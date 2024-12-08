You are here

  • Home
  • KAUST drives Vision 2030 with groundbreaking sustainability efforts 
COP16
COP16

KAUST drives Vision 2030 with groundbreaking sustainability efforts 

Special KAUST is spearheading innovations in agriculture, energy, and water management, sectors vital to Saudi Arabia’s future.   
KAUST is spearheading innovations in agriculture, energy, and water management, sectors vital to Saudi Arabia’s future.   
Short Url

https://arab.news/bc9ke

Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Nadin Hasssan
Follow

KAUST drives Vision 2030 with groundbreaking sustainability efforts 

KAUST drives Vision 2030 with groundbreaking sustainability efforts 
  • KAUST’s Accelerating Impact Strategy focuses on translating research into practical innovations, directly aligning with Vision 2030
  • KAUST is spearheading innovations in agriculture, energy, and water management, sectors vital to the Kingdom’s future
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Nadin Hasssan
Follow

RIYADH: With a vision that merges innovative research and practical solutions, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is shaping the future of Saudi Arabia by tackling sustainability challenges and driving economic innovation.   

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP16 in Riyadh, Sir Edward Byrne, the president of KAUST, emphasized the university’s critical role in achieving the Kingdom’s ambitious goals.

“KAUST has two major contributions to make: brilliant science to validate the principles and the direction forward, and technology implementation to enable the journey,” he said.   

KAUST’s Accelerating Impact Strategy focuses on translating research into practical innovations, directly aligning with Vision 2030.     

The university’s initiatives are addressing pressing environmental challenges, fostering economic development, and positioning KAUST as a global research leader.   

“We have several hundred projects currently geared to the environmental needs of the Kingdom,” Byrne said.      




Sir Edward Byrne, President of KAUST.

Turning vision into reality    

KAUST is spearheading innovations in agriculture, energy, and water management, sectors vital to Saudi Arabia’s future.    

The university’s Center for Sustainable Food Production is developing salt-resistant crops and advanced soil technologies to enhance dryland farming.   

“Our researchers are making better soil that holds water, enabling efficient farming with minimal resources,” Byrne said.  

In energy, KAUST is pioneering clean energy generation and battery storage solutions.   

“We’ve signed a memorandum on cryogenic carbon capture with the Ministry of Energy, showing how we can safely store carbon while transitioning to a diverse energy mix,” Byrne said. 

These innovations are not years away but are being developed and implemented now, benefiting both the Kingdom and the global community. 

Water sustainability is another priority. KAUST is exploring methods to reduce the energy cost of desalination by up to 90 percent. “Generating water is incredibly energy-intensive,” Byrne said.    

He added: “We’re looking at ways to make it far more efficient, which is crucial for the Kingdom’s sustainability goals.”   

KAUST’s contributions extend beyond the lab and into real-world applications, as Byrne highlighted partnerships with key entities such as SABIC, Saudi Aramco, and the Saudi Electricity Co., which are leveraging KAUST’s expertise to scale transformative technologies. 

Research backed by collaboration    

Prof. Sami Al-Ghamdi, a leading expert in environmental impact research at KAUST, highlighted the importance of collaboration.   

“Addressing sustainability and environmental issues requires partnerships,” Al-Ghamdi said.   

He added: “We work with ministries, companies like NEOM, and stakeholders to ensure our research translates into actionable solutions.”   

Al-Ghamdi stressed KAUST’s role in bridging the gap between science and implementation stating: “We don’t just create academic papers. We develop solutions that can be applied locally, nationally, and internationally.”   

 

For example, KAUST is advancing the Red Sea research agenda, previously underexplored, to tackle global challenges related to energy, water, and food security.   

Through startups and innovations, the university is driving real-world applications of its research.   

“We’re transforming lab research into market-ready solutions, addressing issues like climate and environmental sustainability,” Al-Ghamdi said.    

He pointed out that KAUST is also playing a significant role in promoting green jobs, aligning with global trends in sustainability-focused employment.    

Monitoring sustainability   

Prof. Matthew McCabe is at the forefront of KAUST’s Earth Observation Dashboard, a tool that monitors land degradation and restoration in real time.   




Prof. Matthew McCabe.

“We are looking for planetary variables that we can turn data into actionable intelligence. And that’s going to be of use for things like the Saudi Green Initiative and the African Forest Restoration Project,” McCabe said.   

The dashboard provides independent verification of restoration efforts, a critical need as global agreements like the Kunming-Montreal Protocol call for restoring 30 percent of land by 2030. 

“You will be aware that in COP there’s a number of targets and policies that have been signed by representative countries. The Kunming-Montreal Protocol, for instance, calls for the restoration of 30 percent of land by 2030,” McCabe said.     

He continued: “Their targets and signatures on pages. What we actually need is independent verification that these activities and actions are actually happening. The beauty of having a platform in space is that it can see everything. It sees everywhere. There’s no country that it’s not passing over at some point in time.”  

McCabe underscored the economic benefits of restoring ecosystems noting: “I think having a healthy environment is the centerpiece of a prosperous economy. Full stop, so certainly there's going to be a huge explosion in green jobs.”   

The platform’s capabilities extend beyond Saudi Arabia. “We’re using lessons learned here to support large-scale projects like Africa’s AFA100, which aims to restore 100 million hectares,” McCabe stated. 

He added: “We have shown we can get these actionable insights, turning data into knowledge. We’ve shown that we can do that here in the Kingdom. What we want to do is translate and scale that to everywhere, and we’re working with partners around the world.” 

This scalability ensures that innovations developed at KAUST can benefit global environmental restoration initiatives.    

Addressing land degradation   

In another interview with Arab News, Prof. Fernando Maestre at KAUST stressed that land is fundamental for achieving sustainability. 

“Our projects improve restoration activities and monitor biodiversity and carbon sequestration across Saudi ecosystems,” Maestre said.   

One critical gap Maestre’s team is addressing is the lack of data on soil organic carbon in arid regions.   

“There is a lack of data from Saudi Arabia, for instance, and for many other arid and hyperactive regions. One of the key objectives of our research program is to contribute to fill this gap, providing reliable data obtaining and standardize manner across major Saudi ecosystems on soil carbon,” he said.  

 

Maestre added: “Another key component for research is to provide the ground data that are needed to validate remote sensing approaches that are currently being used to monitor biodiversity and to characterize vegetation productivity, to achieving land degradation neutrality.”   

By combining advanced satellite technology with ground data, Maestre’s research supports both local and global sustainability efforts.   

However, Maestre emphasized the importance of local engagement. “Satellites won’t plant trees or move camels,” he said,  

He added: “We listen to local stakeholders and integrate their knowledge with cutting-edge science to create effective solutions.” 

Maestre’s approach involves building partnerships with local and international collaborators.   

“Collaboration is key to addressing global challenges. By working with over 200 scientists from 25 countries, we bring a global perspective to local issues,” he added.    

His team’s efforts are helping bridge the gap between research and real-world application, ensuring that science informs policy and practice effectively.    

 

A bright future ahead

Since its founding 15 years ago, KAUST has established itself as a global research powerhouse.   

“KAUST is only 15 years old in an incredibly short period of time, it’s recognized globally as one of the world’s truly great research universities that draws incredible engineering and scientific talent into the kingdom, and that’s happening in an ongoing way,” Byrne said. 

KAUST’s groundbreaking contributions are already transforming Saudi Arabia’s view on global science.    

Byrne emphasized the university’s role as a beacon for attracting scientific talent to the Kingdom. “KAUST’s success shows that Saudi Arabia can develop a world-class research university from the ground up, inspiring other initiatives like NEOM,” he said. 

Looking ahead, KAUST’s commitment to sustainability and innovation will continue to drive progress. 

By addressing challenges in energy, water, food, and land management, the university is ensuring that Saudi Arabia not only meets its Vision 2030 goals but sets an example for the world.  

“KAUST is the third great university I've led, and it is by far the most aligned with the world's needs. The work going on there at the moment to help develop a sustainable future for the planet is in my mind just incredible,” Byrne concluded. 

As the Kingdom advances its Vision 2030 goals, KAUST’s role in sustainability, economic development, and innovation is more vital than ever. 

With its unique combination of cutting-edge research, strategic partnerships, and actionable solutions, KAUST is not just shaping the future of Saudi Arabia but also setting a global benchmark for scientific excellence and sustainability. 

Topics: COP16 Green & Blue King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Edward Byrne business

Related

COP16: Saudi Arabia urges private sector to bridge land restoration funding gap
Business & Economy
COP16: Saudi Arabia urges private sector to bridge land restoration funding gap
More funding needed for global land conservation, say experts at COP16
Business & Economy
More funding needed for global land conservation, say experts at COP16

Saudi edtech platform AlGooru raises $4m to boost expansion, AI development

Saudi edtech platform AlGooru raises $4m to boost expansion, AI development
Updated 09 December 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi edtech platform AlGooru raises $4m to boost expansion, AI development

Saudi edtech platform AlGooru raises $4m to boost expansion, AI development
Updated 09 December 2024
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi-based educational technology platform AlGooru has successfully raised $4 million in a pre-Series A funding round, combining both debt and equity financing.

The round was led by Constructor Capital, with additional support from Hub71, angel investors, and family offices.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Khalid Abou Kassem and Omer Awad, AlGooru connects students with on-demand private tutors, offering educational services in 20 core subjects, including mathematics, science, and language development.

The platform holds the distinction of being Saudi Arabia’s first licensed private tutoring service, ensuring its compliance with government regulations for secure and accessible learning.

The new funding will support AlGooru’s expansion across Saudi Arabia, with a focus on scaling its offline tutoring services, enhancing AI-driven technologies, and exploring new verticals. Strategic partnerships, expected to be announced in 2025, will further broaden the platform’s offerings.

This latest investment follows a successful $1.8 million seed round in 2022, led by RAZ Group, RZM Investment, 100 Ventures, RAY Investment, and Oqal Angel Investors.

Matthias Winter, managing partner at Constructor Capital, expressed confidence in AlGooru’s mission, stating, “We believe in AlGooru’s vision of making quality education accessible through innovation and technology.”

He added: “We see tremendous potential in the Kingdom and look forward to supporting Khalid and the AlGooru team in achieving their goals.”

With the new funding, AlGooru plans to further enhance its AI and data-driven capabilities to offer personalized learning experiences tailored to the evolving needs of students. The platform also aims to attract top-tier talent in the edtech sector to drive innovation and meet the growing demand for flexible, tech-enabled tutoring solutions.

“The continued support from our investors underscores the positive impact AlGooru is having in transforming the tutoring landscape in Saudi Arabia,” said Kassem.

“This investment positions us to not only redefine the tutoring sector in the Kingdom but also to contribute to the broader goal of enhancing educational accessibility and quality in the region.”

This new capital infusion marks a significant step toward AlGooru’s goal of reshaping education in Saudi Arabia and beyond, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for educational transformation and innovation.

Topics: startups AI

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 
Updated 09 December 2024
MIGUEL HADCHITY  
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,097 
Updated 09 December 2024
MIGUEL HADCHITY  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up on Monday, gaining 142.16 points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 12,097.40.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.81 billion ($1.81 billion), as 126 of the listed stocks advanced, while 96 retreated.    

The MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 19.11 points, or 1.28 percent, to close at 1,516.60. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu surged, gaining 287.58 points, or 0.92 percent, to close at 31,502.85. This comes as 45 of the listed stocks advanced, while 34 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., with its share price surging by 5.28 percent to SR22.32. 

Other top performers included Emaar The Economic City, which saw its share price rise by 5 percent to SR8.40, and Astra Industrial Group, which saw a 4.21 percent increase to SR183.  

Al Rajhi Bank and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance also saw positive change with their share prices surging by 4.09 percent and 3.66 percent to SR94.20 and SR181.40, respectively. 

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. saw the steepest decline of the day, with its share price easing 3.38 percent to close at SR114.20.  

Middle East Healthcare Co. and Almunajem Foods Co. recorded declines, with their shares slipping 3.01 percent and 2.86 percent to SR74 and SR95.20, respectively. 

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. and Tamkeen Human Resource Co. also faced losses in today’s session, with their share prices dipping 2.57 percent and 2.24 percent to SR12.12 and SR69.70, respectively. 

The Saudi Exchange announced the listing and trading of Banan Real Estate Co. on the main market starting Monday. 

Banan’s opening price on TASI was SR8.25, matching its last closing price on Nomu. By the end of the session, the company’s shares edged down 0.61 percent to close at SR8.20. 

This transition raises the number of companies listed on TASI to 227, excluding 19 real estate investment trusts, while reducing the number of firms on Nomu to 104, excluding Alwaha REIT Fund. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi stock market Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,955 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,955 
Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  

Trump Tower to rise in Jeddah, boosting Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate market

Trump Tower to rise in Jeddah, boosting Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate market
Updated 09 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Trump Tower to rise in Jeddah, boosting Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate market

Trump Tower to rise in Jeddah, boosting Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate market
  • Agreement builds on the success of the Trump International Oman project within the AIDA development
  • New project marks Dar Global’s debut in the Saudi coastal city
Updated 09 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Trump Tower is set to be built in Jeddah, further enhancing Saudi Arabia’s luxury real estate offerings and providing more modern living options in the Kingdom.

Dar Global, an international real estate developer, and The Trump Organization, known for its upscale global properties, have announced plans for a new project in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement builds on the success of the Trump International Oman project within the AIDA development, one of the world’s largest and most acclaimed premium mixed-use real estate ventures, according to a statement from Dar Global.

Ziad El-Chaar, the CEO of Dar Global, expressed excitement about deepening their partnership with the Trump Organization and expanding their portfolio by delivering properties that will redefine the Kingdom’s rapidly growing real estate market.

 

“The new agreement in Saudi Arabia will leverage the strengths of both organizations to attract more international investors and vacationers,” the CEO said.

He added that this collaboration highlights his company’s commitment to expanding its presence while setting new standards for luxury living in the region.

The property developer said that the Jeddah project is aimed at both the luxury Saudi market and international investors, marking a key step in its growth strategy to seize opportunities in the Kingdom’s prime cities.

As the international arm of the Saudi mega-developer Dar Al-Arkan, the new project marks Dar Global’s debut in the Saudi coastal city and will further strengthen its real estate offerings in the country.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Dar Global currently has $5.9 billion worth of projects under development in six countries, including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the UK, Spain, and Bosnia.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said: “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Middle East and bring the Trump standard of luxury to the region through our longstanding relationship with Dar Global.”

He added that this collaboration embodied their shared vision of creating developments that incorporate luxury, quality, and sophistication.

“Together with Dar Global, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence, aiming to meet the demand for iconic properties in key markets,” he said.

In July, the Trump Organization announced a deal to partner with the Saudi developer to build a high-rise tower in the UAE business hub of Dubai, its latest project in the Gulf.
 
Trump Tower Dubai will target “the Dubai luxury market,” real estate developer Dar Global said in a press release at that time, adding that the location and design would be unveiled by the end of the year.
 
The development will include a Trump hotel and branded residential units, said Dar Global.

Topics: Trump Tower Saudi Arabia Jeddah Eric Trump SAUDI REAL ESTATE

Related

Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert
Business & Economy
Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert
Saudi Arabia’s expat remittances soar 23% to $3.58bn: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s expat remittances soar 23% to $3.58bn: SAMA

Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert

Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert
Updated 09 December 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert

Saudi startup ecosystem poised to drive sustainable growth, says UNDP expert
  • Wamda report revealed that funding for Saudi startups surged to $94 million in November, an 88% increase from October
  • Startups play a critical role in addressing and reversing the effects of land degradation, says UN official
Updated 09 December 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is showing the world how economic growth can be achieved without compromising sustainability, thanks to its Vision 2030 program and an emerging startup ecosystem, a UN official said.  

Speaking at COP16 in Riyadh, Vito Intini, regional chief economist at the UN Development Programme, said that startups in the Kingdom are evolving faster and are expected to contribute a lot to the country’s economic development in the future.  

A recent Wamda report revealed that funding for Saudi startups surged to $94 million in November, an 88 percent increase from October. 

“Saudi Vision 2030 demonstrates how sustainability and economic growth can go hand in hand,” Intini said. “The implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 is hopefully increasing a strong emphasis on supporting startups as drivers of innovation in the broader economic and social transformation.” 

Intini commended Saudi Arabia for building a robust entrepreneurial landscape that supports the growth of startups.

“By fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem and investing in green innovation, the Kingdom can accelerate its sustainability agenda, including promoting the transition to clean energy, more efficient water use, and more sustainable land use,” he added. 

The official also emphasized the role of startups in the broader Middle East and North Africa region, particularly in tackling environmental challenges like land degradation. 

“According to studies that have tried to quantify the cost of land degradation, North Africa has greater losses to its ecosystem and income than other regions. On average, land degradation is estimated to cost about one percent of gross domestic product,” Intini said.  

Through innovative solutions and advanced technologies, he said, startups play a critical role in addressing and reversing the effects of land degradation. 

In the same panel discussion, Himanshu Mishra, associate professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, highlighted Saudi Arabia’s proactive steps to secure a green future.  

“In Saudi Arabia, there is a perfect storm of opportunity in terms of getting rid of organic wastes, doing soil amendment, massive urban greening, and massive rehabilitation. There is a tremendous nationwide alignment on these goals,” Mishra added. 

Topics: COP16 Green &Blue startups Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia launches groundbreaking International Water Research Center
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches groundbreaking International Water Research Center
Samsung Pay launches in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Samsung Pay launches in Saudi Arabia

Saudi ports see 4.29% rise in cargo handled in November

Saudi ports see 4.29% rise in cargo handled in November
Updated 09 December 2024
Reem Walid
Follow

Saudi ports see 4.29% rise in cargo handled in November

Saudi ports see 4.29% rise in cargo handled in November
  • Kingdom's ports processed 24.73 million tonnes of cargo last month, up from 23.74 million tonnes in November 2023
  • Navigational traffic saw a 6.96% drop, with 949 vessels calling at Saudi ports in November 2024, down from 1,020 ships in November 2023
Updated 09 December 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi ports reported a 4.29 percent year-on-year increase in the volume of tonnes handled in November, according to official data.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, revealed that the Kingdom's ports processed 24.73 million tonnes of cargo last month, up from 23.74 million tonnes in November 2023.

The data also showed significant growth in container traffic, with the number of exported containers surging by 23 percent to 261,030 containers. The number of imported containers also rose by 15.62 percent, reaching 259,355 containers during the same period.

This growth contributes to Saudi Arabia’s rising profile as a global logistics hub, with the Kingdom now ranked 15th in the world for container handling in 2024, according to Lloyd’s List, a UK-based maritime journal.

However, overall container throughput showed a slight decline, with the total number of handled containers dropping by 9.14 percent to 670,185 containers. Additionally, transshipment volumes fell sharply by 49.43 percent year on year, with just 138,660 containers transshipped in November.

In terms of cargo types, general cargo totaled 1.13 million tonnes, while solid bulk cargo amounted to 3.59 million tonnes. Liquid bulk cargo saw the highest volume at 13.05 million tonnes.

The Kingdom’s ports also received 716,541 heads of cattle in November, marking a 4.98 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, navigational traffic saw a 6.96 percent drop, with 949 vessels calling at Saudi ports in November 2024, down from 1,020 ships in November 2023. The number of passengers arriving by sea also fell by 15.78 percent, with 66,422 passengers recorded.

On a positive note, the number of cars imported through Saudi ports increased by 11.82 percent, totaling 99,760 cars during the month compared to 89,269 cars in November 2023.

Topics: ports Saudi Arabia Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Mawani

Related

Saudi Arabia’s expat remittances soar 23% to $3.58bn: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s expat remittances soar 23% to $3.58bn: SAMA
Samsung Pay launches in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Samsung Pay launches in Saudi Arabia

Opinion

Carlos Duarte
Seaweed as a workhorse of the regenerative blue economy
Author
Sarper Sarp
Saudi Arabia’s sustainable desalination strategy
Author
Majed Al-Qatari
Political shifts will not slow green economy momentum
Author
Narmin Jarchalova
How is Baku delivering a sustainable conference at COP29?
Author
Leyla Hasanova
COP29: How to engage the youth and raise awareness for a greener future
Author
More in Opinion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.