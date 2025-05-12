India PM Modi warns Pakistan of more strikes if there is a ‘terrorist attack’

You are here

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation following a truce with Pakistan, via video conferencing in New Delhi. (Reuters)
Updated 13 May 2025
Reuters
  • Modi was speaking two days after the nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to a ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump
  • Pakistan denies Indian accusations that it supports militants who attack it and says the locations hit by India last week were civilian sites
NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan on Monday that New Delhi would target “terrorist hideouts” across the border again if there were new attacks on India and would not be deterred by what he called Islamabad’s “nuclear blackmail.”
Modi’s first public comments since Indian armed forces launched strikes on what New Delhi said were “terrorist camps” across the border last week indicated a hardening of India’s position on ties with its neighbor, which were icy even before the latest fighting.
Pakistan denies Indian accusations that it supports militants who attack it and says the locations hit by India last week were civilian sites.
Modi was speaking two days after the nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to a ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump.
The truce was reached after four days of intense exchanges of fire as the old enemies targeted each other’s military installations with missiles and drones, killing dozens of civilians.
The military confrontation began on Wednesday, when India said it launched strikes on nine “terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir following an attack on Hindu tourists by militants in Indian Kashmir last month that killed 26 men.
Islamabad denied any links to the attack and called for a neutral investigation.
“If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given... on our terms,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi in a televised address. “In the coming days, we will measure every step of Pakistan... what kind of attitude Pakistan will adopt.”
“India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail,” he said, and listed New Delhi’s conditions for holding talks with Islamabad and lifting curbs imposed after the Kashmir attack.
“India’s position is clear: terror and talks cannot go together; terror and trade cannot go together. And water and blood cannot flow together,” he said, referring to a water sharing pact between the two countries New Delhi suspended.
There was no immediate response to his comments from Islamabad.
Military talks
Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan both rule part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over the region and there have been several other more limited flare-ups, including in 2016 and 2019.
The latest military conflict between the South Asian neighbors spiralled alarmingly on Saturday and there were briefly fears that nuclear arsenals might come into play as Pakistan’s military said a top body overseeing its nuclear weapons would meet.
But the Pakistani defense minister said no such meeting was scheduled.
Military analysts said this may have been Pakistan’s way of hinting at its nuclear option as Islamabad has a “first-use” policy if its existence is under threat in a conflict.
Modi’s address came hours after the military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan spoke by phone, two days after they agreed to the ceasefire.
“Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed,” the Indian army said.
“It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” it added.
There was no immediate Pakistani readout of the military operations chiefs’ talks.
In Washington, Trump said the leaders of India and Pakistan were “unwavering,” and the US “helped a lot” to secure the ceasefire, adding that trade was a “big reason” why the countries stopped fighting.
“We are going to do a lot of trade with Pakistan... and India. We are negotiating with India right now. We are soon going to negotiate with Pakistan,” he said, just ahead of Modi’s speech.
Pakistan has thanked the US for brokering the ceasefire while India, which opposes third-party involvement in its disputes with Pakistan, has not commented on Washington’s role.
Markets soar
Pakistan’s international bonds rallied sharply on Monday, adding as much as 5.7 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.
Late on Friday, the International Monetary Fund approved a fresh $1.4-billion loan and also the first review of its $7-billion program.
Pakistan’s benchmark share index closed up 9.4 percent on Monday, while India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index closed 3.8 percent higher in its best session since February 2021.
In Beijing the foreign ministry said China, which also controls a small slice of Kashmir, was willing to maintain communication with both its neighbors, and play a “constructive role in achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire” and maintaining peace.
India blames Pakistan for an insurgency in its part of Kashmir that began in 1989, but Pakistan says it provides only moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri separatists.

  • India, Pakistan hold a fragile, US-brokered truce after nearly three weeks of tensions that took South Asia to the brink of war
  • Despite the ceasefire, punitive measures announced by India, such as trade suspension and visa cancelations, remain in place
Reuters

LAHORE/KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: As Musfira, a seemingly healthy one-and-a-half-year-old girl, plays with the toys on the floor, her mother Salsabeel Safi, 22, tries to catch her attention with a wooden toy car that has watermelon wheels.

It’s a typical picture of a mother playing with her daughter, except they are facing a medical crisis after India canceled most valid visas, including medical visas, issued to Pakistani nationals amid rising tensions between the two nuclear rivals.

“We had applied for an Indian visa in December. It has been four months now, but we didn’t get a visa. Because of the Pakistan-Indian situation our visa has been stopped,” said Safi.

Musfira has no veins between her heart and lungs and her arteries are so severely constricted that she has very poor blood circulation, said Safi. Her heart also has a hole in it. As a result, Musfira’s mother says she frequently turns blue and has to be hospitalized due to insufficient oxygen in her body.

The family has sought help at several hospitals in Pakistan, but was told that the little girl’s condition could not be treated in the country. At the suggestion of doctors they consulted in Pakistan, the family decided to seek surgical intervention in India.

While treatment options for Musfira’s condition are available in other countries, the family felt India was the best choice due to its proximity and affordable health care. They could even travel there by car.

Once she learnt that treatment would cost an estimated $10,000, Safi, who’s a content creator on social media, started raising funds online.

Last December, Musfira’s family applied for their visas after an Indian hospital invited them to seek treatment there, but they were soundly rejected.

“Her condition is deteriorating,” said Safi.

Many Pakistani families have found themselves in the same predicament as India and Pakistan continue to hold a fragile US-brokered ceasefire after nearly three weeks of escalating tensions that took South Asia to the brink of war.

Mohammad Imran and his wife, Nabeela Raaz, an Indian national, traveled from Karachi to India with their 17-year-old son, Mohammad Ayan, who suffers from a spine injury on March 27. When India revoked most visas for Pakistani nationals in late April, they returned to Pakistan on April 27 before Ayan could receive any treatment. Ayan’s mother was not allowed to accompany them back to Pakistan.

“My son keeps crying,” said Imran. “Even I cry at times when my son says, ‘Please call mama here’. I can’t see her coming here anytime soon.”

In Islamabad, Shahid Ali said his two children who suffer from heart disease were forced to return to Pakistan without getting the surgery they desperately needed.

“The Pahalgam incident took place and the Indian government ordered the cancelation of visas in 24 hours,” said Ali.

On April 22, 26 men were killed in an attack targeting Hindus in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir. It was the worst attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings.

The next day, India pulled out of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty regulating the sharing of water from the river and its tributaries with Pakistan.

India also identified two of the three suspected militants in the Pahalgam attack as Pakistanis, although Islamabad denied any role.

On May 7, India launched attacks on what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir.

Strikes and counter-strikes and a slew of tit-for-tat reprisals followed before US diplomacy and pressure helped the two nations agree to a “full and immediate ceasefire” on May 10.

Despite the truce, punitive measures announced by India, such as trade suspension and visa cancelations, remain in place, according to Indian government sources who spoke to Reuters.

For the families of these Pakistani children, some of whom are hanging on by the thinnest thread, a solution to the latest chaos cannot come sooner.

“We want India and Pakistan to resolve issues between them so that Musfira and several other children like her, whose treatment is due in India, can get visas and get treatment there,” said Musfira’s uncle, Zulkifl Haroon. “So that their lives can be saved.”

Reuters

TAIPEI: The main Taiwan and U.S. trade representatives met in South Korea for trade negotiations, yielding optimism that further talks would lead to reduced U.S. tariffs on Taiwan exports, the island's Vice-Premier Cheng Li-chiun said on Friday.
At a news conference marking Premier Cho Jung-tai's first year in office, Cheng said chief Taiwan negotiator Jenni Yang reported "good bilateral talks" in which both sides shared expectations of future Taiwan-U.S. economic cooperation and continued talks ahead.
The Taiwan government confirmed in a statement that Yang met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's trade meeting on Jeju Island.
"Taiwan is confident it can reach trade balance by increasing purchases from the U.S.," Cheng said, adding that the U.S. is now the top overseas investment destination for Taiwan.
Taiwan was facing U.S. import tariffs of 32% on its products under U.S. President Donald Trump's new tariff policies, before Trump paused the plan last month for 90 days.
Taiwan has since begun tariff talks with Washington, promising to purchase more U.S. goods and invest more in America to achieve more balanced trade.

  • Diesel powers heavy vehicles used to transport goods, while petrol is used for private transportation
  • Islamabad regulates petroleum prices on a fortnightly basis to reflect import costs in consumer prices
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: The Pakistani government has maintained the price of petrol and slashed the rate of high-speed diesel by Rs2 per liter, the Finance Division said on Friday.

Petrol is primarily used in Pakistan for private transportation, including small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers. Diesel, on the other hand, powers heavy vehicles used for transporting goods across the country.

After the latest revision, a liter of diesel will cost Rs254.64, while that of petrol will continue to sell for Rs252.63, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

“The government has decided the following prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting today, based on the recommendations of OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority) and the relevant ministries,” it read.

Fuel prices in Pakistan are reviewed and adjusted on a fortnightly basis. This mechanism ensures that changes in import costs are reflected in consumer prices, helping to sustain the country’s fuel supply chain.

The new price of diesel has already taken effect.

  • The auto industry accounts for 27 percent of South Korea’s exports to the United States
  • Trump announced additional “reciprocal” tariffs of up to 25 percent on South Korean exports last month
AFP

JEJU: South Korea is set to resume tariff talks with Washington on the sidelines of a key APEC meeting Friday, an official told AFP, as ministers jostle to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Trade ministers from the top economies that make up APEC are meeting on South Korea’s Jeju Island amid concerns over the global trading system after US President Donald Trump unveiled bombshell levies on most partners last month.
AFP reporters saw ministers scurrying to meet Greer, who has been holding a series of bilateral negotiations.
Among them was Chinese international trade representative Li Chenggang, just days after the two met in Geneva and agreed to slash tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days.
Greer is also scheduled to meet South Korean Minister of Trade and Industry Ahn Duk-geun on Friday, a South Korean government official told AFP, with Seoul hoping for significant progress in talks to avoid Trump’s steep tariffs.
The two met in late April in Washington, where South Korea proposed a “July Package” aimed at removing tariffs.
South Korea, which recorded a $66 billion trade surplus with the United States last year, behind only Vietnam, Taiwan, and Japan, making it a key target of Trump’s trade bazooka.
Highly dependent on exports, the country has been hit hard by the 25 percent tariffs on automobiles imposed by President Donald Trump in early April.
The auto industry accounts for 27 percent of South Korea’s exports to the United States, which takes in nearly half of the country’s car exports.
Trump announced additional “reciprocal” tariffs of up to 25 percent on South Korean exports last month, but later suspended them until early July.
Seoul aims to leverage the talks with commitments to purchase more US liquefied natural gas (LNG) and offer support in shipbuilding, a sector in which South Korea is a leader, after China.
Earlier Friday, Greer met Chung Ki-sun, the vice chairman of HD Hyundai, which owns South Korea’s country’s largest shipbuilding company.
HD Hyundai said in a statement the gathering marked the first time a US trade representative had met an of South Korea’s shipbuilding industry, adding that discussions covered cooperation with US shipmaker Huntington Ingalls Industries.
Greer is also set to meet the CEO of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, which provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services for US Navy vessels.
Shares of Hanwha Ocean rose nearly three percent on Friday morning, while HD Hyundai Heavy Industries gained as much as 3.6 percent.

  • What asylum-seekers now find, according to lawyers, activists and immigrants, is a murky, ever-changing situation with few obvious rules
  • Earlier this year, some 200 migrants were deported from the US to Costa Rica and roughly 300 were sent to Panama
AP

They arrive at the US border from around the world: Eritrea, Guatemala, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Ghana, Uzbekistan and so many other countries.
They come for asylum, insisting they face persecution for their religion, or sexuality or for supporting the wrong politicians.
For generations, they had been given the chance to make their case to US authorities.
Not anymore.
“They didn’t give us an ICE officer to talk to. They didn’t give us an interview. No one asked me what happened,” said a Russian election worker who sought asylum in the US after he said he was caught with video recordings he made of vote rigging. On Feb. 26, he was deported to Costa Rica with his wife and young son.
On Jan. 20, just after being sworn in for a second term, President Donald Trump suspended the asylum system as part of his wide-ranging crackdown on illegal immigration, issuing a series of executive orders designed to stop what he called the “invasion” of the United States.
What asylum-seekers now find, according to lawyers, activists and immigrants, is a murky, ever-changing situation with few obvious rules, where people can be deported to countries they know nothing about after fleeting conversations with immigration officials while others languish in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.
Attorneys who work frequently with asylum-seekers at the border say their phones have gone quiet since Trump took office. They suspect many who cross are immediately expelled without a chance at asylum or are detained to wait for screening under the UN’s convention against torture, which is harder to qualify for than asylum.
“I don’t think it’s completely clear to anyone what happens when people show up and ask for asylum,” said Bella Mosselmans, director of the Global Strategic Litigation Council.
Restrictions face challenges in court
A thicket of lawsuits, appeals and countersuits have filled the courts as the Trump administration faces off against activists who argue the sweeping restrictions illegally put people fleeing persecution in harm’s way.
In a key legal battle, a federal judge is expected to rule on whether courts can review the administration’s use of invasion claims to justify suspending asylum. There is no date set for that ruling.
The government says its declaration of an invasion is not subject to judicial oversight, at one point calling it “an unreviewable political question.”
But rights groups fighting the asylum proclamation, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, called it “as unlawful as it is unprecedented” in the complaint filed in a Washington, D.C., federal court.
Illegal border crossings, which soared in the first years of President Joe Biden’s administration, reaching nearly 10,000 arrests per day in late 2024, dropped significantly during his last year in office and plunged further after Trump returned to the White House.
Yet more than 200 people are still arrested daily for illegally crossing the southern US border.
Some of those people are seeking asylum, though it’s unclear if anyone knows how many.
Paulina Reyes-Perrariz, managing attorney for the San Diego office of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, said her office sometimes received 10 to 15 calls a day about asylum after Biden implemented asylum restrictions in 2024.
That number has dropped to almost nothing, with only a handful of total calls since Jan. 20.
Plus, she added, lawyers are unsure how to handle asylum cases.
“It’s really difficult to consult and advise with individuals when we don’t know what the process is,” she said.
Doing ‘everything right’
None of this was expected by the Russian man, who asked not to be identified for fear of persecution if he returns to Russia.
“We felt betrayed,” the 36-year-old said. “We did everything right.”
The family had scrupulously followed the rules. They traveled to Mexico in May 2024, found a cheap place to rent near the border with California and waited nearly nine months for the chance to schedule an asylum interview.
On Jan. 14, they got word that their interview would be on Feb 2. On Jan. 20, the interview was canceled.
Moments after Trump took office, US Customs and Border Protection announced it had scrubbed the system used to schedule asylum interviews and canceled tens of thousands of existing appointments.
There was no way to appeal.
The Russian family went to a San Diego border crossing to ask for asylum, where they were taken into custody, he said.
A few weeks later, they were among the immigrants who were handcuffed, shackled and flown to Costa Rica. Only the children were left unchained.
Turning to other countries to hold deportees
The Trump administration has tried to accelerate deportations by turning countries like Costa Rica and Panama into “bridges,” temporarily detaining deportees while they await return to their countries of origin or third countries.
Earlier this year, some 200 migrants were deported from the US to Costa Rica and roughly 300 were sent to Panama.
To supporters of tighter immigration controls, the asylum system has always been rife with exaggerated claims by people not facing real dangers. In recent years, roughly one-third to half of asylum applications were approved by judges.
Even some politicians who see themselves as pro-immigration say the system faces too much abuse.
“People around the world have learned they can claim asylum and remain in the US indefinitely to pursue their claims,” retired US Rep. Barney Frank, a longtime Democratic stalwart in Congress, wrote last year in the Wall Street Journal, defending Biden’s tightening of asylum policies amid a flood of illegal immigration.
An uncertain future
Many of the immigrants they arrived with have left the Costa Rican facility where they were first detained, but the Russian family has stayed. The man cannot imagine going back to Russia and has nowhere else to go.
He and his wife spend their days teaching Russian and a little English to their son. He organizes volleyball games to keep people busy.
He is not angry at the US He understands the administration wanting to crack down on illegal immigration. But, he adds, he is in real danger. He followed the rules and can’t understand why he didn’t get a chance to plead his case.
He fights despair almost constantly, knowing that what he did in Russia brought his family to this place.
“I failed them,” he said. “I think that every day: I failed them.”

