You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army

Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army

Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army
A member of the Lebanese Army riot-control forces fires a shotgun as they try to disperse a Hezbollah-organised rally to block the road to Beirut International Airport over a decision to bar two Iranian flights from landing there, in Beirut, Feb. 15, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zw8vy

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army

Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army
  • Delivery is third and final shipment of fuel for 25
  • Qatar’s actions indicate its support for the Lebanese people
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Qatar dispatched more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanon on Sunday as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s security capabilities.

The Qatar Fund for Development delivered the third and final fuel shipment for 2025, which comprised 62,000 tonnes of fuel, to the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli.

The fund stated that the shipment is intended to strengthen the Lebanese army’s operational capabilities and contribute to Lebanon's security and stability, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The delivery is a sign of Qatar’s support for the Lebanese people, as well as a contribution to prosperity and stability in the country, the QNA added.

Topics: Lebanon Qatar Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF)

Related

Qataris search for bodies of Americans killed by Daesh in Syria
Middle-East
Qataris search for bodies of Americans killed by Daesh in Syria
Special Lebanon welcomes return of Emirati tourists with pledges to ensure their safety
Middle-East
Lebanon welcomes return of Emirati tourists with pledges to ensure their safety

Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister

Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister

Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister
  • Hussein Al-Sheikh calls for Palestinian Authority to take on civil, security responsibilities in Gaza
  • Qatari official briefed on latest developments in West Bank
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Hussein Al-Sheikh, the vice president of Palestine, has discussed in Doha the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and West Bank with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Al-Sheikh spoke of the Palestinian stance on Gaza, calling for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave to allow the Palestinian Authority to take on civil and security responsibilities, the Palestine News Agency reported.

The officials looked at the preparations for the upcoming Arab League Summit in Baghdad and the anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump to the region this week.

Al-Sheikh also briefed the Qatari official on the latest developments in the West Bank, highlighting the urgent need for a ceasefire and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Qatar’s prime minister reaffirmed his country’s strong support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the importance of international law and the establishment of a Palestinian state, the WAFA Agency added.

Al-Sheikh was appointed vice president by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after being selected as the deputy chairman of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization in April.

He met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh last week during his first regional visit following his appointment.

Topics: Qatar State of Palestine

Related

Update Saudi crown prince meets Palestinian vice president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets Palestinian vice president
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed a new deputy in a major step in naming a successor video
Middle-East
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed a new deputy in a major step in naming a successor

UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port

UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port
Updated 11 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port

UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port
Updated 11 May 2025
Reuters

CAIRO: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday it received a report of an incident 80 nautical miles off the United Arab Emirates’ Jebel Ali port.
UKMTO said a vessel in the area reported a small craft colliding with it and was seen attempting to collide with other vessels in the area, adding that all crew were safe.

Topics: UAE

Related

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
Middle-East
UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
UAE gross banking assets climb to $1.26tn in February
Business & Economy
UAE gross banking assets climb to $1.26tn in February

Gaza war cannot be solved by military means, says German foreign minister in Jerusalem

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, gives a press conference.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, gives a press conference.
Updated 11 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

Gaza war cannot be solved by military means, says German foreign minister in Jerusalem

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, gives a press conference.
  • “That is why we are appealing for a return to serious negotiations on a ceasefire,” Wadephul said
  • He also said it was clear that Gaza is part of the Palestinian territory
Updated 11 May 2025
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The conflict in Gaza cannot be solved by military means and a political solution must be found to end the war permanently, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Jerusalem on Sunday.
“I do not believe that this conflict can be permanently resolved by military means,” Wadephul said. “Nevertheless, it is urgently necessary that Hamas is disarmed and that it can no longer have military control over Gaza.”
He said that Germany would do whatever it takes to guarantee Israel’s security, but this does not mean that his country cannot criticize Israel’s course of action, adding that this “must not lead to antisemitism.”
Hamas’ attacks on October 7, 2023 killed 1,200 people and 251 were taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israel. Israel’s campaign has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run health authorities.
“I am not sure whether all of Israel’s strategic goals can be achieved in this way (through a military campaign) and whether this will serve Israel’s security in the long term,” Wadephul said. “That is why we are appealing for a return to serious negotiations on a ceasefire.”
Wadephul repeated that the return of hostages is the German government’s priority. He also said it was clear that Gaza is part of the Palestinian territory.
“We need a political solution for the reconstruction of Gaza without Hamas,” Wadephul said.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Jerusalem

Related

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
Middle-East
UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
Special Why Israel’s Gaza reoccupation threat is fueling fears of regional spillover photos
Middle-East
Why Israel’s Gaza reoccupation threat is fueling fears of regional spillover

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
A Palestinian man drinks water to cool off during a demonstration against the siege of Gaza and in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosqu
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
  • The UAE-supported project focuses on maintaining and restoring central wells across Gaza’s municipalities, ensuring the continuity of essential water services
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has launched the fourth phase of its humanitarian water supply initiative in the Gaza Strip this week.
The project is part of the ongoing “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinian civilians amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.
The UAE-supported project focuses on maintaining and restoring central wells across Gaza’s municipalities, ensuring the continuity of essential water services.
This latest phase includes the repair of 28 non-operational wells across several governorates, a move expected to benefit nearly 700,000 residents.
Sharif Al-Nayrab, media director for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, praised the long-standing support of Emirati humanitarian organizations for Gaza’s critical sectors.
“This initiative reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, especially during times of acute need,” he said.
This is the fourth water-related project implemented under the UAE initiative.
Earlier phases included daily distribution of water via tankers, the drilling of emergency wells along southern coastal areas and the construction of submersible wells to increase supply.
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has provided critical relief and development efforts across Gaza, delivering food, health and utility support.

Topics: UAE War on Gaza

Related

UAE gross banking assets climb to $1.26tn in February
Business & Economy
UAE gross banking assets climb to $1.26tn in February
UAE-based nurse nominated for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 with $250,000 prize
Offbeat
UAE-based nurse nominated for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 with $250,000 prize

Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’

Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’

Israeli army says body of soldier missing for 43 years found in ‘heart of Syria’
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said Sunday that the body of a soldier missing for 43 years had been found in the “heart of Syria” and repatriated in a special operation with the Mossad intelligence agency.
“In a special operation led by the IDF (military) and Mossad, the body of Sgt. First Class Tzvika Feldman was found in the heart of Syria and brought back to Israel,” the army said in a statement.
Feldman went missing along with two other soldiers in the 1982 battle of Sultan Yacoub that pitted Israeli and Syrian forces against each other in the Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria.
In a separate statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the efforts to locate Feldman’s body, noting that the search for him and his comrades — Zachariah Baumel and Yehuda Katz — had been ongoing for decades.
“Approximately six years ago, we returned for a Jewish burial, Sgt. First Class Zechariah Baumel; today we have returned Tzvika, of blessed memory. We will not cease our efforts to return Sgt. First Class Yehuda Katz, who is also an MIA from the same battle,” Netanyahu’s statement said, adding that the prime minister had personally notified Feldman’s parents.
The army statement said that Feldman’s body had been identified by the Genomic Identification Center for Fallen Soldiers of the Military Rabbinate but gave little details of how his remains were located deep inside Syria.
“The return of Sgt. Feldman was made possible through a complex and covert operation, enabled by precise intelligence and the use of operational capabilities that demonstrated ingenuity and courage,” the statement said.
“This concludes an extensive intelligence and operational effort that spanned more than four decades, involving close cooperation between the POW/MIA Coordinators in the Prime Minister’s Office, intelligence and operational units within the Mossad and IDF Intelligence Directorate, along with the Shin Bet and the IDF Human Resources Directorate,” the army said.

Topics: Syria Israel

Related

Syrian leader discusses regional affairs with Bahrain’s king video
Middle-East
Syrian leader discusses regional affairs with Bahrain’s king
Syria believed to make no purchase in 100,000 T wheat tender, traders say
Middle-East
Syria believed to make no purchase in 100,000 T wheat tender, traders say

Latest updates

Riyadh dialogue to drive global urban cooperation 
The Arab European Cities Dialogue launched in Riyadh on Sunday, gathering more than 100 mayors from Arab and European cities.SPA
Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister
Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,346 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,346 
Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair
Argentine officials praise Saudi Arabia’s tolerance message at Buenos Aires fair
Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition
Diriyah Art Futures’ architectural innovation on show at Venice exhibition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.