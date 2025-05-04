SOUEAST showcases effortless mobility in test drive event

During the inaugural Global EASE DAY 2025, Chinese automaker SOUEAST successfully held its first global media test drive event “EASE Experience” in Shanghai. Designed to showcase the brand’s multi-scenario urban mobility solutions, the event highlighted the stylish, comfort, and warm-tech of SOUEAST models.
Global media and influencers praised the lineup for its seamless integration of innovation, performance, and urban adaptability.
The “EASE Experience” test drive immersed participants in meticulously crafted urban and outdoor simulations.
SOUEAST’s latest models — S09, S07, S06 and the hybrid S06 DM — demonstrated their versatility through dynamic driving challenges.
From high-speed acceleration to different terrain, each model underscored SOUEAST’s commitment to redefining EASE, intelligent urban mobility.
S09: The pinnacle of performance
Positioned as a D-segment smart premium SUV, the S09 embodies SOUEAST’s pinnacle of design, technology, and performance.
The model is 4,858 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, and 1,780 mm in height, with a 2,850-mm wheelbase, offering a spacious 7-seat layout, ideal for both city commutes and family trips.
With its sleek profile, U-shaped grille, and LED lighting system, the S09 exudes sophistication.
Inside, ergonomic eco-friendly seats with heating/ ventilation functions pair with a 10.25-inch LCD dashboard and 15.6-inch console screen, blending luxury with smart technology.
During the cross-axle test, the S09 demonstrated impressive off-road capability.
Equipped with an intelligent 4WD system, it continuously monitors tire grip and vehicle posture in real time.
When the right front wheel was suspended, the system responded instantly, allowing the vehicle to remain steady without any body sway.
On the roller section, the 2.0T high-power engine paired with an 8AT allowed the S09 to maintain smooth and linear power delivery even over uneven surfaces.
The vehicle’s response remained steady and resilient.
“Drivers can confidently control the throttle rhythm, there’s no shaking in the cabin — the entire process feels remarkably fluid and comfortable,” said an experienced automotive media outlet.
S07: Urban intelligence meets futuristic style
Targeting urban youth, the C-segment S07 merges futuristic aesthetics with smart functionality. Its “starry sky” grille, LED daytime running lights, and spacious cabin position it as a trendsetter in urban mobility.
Dual 12.3-inch connected screens, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip, and multi-language voice control ensure intuitive interaction.
The driver-centric cockpit features six-way electric seats with memory settings.
In the slalom test, the S07 exhibited precise handling during rapid, continuous steering inputs, supported by well-matched tires with strong grip.
“We could effortlessly control the steering inputs. Even during quick left-right transitions. The cabin remained well-balanced, while the tires delivered detailed feedback on road interaction,” the tester said.
S06 and S06 DM: Dynamic edge for urban stylish creators
The S06 series caters to urban youth seeking sporty aesthetics and practicality.
The hybrid S06 DM adds electrified performance, combining efficiency with thrilling power.
Aggressive front fascia, R20 alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof emphasize its athletic character.
The S06 DM’s 0–100 km/h acceleration and deceleration seamlessly blend power and smoothness.
At launch, the vehicle is driven primarily by the electric motor, delivering a smooth, quiet output — with virtually no mechanical noise in the cabin.