grow by 16 percent to around £57 billion ($72 billion).

The president of the Qatari Businessmen Association, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al-Thani, told QNA that Qatari investments in the UK economy amount to £40 billion.

“Qatar is the third largest market for British exports in the Middle East and North Africa region,” he said.

Qatar invested in various landmarks and projects in the UK over the years, including the Canary Wharf Group, The Shard — the tallest skyscraper in Europe — and the famous Harrods store.

“Qatar is one of the most important investors in the UK,” Sheikh Faisal said, “whether at the government or private sector level. These investments are focused on the energy, infrastructure, real estate and tourism sectors.”

On the other hand, 79 British companies with a total capital of nearly 8 billion Qatari riyals ($2.1 billion) and 650 Qatari-British companies operate in Doha in the oil and gas, infrastructure, information technology, engineering consulting and contracting sectors.

On Tuesday, King Charles welcomed Sheikh Tamim.

Qatar’s emir and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani arrived by car at Horse Guards Parade in London with Prince William and his wife Catherine, who was marking her return to formal state visit duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Charles, who is continuing his cancer treatment, and the emir inspected the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards while a military band played.

The reception was followed by a trip to Westminster, where the emir addressed both chambers of the British Houses of Parliament.