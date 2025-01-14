Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Tuesday, rising by 62.81 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 12,172.75.

The index saw a total trading turnover of SR6.10 billion ($1.63 billion), with 150 stocks advancing and 87 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market also posted gains, rising by 82.65 points to finish at 31,317.09. The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 0.50 percent, closing at 1,517.21.

The day’s biggest gainer was Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Co., with its share price surging 9.81 percent to SR54.30.

Other notable performers included Americana Restaurants International PLC – Foreign Co., which rose 9.01 percent to SR2.42, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., which gained 8.08 percent to SR15.78.

On the downside, Savola Group saw its share price drop by 2.23 percent, closing at SR37.35.

On the announcements front, Al Jouf Cement Co. announced that recent adjustments to fuel prices in Saudi Arabia would lead to a 10.1 percent increase in production costs.

The company said the impact would be reflected in its financial performance for the first quarter of 2025. As a result, Al Jouf Cement’s share price declined by 0.92 percent, closing at SR10.74. KnowledgeNet Co. revealed that it had signed a SR3.12 million contract with Beltone Securities Brokerage, Beltone Securities Holding, and Beltone Fixed Income to provide financial brokerage and custody services.

The deal will see KnowledgeNet replace its existing systems with the TradeNet Back Office System and TradeNet Custody System, which the company believes will improve the efficiency of its operations. KnowledgeNet’s share price rose by 1.60 percent, closing at SR35.

Ataa Educational Co. also announced that its shareholders had approved a 12.5 percent cash dividend, totaling SR1.25 per share, for the financial year ending July 31, 2024. Despite the dividend approval, the company’s share price fell by 0.27 percent, closing at SR74.50.