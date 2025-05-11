First Saudi-made THAAD system parts completed in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has completed the first domestically manufactured components for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system launcher in Jeddah, marking a significant step forward in the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to localize its defense industry.

The milestone was highlighted during a recent meeting at Arabian International Co. for Steel Structures in Jeddah, attended by senior defense officials and industry leaders.

Among those present were Tim Cahill, president of missiles and fire control at Lockheed Martin; Nawaf Al-Bawardi, assistant deputy of the General Authority for Military Industries; and Wasim Attieh, president of AIC.

The meeting focused on reviewing progress in the local production of THAAD system components, following a partnership between Saudi Arabia and Lockheed Martin aimed at strengthening local manufacturing capabilities.

The achievement follows two contracts signed during the 2024 World Defense Show in Riyadh, as part of a broader strategy to localize key THAAD components. It builds on previous efforts announced at the 2022 edition of the show, including initiatives to domestically produce missile containers and launch platforms.

In a statement, Lockheed Martin emphasized the significance of the development, noting AIC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and precision welding expertise.

“It is particularly significant as it demonstrates how the two companies successfully worked to bolster manufacturing expertise, strengthening the country’s defense industrial base while establishing a second source and building resilience for the US supply chain,” the statement said.

Cahill lauded the achievement as a major milestone for both countries. It is a tremendous milestone for the US and Saudi Arabia as both nations work to fulfill the Kingdom’s THAAD procurement, he said.

“Through this program, we’re not only supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and enhancing regional defense capacity, but we’re also generating high-quality manufacturing jobs in the US and strengthening the American defense industrial base, a testament to the value of our partnership with AIC Steel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Attieh praised Lockheed Martin for its cooperation and commitment to the project.

Lockheed Martin has been “an excellent partner,” providing the necessary tools and training to support and advance the localized production of a key component of the THAAD weapon system, he said.

“I look forward to working together to ensure a more secure future for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” He also expressed gratitude to GAMI for its support throughout the project.

Saudi Arabia has steadily increased its defense manufacturing capabilities, with military spending localization reaching 19.35 percent in recent years — up from just 4 percent in 2018. The Kingdom aims to surpass 50 percent by 2030, in line with its Vision 2030 goal to establish a self-sufficient defense sector.

The THAAD system, developed by Lockheed Martin, is a state-of-the-art missile defense platform capable of intercepting and destroying ballistic missiles at both endo- and exo-atmospheric altitudes. It is designed to provide protection against short-, medium-, and intermediate-range threats and is widely regarded for its high success rate in flight tests and operational use.

The continued collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Lockheed Martin underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to building a robust and independent military industrial base while reinforcing its strategic defense alliances.