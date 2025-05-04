Visitors drawn to historic mosques pavilion in Jakarta

RIYADH: Visitors to the Jusoor exhibition, which was organized by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Jakarta, Indonesia, were attracted to the pavilion showcasing the historic mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

The pavilion featured illustrated panels and information on the mosques that have played a pivotal role in Islamic history, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Among them were the Quba Mosque — the first established in Islam — and the Al-Qiblatain Mosque, where Prophet Muhammad received the command to change the qibla (direction of prayer). Also featured was the Al-Jum’ah Mosque, where the Prophet is said to have led his first Friday prayer. Other historically significant mosques were also highlighted.

Presented in a visually engaging and informative manner, the exhibition included rare photographs and detailed architectural renderings that placed the spotlight on the spiritual importance of these sacred sites.

It also reinforced the deep emotional and historic connection Muslims around the world have with the legacy of the Prophet’s life and mission, the SPA added.

The pavilion was part of the exhibition’s broader goal to promote Islamic values and underscore Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving, maintaining, and documenting historic mosques as part of its custodianship of Islamic heritage.