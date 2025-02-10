You are here

After the ceasefire in Gaza, West Bank Palestinians face more Israeli barriers, traffic and misery

Palestinians lift their arms while leaving their home for safety as the Israeli army conducts a raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank on February 9, 2025 (AFP)
AP
  • Israel intensified its crackdown on the occupied West Bank, ramping up raids against militants in the north of the territory and subjecting Palestinians in the area to the strictest scrutiny
RAMALLAH: Abdullah Fauzi, a banker from the northern West Bank city of Nablus, leaves home at 4 a.m. to reach his job by 8, and he’s often late.
His commute used to take an hour — until Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, after which Israel launched its offensive in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military also ramped up raids against Palestinian militants in the northern West Bank, and diverted its residents through seven new checkpoints, doubling Fauzi’s time on the road.
Now it’s gotten worse.
Since the ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas took effect, Fauzi’s drive to the West Bank’s business and administrative hub, Ramallah, has become a convoluted, at least four-hour wiggle through steep lanes and farm roads as Israel further tightens the noose around Palestinian cities in measures it considers essential to guard against militant attacks.
“You can fly to Paris while we’re not reaching our homes,” the 42-year-old said from the Atara checkpoint outside Ramallah last week, as Israeli soldiers searched scores of cars, one by one.
“Whatever this is, they’ve planned it well,” he said. “It’s well-designed to make our life hell.”
A ceasefire begets violence
As the truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Jan. 19, radical Israeli settlers — incensed over an apparent end to the war and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages — rampaged through West Bank towns, torching cars and homes.
Two days later, Israeli forces with drones and attack helicopters descended on the northern West Bank city of Jenin, long a center of militant activity.
More checkpoints started going up between Palestinian cities, slicing up the occupied West Bank and creating choke points the Israeli army can shut off on a whim. Crossings that had been open 24/7 started closing during morning and evening rush hours, upturning the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.
New barriers — earthen mounds, iron gates — multiplied, pushing Palestinian cars off well-paved roads and onto rutted paths through open fields. What was once a soldier’s glance and head tilt became international border-like inspections.
Israel says the measures are to prevent Hamas from opening a new front in the West Bank. But many experts suspect the crackdown has more to do with assuaging settler leaders like Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister and an important ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has threatened to topple the government if Israel does not restart the war in Gaza.
“Israel now has a free hand to pursue what it has wanted to in the West Bank for a long time: settlement expansion, annexation,” said Tahani Mustafa, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group. “It was considered a potential trade-off.”
Asked why Israel launched the crackdown during the ceasefire, the Israeli military said politicians gave the order in part over concerns that the release of Palestinian prisoners — in swaps for Israeli hostages held by Hamas — could raise tensions in the West Bank.
The checkpoints all over the West Bank, it said, were “to ensure safe movement and expand inspections.”
“Checkpoints are a tool we use in the fight against terror, enabling civilian movement while providing a layer of screening to prevent terrorists from escaping,” said Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesman.
Life disrupted
To spend rush hour at an Israeli checkpoint is to hear of the problems it has brought — Palestinian families divided, money lost, trade disrupted, sick people kept from doctors.
Ahmed Jibril said not even his position as manager of emergency services for the Palestinian Red Crescent protects him.
“We’re treated like any other private car,” he said, describing dozens of cases in which Israeli soldiers forced ambulances to wait for inspection when they were responding to emergency calls.
In one case, on Jan. 21, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that a 46-year-old woman who had suffered a heart attack in the southern city of Hebron died while waiting to cross a checkpoint.
The Israeli military said it was not aware of that specific incident. But citing Hamas’ use of civilian infrastructure like hospitals to conceal fighters, the army acknowledged subjecting medical teams to security checks “while trying to reduce the delay as much as possible in order to mitigate harm.”
The UN humanitarian agency, or OCHA, reported that, as of last Nov. 28, Israel had 793 checkpoints and roadblocks in the West Bank, 228 more than before the war in Gaza.
The agency hasn’t updated the tally since the ceasefire, but its latest report noted a surge in “suffocating restrictions” that are “tearing communities apart and largely paralyzing daily life.”
A bubble bursts
With its upscale restaurants and yoga studios, Ramallah gained a reputation in past conflicts for being something of a well-to-do bubble where cafe-hopping residents can feel immune to the harsh realities of the occupation.
Now its residents, struck in numbingly long lines to run simple errands, feel under siege.
“All we want to do is go home,” said Mary Elia, 70, stalled with her husband for nearly two hours at the Ein Senia checkpoint north of Ramallah last week, as they made their way home to east Jerusalem from their daughter’s house. “Are we meant to never see our grandchildren?”
Suddenly, her face contorted in discomfort. She had to urinate, she said, and there were hours to go before they crossed.
A national obsession
Roll down the window at a bottlenecked checkpoint and the same soothing female voice can be heard emanating from countless car radios, reeling off every Israeli checkpoint, followed by “salik” — Arabic for open — or “mughlaq,” closed, based on the conditions of the moment.
These reports recently beat out weather broadcasts for top slot on the West Bank radio lineup.
Almost every Palestinian driver seems able to expound on the latest checkpoint operating hours, the minutiae of soldiers’ mood changes and fiercely defended opinions about the most efficient detours.
“I didn’t ask for a Ph.D. in this,” said Yasin Fityani, 30, an engineer stuck in line to leave Ramallah for work, scrolling through new checkpoint-dedicated WhatsApp groups filled with footage of soldiers installing cement barriers and fistfights erupting over someone cutting the line.
Lost time, lost money
It was the second time in as many weeks that his boss at the Jerusalem bus company called off his morning shift because he was late.
Worse still for Nidal Al-Maghribi, 34, it was too dangerous to back out of the queue of frustrated motorists waiting to pass Jaba checkpoint, which severs his east Jerusalem neighborhood from the rest of the city. Another full day’s work wasted in his car.
“What am I supposed to tell my wife?” he asked, pausing to keep his composure. “This job is how I feed my kids.”
Palestinian trucks, packed with perishable food and construction materials, are not spared the scrutiny. Soldiers often ask truckers to pull over and unload their cargo for inspection. Fruit rots. Textiles and electronics get damaged.
The delays raise prices, further choking a Palestinian economy that shrank 28 percent last year as a result of punitive Israeli policies imposed after Hamas’ attack, said Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammad Alamour. Israel’s ban on most Palestinian workers has left 30 percent of the West Bank’s workforce jobless.
“These barriers do everything except their stated purpose of providing security,” Alamour said.
“They pressure the Palestinian people and the Palestinian economy. They make people want to leave their country.”

  Palmyra attracted more than 150,000 tourists a year before civil war broke out in 2011
  The ancient city was home to some of the best-preserved classical monuments in the Middle East before the destructive 13-year war
PALMYRA: Syrians are once again picnicking and smoking shisha amid the ruins of ancient Palmyra, once desecrated by Daesh militants but still awe-inspiring, and open to the public following the overthrow of president Bashar Assad.
The city’s renowned ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were twice overrun by the Daesh group, which proceeded to destroy many of the most famed structures.
Although they were driven out, the Syrian government and its allies, including Russia and Iran, then set up military bases nearby, effectively barring public access.
Open to the public once more, Yasser Al-Mahmoud, 54, was among dozens of formerly displaced Syrians rediscovering the beloved landmarks that still bear scars of war.
“We used to come here every Friday, before” the war, Mahmoud said, pouring hot tea into glass cups placed atop a massive column’s stone base.
“Now we’re back and we can reconnect with our memories,” he said, standing near his wife and children.
“People are so happy,” he said.
Spread out across the ruins, families were carrying bags of food and making tea, while young people smoked shisha.
“We really missed the ruins. We haven’t been here since 2015,” when Daesh group first invaded the area before being forced out for good in 2017.
Mahmoud said he wanted to reopen his stall selling trinkets and jewelry once visitors returned to Palmyra — which attracted more than 150,000 tourists a year before civil war broke out in 2011.
Nearby, two huge columns forming a squared arch stood amid a sea of rubble — all that remained of the Temple of Bel after Daesh militants detonated explosives inside it.
Pearl of the Desert
Known to Syrians as the “Pearl of the Desert,” Palmyra was home to some of the best-preserved classical monuments in the Middle East before Syria’s 13-year war.
But Daesh launched a campaign of destruction after capturing Palmyra, using its ancient theater as a venue for public executions and murdering its 82-year-old former antiquities chief.
The militants blew up the shrine of Baal Shamin, destroyed the Temple of Bel, dynamited the Arch of Triumph, looted the museum and defaced statues and sarcophagi.
While Daesh is gone, danger still looms over Palmyra.
The director general of antiquities and museums in Syria, Nazir Awad, told AFP he was concerned about illegal excavation.
There are guards, he said, “but I don’t think they can do their work to the fullest extent, because of random and barbaric excavations across very wide areas.”
People looking for ancient artefacts to loot are using heavy machinery and metal detectors that are “destructive,” adding that the digging was “destroying layers of archaeological sites, leaving nothing behind.”
A military zone
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said Assad’s allies established “military sites and positions” in Palmyra and its archaeological sites, even taking up residence in its hotels.
In a sign of their presence, Israeli air strikes in November on the modern city killed 106 Tehran-backed fighters, according to the British-based monitor with a network of sources in Syria.
Former rebel fighter Khaldun Al-Rubaa, 32, said Palmyra had been turned “from an archaeological site into a military zone” that was off-limits to visitors.
He worked at Palmyra’s ancient sites from childhood, giving tourists camel rides and, like many Palmyra residents, tourism was his main source of income, he said.
Now that Assad-allied armed groups and foreign armies have left, Rubaa has returned home, hoping to trade his arms for a camel.
He held a picture on his phone of him as a young boy riding his camel, killed in the fighting, with the Arch of Triumph in the background.
“Palmyra and the ruins have been through horrors. The site has seen IS, Iran, the Russians, all of the militias you could think of,” he said.
Yet he is among the lucky ones able to settle back home.
After 12 years of displacement Khaled Al-Sheleel, 57, said he has yet to return to his house, destroyed in an Israeli strike.
He now works as a taxi driver, mostly carrying residents wishing to visit or return home.
“We have no homes, we cannot return,” he said.
But “despite the destruction, I was overjoyed, I knelt on the ground and cried tears of joy when I returned” for the first time.

Updated 10 February 2025
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

  • Lebanese forces strengthen presence at illegal crossings and issue orders for action to maintain security
  • Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns Netanyahu’s statements, rejects any resettlement of Palestinians
BEIRUT: The Lebanese army continued to deploy units in Rab Al-Thalathine, Tallouseh, and Bani Hayyan on Monday after the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The deadline for their complete pullout, extended until Feb. 16, is approaching under the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

The Lebanese army carried out armored patrols on the road and cleared mounds of earth and rubble.  It also began searching for bombs and unexploded ordnance in houses and along roads.

Municipalities in the three areas urged citizens to follow the army’s instructions and avoid returning until their towns had been fully secured and cleared of explosives.

Despite the Israeli troop withdrawal, localities such as Maroun Al-Ras, Yaroun, Blida, Houla, Mhaibib, Mays Al-Jabal, Kfarkila, Markaba, Abbasieh, and the outskirts of other towns remain under Israeli occupation.

Also on Monday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for “establishing a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia.”

The ministry reiterated support for Saudi Arabia in confronting everything that threatens its security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It affirmed Lebanon’s rejection of any displacement of Palestinian people from their land.

The ministry called for “a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution, international legitimacy resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative issued by Beirut’s Arab Summit in 2002, which enhances peace and stability in the region.”

The ministry statement came as Israeli forces continued to demolish and bulldoze houses and facilities in border villages, alleging connections to Hezbollah.

Israeli warplanes again flouted the ceasefire agreement, striking deep inside Lebanese territory on Sunday night.

The raids targeted the Rihan Heights between Sejoud and Rihan, north of the Litani River.

Israeli aircraft raided the area between Aazze and Bfaroueh in four phases.

A cautious calm has descended on the northeastern border since the deployment of the Lebanese army in the area. Last week, the region experienced violent clashes between members of the new Syrian military administration and armed members of Lebanese tribes.

The unrest occurred in an area where smuggling operations have increased due to the overlapping territories of the two countries.

According to the National News Agency, Lebanese tribal gunmen withdrew after the Lebanese army deployed, retreating behind the line established by the army.

President Joseph Aoun’s media office reported that he contacted Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa recently. They agreed to coordinate efforts to control the situation on the Lebanon-Syria border and prevent the targeting of civilians.

The media office of the Syrian government in Homs province announced last Thursday that the Border Security Administration had launched an extensive campaign in the village of Hawik — a Lebanese village that overlaps with Syrian territory — to close smuggling routes for weapons and contraband.

Lebanese from the Zaiter and Jaafar tribes inhabit the town.

These clashes resulted in fatalities, injuries, and mutual kidnappings.

The Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense took 21 injured people to hospitals in Hermel two days ago, including civilians, after shelling and clashes.

The Lebanese army has sent reinforcements to the Qaa and Qaa Projects areas along the Syrian border in eastern Lebanon.

The army’s move follows heavy shelling from armed people on the Syrian side, particularly targeting the Jusiyah area.

The situation escalated after armed forces from Syria in the countryside of Al-Qusayr, opened fire on farms on the Qaa plain and the outskirts of Hermel using medium and heavy machine guns.

Israeli warplanes also entered the conflict, on Sunday night striking an illegal crossing between Lebanon and Syria.

The Lebanese Army Command announced that military units have been ordered to respond to sources of fire coming from Syrian territory that target Lebanese land, following a series of shelling incidents in areas near the eastern border.

The command clarified that its units were implementing exceptional security measures along these borders, which included the establishment of monitoring points, the deployment of patrols, and the erection of temporary barriers.

The army also said that it was closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate action in response to developments.

In the context of security measures implemented by military institutions in various regions, army units — with patrols from the Directorate of Intelligence — raided the homes of wanted individuals in Al-Qasr in Hermel and Al-Asfouriyeh in Akkar.

A significant quantity of rocket shells, hand grenades, military weapons and ammunition was seized during these operations.

A state of cautious calm has prevailed along the northern Lebanon-Syria border since Sunday evening, with no reports of gunfire or shelling.

The Lebanese army strengthened its presence at illegal crossings and has issued orders for an immediate response to any sources of gunfire directed toward Lebanese territory.

In a statement, the Lebanese Al-Jaafar clan emphasized “the fraternal relations between the Lebanese and Syrian peoples,” announcing “the withdrawal of its armed members.”

However, it pointed out that displacement had affected residents and urged “the Lebanese state and military to address the situation.”

 

 

Palestinian prisoners are greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus, after being released from Israeli prison, in Ramallah.
Updated 10 February 2025
AFP
Follow

  Move was a response to a long-standing request from Washington
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority announced on Monday it would end its system of payments to the families of those killed by Israel or held in Israeli prisons, including for attacks on Israelis, responding to a long-standing request from Washington.
“President Mahmud Abbas... issued a decree to cancel articles in the laws and regulations related to the system of paying financial allocations to the families of prisoners, martyrs and the wounded,” the official WAFA news agency reported. Israel has long denounced the system and the current government has used it as a reason to freeze funds for the PA.

Updated 10 February 2025
AFP
Follow

  Benjamin Netanyahu's government suggested that any probe should wait until after the fighting in Gaza is over
  Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of having ignored intelligence warnings of Hamas attack
JERUSALEM: Israel’s opposition leader accused the government on Monday of resisting a state probe into the events surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, after an inconclusive, court-ordered cabinet meeting about a potential inquiry.
The Hamas attack, which triggered more than 15 months of war in the Gaza Strip, was the deadliest in Israeli history. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused accepting responsibility for failures, and his government has suggested that any probe should wait until after the fighting is over.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid, speaking in parliament, said that “the government did everything yesterday to bury this commission,” referring to a cabinet meeting late Sunday which ended with no decision on a formal inquiry.
Lapid said that an investigation was needed so that a similar attack “won’t happen again.”
He also accused Netanyahu of having ignored intelligence warnings before of the cross-border attack, and pursuing a policy to “strengthen Hamas” over several years prior to it.
The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
Militants also took 251 hostages, of whom 73 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
Following appeals from relatives of victims and hostages as well as NGOs, Israel’s supreme court on December 11 demanded the government meet within 60 days to discuss the creation of an inquiry commission.
The government met on the subject on Sunday and took no decision.
Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday defended the government’s position and said that “in the middle of a war, it is not the right time to investigate.”
A fragile truce since last month has largely halted Israel’s military operations in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, whose health ministry says the war has killed at least 48,208 people in the territory.
Smotrich said that while he was “in favor of investigating” the October 7 attack, he “does not trust” the judiciary — a frequent target of criticism from Netanyahu’s government — with the responsibility.
According to Israeli law, if the government decides to set up a state commission of inquiry, it must inform the president of the Supreme Court, who is then responsible for appointing its members.
Since the 1960s, more than a dozen such commissions have been formed in Israel, notably after the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, a 1982 massacre in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon by Israeli-backed militias, and the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.
More recently, state commission was launched into a deadly 2021 stampede in which 45 people lost their lives during a Jewish pilgrimage in Israel’s north.
A bill to form a state commission of inquiry into October 7 was rejected by a majority of lawmakers on January 22.

A United Nations vehicle is parked in Taiz, Yemen. (File/AFP)
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

  Measure "seeks to balance the imperative to stay and deliver with the need to have the safety and security of the UN personnel and its partners guaranteed": Haq
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has paused all operations in Yemen’s Saada region after more UN staff were detained by the Houthi authorities, deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.
“This extraordinary and temporary measure seeks to balance the imperative to stay and deliver with the need to have the safety and security of the UN personnel and its partners guaranteed,” Haq said. “Such guarantees are ultimately required to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of our efforts.”
Haq could not immediately say how many people would be affected by the pause in UN operations.
“This pause is to give time to the de facto authorities and the United Nations to arrange the release of arbitrarily detained UN personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support,” he said.
“The United Nations remains fully committed to assist the millions of people in need across Yemen,” Haq added.
The Iran-aligned Houthis have controlled most of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since seizing power in 2014 and early 2015. Since 2021 the Houthis have detained dozens of UN staff. The group currently has some 24 UN staff in detention.

