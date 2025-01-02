Sri Lanka launches nationwide program to become ‘cleanest country in Asia’

You are here

Pedestrians walk past a trash can filled with plastic waste along a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Nov. 26, 2024. (AFP)
Pedestrians walk past a trash can filled with plastic waste along a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Nov. 26, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 02 January 2025
  • ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative aims to help ‘lift the nation,’ along with digitalization, poverty eradication
  • New government wants to usher in ‘transformative change’ for the country in 2025, president says
Mohammed Rasooldeen
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's new government has launched a nationwide project aiming to make it the cleanest country in Asia and enforce the principles of environmental justice.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake kicked off the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative on New Year’s Day, saying it would be focused on restoring the island nation’s environmental system.

Dissanayake, during a launching ceremony at the presidential secretariat in Colombo on Wednesday, said: “This endeavor goes beyond merely cleaning up the environment.

“It aspires to restore the deeply eroded and deteriorated social and environmental fabric of our motherland. We aim to create cleanliness and rejuvenation across all sectors of society.”

He added: “Every citizen must take responsibility for fulfilling their respective duties to ensure the success of this collective vision.”

The program is one of the main priorities of his administration, alongside poverty eradication and digital transformation.

Dissanayake assumed the top job in September and further consolidated his grip on power after his National People’s Power alliance won a majority in the legislature in November.

He is leading Sri Lanka as the nation continues to reel from the 2022 economic crisis — its worst since independence in 1948.

“Our firm resolution is to usher in transformative change for our country this year,” he said. “This year marks the start of a new political culture in our country, as we lay the necessary foundations for its development.”

The “Clean Sri Lanka” program is a part of efforts that will be overseen by an 18-member task force.

When Dissanayake announced the initiative last month, he said it aimed “to make Sri Lanka the cleanest country in the Asian region.”

The “Clean Sri Lanka” official website says it aims to engage communities to keep public spaces safe and clean, streamline waste disposal across the country and ensure that its world-famous beaches are clean.

It also seeks to fight corruption, promote accessible infrastructure for people with disabilities, improve air and water quality, and reduce the nation’s carbon footprint.

“If we do not make ours a cleaner country, our roads to be safer, how can we expect to develop tourism? Unless we make our public spaces disabled-friendly, how can we get them involved in the economy,” it stated, adding that the initiative was crucial to help Sri Lanka rebuild its battered economy.

Sri Lanka’s poor waste management was under global spotlight in 2022 when several elephants — which are endangered in the country — were found dead after consuming plastic in an open landfill in the eastern village of Pallakkadu.

The nation of 22 million people generates more than 1.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually but recycles only 3 percent, compared to the world average of 7.2 percent.

