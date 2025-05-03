Saudi Arabia showcases Islamic heritage at Jusoor exhibition in Kosovo

RIYADH: Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti recently inaugurated the sixth Jusoor exhibition at Skanderbeg Square in the capital, Pristina.

The exhibition is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs in cooperation with the religious attache at the Saudi Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 10-day event coincides with the launch of the final qualifiers for the third international Holy Qur’an memorization competition in the Balkans, held in cooperation with the Islamic Sheikhdom in Kosovo.

The exhibition promotes authentic Islamic principles and highlights values such as moderation, mercy and justice, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It features diverse cultural and outreach activities and showcases the Kingdom’s rich Islamic and historical heritage, aiming to foster intercultural dialogue and build bridges between communities.

Kurti praised the Kingdom’s historical and humanitarian support for Kosovo, noting its consistent solidarity, especially during critical moments in the country’s recent history. He added that this reflected the friendship and ties between the two nations.

“The Kingdom is close to the people of Kosovo, and the support it provided — especially during difficult times — is evidence of the strong and sincere friendship between us. We are grateful for it,” he said.

Kurti said that relations between the two countries had developed into a strong and growing partnership. He highlighted cooperation in tourism, education, the economy and culture, pointing to recent citizen exchanges for various purposes.

He added that the exhibition’s name reflected Arab heritage and the Kingdom’s spirit, enriching Kosovar understanding of Saudi culture.

Kurti said that this cultural bridge connected societies, serving as a platform for reflection and interaction.

The Kingdom stood as a model promoting peace and unity, honoring the past and offering hope for the future, he said.

Sheikh Naim Ternava, grand mufti and head of the Islamic Sheikhdom in Kosovo, expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for its support.

He said that the event resulted from cooperation between the Islamic Sheikhdom and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, reflecting their shared commitment to promoting Islamic values, cultural exchange and building bridges of communication.