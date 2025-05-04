SOUEAST showcases effortless mobility in test drive event

From new Friends to big adventures: Children share what they want on their dream holidays

As summer approaches, a new global survey has revealed what our young travelers are dreaming about, and it's not just ice cream and cartoons.

From friendship quests to superhero adventures, today's young adventurers are bringing big imagination to their travel wish lists.

The survey was commissioned by Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, polling over 7,000 children aged 5 to 12 and their parents from across nine countries, including France, Italy, Germany, China, UK, US, and India, as well as UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The data reveals something both unexpected and universal: 90% of children worldwide want holiday activities that help them make new friends.

In an age of screens and streaming, what kids are genuinely craving is real connection.

Whether it's exploring the children's library, splashing at a waterpark, or a day out at the aquarium, these shared adventures can easily help children form new bonds that stretch across the globe.

Additionally, peer influence also plays a powerful role: 95% of kids want to try activities they can tell their friends about, while 91% are inspired by what their friends have done.

While connection is key, imagination still plays a huge role, with 89% of children saying their ideal holiday lets them experience their favorite video game or movie in real life.

These young travelers aren't just watching, scrolling or gaming, they're trying to imagine themselves inside those worlds.

Nouf Mohamed Al-Bushlaibi, executive director of strategic marketing & communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "As both a parent and a marketer, I know firsthand how important it is to really listen to kids, to understand what lights them up, what sparks their imagination, and what makes a holiday unforgettable.

“We commissioned this research to hear what truly matters to children when they look at holidays, and what they told us was inspiring: they want connection, adventure, and the freedom to play out the stories they love. Abu Dhabi brings all of that to life as a place where kids can dream big, try new things, and feel right at home doing it with their loved ones."

As children from around the world revealed what makes a holiday unforgettable, each country had its own standout passion.

In the UAE, 98% of kids said big, exciting adventures are a must.

More than 3 in 4 kids surveyed in India want to visit a museum on holiday.

In the UK, 94% prioritise activities they can talk about with friends.

German children showed a strong interest in cultural food experiences, with 84% wanting to visit a food market.

89% of kids from China want time to relax, play and hang out.

Italian kids stood out for their curiosity, with 95% wanting to try activities they’ve never done before.

French kids gravitated towards water activities, with 97% wanting to spend a day at a waterpark or enjoying water sports.

Children in Saudi Arabia showed a love for variety with 82% wanting to try lots of different cool activities on holiday.

In the US, 85% of children are keen to take part in make-believe activities like being a race car driver or zookeeper for the day.

The takeaway is simple: kids want to follow their passions. They’re looking for a holiday that blends fun, freedom and the chance to explore their interests in their own way.

And they’re looking to do it all with their loved ones.

The research also finds that family time remains sacred, even in today's day and age, with 97% of kids saying that enjoying fun moments with their families is one of their must-haves on their dream holiday.

With a diverse range of attractions dotted across the emirate, Abu Dhabi stands out as a "Totally Recommended" holiday destination for families, entirely children-approved.

As kids look for opportunities to play make-believe roles (85%), Abu Dhabi is setting the stage for them to do it all.

From cruising through Yas Marina Circuit and exciting animal encounters at Emirates Park Zoo, to donning the capes of their favorite superheroes at Warner Bros.

World Abu Dhabi, the emirate is packed with experiences that will make kids feel like they've jumped straight into their dream holidays.

And there’s even more to discover.

At teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, families can explore a world where art comes alive, light reacts to movement and every step sparks a new surprise.

Opening later this year are Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will narrate the story of life on Earth and the origins of our universe.

So, with all of these incredible insights, what does the perfect family holiday look like? That’s exactly what we set out to create, by handing the planning over to the kids themselves.

We asked children to design their dream holiday. Not just what they wanted to see and do, but how they wanted to feel, where they wanted to eat, and what kind of pace made the experience fun.

The result is a seven-day itinerary filled with culture, big adventures, creative play, nature, and moments to slow down.

From waterparks and wildlife to desert discoveries, the itinerary reflects exactly what today's young travelers are looking for.

And because it's shaped by the kids themselves, it speaks their language: curious, imaginative and full of excitement.

Best of all, every part of it can be experienced right here in Abu Dhabi.

With a kids-recommended itinerary, we're handing parents a blueprint to their kids' ultimate dream holiday.

This summer, Abu Dhabi isn't just about what you can do. It's about setting your own pace. Whether you're up for non-stop adventure or slow, easy days with space to wander, everything is close and accessible.

Parents usually need to have kids choose one or two things on a given trip, but Abu Dhabi is the all-in-one family holiday that almost plans itself.

It's everything you want without the "I'm bored" or the "are we nearly there?"... it's a family destination that gives you space to explore, relax, and spend time together, all at your own pace.

Abu Dhabi is recommended because whatever kind of holiday you're looking for, you'll find it.