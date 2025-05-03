You are here

Saudi Arabia showcases Islamic heritage at Jusoor exhibition in Kosovo

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti recently inaugurated the sixth Jusoor exhibition at Skanderbeg Square in the capital, Pristina. (SPA)
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti recently inaugurated the sixth Jusoor exhibition at Skanderbeg Square in the capital, Pristina. (SPA)
Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News
  The 10-day event coincides with the launch of the final qualifiers for the third international Holy Qur'an memorization competition in the Balkans
RIYADH: Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti recently inaugurated the sixth Jusoor exhibition at Skanderbeg Square in the capital, Pristina.

The exhibition is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs in cooperation with the religious attache at the Saudi Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 10-day event coincides with the launch of the final qualifiers for the third international Holy Qur’an memorization competition in the Balkans, held in cooperation with the Islamic Sheikhdom in Kosovo.

The exhibition promotes authentic Islamic principles and highlights values such as moderation, mercy and justice, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It features diverse cultural and outreach activities and showcases the Kingdom’s rich Islamic and historical heritage, aiming to foster intercultural dialogue and build bridges between communities.

Kurti praised the Kingdom’s historical and humanitarian support for Kosovo, noting its consistent solidarity, especially during critical moments in the country’s recent history. He added that this reflected the friendship and ties between the two nations.

“The Kingdom is close to the people of Kosovo, and the support it provided — especially during difficult times — is evidence of the strong and sincere friendship between us. We are grateful for it,” he said.

Kurti said that relations between the two countries had developed into a strong and growing partnership. He highlighted cooperation in tourism, education, the economy and culture, pointing to recent citizen exchanges for various purposes.

He added that the exhibition’s name reflected Arab heritage and the Kingdom’s spirit, enriching Kosovar understanding of Saudi culture.

Kurti said that this cultural bridge connected societies, serving as a platform for reflection and interaction.

The Kingdom stood as a model promoting peace and unity, honoring the past and offering hope for the future, he said.

Sheikh Naim Ternava, grand mufti and head of the Islamic Sheikhdom in Kosovo, expressed gratitude to the Kingdom for its support.

He said that the event resulted from cooperation between the Islamic Sheikhdom and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, reflecting their shared commitment to promoting Islamic values, cultural exchange and building bridges of communication.

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief completed medical programs in Tajikistan, Turkiye, and Tanzania, in line with the organization’s aim to support injured people worldwide.

The Saudi Noor Campaign, which will conclude on May 6, is tackling blindness in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The medical team examined 1,731 cases, assigned 198 prescription glasses, performed 60 operations and provided medication to 857 patients.

In Reyhanli district, Türkiye, KSrelief carried out a prosthetics and rehabilitation program.

With a team of 13 specialists, they fitted 36 individuals with prosthetics and 40 orthopedic splints.

On Saturday, the organization also concluded its volunteer open-heart surgery and catheterization project in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The team performed 133 open-heart catheterizations and 15 open-heart operations.

 

KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria

KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria
KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria

KSrelief continues humanitarian initiatives in Yemen and Syria
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief continues to launch volunteer programs throughout the Arab world to address humanitarian crises and improve the health of Yemeni and Syrian people.

In Damascus, the team completed three volunteer initiatives that supported hundreds with disaster response, administrative training, and psychosocial support for women and children. The program ran from April 26 to May 3.

In Yemen, meanwhile, KSrelief completed the first phase of an outreach vaccination campaign in the Aden governorate in collaboration with Yemen’s Minister of Public Health and Population Qasem Buhaibeh.

On Friday, the organization launched vocational training courses in Wadi Hadhramaut, Yemen, to improve the livelihood of locals and boost economic development.

The project targeted 1,500 people and focused on home appliance maintenance, carpentry, vehicle repair, men’s tailoring, beekeeping, plumbing, photography, and electricity and energy.

 

Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation

Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation
Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation

Saudi fashion event highlights retail trends, youth culture, and digital innovation
  Speakers noted that the increase in entertainment activities such as concerts and dining in the Kingdom in recent years has led to higher demand for fashion products because people are looking for ways to express themselves
RIYADH: A Riyadh fashion seminar on Sunday brought together industry leaders and creatives to explore the future of Saudi Arabia’s fashion economy.

Hosted by Chalhoub Group at Lakum Art Space, the event featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and displays by 10 emerging Saudi designers from The Fashion Lab Cohort 2.

Rafi Dikranian and Mohammed Bajbaa speak on “From Drops to Drives: Connecting with Communities,” exploring how culture, streetwear, and grassroots branding are reshaping consumer engagement. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

The agenda focused on three main themes: the evolution of fashion retail in the Kingdom; the role of cultural identity in building brands; and the rising importance of digital fashion and collaboration.

An awards ceremony honored the standout talents of this year’s cohort: APOA, Awaken, Bucketbox, Mona Al-Shebil, Noble & Fresh, Nora Al-Shaikh, Rebirth, Samar Nasraldin, The Untitled Project and USCITA.

One discussion explored consumer behavior in Saudi Arabia, revealing that the local market continues to grow despite global slowdowns.

Saudi brands that blend cultural heritage with bold innovation, as featured in the latest Fashion Lab showcase. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

Speakers noted that the increase in entertainment activities such as concerts and dining in the Kingdom in recent years has led to higher demand for fashion products because people are looking for ways to express themselves.

Retail experiences — both physical and digital — were emphasized as key to engaging Saudi consumers.

Michael Chalhoub, CEO of Chalhoub Group, delivers the opening keynote at The Fashion Seminar 2025, highlighting the importance of creativity and cross-sector collaboration in shaping the future of Saudi fashion. (AN photo by Waad Hussain)

Youth culture, streetwear and sports are shaping brand narratives, a panel heard. Speakers discussed how fashion is being used as a tool for cultural storytelling, with an emphasis on grassroots creativity and community building.

Another topic highlighted the power of collaboration between local and international brands. Panelists discussed the importance of long-term partnerships, manufacturing localization, and mentorship to bridge gaps in knowledge and infrastructure.

Speakers also addressed the future of digital fashion, including virtual design, retail innovation, and new marketing strategies targeting Gen Z.

Saudi Arabia’s growing role in shaping the regional and global fashion economy was a prominent theme of the discussions.

 

 

First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism

First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism
First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism

First Saudi-Maldives forum to tackle transparency, governance in tourism
  Discussions aim to support sustainable development, promote safe tourism environment
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia — in partnership with the Maldives — is organizing the tourism sector’s inaugural Saudi-Maldives International Forum on Integrity, which is set to take place in the Maldives from May 6 to 7.

The forum is jointly organized by Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, and the Maldives’ Anti-Corruption Commission, in cooperation with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

It will cover key topics such as enhancing transparency and governance in the tourism sector, combating corruption, and boosting international partnerships and expertise exchange among member states and regional and international organizations.

The discussions aim to support sustainable development and promote a trustworthy and safe tourism environment, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The forum is expected to attract international participation from more than 40 countries and 10 regional and international organizations.

Attendees will include ministers, heads, and representatives of anti-corruption bodies from OIC member states, as well as key international organizations like the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Interpol, the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities, and the UN Development Programme. Local and international experts will also take part.

Organizing the forum reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global efforts promoting transparency and accountability in tourism, according to the SPA.

The event highlights Saudi Arabia’s recognition of tourism as a key driver of sustainable development, in line with Vision 2030. It aims to build a thriving tourism sector, diversify national income sources, and stimulate economic growth.

 

Saudi deputy minister receives Pakistan's ambassador

Waleed Elkhereiji (R) holds talks with Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Waleed Elkhereiji (R) holds talks with Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi deputy minister receives Pakistan’s ambassador

Waleed Elkhereiji (R) holds talks with Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  They discussed bilateral relations as well as prominent developments in regional and international arenas
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji received Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmed Farooq in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations as well as prominent developments in regional and international arenas, the Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Christophe Varno in Riyadh.

 

