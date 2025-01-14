You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173

The index saw a total trading turnover of SR6.10 billion ($1.63 billion), with 150 stocks advancing and 87 declining. File
The index saw a total trading turnover of SR6.10 billion ($1.63 billion), with 150 stocks advancing and 87 declining. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/ng7am

Updated 14 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173
Updated 14 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Tuesday, rising by 62.81 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 12,172.75.

The index saw a total trading turnover of SR6.10 billion ($1.63 billion), with 150 stocks advancing and 87 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market also posted gains, rising by 82.65 points to finish at 31,317.09. The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 0.50 percent, closing at 1,517.21.

The day’s biggest gainer was Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Co., with its share price surging 9.81 percent to SR54.30.

Other notable performers included Americana Restaurants International PLC – Foreign Co., which rose 9.01 percent to SR2.42, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., which gained 8.08 percent to SR15.78.

On the downside, Savola Group saw its share price drop by 2.23 percent, closing at SR37.35.

On the announcements front, Al Jouf Cement Co. announced that recent adjustments to fuel prices in Saudi Arabia would lead to a 10.1 percent increase in production costs.

The company said the impact would be reflected in its financial performance for the first quarter of 2025. As a result, Al Jouf Cement’s share price declined by 0.92 percent, closing at SR10.74. KnowledgeNet Co. revealed that it had signed a SR3.12 million contract with Beltone Securities Brokerage, Beltone Securities Holding, and Beltone Fixed Income to provide financial brokerage and custody services.

The deal will see KnowledgeNet replace its existing systems with the TradeNet Back Office System and TradeNet Custody System, which the company believes will improve the efficiency of its operations. KnowledgeNet’s share price rose by 1.60 percent, closing at SR35.

Ataa Educational Co. also announced that its shareholders had approved a 12.5 percent cash dividend, totaling SR1.25 per share, for the financial year ending July 31, 2024. Despite the dividend approval, the company’s share price fell by 0.27 percent, closing at SR74.50.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in the green, reaches 12,379

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in the green, reaches 12,379
Updated 10 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in the green, reaches 12,379

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in the green, reaches 12,379
Updated 10 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged higher on Monday, rising by 47.67 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 12,379.54.

The benchmark index saw a total trading turnover of SR6.3 billion ($1.7 billion), with 116 of the listed stocks advancing, while 117 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also gained 5.22 points, or 0.34 percent, to finish at 1,551.75. In contrast, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, ended the day lower, losing 281.88 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 31,318.24, with 43 stocks advancing and 45 retreating.

Thimar Development Holding Co. emerged as the best-performing stock of the day, with its share price jumping 10 percent to SR51.70.

Other notable gainers included Arabian Pipes Co., which saw a 6.37 percent increase to SR13.36, and Middle East Specialized Cables Co., which rose by 4.95 percent to SR47.75.

Saudi Reinsurance Co. and ACWA Power Co. also posted solid gains, with their share prices surging by 4.82 percent and 4.41 percent, respectively, to SR58.70 and SR435.20.

Alamar Foods Co. saw the sharpest decline, with its share price dropping 3.33 percent to SR78.50. Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Co. and Naseej International Trading Co. also recorded losses, with their shares slipping 2.91 percent and 2.60 percent, respectively, to SR56.80 and SR97.30.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group saw a 2.40 percent dip, closing at SR17.90, while Riyadh Cables Group Co. dropped 2.34 percent, settling at SR141.80.

Meyar Co. secured SR5.5 million in financing from Riyadh Bank to support its business expansion and enhance operational efficiency.

According to a bourse filing, the five-year financing agreement is part of the bank’s guarantee and bills program. The funds will be used to expand Meyar’s operations, develop production lines, and strengthen supply chains to boost overall efficiency. The investment aligns with the company’s strategic goals of increasing productivity and scaling its operations.

On the market, Meyar saw a 5.06 percent increase in its share price, reaching SR70.60.

Saudi Top Trading Co. announced the completion of construction at its West Coast Factory, which is set to begin trial production in the first quarter of 2025.

Located at the Rabigh PlusTech Park, the factory will start receiving raw materials, including polymer scrap, rubber, and synthetic wax, from Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. This development follows a memorandum of understanding signed with Petro Rabigh in December 2022.

Under the MoU, Saudi Top Trading secured a 30-year lease on a site to produce 50,000 tonnes annually of polymer compounds, rubber, and waxes. With construction now completed, Saudi Top Trading is poised to enhance its production capabilities and leverage its partnership with Petro Rabigh.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI stocks

THC partners with SIRC to boost sustainability, innovate waste solutions

THC partners with SIRC to boost sustainability, innovate waste solutions
Updated 42 min 51 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

THC partners with SIRC to boost sustainability, innovate waste solutions

THC partners with SIRC to boost sustainability, innovate waste solutions
Updated 42 min 51 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Investment Recycling Co. and the Kingdom’s the Helicopter Co. have partnered to boost sustainability efforts and develop innovative waste management solutions.

The two companies, operating under the Saudi Public Investment Fund, signed a memorandum of understanding that highlights their commitment to advancing sustainable aviation practices and reducing environmental impact, supporting the Kingdom’s transition to a circular economy in line with Vision 2030.

As part of its 2035 goals, SIRC aims to divert 85 percent of industrial hazardous waste from landfills through recycling and treatment.

The waste sector also targets diverting 60 percent of construction and demolition waste, with 12 percent recycled, 35 percent reused, and 13 percent treated.

Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate on technology-driven operations and expand THC’s services into new sectors that align with sustainability objectives, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Ziyad Al-Shiha, SIRC CEO, described the partnership as a step toward driving innovation, cutting emissions, and ensuring long-term environmental safety for the sector.

“This collaboration strengthens the Kingdom’s leadership in the global green economy and paves the way for a more sustainable future,” Al-Shiha said, adding that the deal aligns with broader efforts to position Saudi Arabia as a leader in sustainability and green economic initiatives.

Commenting on the collaboration, Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC, said the initiative is part of his company’s strategy to minimize its carbon footprint.

Martinez added that the agreement is about turning ambitious ideas into tangible achievements that contribute to a sustainable future for aviation and the environment.

THC posted on its X account: “We are pleased to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co., with the aim of enhancing common interests in the waste management and recycling sector, and various environmental sectors in line with achieving the goals of Vision 2030.”

The investment recycling company, the largest industrial waste management company in the Gulf Cooperation Council with a fully integrated platform to handle, store, transport, treat, and safely dispose of the hazardous waste generated by industries, plans to divert 100 percent of municipal solid waste, recycling 81 percent and processing 19 percent for waste-to-energy purposes.

These efforts align with the ambitious targets set by the Waste Management National Regulatory Framework for 2035, including a 13-million-tonne reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, attracting SR6 billion ($1.6) billion in foreign investments, creating 23,000 jobs, and contributing $9.9 billion to the national gross domestic product.

Topics: The Helicopter Company (THC) SIRC Saudi Investment Recycling Co.

Related

KAFD, SIRC sign deal to promote waste management solutions
Business & Economy
KAFD, SIRC sign deal to promote waste management solutions
PIF’s SIRC inks deal with Aldrees to advance circular economy and oil processing
Business & Economy
PIF’s SIRC inks deal with Aldrees to advance circular economy and oil processing

Saudi rent now, pay later firm Rize closes $35m in equity and debt funding

Saudi rent now, pay later firm Rize closes $35m in equity and debt funding
Updated 45 min 23 sec ago
NOUR EL-SHAERI   
Follow

Saudi rent now, pay later firm Rize closes $35m in equity and debt funding

Saudi rent now, pay later firm Rize closes $35m in equity and debt funding
  • Company also plans to enhance its technological offerings, including automating leasing processes
  • Real estate loans in Saudi banks reached a record SR846.48 billion in the third quarter of 2024
Updated 45 min 23 sec ago
NOUR EL-SHAERI   

RIYADH: Saudi real estate technology company Rize has closed an SR132 million ($35 million) “Series A” funding round to expand its presence beyond the nation’s capital. 

The round included a mix of equity and debt. funding and was led by Raed Ventures, with participation from SEEDRA Ventures, Aqar Platform, JOA Capital, Nama Ventures, and HALA Ventures. 

The funding also featured a debt financing partnership with Partners For Growth to bolster Rize’s financial capabilities. 

Given the high down payment required for tenants to secure a rental property in the Kingdom, the company has developed a model that enables tenants to pay annual rent in 12 monthly installments, while property owners receive the full amount upfront. 

The rise in Saudi Arabia’s real estate financing underscores the sector’s increasing importance in the Kingdom’s economy, creating a strong foundation for innovative solutions like Rize’s “rent now, pay later” model. 

“This investment represents a major turning point in our journey and reflects the investors’ confidence in our vision to develop the leasing sector,” said Ibrahim Balilah, CEO of Rize. 

Founded in 2021 by Balilah and Mohammed Al-Fraihi, the Riyadh-based company aims to promote sustainability in the Saudi rental market and claims to have facilitated over SR500 million in total rental value through its platform. 

The Series A investment will support Rize’s growth strategy, including expanding its presence beyond Riyadh into the Eastern and Western regions of Saudi Arabia. 

The company also plans to enhance its technological offerings, including automating leasing processes via its app to improve user experience. 

Al-Frahi, co-founder and chief technology officer of Rize, said: “We have worked hard to develop our internal technologies to enable the automation process and make the rental experience smoother. This investment round is a significant step to enhance our technologies and accelerate the company’s growth.” 

Aqar Platform, one of the key investors and a major player in the proptech sector, plans to integrate Rize’s RNPL service into its platform, offering tenants more flexibility in payment options. 

The collaboration is expected to enhance the leasing process and provide innovative solutions for users. 

Omar Al-Majdouie, co-founder at Raed Ventures, said: “We believe in Rize’s ability to bring about a transformative change in the real estate leasing sector, not only by offering innovative services but also by enabling digital transformation in this important field.” 

Waleed Al-Barrak, principal at SEEDRA Ventures, compared Rize’s growth trajectory to that of successful regional fintech leaders, like Tabby and Tamara. 

“Rize is transforming the Saudi rental market and redefining the standards of how people rent. Its extraordinary growth mirrors the success stories of industry leaders,” Al-Barrak said. 

Real estate loans in Saudi banks reached a record SR846.48 billion in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a 13.29 percent year-on-year increase, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank. 

The growth was driven by retail and corporate lending, with corporate loans jumping 22 percent to SR189.6 billion, while lending to individuals accounted for 78 percent of the total at SAR 656.88 billion, growing at 11.02 percent annually. 

Real estate loans now make up nearly 30 percent of the total loan portfolio of Saudi banks, which stood at SR2.85 trillion by the end of the third quarter. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi housing property rentals SAUDI REAL ESTATE

Related

Cloud technology set to transform Saudi Arabia’s mining industry, says Ma’aden executive 
Business & Economy
Cloud technology set to transform Saudi Arabia’s mining industry, says Ma’aden executive 
Saudi space agencies launch competition to develop innovative space-based solutions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space agencies launch competition to develop innovative space-based solutions

UAE’s money supply M1 increases 1.5% to $247.7bn

UAE’s money supply M1 increases 1.5% to $247.7bn
Updated 20 January 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

UAE’s money supply M1 increases 1.5% to $247.7bn

UAE’s money supply M1 increases 1.5% to $247.7bn
Updated 20 January 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: The UAE’s M1 money supply saw a monthly rise of 1.5 percent at the end of October, reaching 909.9 billion dirhams ($247.7 billion), according to the latest figures released by the country’s central bank.

The summary report revealed the rise was primarily driven by a 14.9 billion dirhams increase in monetary deposits, which offset a 1.3 billion dirhams decline in currency circulating outside banks.

M1 supply includes liquid money that can be used for spending or transactions. It consists of cash, including coins and paper bills, and funds in checking accounts that are readily accessible for daily transactions.

The UAE’s M2 money supply, which includes M1 and quasi-monetary deposits, rose by 0.9 percent, reaching 2.27 trillion dirhams at the end of October, up from 2.25 trillion dirhams in September.

This growth was driven by an increase in M1 and a 7.5 billion dirhams rise in quasi-monetary deposits.

The country’s M3 money supply, which encompasses M2 and government deposits, grew by 1.3 percent, reaching 2.75 trillion dirhams at the end of October, compared to 2.72 trillion dirhams in September.

The report highlighted that the increase was largely attributed to the expansion of M2 and a 13.8 billion dirhams rise in government deposits.

The M3 money supply is calculated by adding government deposits held at banks operating in the UAE and the Central Bank to the M2 money supply.

The UAE’s monetary base saw a slight decline of 0.1 percent, falling to 743 billion dirhams at the end of October from 743.5 billion dirhams in September.

The decrease was primarily driven by a 11.4 percent drop in banks’ and other financial corporations’ current accounts and overnight deposits with the central bank.

This decline overshadowed increases in currency issuance by 0.8 percent, reserve accounts by 0.05 percent, and monetary bills and Islamic certificates of deposit by 6.2 percent.

The UAE’s gross banking assets, including bankers’ acceptances, grew by 1.3 percent, reaching 4.46 trillion dirhams at the end of October, up from 4.4 trillion dirhams in September.

The UAE’s gross credit rose by 0.6 percent, reaching 2.17 trillion dirhams at the end of October, compared to 2.16 trillion dirhams in September.

This increase was driven by a 0.6 percent rise in domestic credit and a 0.7 percent increase in foreign credit.

Domestic credit growth was driven by a 0.2 percent increase in lending to the government sector, a 3.0 percent rise in lending to the public sector, and a 0.1 percent increase in lending to the private sector, which outweighed a 1.8 percent decline in credit to non-banking financial institutions.

The country’s total bank deposits climbed by 1.5 percent, reaching 2.80 trillion dirhams at the end of October, up from 2.76 trillion dirhams in September.

This growth was driven by a 1.2 percent rise in resident deposits and a 4.7 percent increase in non-resident deposits.

The increase in resident deposits was attributed to higher deposits from the government sector by 2.3 percent, government-related entities by 3.6 percent, and the private sector by 1.1 percent, which offset a 13 percent decline in funds from non-banking financial institutions.

Topics: Central Bank of the UAE Money Supply

Related

UAE non-oil sectors push GDP growth to 4% in 2024: CBUAE
Business & Economy
UAE non-oil sectors push GDP growth to 4% in 2024: CBUAE
Saudi banks’ money supply hits $786bn, time and savings deposits share at 15-year high
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ money supply hits $786bn, time and savings deposits share at 15-year high

Kuwait’s CPI rises 2.5% in December amid inflationary pressures

Kuwait’s CPI rises 2.5% in December amid inflationary pressures
Updated 20 January 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Kuwait’s CPI rises 2.5% in December amid inflationary pressures

Kuwait’s CPI rises 2.5% in December amid inflationary pressures
  • CPI saw 0.45% increase compared to November
  • Some sectors witnessed significant price hikes, others remained stable or saw minor changes
Updated 20 January 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Consumer Price Index climbed 2.5 percent year on year in December, reaching 135.2, fueled by higher costs across miscellaneous goods and services, food and beverages, and clothing and footwear. 

The CPI showed relatively marginal growth monthly, recording a 0.45 percent increase compared to November, reflecting inflationary pressures across various sectors, according to the country’s Central Statistical Bureau. 

While the Gulf state’s annual inflation rate remains among the lowest globally, it outpaced several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, where the CPI rose by 1.9 percent year on year in December. 

This comes as Kuwait continues to recover in its non-oil sector, supported by easing inflation. Its non-oil exports rose to 23.2 million dinars ($74.9 million) in December, marking a 12.08 percent increase from November, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 

“This indicator is used as a measure of the changes in the purchasing power of the currency, to determine the interest rates and liquidity by the Central Bank of Kuwait, to support the adoption of appropriate economic decisions by the official bodies, and for the preparation of national accounts at constant prices,” the Central Statistical Bureau report said. 

The prices of miscellaneous goods and services rose by 5.43 percent year-on-year in December, while the food and beverages category saw a 5 percent annual increase. 

The cost of essential food items, including cereals, bread, meat, poultry, fish, and seafood, all experienced price hikes. Dairy products, oils, fats, and fresh produce also saw growth. Monthly inflation in this category was 0.39 percent compared to November. 

Housing services, which include rent and maintenance, increased by 0.90 percent annually and 0.41 percent monthly, reflecting higher housing costs across the country. 

Clothing and footwear prices witnessed a 5.13 percent annual increase and a 0.35 percent rise from November. 

The health sector recorded a 4 percent annual rise in costs, with outpatient and hospital services driving the increase. Monthly, this category saw a 0.73 percent rise. 

Transportation saw a 0.57 percent monthly increase, though its annual rate decreased by 1.47 percent, indicating a mixed trend in fuel and vehicle costs. 

While some sectors witnessed significant price hikes, others remained stable or saw minor changes. 

Cigarettes and tobacco prices remained stable monthly, increasing by a mere 0.07 percent annually. Communication costs also held steady, with an annual rise of just 0.88 percent. 

Education costs rose slightly by 0.71 percent year-on-year. Recreation and culture recorded a 2.64 percent annual increase, with a 0.53 percent rise compared to November. 

Restaurants and hotels saw a 2.03 percent annual increase, while miscellaneous goods and services took the lead among all non-food categories. 

In a recent report, the International Monetary Fund highlighted Kuwait’s recovery in the non-oil sector amid easing inflation, but noted a 1.5 percent gross domestic product contraction in the second quarter of 2024, driven by a 6.8 percent drop in the oil sector. 

The central bank held interest rates at 4 percent in September, citing the continued stability and strength of the country’s monetary and financial conditions. 

Topics: kuwait economy CPI Kuwait Inflation consumer price index (CPI)

Related

Kuwait’s non-oil exports hit $75m in December 2024
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s non-oil exports hit $75m in December 2024
Banking sector in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE to stay stable in 2025: S&P Global 
Business & Economy
Banking sector in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE to stay stable in 2025: S&P Global 

Latest updates

Gazans begin searching for people under rubble on day two of ceasefire
A view shows Palestinians walking past the rubble of houses and buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes during the war in Gaza.
Camila Alves McConaughey shines in Elie Saab at Riyadh event
Camila Alves McConaughey shines in Elie Saab at Riyadh event
World Police Summit to gather 17,000 security experts from 130 countries in Dubai
World Police Summit to gather 17,000 security experts from 130 countries in Dubai
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in the green, reaches 12,379
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in the green, reaches 12,379
Italian sculptress Ariana Palmieri contemplates world’s cyclicity at Tuwaiq Sculpture 
Italian sculptress Ariana Palmieri contemplates world’s cyclicity at Tuwaiq Sculpture 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.