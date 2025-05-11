Egypt’s annual inflation rises to 13.5% in April: CAPMAS
According to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, or CAPMAS, the monthly consumer price index rose 1.3 percent to 253.8 points, up from 250.6 in March.
JEDDAH: Egypt’s annual inflation rose to 13.5 percent in April from 13.1 percent the previous month, driven by higher prices across key sectors including healthcare, transport, and housing, official data showed.
According to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, or CAPMAS, the monthly consumer price index rose 1.3 percent to 253.8 points, up from 250.6 in March.
The data indicates continued inflationary pressures across essential sectors, affecting households nationwide, as Egypt grapples with the compounded impact of currency devaluations, ongoing subsidy reforms, and external shocks to global food and fuel prices.
The healthcare sector recorded the sharpest monthly gains, rising 7.7 percent, with prices of medical products and equipment surging 11.4 percent. Outpatient services rose 2.1 percent, while hospital services increased 1.6 percent, according to CAMPAS data.
Transport costs climbed 7.5 percent on the month, led by an 8.6 percent jump in private transport spending and an 8.2 percent increase in transport services. The cost of purchasing vehicles rose 1.3 percent.
Housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel prices increased 2.8 percent. Electricity, gas, and fuel prices alone climbed 6.7 percent, while actual rent increased by 1.1 percent and home maintenance and related services rose by 1.0 percent.
Food and beverage prices declined 1.2 percent on a monthly basis, providing some relief to consumers. The decline was led by a 3.5 percent drop in meat and poultry, a 0.6 percent fall in dairy, cheese, and eggs, a 0.1 percent decrease in oils and fats, and a steep 5.1 percent drop in fruit prices.
However, prices in several other categories within the food segment increased. Cereal and bread prices rose 0.5 percent, fish and seafood increased by 1.7 percent, vegetables gained 1.2 percent, sugar and sugary foods edged up 0.4 percent, and other food products rose 1.2 percent.
Coffee, tea, and cocoa prices rose 0.4 percent, while mineral water, carbonated beverages, and natural juices were up 1.5 percent.
The restaurants and hotels category posted a 4.1 percent increase in April, as ready meal prices climbed 4.2 percent and hotel services rose 1.5 percent. Cultural and entertainment services prices rose 0.7 percent, including a 15.6 percent increase in costs tied to leisure and recreational services. The clothing and footwear division saw a 1.7 percent increase, with prices of garments, accessories, and cleaning services all moving higher.
Furniture and household equipment prices increased by 1.1 percent, while miscellaneous goods and services climbed 2.2 percent, driven largely by a 2.4 percent rise in personal care expenses and a 4.3 percent increase in prices of personal luggage items.
Saudi Arabia awakens to a sleep tech boom as Vision 2030 fuels wellness shift
Global sleep aids market grew from $59.32 billion in 2023 to $64.15 billion in 2024
Updated 17 May 2025
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to emerge as one of the world’s most dynamic sleep technology markets, reflecting the rapid expansion of its fitness sector, an expert told Arab News.
In 2024, Saudi Arabia ranked third globally for the shortest sleep duration, with most Saudis sleeping only 6 to 7 hours per night, according to Mana Al-Shahrani, a consultant in Sleep Medicine at King Fahad Medical City.
This presents a lucrative opening for innovators, as global demand for sleep solutions surges.
The global sleep aids market grew from $59.32 billion in 2023 to $64.15 billion in 2024, and it is expected to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.98 percent, reaching $89.11 billion by 2030, according to a report by Research and Markets.
Now, companies such as Eight Sleep, a US-based firm which provides an intelligent, fully integrated system that personalizes sleep using real-time biometric data, are eyeing Saudi Arabia as a top future market.
With Vision 2030 pushing a healthier lifestyle agenda, sleep is set to become the next big wellness frontier.
“We believe Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to become one of the world’s most dynamic sleep tech markets and Eight Sleep is investing with that long-term vision in mind,” co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep, Matteo Franceschetti, told Arab News.
“Even before our official launch, we already have over 100 Pods in active use and a waitlist of more than 500—a strong signal of organic demand and unmet need,” the CEO added.
Saudi Arabia has already demonstrated progress in key quality-of-life indicators, as highlighted in its 2024 Vision 2030 performance report. The Kingdom’s World Happiness Index score held steady at 6.6 in 2024 — surpassing both global and Gulf averages — while life expectancy rose to 78.8 years, ranking 11th among G20 nations, underscoring the government’s focus on well-being, creating fertile ground for sleep tech innovation.
Saudi Arabia as a global sleep tech hub
The sleep technology market in Saudi Arabia is expanding rapidly, valued at $117.4 million in 2023 and projected to reach $243.1 million by 2030 — an 11 percent CAGR.
The broader Middle East and North Africa smart bed market is expected to hit $87.7 million by 2027, according to Franceschetti.
“We view Saudi Arabia — and the wider GCC — as a strategic priority for Eight Sleep, with the region bearing the potential to become our second-largest market globally after the US,” Franceschetti said.
While GCC spending on sleep aids remains modest — $26.42 million in 2025 versus $2.18 billion in the US — growth rates are strong.
“While sleep still lags behind fitness and wearables in terms of total spend, it’s following the same adoption curve. Sleep is underpenetrated, but it’s not underperforming,” Franceschetti noted, adding: “As awareness for sleep as the foundation of long-term health, we expect its share of the wellness wallet to expand dramatically.”
Will sleep become a national priority?
With Vision 2030 promoting wellness, sleep health is gaining attention — but experts say more policy focus is needed.
Diet and exercise are prioritized, but sleep’s impact on diabetes, heart disease, and neurological disorders is still underrecognized, Vikas Kharbanda, partner at Arthur D. Little told Arab News.
“Increasing diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, obesity and even neurological dysfunctions have been linked with sleep-related disorders,” he said, adding: “While there are some efforts underway through publishing registries and statistics on sleep disorder prevalence, significantly more awareness is needed about these linkages and their negative impacts.”
Franceschetti tied sleep to national goals, saying that Vision 2030’s focus on quality of life creates fertile ground for sleep tech. “Saudi Arabia’s greatest opportunity to overcome its national sleep deficit lies in embracing personalized sleep environments tailored to individual needs,” he added.
Late nights, high stress, and rising demand
The CEO further explained that Saudi Arabia has the lowest average sleep score among more than 30 global markets where Eight Sleep is active. “Saudi users also report the latest bedtime and wake time — typically sleeping from 1am to 9am,” he revealed.
The UAE follows closely behind, ranking fourth in sleep deprivation, with users averaging sleep from 12am to 8am.
GCC cities dominate global rankings for the least sleep, with Sharjah, Doha, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Dubai claiming the top six spots for lowest total sleep. Sharjah, Jeddah, and Dubai also recorded the world’s worst sleep performance scores, the CEO said, citing data from US technology company, WHOOP.
Key drivers of the sleepless trend
Multiple factors contribute to this trend, said Franceschetti, adding: “A deeply ingrained late-night culture in the region contributes to disrupted circadian rhythms and reduced recovery.”
Cities like Jeddah, Riyadh, and Sharjah — some of the most sleep-deprived globally — also report high stress levels, indicating a strong link between late night schedules and poor health. Temperature is another major challenge, as Saudi Arabia ranks fifth globally for users seeking to cool their sleep environment.
Franceschetti noted that “managing heat during the night is essential for comfort and uninterrupted sleep.”
He also highlighted lifestyle and environmental stressors, stating: “Ambitious lifestyles, demanding work schedules, and extreme weather conditions further affect residents’ ability to get sufficient quality sleep.”
In the UAE, 40 percent of residents are sleep-deprived, with stress and temperature cited as the top disruptors.
Arthur D. Little’s Kharbanda expanded on cultural influences: “Late-night social activities, religious practices, high caffeine consumption, and excessive blue light exposure from devices all contribute — alongside low physical activity levels.”
Saudi Arabia is actively working through the Sports for All Federation to increase the percentage of physical activity participation to 40 percent of the Kingdom’s population by 2030.
The sleep tech revolution, tracking to intervention
Kharbanda categorized sleep solutions into three types. The first includes monitoring devices such as wearables and apps. “These help users understand sleep patterns and are likely to see the highest demand due to affordability and accessibility,” he explained.
The second category consists of interventional tools like smart mattresses and sleep monitors. “These ensure better sleep quality but face higher cost barriers,” he noted.
The third type covers medical solutions for severe cases, though adoption depends on health care integration. “Of these, monitoring and lifestyle management devices will dominate,” Kharbanda predicted.
As the Kingdom wakes up to sleep’s role in long-term health, the wellness industry is racing to turn this crisis into its next billion-dollar opportunity.
UAE to boost energy investments in US to $440bn by 2035
Updated 16 May 2025
Reuters
DUBAI: The UAE plans to increase the value of its energy investments in the US to $440 billion in the next decade, it said on Friday, boosting President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure major business deals on a Gulf tour.
The wealthy oil power’s strategy was announced during a presentation by Sultan Al-Jaber, Abu Dhabi oil giant ADNOC’s CEO, to Trump during the last stage of his regional trip that has drawn huge financial commitments from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The enterprise value of UAE investments in the US energy sector will be boosted to $440 billion by 2035 from $70 billion now, Al-Jaber told Trump, adding US energy firms will also invest in the UAE.
“Our partners have committed new investments worth $60 billion in upstream oil and gas, as well as new and unconventional opportunities,” Al Jaber said in front of a slide showing projects in the UAE under the logos of US companies ExxonMobil, Oxy and EOG Resources.
Already in March, when senior UAE officials met Trump, the UAE had committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the US to deepen reciprocal ties.
The framework will “substantially increase the UAE’s existing investments in the US economy” in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing, the White House said in a statement.
‘Great progress’
“We’re making great progress for the $1.4 trillion that UAE has announced it intends to spend in the United States,” Trump said in Abu Dhabi, his last stop on a Gulf tour that has focused on investment deals, not security crises in the Middle East, including Israel’s war in Gaza.
“Yesterday the two countries also agreed to create a path for UAE to buy some of the world’s most advanced AI semiconductors from American companies, a very big contract.”
Trump said the deal will generate billions of dollars in business and accelerate efforts by the UAE, an oil power and regional economic power, to become a major player in artificial intelligence.
“And I read where — the oil and gas and all is great but you’re going to have equally big, and maybe even bigger — at some point, you’ll be surpassing it with AI and other businesses, so that’s a great tribute to the job you’ve done here,” Trump told UAE officials on Friday during his visit.
XRG, the international investment arm of ADNOC, is seeking to make a significant investment in US natural gas, Al Jaber, who is also XRG’s executive chairman and minister of industry and advanced technology, has said.
ADNOC’s stakes in NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export facility and a planned ExxonMobil hydrogen plant — both in Texas — were transferred to XRG, which was set up last year and which ADNOC has said has $80 billion in assets. It has a mandate to pursue global deals in chemicals, natural gas and renewables.
Mubadala Energy, an arm of Abu Dhabi’s second largest sovereign wealth fund, last month signed a deal with US firm Kimmeridge that will give it stakes in US gas assets.
Beyond the barrel: How Aramco is reinventing energy production for a new era
Updated 16 May 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudi Aramco’s investment strategy reflects a pragmatic and forward-looking approach as the global energy landscape continues to evolve, experts have told Arab News.
Having reported a net income of $106.2 billion in 2024, the world’s largest and most valuable energy company remains focused on its long-term growth.
Central to this are its ambitious natural gas projects, including the Jafurah unconventional gas field and the Tanajib gas plant, which are vital to Saudi Arabia’s future energy security.
These initiatives support the Kingdom’s ongoing transition from crude oil to gas-powered electricity generation and align closely with Vision 2030’s objectives of economic diversification and environmental responsibility.
A pragmatic approach
Saudi Aramco is intensifying its natural gas development, recognizing its role as a cleaner alternative to crude oil. These efforts dovetail with the broader national strategy to reduce emissions while bolstering economic resilience.
Tamer Al-Sayed, chief financial officer at the Future Investment Initiative Institute, told Arab News that Aramco’s diversification extends to its global liquefied natural gas ventures, such as its stake in MidOcean Energy.
“Natural gas serves as a reliable bridge fuel with lower carbon intensity than crude,” he explained.
Aramco is also harnessing artificial intelligence to boost operational efficiency and reduce emissions, sharpening its competitive edge in an increasingly renewable-driven world.
“This twin strategy — scaling cleaner fuels and deploying smart technologies — ensures Aramco remains globally competitive while contributing to the Kingdom’s climate goals,” Al-Sayed said.
Investing in carbon capture
A cornerstone of Aramco’s decarbonization is a large-scale carbon capture and storage facility under development in Jubail. Expected to capture up to 9 million tonnes of CO2 annually, it will be among the largest of its kind globally.
Al-Sayed acknowledged the issues associated with CCS, saying: “The economics remain challenging without a robust carbon pricing mechanism.”
He emphasized that CCS is a strategic bet to allow Saudi industry to maintain market access amid tightening low-carbon regulations. There is also potential for new revenue streams through “carbon capture-as-a-service.”
“In macroeconomic terms, this is a bet on future-proofing Saudi industry,” he added, highlighting the Kingdom’s readiness to capitalize on emerging carbon markets and green trade policies.
A cleaner future
Aramco’s renewable energy investments focus heavily on solar power and hydrogen. The company is advancing the Sudair Solar PV plant and three additional projects totaling 5.5 gigawatts, aimed at greening the grid and reducing domestic oil consumption — thereby freeing hydrocarbons for export or industrial use.
In the hydrogen sector, Aramco targets producing 2.5 million tonnes of blue ammonia annually by 2030, leveraging its gas reserves and CCS infrastructure to become a leading clean energy exporter.
“This aligns with Vision 2030’s goal of developing high-value, knowledge-based industries,” Al-Sayed said.
While renewables will not replace hydrocarbons overnight, they remain a critical element of Saudi Arabia’s long-term energy diversification.
Expanding downstream
Aramco’s recent acquisitions in emerging markets underscore a strategic push into downstream operations. Its full ownership of Chile’s Esmax and a 40 percent stake in Pakistan’s Gas & Oil fuel retail network give the Saudi firm direct access to growing energy markets.
“From a Saudi economic lens, such downstream investments help reduce overreliance on crude oil exports by monetizing the full hydrocarbon value chain — from well to wheel,” Al-Sayed explained.
These moves also generate foreign revenue streams, support the Kingdom’s balance of payments, and complement broader trade diplomacy efforts.
With Pakistan’s fuel demand rising alongside its population and infrastructure growth, and Chile serving as a gateway into South America’s energy retail landscape, Aramco is positioning itself for durable growth beyond upstream activities.
“These investments also provide resilience against regional demand fluctuations, reinforcing Aramco’s strategy of maintaining a global presence in energy markets,” Al-Sayed added.
Recalibration for the future
In the face of rapid decarbonization, Aramco is recalibrating its long-term strategy through diversification, global investments, and adoption of future-focused technologies. The company aims to balance today’s operational realities with tomorrow’s energy goals.
“This is not just about resilience — it is about relevance,” Al-Sayed concluded, underscoring how strategic diversification and investments anchor Aramco firmly in the energy economy of the future.
Resilience amid cuts
Yaseen Ghulam, associate professor of economics and director of research at Al-Yamamah University in Riyadh, offered perspective on Aramco’s 2024 net income decline — which was 12 percent down from the $121.3 billion seen in 2023.
He attributed it to strategic oil production cuts agreed upon by OPEC+, including a 6.25 percent reduction from 2023 and a 14.28 percent cut from 2022.
“OPEC+ further plans to extend voluntary oil production curbs until September 2026, potentially causing a 0.4 million barrels per day reduction in 2025,” Ghulam said.
Despite these market constraints, he noted that Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector has compensated for the oil-related revenue drop through higher household consumption and increased investment, driven by government diversification efforts.
He forecast non-hydrocarbon sector growth of at least 4 percent, supported by low unemployment, rising female workforce participation, and ongoing Vision 2030 progress, backed by strong fiscal buffers.
Sustainable investment
When asked about Aramco’s capital expenditures — $53.3 billion in 2024 and projected up to $58 billion in 2025 — Ghulam emphasized the company’s pivotal role in shaping global oil supply trends.
“Aramco has made a record investment and is likely to continue in artificial intelligence, manufacturing, and corporate acquisitions to improve domestic and global oil supply chains and help diversify the nation’s economy,” he said.
He further highlighted the company’s commitment to developing lower-carbon products across energy, chemical, and materials sectors, alongside its plan to leverage its low-cost, low-carbon upstream production to meet growing global demand.
He also pointed out the company’s investments in renewables through its New Energies division, saying:, “Aramco has signed an agreement to build new green hydrogen and ammonia production facilities. The company wants to produce 11 million tonnes of blue ammonia a year by 2030, with the possibility of exporting to markets in Asia and Europe.”
Supporting diversification plans
According to its 2024 annual report, Aramco’s technology initiatives aim to enhance upstream and downstream operations, expand its product portfolio, and promote sustainable growth aligned with its net-zero ambitions.
Ghulam observed that Saudi Arabia’s economy is rapidly reducing its reliance on oil revenues, thanks to infrastructure, tourism, and technology policies.
“Non-oil activities now make up 52 percent of overall economic activity, with an anticipated 65 percent by the end of the decade. Non-oil revenue in fact doubled in four years. Industries driving this growth include manufacturing, construction, communication, finance, retail trade, restaurants, hotels, and logistics and transportation,” he said.
The Kingdom is rolling out over 5,000 projects aimed at diversification, with 73 percent of new investment expected to target non-oil sectors.
Ghulam concluded that Aramco plays a critical role in supporting this transition by investing heavily in LNG, hydrogen, solar, wind, and battery materials like lithium, alongside maintaining upstream oil projects to sustain its global leadership.
Startup Wrap — Saudi capital driving SME growth amid rising AI and tech demand
Updated 16 May 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Startups across the Middle East and North Africa continued to attract significant investment in the past week, with Saudi Arabia emerging as the driving force behind many of the region’s most prominent funding rounds and initiatives.
Backed by government-led strategies and private capital, the Kingdom is reinforcing its position as a regional hub for innovation and artificial intelligence-driven technologies.
Saudi Arabia-based Wyld VC has launched a $50 million early-stage venture capital fund focused exclusively on AI, becoming the first AI-native VC firm in the MENA region.
The fund is founded and led by Tala Hasan Al-Jabri and is designed to support AI founders building middleware and application-layer innovations, targeting sectors with the highest potential for industrial transformation.
“The GCC is leading the charge in catalyzing an AI revolution— through massive infrastructure investments, advanced research and model deployment, and transparent, innovation-forward regulation,” said Al-Jabri, adding: “However, the region’s greatest gap is AI talent. Wyld VC is here to fill that gap.”
Wyld VC is backed by the family office of Lawrence E. Golub, marking its first investment in the Middle East.
“Tala is a highly accomplished, talented investor, with a track record of success investing in innovative, early-stage technology companies,” said Golub.
“Her considerable investment acumen, combined with her unparalleled and comprehensive ties and network in the Gulf and the US, offer a unique investment opportunity. I am excited to be supporting Tala and Wyld on this compelling new venture,” Golub added.
WakeCap raises $28m to expand contech platform
WakeCap, a Saudi construction technology company, secured $28 million in funding during the Saudi-US Investment Forum.
The company will use the capital to enhance its construction site safety solutions, expand its presence in Saudi Arabia, and pursue international markets.
Founded in 2017 by Hassan Al-Balawi and Ishita Sood, WakeCap provides wearable technology that enables contractors and project managers to monitor site operations in real-time.
Its platform offers digital insights to improve safety, efficiency, and decision-making on large-scale construction projects.
“WakeCap’s ability to capture and act on real-time jobsite data is critical for high-performing project controls,” said Al-Balawi.
“This round fuels our next stage of growth as we expand our global footprint, increasing the value we deliver to customers through richer insights, faster reporting, and greater operational efficiency,” he added.
Kilow secures $2.5m to scale AI-powered weight management
Saudi health tech startup Kilow has raised $2.5 million in seed funding to develop its personalized, AI-powered weight management platform.
The round was led by Sanabil Venture Studio, in partnership with innovation services firm Stryber.
Founded in 2024 by Fahed Al-Essa, Kilow provides users with personalized treatment plans, medical consultations, and real-time health tracking.
The platform also integrates with smart health devices and offers at-home lab testing, enabling a comprehensive digital health experience.
The funds will be used to expand Kilow’s product capabilities and reach more users across Saudi Arabia as it aims to tackle the growing health and wellness market with AI-driven solutions.
Saudi Arabia launches Humain to spearhead AI development
Saudi Arabia has launched Humain, a state-backed AI company established under the Public Investment Fund.
Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Humain will serve as the central national entity responsible for AI development and investments, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda.
With a focus on infrastructure and model development, the company will offer next-generation data centers, advanced AI infrastructure, and cloud computing capabilities.
A key initiative will be the development of a multimodal Arabic large language model tailored to regional needs.
The launch was strategically timed to coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump to Riyadh, reflecting the broader geopolitical importance of AI collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the US.
Google backs STV’s new AI fund for MENA startups
Saudi-based venture capital firm STV has launched a new AI-focused fund with backing from Google, aimed at supporting early-stage startups in the MENA region.
The fund will invest in companies developing application-layer AI products, localized large language models, and supporting infrastructure.
The initiative seeks to address the region’s underrepresentation in AI funding. In 2024, only 1.5 percent of total VC investment in MENA was directed toward AI startups, compared to 38 percent in the US and 13 percent in India.
The partnership brings together STV’s regional market insight with Google’s AI research and product expertise to support the development of locally relevant and globally competitive technologies.
Nawy raises $75m to scale proptech and mortgage offering
Egyptian property tech company Nawy has raised a total of $75 million in its latest funding rounds, comprising a $52 million series A equity round and $23 million in debt financing.
The equity round was led by Partech, with participation from e& Capital, March Capital, and VKAV, as well as DPI via Nclude, VentureSouq, and Shorooq.
Debt funding was provided by leading Egyptian banks to support the expansion of Nawy Now, the company’s mortgage platform.
Founded in 2019 by Mohamed Abou Ghanima, Abdel-Azim Osman, Ahmed Rafea, Aly Rafea, and Mostafa El-Beltagy, Nawy offers a full-stack real estate ecosystem including financing, fractional ownership, asset management, and business to business brokerage enablement.
Nawy claims to have achieved $1.4 billion in gross merchandise value in 2024 and reports a 50 time increase in US dollar-denominated revenue.
The company previously raised $5 million in seed funding in 2022 from the Sawiris family office.
AqlanX raises $10m for Arabic-first enterprise AI
UAE-based AI company AqlanX has raised $10 million in funding from Lakeba Group through its subsidiary DoxAI.
The investment was made under the UAE’s NextGen FDI initiative, which aims to attract high-tech foreign investment to the country.
Founded in 2025 by Demetrio Russo, AqlanX builds enterprise-grade AI solutions for automating business processes, improving operational efficiency, and transforming document management.
The company focuses on building Arabic-first AI technologies to serve local enterprises.
The funding will be used to localize and scale DoxAI’s automation products across the Middle East, as the company expands its footprint within the region’s growing AI ecosystem.
TensorWave raises $100m to expand AMD-based AI clusters
AI infrastructure startup TensorWave has raised $100 million in a funding round led by Magnetar and AMD Ventures, bringing its total raised to $146.7 million.
Other participants include Maverick Silicon, Nexus Venture Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures, the investment arm of Saudi Aramco.
Founded in 2023 by Darrick Horton, Jeff Tatarchuk, and Piotr Tomasik, TensorWave offers AMD GPU-based cloud services optimized for AI training.
The company has already launched a large-scale training cluster featuring 8,192 AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs.
The new capital will be used to scale TensorWave’s GPU infrastructure, grow its workforce to over 100 employees, and accelerate revenue growth.
The company projects it will exceed $100 million in run-rate revenue by the end of 2025.
Arkestro secures $36m to enhance AI procurement technology
Arkestro, a predictive procurement platform, has closed a $36 million strategic funding round led by Altira Group and Aramco Ventures, with participation from NEA, KDT, and Activant.
The platform uses AI, behavioral science, and game theory to drive cost savings and improve procurement efficiency.
The company claims its platform generates an average of 18.8 percent in savings per $1 million of enterprise spend.
The funding will support the company’s global expansion and the continued development of its AI capabilities to reduce supply chain risk and enhance collaboration between procurement teams and suppliers.
Oil Updates — crude heads for weekly gain but remains under supply hike pressure
Updated 16 May 2025
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices were little changed on Friday, heading for a modest weekly gain as easing US-China trade tensions were somewhat offset by higher supply expectations from Iran and OPEC+.
Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $64.58 per barrel at 12:53 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2 cents to $61.64.
Both contracts fell more than 2 percent in the previous session on the prospect of an Iranian nuclear deal, which could result in more barrels being released onto the global market.
“The oil market is struggling to rise further, as the feel-good effect of the US-China trade detente fades,” said Harry Tchiliguirian, group head of research at Onyx Capital Group.
“OPEC+ accelerates the unwinding of its voluntary supply cuts and the US-Iran nuclear talks are still ongoing, keeping the barrels of the latter still flowing to China.”
US President Donald Trump said the US was nearing a nuclear deal with Iran, with Tehran “sort of” agreeing to its terms. However, a source familiar with the talks said there were still issues to resolve.
ING analysts wrote in a note that a nuclear deal lifting sanctions would allow Iran to increase oil output, resulting in additional supply of around 400,000 barrels per day.
Despite the potential supply pressure, both Brent and WTI are up so far this week, gaining around 1 percent.
Sentiment got a boost after the US and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers and economies, agreed to a 90-day pause on their trade war during which both sides would sharply lower trade duties.
The hefty reciprocal Sino-US tariffs had raised fears of a sharp blow to global growth and oil demand.
Analysts at BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a research report however that “while the 90-day cooling off period leaves the door open for additional progress on lowering trade barriers on both sides, the uncertainty on longer-term trade policy will limit price upside.”
Adding to market concerns was an expected surplus.
The International Energy Agency on Thursday hiked its 2025 global supply growth forecast by 380,000 bpd and projected a surplus for next year, despite a minor upward revision of its 2025 global oil demand forecast by 20,000 bpd.
Investors were also watching for signs of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, which could bolster the economy and oil demand.