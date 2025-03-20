You are here

  • Home
  • US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey

US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey

US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey
A customer dines at the Same Day Cafe in the Logan Square neighborhood on Aug. 18, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images via AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6gw8a

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey

US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey
  • Finland ranked as the world’s happiest country for the eighth straight year in the World Happiness Report
  • The United States fell to 24th place, its lowest score since the report was first published in 2012
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

HELSINKI: The United States fell to its lowest happiness ranking ever partly due to a rise in the number of Americans eating their meals alone, an annual UN-sponsored report said Thursday.
Finland ranked as the world’s happiest country for the eighth straight year in the World Happiness Report, with locals and experts thanking its grand lakes and strong welfare system for boosting its mood.
Afghanistan, plagued by a humanitarian catastrophe since the Taliban regained control in 2020, once again ranked as the unhappiest country in the world.
The United States fell to 24th place, its lowest score since the report was first published in 2012, when it recorded its highest showing at number 11.
“The number of people dining alone in the United States has increased 53 percent over the past two decades,” the authors said, noting that sharing meals “is strongly linked with well-being.”
In 2023, roughly one in four Americans reported eating all their meals alone the previous day, the report said.
“The increasing number of people who eat alone is one reason for declining well-being in the United States,” it said.
It also noted that the United States was one of few countries to see a rise of so-called “deaths of despair” – from suicide or substance abuse – at a time when those deaths are declining in a majority of countries.
The report surveyed people worldwide in 2022-2024, before US President Donald Trump’s shakeup of national and global affairs since returning to the White House in January.
Nordic countries all stayed among the 10 happiest, with Denmark, Iceland and Sweden trailing Finland, which slightly extended its lead over runner-up Denmark.
Meanwhile, Costa Rica and Mexico entered the top 10 for the first time, at the sixth and 10th spot respectively.
The happiness ranking is based on a three-year average of individuals’ self-assessed evaluations of life satisfaction, as well as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and corruption.
“It seems that Finnish people are relatively satisfied with their lives,” Frank Martela, an assistant professor specialized in well-being and happiness research at Aalto University, said.
It could largely be explained by Finns living in “quite a well-functioning society,” he said.
“Democracy is functioning well, we have free elections, free speech, low levels of corruption and all of these have shown to predict higher levels of national well-being,” Martela said.
He added that the Nordic countries also all have relatively strong welfare systems – with parental leave, unemployment benefits and mostly universal health care – which also contribute to higher levels of well-being on average.
Eveliina Ylitolonen, a 23-year-old student in Helsinki, said she believed that Finns’ focus on enjoying beautiful nature could help explain the consistently high level of happiness in the Nordic country, known for its deep forests and over 160,000 lakes.
“Nature is an important part of this happiness,” Ylitolonen said.
Jamie Sarja-Lambert, a professional video gamer who moved to Finland from the United Kingdom, agreed.
“Seems like everyone is a lot more in touch with nature, going outside and socializing, more of a community,” he said.
This year, the authors of the happiness report said new evidence indicates that engaging in acts of generosity and believing in the kindness of others are “significant predictors of happiness, even more so than earning a higher salary.”
They also noted that in general “people are too pessimistic about the kindness of their communities,” and that “the return rate of lost wallets is much higher than people expect.”
Nordic countries also “rank among the top places for expected and actual return of lost wallets.”

Topics: US

Related

Saudi Arabia jumps 5 places in UN’s World Happiness Report
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia jumps 5 places in UN’s World Happiness Report
Finland world’s happiest country again, Kuwait ranks 13: study
Offbeat
Finland world’s happiest country again, Kuwait ranks 13: study

US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users

US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users
Updated 18 March 2025
AFP
Follow

US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users

US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users
  • The US music industry passed 100 million paid streaming subscriptions for the first time in 2024
  • For the third year in a row, vinyl albums outsold compact discs, selling 44 million versus 33 million respectively
Updated 18 March 2025
AFP

NEW YORK: The US music industry passed 100 million paid streaming subscriptions for the first time in 2024, according to the latest report from the Recording Industry Association of America released Tuesday.
The US industry’s total revenue last year increased three percent to $17.7 billion retail, the report said, up half a billion dollars from 2023.
Paid subscription services accounted for 79 percent of streaming revenues, and almost two-thirds of total revenues.
Yet streaming growth has slowed over the past five years — in 2024, it increased by less than four million subscriptions, compared to the jump from 2020 to 2021, when it spiked by almost nine million — a trend that has pushed music companies to seek growth elsewhere.
Universal, for example, has been touting a “Streaming 2.0” vision focusing on avenues like selling products to superfans.
Music revenues meanwhile fell two percent to $1.8 billion on ad-supported, on-demand services — examples include YouTube, Facebook and Spotify’s ad-supported version.
Indie darling vinyl posted its 18th straight year of growth, and accounts for nearly 75 percent of physical format revenues that total $2 billion, the RIAA said.
For the third year in a row, vinyl albums outsold compact discs, selling 44 million versus 33 million respectively.
Vinyl’s popularity has grown steadily in recent years, fueled by collectors and fans nostalgic for the warm crackle that emanates from Side A and Side B.
The annual report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents global record companies, is due on Wednesday.

Topics: Music Streaming Vinyl

Related

Special Music has no boundaries, its language transcends everything: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan video
Lifestyle
Music has no boundaries, its language transcends everything: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan
“Champions” Queen win 2025 Polar Music Prize, Hancock and Hannigan also honored
Offbeat
“Champions” Queen win 2025 Polar Music Prize, Hancock and Hannigan also honored

Hungarian woman who kept over 100 cats in squalor jailed for animal cruelty

Hungarian woman who kept over 100 cats in squalor jailed for animal cruelty
Updated 18 March 2025
AFP
Follow

Hungarian woman who kept over 100 cats in squalor jailed for animal cruelty

Hungarian woman who kept over 100 cats in squalor jailed for animal cruelty
  • The woman in her sixties was found guilty of causing “prolonged suffering to a large number of animals” by neglecting them, the court said
  • The defendant failed to provide adequate food or water to the animals while keeping them locked up in her “faeces-contaminated flat“
Updated 18 March 2025
AFP

BUDAPEST: A Hungarian woman who kept more than 100 malnourished cats and a dog in squalid conditions in her flat was sentenced to 10 months in prison for animal cruelty, a Budapest court said Tuesday.
The case sparked public outcry and is thought to be among the Central European country’s most serious animal abuse cases in recent years, local media reported.
The woman in her sixties was found guilty of causing “prolonged suffering to a large number of animals” by neglecting them, the court said in a statement.
The defendant — who did not show any remorse — failed to provide adequate food or water to the animals while keeping them locked up in her “faeces-contaminated flat.”
As a result of the neglect, the animals “suffered from external and internal parasitic diseases” and were deprived of “self-sufficiency,” it added.
The woman — who resisted arrest in 2019 and was taken into psychiatric care — has consistently denied neglecting the cats during the trial, and stressed she had helped a lot of animals in the past, independent news site Telex reported.
But some cats died in the flat and surviving animals had to be put down after being rescued due to suffering from a number of diseases, the article stated.
The case became public in Hungary after an animal welfare organization, Helping Angels — which assisted in rescuing the animals — shared photos on Facebook showing the flat’s filthy conditions.
Both the prosecution and the defense have appealed the ruling.

Topics: Hungary cats court

Related

Paw patrol: Philippine security guards adopt stray cats
Offbeat
Paw patrol: Philippine security guards adopt stray cats
Animal lovers in Dhahran saving stray local cats photos
Saudi Arabia
Animal lovers in Dhahran saving stray local cats

“Champions” Queen win 2025 Polar Music Prize, Hancock and Hannigan also honored

“Champions” Queen win 2025 Polar Music Prize, Hancock and Hannigan also honored
Updated 18 March 2025
Reuters
Follow

“Champions” Queen win 2025 Polar Music Prize, Hancock and Hannigan also honored

“Champions” Queen win 2025 Polar Music Prize, Hancock and Hannigan also honored
  • “Champions” Queen win 2025 Polar Music Prize, Hancock and Hannigan also honored
Updated 18 March 2025
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: British rock band Queen, American jazz pianist Herbie Hancock and Canadian soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan were awarded the 2025 Polar Music Prize on Tuesday.
The Polar Prize hailed Queen for their “distinctive and instantly recognizable sound that no one else can emulate.”
“Queen were not exaggerating when they sang ‘We are the Champions’,” it said in a statement.
Queen have sold more than 300 million albums featuring songs such as “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites The Dust” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Founded in 1970, the band featured flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass player John Deacon. They played stadiums across the world — including a memorable performance at the Live Aid concert in 1985 — before Mercury’s death in 1991.
They relaunched in 2004 with a succession of new singers.
Queen share the prize with American jazz pianist Herbie Hanckock, a collaborator of Miles Davies among others as well as a solo star in his own right, and Canadian soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan.
Founded in 1989 by Stig Anderson, publisher and manager of the Swedish band ABBA, previous winners include Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Patti Smith, Sting, Elton John and Metallica.

Topics: Queen Music

Related

India orders curfew after violence over tomb of 17th-century Muslim ruler video
World
India orders curfew after violence over tomb of 17th-century Muslim ruler
Zuhair Murad unveils Marina Rinaldi collection inspired by the Tang dynasty
Lifestyle
Zuhair Murad unveils Marina Rinaldi collection inspired by the Tang dynasty

Nine-year-old Thai tattooist makes his mark

Nine-year-old Thai tattooist makes his mark
Updated 17 March 2025
AFP
Follow

Nine-year-old Thai tattooist makes his mark

Nine-year-old Thai tattooist makes his mark
  • Tattooing is a centuries-old tradition in Thailand
  • Knight was one of nearly 200 artists at the Thailand Tattoo Expo
Updated 17 March 2025
AFP

Bangkok: Wielding a cumbersome tattoo gun with his small hands swamped in surgical gloves, nine-year-old Napat Mitmakorn expertly inks the pattern of a fanged serpent on a man’s upper thigh.
“I want to be a tattoo artist and open my own tattoo palour,” he told AFP in his booth at a Bangkok tattoo expo, where fascinated attendees paused to film his work. “I like art so I like to tattoo.”
Tattooing is a centuries-old tradition in Thailand, where tattoo parlours are omnipresent and offer designs ranging from the ancient and spiritual to the modern and profane.
Napat’s father Nattawut Sangtong said he introduced his son — who goes by the nickname “Knight” — to the craft of tattooing to swerve the pitfalls of contemporary childhood.
“I just wanted to keep him away from his phone because he was addicted to gaming and had a short attention span,” said the 38-year-old, also an amateur tattooist, who works at a block printing factory.
The father-son duo together learned from TikTok tutorials and practiced on paper before graduating to artificial leather simulating human skin, and then the real thing.
Knight said he swiftly picked up the skills because art is his favorite school subject. Recognizing his son’s talent, Nattawut now coaches him in two-hour sessions three days a week.
“It’s not just tattooing, it’s like meditation,” Nattawut said.
The pair run a TikTok channel together — “The Tattoo Artist with Milk Teeth” — where they livestream Knight’s sessions and sometimes draw hundreds of thousands of viewers with a single clip.
His Saturday session at the Thailand Tattoo Expo was his public debut, as he tattooed his uncle for a second time — marking him with an eight-inch (20 centimeter) mythical Naga serpent.
Unfazed by the techno music blaring from massive speakers, Knight predicts the creature from Hindu and Thai folklore will take 12 hours to complete.
For now, his father insists he only works on family and friends — opening up to public clients would require more rigorous hygiene training.
But Naruebet Chonlatachaisit, Knight’s uncle, is relaxed as the tattoo takes shape on his left leg. “I trust him, and I think he’ll only improve,” he says.
Knight was one of nearly 200 artists at the Thailand Tattoo Expo — but drew outsized attention among the crowds of thousands of visitors this weekend.
Office worker Napat Muangsawang stopped by the boy’s booth to admire his meticulous artistry.
“It’s quite amazing. Tattooing isn’t easy,” he said. “It’s not like drawing on a paper where you can just erase it.”

Topics: tatoos

Related

NASA’s stuck astronauts welcome their newly arrived replacements to the space station
World
NASA’s stuck astronauts welcome their newly arrived replacements to the space station
Thailand sacks senior cop over illicit gambling, fraud
World
Thailand sacks senior cop over illicit gambling, fraud

California man wins $50m in lawsuit over burns from Starbucks tea

California man wins $50m in lawsuit over burns from Starbucks tea
Updated 15 March 2025
AP
Follow

California man wins $50m in lawsuit over burns from Starbucks tea

California man wins $50m in lawsuit over burns from Starbucks tea
  • He has suffered permanent and life-changing disfigurement, according to his attorneys
  • Garcia’s negligence lawsuit blamed his injuries on Starbucks, saying that an employee didn’t wedge the scalding-hot tea firmly enough into a takeout tray
Updated 15 March 2025
AP

LOS ANGELES: A delivery driver has won $50 million in a lawsuit after being seriously burned when a Starbucks drink spilled in his lap at a California drive-through, court records show.
A Los Angeles County jury found Friday for Michael Garcia, who underwent skin grafts and other procedures on his genitals after a venti-sized tea drink spilled instants after he collected it on Feb. 8, 2020. He has suffered permanent and life-changing disfigurement, according to his attorneys.
Garcia’s negligence lawsuit blamed his injuries on Starbucks, saying that an employee didn’t wedge the scalding-hot tea firmly enough into a takeout tray.
“This jury verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility,” one of Garcia’s attorneys, Nick Rowley, said in a statement.
Starbucks said it sympathized with Garcia but planned to appeal.
“We disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive,” the Seattle-based coffee giant said in a statement to media outlets, adding that it was “committed to the highest safety standards” in handling hot drinks.
US eateries have faced lawsuits before over customer burns.
In one famous 1990s case, a New Mexico jury awarded a woman nearly $3 million in damages for burns she suffered while trying to pry the lid off a cup of coffee at a McDonald’s drive-through. A judge later reduced the award, and the case ultimately was settled for an undisclosed sum under $600,000.
Juries have sided with restaurants at times, as in another 1990s case involving a child who tipped a cup of McDonald’s coffee onto himself in Iowa.

Topics: Starbucks Los Angeles Lawsuit

Related

Starbucks reports better-than-expected quarterly sales as turnaround efforts begin
Offbeat
Starbucks reports better-than-expected quarterly sales as turnaround efforts begin
Starbucks job cuts in region over Gaza war boycotts
Business & Economy
Starbucks job cuts in region over Gaza war boycotts

Latest updates

Al-Ahli crowned SAFF Women’s Cup champions in thriller at Kingdom Arena
Al-Ahli crowned SAFF Women’s Cup champions in thriller at Kingdom Arena
India detains hundreds of farmers as police bulldoze protest sites
India detains hundreds of farmers as police bulldoze protest sites
Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big first quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108
Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big first quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108
Israel restarts Gaza ground operations, issues ‘last warning’ to Palestinians
Israel restarts Gaza ground operations, issues ‘last warning’ to Palestinians
Muslims with tattoo regrets flock to a free removal service during Ramadan
Muslims with tattoo regrets flock to a free removal service during Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.