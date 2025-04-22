You are here

Saudi crown prince meets with Indian PM Modi in Jeddah

Modi met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two chaired the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council. (SPA)
Modi met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two chaired the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council. (SPA)
Saudi crown prince meets with Indian PM Modi in Jeddah
A delegation of Saudi officials has received Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation upon arriving in Jeddah Tuesday. (SPA)
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Jeddah Tuesday on a state visit to the Kingdom. (SPA)
A delegation of Saudi officials has received Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation upon arriving in Jeddah Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 23 April 2025
  • The prime minister was invited by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • Modi left Jeddah on Tuesday evening
JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday evening.

An official reception ceremony was held for Modi and the two leaders held an official session of talks, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed and Modi also chaired the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council.

India’s prime minister landed in Jeddah earlier on Tuesday for an official visit to the Kingdom. His plane was escorted by Saudi Royal fighter as it entered Saudi airspace, Indian newspapers reported.

“India deeply values its long and historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth and momentum in recent years,” said Modi in a statement released by his office.

“Together, we have developed a mutually beneficial and substantive partnership.”

Modi left Jeddah on Tuesday evening, and was seen off at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Makkah Region, and Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi.

This is Modi’s third trip to Saudi Arabia overall following visits in 2016 and 2019.

The prime minister was invited by the crown prince and he is scheduled to meet members of the Indian community, according to his office. The visit is expected to see several memorandums of understanding being signed.

The crown prince also expressed his condolences and sympathies to Modi over a deadly shooting attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The attack left at least 24 dead and targeted tourists in Kahsmir’s Pahalgam, which lies 90 kilometres by road from the key city of Srinagar.

Prince Mohammed “conveyed his condolences and sympathies and offered any help in this regard to us,” India’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Suhel Ajaz Khan said. 

  • Saudi Arabia plays 'crucial role for peace, stability and prosperity' globally, says Takeshi Iwaya
RIYADH: Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrives in Riyadh on Wednesday to hold talks with Saudi Arabia officials on strengthening strategic cooperation.

Iwaya’s visit comes as the two nations celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

In an exclusive opinion piece for Arab News published on Wednesday, Iwaya outlined his vision to help lead the international community “from division to cooperation.”

He described Saudi Arabia as playing “a crucial role for peace, stability and prosperity” globally.

He highlighted the deepening ties in several sectors including energy, education, entertainment and emerging technologies, and reiterated Japan’s strong support for Vision 2030.

This visit marks Iwaya’s first to the Middle East as foreign minister. He will also travel to the UN in New York as a part of his current travels.

Saudi Arabia welcomes first Hajj pilgrims in Jeddah, Madinah

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser receives first group of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser receives first group of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia welcomes first Hajj pilgrims in Jeddah, Madinah

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser receives first group of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims.
  • Flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Malaysia and India start the annual pilgrimage season
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser received the first group of Hajj pilgrims on Tuesday at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The flight, carrying 396 pilgrims from Dhaka, Bangladesh, was one of several scheduled to arrive at Jeddah airport and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

Al-Jasser said: “Six main airports have been allocated to serve the pilgrims: King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah, Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Yanbu, Taif International Airport, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.”

He said flights will continue until the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, supported by an integrated system of services to ease pilgrims’ journeys from arrival to departure, reinforcing the Kingdom’s leadership in serving the Two Holy Mosques and worshippers.

In another flight from Bangladesh, 414 pilgrims arrived at Jeddah airport and were received by Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia M. Delwar Hossain and officials from both countries.

The envoy extended his best wishes to the arriving Hajj pilgrims and assured them that the Bangladesh Embassy, consulate, and Hajj mission are always available to support them if needed.

The pilgrims expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome and efficient arrangements at the airport. A total of 87,100 people from Bangladesh are expected to perform Hajj this year.

The first flight carrying 442 beneficiaries of the Makkah Route Initiative from Islamabad, Pakistan, arrived in Madinah on Tuesday.

More than 89,000 Pakistani pilgrims will travel under the government’s scheme during Pakistan’s 33-day Hajj flight operation.

Pilgrims will travel to Makkah and Madinah on 342 flights, with the last departing Pakistan on May 31.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Pakistan’s minister for religious affairs, and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki bid farewell to the pilgrims at the airport.

Yousaf advised Pakistani pilgrims to strictly adhere to Saudi Arabia’s laws and respect the local culture during the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

“As Hajj pilgrims, you are traveling to the sacred land as the guests of Allah and ambassadors of Pakistan, and you are urged to respect the laws and culture of Saudi Arabia,” the minister said in a televised address as he bid farewell to the pilgrims.

Yousaf said he would “soon” travel to Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements.

“I will take every possible measure to resolve the issues faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and will personally be among them to provide facilities,” he added. 

Yousaf said the government was pushing to extend the Makkah Route Initiative facilities to more Pakistani cities in the future.

Yousaf said each pilgrim was provided a mobile SIM card that contains an application, which can be used to guide pilgrims with directions in case they lose their way in Mina.

Meanwhile, the second Hajj flight of the day left from Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, carrying 150 pilgrims to Madinah via AirSial airline.

Six flights are scheduled to depart from Pakistan for the Kingdom on Tuesday: two from Lahore and one each from Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Multan.

This year’s annual pilgrimage will take place in June, with nearly 89,000 Pakistanis expected to travel to Saudi Arabia under the government scheme and more than 23,620 Pakistanis expected to perform Hajj through private tour operators.

From Malaysia, the first group of Makkah Route Initiative pilgrims arrived in Madinah on Tuesday from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The initiative aims to provide high-quality services to pilgrims from participating countries. It includes completing all travel procedures in the pilgrims’ home countries, such as issuing electronic visas, confirming health status, and finalizing passport control at the departure airport.

Additionally, luggage is coded and sorted according to each pilgrim’s transport and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom.

Upon arrival, pilgrims are transported to their residences in Makkah and Madinah, and their luggage is delivered directly to their accommodation.

The Makkah Route Initiative is a Ministry of Interior program implemented in cooperation with the ministries of foreign affairs, health, Hajj and Umrah, and other government entities.

The first group of Indian Hajj pilgrims also arrived in Madinah on Tuesday, when 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad were received by officials who greeted them with flowers and souvenirs.

Entry procedures were completed efficiently and smoothly, thanks to the coordinated efforts of various entities operating at the airport.

All relevant authorities have launched their operational plans to ensure the pilgrims’' smooth arrival and transfer to their accommodation in Madinah, reflecting the Kingdom’s strong commitment to facilitating the pilgrims’ journey and enabling them to perform their rituals with ease. 

Foreign ministers co-chair Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting in Doha

Foreign ministers co-chair Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting in Doha
Foreign ministers co-chair Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting in Doha

Foreign ministers co-chair Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting in Doha
  • Discussions include ways to enhance cooperation between the countries in the energy, sports and tourism sectors
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, co-chaired a meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council’s executive committee in Doha on Tuesday.

The topics for discussion included ways to enhance Saudi-Qatari cooperation in the energy, sports and tourism sectors, and investment activities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi and Qatari delegations also reviewed progress on initiatives implemented so far, praised the cooperation between the council's coordinating committees, and emphasized the need to maintain the momentum in service of the shared interests of both countries.

Sheikh Mohammed said the council is evidence that Qatar and Saudi Arabia are “able to achieve exceptional results in the fields of politics, security and military cooperation,” the Qatar News Agency reported.

Riyadh and Doha have also become prominent international destinations in the sports, culture and tourism sectors, he added, and role models for future hosts of major sports and cultural events. Their achievements not only boost their national economies, he said, but help project a strong image of both countries on the international stage.

Earlier, Prince Faisal was welcomed at the airport upon arrival in Doha for his official visit by Ahmed Al-Hammadi, secretary-general of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the Saudi ambassador to Qatar. His trip follows an official visit to Oman where he held talks with his counterpart, Badr Al-Busaidi, on Monday.

New survey to improve public health services in Saudi Arabia

The initiative uses the methodologies and questionnaires of the WHO’s World Health Survey Plus. (SPA)
The initiative uses the methodologies and questionnaires of the WHO’s World Health Survey Plus. (SPA)
New survey to improve public health services in Saudi Arabia

The initiative uses the methodologies and questionnaires of the WHO’s World Health Survey Plus. (SPA)
  • The survey targets a representative sample of citizens and residents across Saudi Arabia's regions through individual and household questionnaires
RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has launched field visits, as a part of the World Health Organization’s flagship plan, to improve public services, and monitor trends and behaviors.

The initiative uses the methodologies and questionnaires of the WHO’s World Health Survey Plus, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

It supports the Kingdom’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of enhancing quality of life for the nation’s people.

The survey targets a representative sample of citizens and residents across Saudi Arabia’s regions through individual and household questionnaires.

These cover demographics, health status, risk factors, and healthcare system data, the SPA reported.

To strengthen the national health information system and identify sector priorities, the survey includes more than 14,000 participants across 13 administrative regions via health clusters.

It also aims to build a reliable health database, track SDG indicators, support early detection of chronic diseases, raise awareness of healthy behaviors, and guide the development of health services based on community needs.

 

Vision 2030 creates foundations for success, Saudi investment guru says

Sultan Ghaznawi, chairman and managing director of Scene Holding, speaks about his lifelong passion for building businesses.
Sultan Ghaznawi, chairman and managing director of Scene Holding, speaks about his lifelong passion for building businesses.
Vision 2030 creates foundations for success, Saudi investment guru says

Sultan Ghaznawi, chairman and managing director of Scene Holding, speaks about his lifelong passion for building businesses.
  • Scene Holding boss Sultan Ghaznawi praises 'vibrant' business environment
RIYADH: Saudi Vision 2030 has created an environment in which people can build successful companies, a leading Saudi investment entrepreneur said.

Speaking during an episode of “The Majlis” podcast, produced in collaboration with Arab News, Sultan Ghaznawi, chairman and managing director of Scene Holding, talked about his lifelong passion for building businesses.

“From a young age I was fascinated with the concept of creating value or exchanging value in return,” he said.

“I remember in fourth grade I used to make prayer beads. The first time I sold them in a family gathering, I made SR30 ($8). On the same day I went to the supermarket and I had the absolute freedom of deciding what to buy. That feeling ignited something inside me.”

But it was in high school, with the encouragement of his older brother, that he realized he was destined to become a businessman.

“He gave me a curiosity to find a purpose in life,” Ghaznawi said. Soon after, he created his first company, a creative agency that later became Backyard Symphony.

On the early days of the business, he said: “There was no General Entertainment Authority. Every summer there was an annual festival that happened and for decades there were three or four companies that dominated that bid.

“So we did the joint venture, developing content and integrating emerging tech with it. At that time, 3D projection mapping and holograms and augmented reality.

“It was revolutionary technology back in 2014. We were responsible for the event management, the business development, the financing and the experiential performances.”

This early success gave him the confidence to start several other businesses.

Speaking about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi Vision 2030, Ghaznawi said: “He gave us the vision, fostering a vibrant environment, making the policy shift economic and political.”

Entities like the General Entertainment Authority and new sectors created opportunities, he said.

“Whether it was accelerator programs, incubators, angel investor networks, venture capital, enablement programs … the government, the customers unlocked new sectors, new types of SMEs to come to the market. And international companies showed interest in the Saudi market.”

Another of Ghaznawi’s ventures, Vibes Offices, develops and operates co-working spaces to foster entrepreneurial growth.

“The Vibes became my school of entrepreneurship because every day I meet new startups, new founders across multiple sectors,” he said. “As the trends of each sector grow, you see startups that grow and scale.”

According to Ghaznawi, building a successful business needs great technology, the right team and great timing.

“Somebody once told me a business is like a ship. You either adjust the sail or change the vessel or abandon the ship before it sinks. So you pivot. If the market is changing but you have a good foundation and you can change your strategy to adapt, you emerge.”

On the future of AI, he said: “I think it’s going to be extremely interesting to see the intersection of AI-based economies and government management with venture building.”

