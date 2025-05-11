You are here

  • Home
  • Israel attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah after evacuation warnings, Houthis say
War on Gaza

Israel attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah after evacuation warnings, Houthis say

A charred tank truck stands at an oil storage facility after Israeli strikes in Yemen’s Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah, on July 25, 2024. (File/AFP)
A charred tank truck stands at an oil storage facility after Israeli strikes in Yemen’s Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah, on July 25, 2024. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yu8z4

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah after evacuation warnings, Houthis say

A charred tank truck stands at an oil storage facility after Israeli strikes in Yemen’s Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah.
  • Strikes came shortly after Israel warned residents of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Salif to leave, saying the ports were being used by the Iranian-backed Houthis
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

HODEIDAH: Israel attacked Hodeidah in Yemen after the Israeli army said it had warned residents of three ports under Houthi control to evacuate, the Houthi interior ministry said on Sunday.
The strikes came shortly after Israel warned residents of Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Salif to leave, saying the ports were being used by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
There was no immediate comment on the attack from Israel.
The strikes came a few days after a missile launched toward Israel by the Houthis was intercepted.
The attack came ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East this week.
Trump, who had launched an intensified military campaign against Houthi strongholds in Yemen on March 15, agreed to an Oman-mediated ceasefire deal with the group, who said the accord did not include Israel.
The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel as well as attacking vessels in global shipping lanes, in a campaign that they say is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel has carried out numerous retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Topics: War on Gaza Yemen Houthis Israel Hodeidah

Related

Yemen’s Houthis to keep attacking Israeli ships despite US deal
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthis to keep attacking Israeli ships despite US deal
Israel vows retaliation against Iran, Yemen’s Houthis over airport attack video
Middle-East
Israel vows retaliation against Iran, Yemen’s Houthis over airport attack

Hamas to release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza: statement

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military offensive, shelter in tents, in Gaza City May 11, 2025. (Reuters)
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military offensive, shelter in tents, in Gaza City May 11, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hamas to release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza: statement

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli military offensive, shelter in tents, in Gaza City May 11, 2025. (Reuters)
  • Hamas militants continue to hold 58 hostages seized during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel
  • Talks discussed the exchange of Edan Alexander, a US-Israeli captive held in Gaza
Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
AFP

GAZA CITY: Hamas announced Sunday it would release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, held since the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the Gaza war, as part of talks with the United States toward a ceasefire.
“Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, a dual US national, will be released as part efforts toward a ceasefire” in Gaza and the reopening of aid crossings, Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas and US representatives have held direct talks in Doha in recent days, two officials from the Palestinian militant group told AFP on Sunday, with one saying there had been “progress” toward a truce in Gaza.
“Direct talks have taken place in Doha between the Hamas leadership and the United States regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, a prisoner exchange and the entry of humanitarian aid,” said a senior Hamas official, adding that the talks “are still ongoing.”
A second official from the Palestinian group said there was “progress made... notably on the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip” and the potential exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, “particular concerning Edan Alexander,” a US-Israeli captive held by militants.
The second official also reported progress “on the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”
Hamas militants continue to hold 58 hostages seized during their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel ended the last ceasefire, which lasted two months, on March 18, launching a major offensive in Gaza and ramping up its bombardment of the territory.
It has also cut off all aid to Gaza, saying it would pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages.
Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, have taken place from the early months of the war without bringing it to an end.
Washington had for decades refused publicly to engage directly with Hamas, which it labels a terrorist organization, before first doing so in March.
Hamas has continued to insist on a deal that ends the war and on April 18 rejected an Israeli proposal for a 45-day truce and hostage-prisoner exchange.
Hamas’s 2023 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 2,720 people have been killed since Israel resumed its campaign, bringing the overall death toll since the war broke out to 52,829.

Topics: US Hamas War on Gaza

Related

Hamas releases video of two Israeli hostages alive in Gaza
Middle-East
Hamas releases video of two Israeli hostages alive in Gaza
Hamas says commander killed in Israel Lebanon strike
Middle-East
Hamas says commander killed in Israel Lebanon strike

Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army

Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army

Qatar delivers more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanese army
  • Delivery is third and final shipment of fuel for 25
  • Qatar’s actions indicate its support for the Lebanese people
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Qatar dispatched more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel to Lebanon on Sunday as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s security capabilities.

The Qatar Fund for Development delivered the third and final fuel shipment for 2025, which comprised 62,000 tonnes of fuel, to the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli.

The fund stated that the shipment is intended to strengthen the Lebanese army’s operational capabilities and contribute to Lebanon's security and stability, the Qatar News Agency reported.

The delivery is a sign of Qatar’s support for the Lebanese people, as well as a contribution to prosperity and stability in the country, the QNA added.

Topics: Lebanon Qatar Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF)

Related

Qataris search for bodies of Americans killed by Daesh in Syria
Middle-East
Qataris search for bodies of Americans killed by Daesh in Syria
Special Lebanon welcomes return of Emirati tourists with pledges to ensure their safety
Middle-East
Lebanon welcomes return of Emirati tourists with pledges to ensure their safety

Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister

Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister

Palestinian vice president discusses Gaza, West Bank with Qatar’s prime minister
  • Hussein Al-Sheikh calls for Palestinian Authority to take on civil, security responsibilities in Gaza
  • Qatari official briefed on latest developments in West Bank
Updated 11 May 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Hussein Al-Sheikh, the vice president of Palestine, has discussed in Doha the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and West Bank with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Al-Sheikh spoke of the Palestinian stance on Gaza, calling for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave to allow the Palestinian Authority to take on civil and security responsibilities, the Palestine News Agency reported.

The officials looked at the preparations for the upcoming Arab League Summit in Baghdad and the anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump to the region this week.

Al-Sheikh also briefed the Qatari official on the latest developments in the West Bank, highlighting the urgent need for a ceasefire and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Qatar’s prime minister reaffirmed his country’s strong support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the importance of international law and the establishment of a Palestinian state, the WAFA Agency added.

Al-Sheikh was appointed vice president by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after being selected as the deputy chairman of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization in April.

He met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Jeddah last week during his first regional visit following his appointment.

Topics: Qatar State of Palestine

Related

Update Saudi crown prince meets Palestinian vice president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets Palestinian vice president
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed a new deputy in a major step in naming a successor video
Middle-East
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed a new deputy in a major step in naming a successor

UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port

UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port
Updated 11 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port

UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port
Updated 11 May 2025
Reuters

CAIRO: The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday it received a report of an incident 80 nautical miles off the United Arab Emirates’ Jebel Ali port.
UKMTO said a vessel in the area reported a small craft colliding with it and was seen attempting to collide with other vessels in the area, adding that all crew were safe.

Topics: UAE

Related

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
Middle-East
UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
UAE gross banking assets climb to $1.26tn in February
Business & Economy
UAE gross banking assets climb to $1.26tn in February

Gaza war cannot be solved by military means, says German foreign minister in Jerusalem

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, gives a press conference.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, gives a press conference.
Updated 11 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

Gaza war cannot be solved by military means, says German foreign minister in Jerusalem

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (L), accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, gives a press conference.
  • “That is why we are appealing for a return to serious negotiations on a ceasefire,” Wadephul said
  • He also said it was clear that Gaza is part of the Palestinian territory
Updated 11 May 2025
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The conflict in Gaza cannot be solved by military means and a political solution must be found to end the war permanently, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Jerusalem on Sunday.
“I do not believe that this conflict can be permanently resolved by military means,” Wadephul said. “Nevertheless, it is urgently necessary that Hamas is disarmed and that it can no longer have military control over Gaza.”
He said that Germany would do whatever it takes to guarantee Israel’s security, but this does not mean that his country cannot criticize Israel’s course of action, adding that this “must not lead to antisemitism.”
Hamas’ attacks on October 7, 2023 killed 1,200 people and 251 were taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israel. Israel’s campaign has killed more than 52,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run health authorities.
“I am not sure whether all of Israel’s strategic goals can be achieved in this way (through a military campaign) and whether this will serve Israel’s security in the long term,” Wadephul said. “That is why we are appealing for a return to serious negotiations on a ceasefire.”
Wadephul repeated that the return of hostages is the German government’s priority. He also said it was clear that Gaza is part of the Palestinian territory.
“We need a political solution for the reconstruction of Gaza without Hamas,” Wadephul said.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Jerusalem

Related

UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
Middle-East
UAE launches 4th phase of Gaza water supply project
Special Why Israel’s Gaza reoccupation threat is fueling fears of regional spillover photos
Middle-East
Why Israel’s Gaza reoccupation threat is fueling fears of regional spillover

Latest updates

Israel attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah after evacuation warnings, Houthis say
Israel attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah after evacuation warnings, Houthis say
Etidal, Telegram remove 16m extremist content
Etidal, Telegram remove 16m extremist content
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign agreement to complete medical city project
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain sign agreement to complete medical city project
First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump refugee plan
First white South Africans board plane for US under Trump refugee plan
Riyadh community reclaims power of writing
Riyadh community reclaims power of writing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.