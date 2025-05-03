Transporters urged to comply with Hajj regulations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority has directed all transport operators, especially in Makkah, not to carry any passengers heading to Makkah or the holy sites without a Hajj permit or valid work and Makkah-residence entry permit.

The rules, effective April 29, are part of the Interior Ministry’s efforts to manage crowds and ensure pilgrim safety, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Violators transporting visit visa holders to Makkah or the holy sites before June 10 face fines of up to SR100,000 ($26,600) and possible vehicle confiscation, as ruled by the relevant court.

This applies whether the vehicle is owned by the transporter, an accomplice or any party involved in the violation, the SPA added.

The authority also reminded licensed carriers to meet all regulatory requirements for Hajj, including securing proper licenses and permits, using designated routes and avoiding restricted areas without approval.

Operators are urged to fully cooperate with security and checkpoint authorities. Any violations will result in penalties.

These measures support the authority’s Hajj operational plan to ensure compliance, safety and smooth transport for authorized pilgrims, reflecting the quality of services during the season.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services and its affiliated bodies announced full readiness for the Hajj season, ensuring seamless coordination across air, sea, land and rail sectors to provide top-tier services in line with the Kingdom’s role in serving the Two Holy Mosques.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed more than 3 million seats on charter and scheduled flights for domestic and international pilgrims during arrival and departure.

Oversight teams have increased performance monitoring at airports and among service providers to maintain quality standards, according to the SPA.

Matarat Holding Co. completed preparations at 11 dedicated pilgrim lounges, supported by 18,000 staff. Services include the “Traveler Without Baggage” initiative for easier luggage handling and Zamzam water delivery from residences.

Saudia airline confirmed readiness with more than 1 million seats and 2,000 flights via its 158-aircraft fleet, while flynas is set to carry more than 120,000 pilgrims on 294 flights from 15 international destinations.

In land transport, the Transport General Authority deployed 25,000 buses and 9,000 taxis, with 180 supervisors stationed at 20 key locations near Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites to enforce safety and service standards.

The Roads General Authority completed maintenance on more than 7,400 km of roads to the holy sites and inspected 247 bridges for safety. More than 300 road monitors and 20 advanced technologies have been deployed for surveillance.

In rail transport, Saudi Arabia Railways has arranged more than 2,000 trips for Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro, transporting more than 2 million passengers between Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway, with 35 electric trains operating at 300 km/h, will carry passengers between Makkah and Madinah, including a station at King Abdulaziz International Airport, one of the largest airport-linked stations globally.

In maritime transport, the Saudi Ports Authority deployed 436 staff at Jeddah Islamic Port to manage the arrival of about 5,000 pilgrims, coordinating reception and logistics.

The National Transport Safety Center announced its readiness, implementing a phased operational plan with human and technical resources to respond to major accidents across all transport modes, 24/7 from Jeddah to the holy sites during peak Hajj.

These efforts reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing the pilgrim experience and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by delivering exceptional services throughout the Hajj journey.