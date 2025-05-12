You are here

Former UK PM Theresa May to speak at Most Powerful Women summit in Riyadh

Former UK PM Theresa May to speak at Most Powerful Women summit in Riyadh
Fortune to host first summit in Middle East on May 20-21 in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Former UK PM Theresa May to speak at Most Powerful Women summit in Riyadh

Former UK PM Theresa May to speak at Most Powerful Women summit in Riyadh
  • Former Conservative Party leader will give her views on fractured trade ties, the erosion of multilateralism, and the race toward a greener economy
  • The event on May 20 and 21 is Fortune’s first international summit in the region and aims to gather 125 of the world’s most influential female business leaders
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: The speakers and special guests at the Fortune Most Powerful Women International Summit in Riyadh on May 20 and 21 will include the UK’s former prime minister, Theresa May, organizers revealed on Monday.

She will close the summit, at the St. Regis, with a talk moderated by Ellie Austin, the editorial director of Fortune Most Powerful Women, an invitation-only community of leaders from a wide range of industries worldwide.

The former leader of the Conservative Party, who was Britain’s prime minister from 2016 until 2019, will give her views on fractured trade ties, the erosion of multilateralism, and the race toward a greener economy. She will also talk about navigating globalization, seizing opportunities in the energy transition, and the need for bold and creative leadership in a volatile world.

The summit, which has the theme “A New Era for Business: Partnering for Global Prosperity,” is Fortune’s first international summit in the Middle East region. It aims to bring together 125 of the world’s most influential female business leaders.

The full lineup of speakers features public-sector leaders including: Ambassador Haifa Al-Jedea, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the EU; Yuriko Koike, the governor of Tokyo; Neema Lugangira, a member of Tanzania’s parliament; and Silvana Koch-Mehrin, president and founder of non-profit organization Women Political Leaders.

Representatives from the private sector include: Amel Chadli, Gulf cluster president of Schneider Electric; Leah Cotterill, Cigna Healthcare’s CEO for the Middle East and Africa (excluding Saudi Arabia); Shazia Syed, general manager of the Personal Care Business Group with Unilever Arabia (GCC), Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and head of Unilever Arabia; and Julie Sweet, the CEO of Accenture.

Topics: Fortune Magazine Fortune Arabia

French-Lebanese Saade holding company buys stake in Pathe cinemas

French-Lebanese Saade holding company buys stake in Pathe cinemas
Updated 12 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

French-Lebanese Saade holding company buys stake in Pathe cinemas

French-Lebanese Saade holding company buys stake in Pathe cinemas
  • Acquisition of one of the world’s oldest film company was announced on Monday for an undiscolsed amount
  • Investment will focus on expanding Pathé’s international presence and modernizing its movie theaters, Saade said
Updated 12 May 2025
Reuters

PARIS: French-Lebanese billionaire Rodolphe Saade’s family holding Merit France has acquired a 20 percent stake in French cinema chain Pathe for an undisclosed amount, privately owned Pathe said on Monday.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT
Saade and his shipping company CMA CGM have already become leading players in the French media landscape in recent years, buying up several newspapers as well as Altice Media, which owns 24-hour news channel BFM TV.
The investment in Pathe builds on the family’s interests in media and culture.

CONTEXT
Pathe, owned by French businessman Jerome Seydoux, is one of the world’s oldest film companies, and is a leading producer as well as movie theater operator in Europe and Africa.
The investment will help Pathe accelerate its development in producing films and series with an international reach, and to modernize its movie theaters, the statement said.

KEY QUOTE
“We are committed to contributing to the development of the sector and promoting French film culture around the world,” said Rodolphe Saade.

Topics: France Lebanon pathe cinema Rodolphe Saade

'Tool for grifters': AI deepfakes push bogus sexual cures

‘Tool for grifters’: AI deepfakes push bogus sexual cures
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
'Tool for grifters': AI deepfakes push bogus sexual cures

'Tool for grifters': AI deepfakes push bogus sexual cures
  • The trend underscores how rapid advances in artificial intelligence have fueled what researchers call an AI dystopia, a deception-filled online universe designed to manipulate unsuspecting users into buying dubious products
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: Holding an oversized carrot, a brawny, shirtless man promotes a supplement he claims can enlarge male genitalia — one of countless AI-generated videos on TikTok peddling unproven sexual treatments.

The rise of generative AI has made it easy — and financially lucrative — to mass-produce such videos with minimal human oversight, often featuring fake celebrity endorsements of bogus and potentially harmful products.

In some TikTok videos, carrots are used as a euphemism for male genitalia, apparently to evade content moderation policing sexually explicit language.

“You would notice that your carrot has grown up,” the muscled man says in a robotic voice in one video, directing users to an online purchase link.

“This product will change your life,” the man adds, claiming without evidence that the herbs used as ingredients boost testosterone and send energy levels “through the roof.”

The video appears to be AI-generated, according to a deepfake detection service recently launched by the Bay Area-headquartered firm Resemble AI, which shared its results with AFP.

“As seen in this example, misleading AI-generated content is being used to market supplements with exaggerated or unverified claims, potentially putting consumers’ health at risk,” Zohaib Ahmed, Resemble AI’s chief executive and co-founder, told AFP.

“We’re seeing AI-generated content weaponized to spread false information.”

The trend underscores how rapid advances in artificial intelligence have fueled what researchers call an AI dystopia, a deception-filled online universe designed to manipulate unsuspecting users into buying dubious products.

They include everything from unverified — and in some cases, potentially harmful — dietary supplements to weight loss products and sexual remedies.

“AI is a useful tool for grifters looking to create large volumes of content slop for a low cost,” misinformation researcher Abbie Richards told AFP.

 

“It’s a cheap way to produce advertisements,” she added.

Alexios Mantzarlis, director of the Security, Trust, and Safety Initiative at Cornell Tech, has observed a surge of “AI doctor” avatars and audio tracks on TikTok that promote questionable sexual remedies.

Some of these videos, many with millions of views, peddle testosterone-boosting concoctions made from ingredients such as lemon, ginger and garlic.

More troublingly, rapidly evolving AI tools have enabled the creation of deepfakes impersonating celebrities such as actress Amanda Seyfried and actor Robert De Niro.

“Your husband can’t get it up?” Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appears to ask in a TikTok video promoting a prostate supplement.

But the clip is a deepfake, using Fauci’s likeness.

Many manipulated videos are created from existing ones, modified with AI-generated voices and lip-synced to match what the altered voice says.

“The impersonation videos are particularly pernicious as they further degrade our ability to discern authentic accounts online,” Mantzarlis said.

Last year, Mantzarlis discovered hundreds of ads on YouTube featuring deepfakes of celebrities — including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Mike Tyson — promoting supplements branded as erectile dysfunction cures.

The rapid pace of generating short-form AI videos means that even when tech platforms remove questionable content, near-identical versions quickly reappear — turning moderation into a game of whack-a-mole.

Researchers say this creates unique challenges for policing AI-generated content, requiring novel solutions and more sophisticated detection tools.

AFP’s fact checkers have repeatedly debunked scam ads on Facebook promoting treatments — including erectile dysfunction cures — that use fake endorsements by Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon and former US cabinet member.

Yet many users still consider the endorsements legitimate, illustrating the appeal of deepfakes.

“Scammy affiliate marketing schemes and questionable sex supplements have existed for as long as the Internet and before,” Mantzarlis said.

“As with every other bad thing online, generative AI has made this abuse vector cheaper and quicker to deploy at scale.”

Topics: artificial intelligence deepfakes

Film claims to name killer of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Film claims to name killer of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP
Film claims to name killer of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Film claims to name killer of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
  • Produced by independent news site Zeteo, the documentary “Who killed Shireen?” names for the first time the suspect as Alon Scaggio, an elite soldier
Updated 11 May 2025
AFP

NEW YORK: A new documentary purports to name the Israeli soldier who killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was gunned down in the West Bank while reporting in 2022.
Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist known for her coverage of the Arab-Israeli conflict, was shot dead in Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank while she worked, wearing a bulletproof vest marked “press.”
Al Jazeera and witnesses immediately blamed the Israeli army. Then Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said it was probable the shots had come from Palestinian militants.
In the weeks that followed, several journalistic investigations pointed the blame at Israeli gunfire.
Months later, Israel released an internal investigation that found a “high probability” that Abu Akleh was accidentally shot by the Israeli army, which claimed it was targeting armed Palestinians.
Produced by independent news site Zeteo, the documentary “Who killed Shireen?” names for the first time the suspect as Alon Scaggio, an elite soldier.
“Israel did everything it could to conceal the soldier’s identity, they wouldn’t provide the US with any information. They wouldn’t let the US interview him. They wouldn’t give the US his statement. And they wouldn’t give his name,” said Dion Nissenbaum, a journalist who worked on the film.
Assisted by producer Conor Powell and reporter Fatima AbdulKarim — who worked for The New York Times in the West Bank — Nissenbaum, a former Wall Street Journal correspondent, consulted testimony from two Israeli soldiers present in Jenin on May 11, 2022 as well as top US officials.
The documentary alleges that Scaggio, then 20, had completed training for the elite Duvdevan unit just three months prior.
“He shot her intentionally. There’s no question about that. The question is did he know she was a journalist and did he know she was Shireen Abu Akleh? Was it an order from above?” Nissenbaum told AFP.
“Personally, I don’t think it was an order. I don’t think he knew it was Shireen. Nobody ever has indicated that he could tell that it was Shireen. But she was wearing the blue flak-jacket with the word ‘press’ on it.”
“The evidence (suggests)... it was an intentional killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. Whether or not they knew it was her or not can very well be debated, but they would have absolutely known that it was a media person or a non-combatant at a minimum,” said a senior official from the administration of then US president Joe Biden, speaking in the film anonymously.
Washington did not exert significant pressure on the issue, the documentary claims, for fear of antagonizing its ally.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said he called on Biden to declassify documents about the killing — but went unanswered.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said “it is the first time that a potential suspect has been named in connection with an Israeli killing of a journalist” according to its records dating back to 1992.
Impunity in the case “has effectively given Israel permission to silence hundreds more” journalists, the CPJ said.
Reporters Without Borders estimates around 200 journalists were killed in the past 18 months of Israeli strikes on Gaza.
An Israeli army spokesman condemned the unauthorized disclosure of the suspect’s name despite no “definitive determination” of who shot Abu Akleh.
The soldier in question “fell during an operational activity,” the army added.
Nissenbaum had initially thought Scaggio died in Gaza, but ultimately concluded he was killed in Jenin on June 27, 2024 almost two years after Abu Akleh.

Topics: Shireen Abu Akleh Al Jazeera

Ray-Ban Meta glasses to launch in the UAE

Ray-Ban Meta glasses to launch in the UAE
Updated 09 May 2025
Zaira Lakhpatwala
Ray-Ban Meta glasses to launch in the UAE

Ray-Ban Meta glasses to launch in the UAE
  • Release ‘marks beginning of an effortless, more connected future,’ senior Meta official says
  • Collection features different styles and lens variations, including prescription lenses
Updated 09 May 2025
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Meta and optical multinational EssilorLuxottica have announced that the Ray-Ban Meta collection will be available in the UAE from May 12.

The glasses, when paired with a smartphone, allow users to take hands-free pictures and videos, listen to audio with open-ear speakers, and use the inbuilt Meta AI assistant.

The launch “marks the beginning of an effortless, more connected future — one that empowers people to stay in the moment while staying connected to the things and people that matter most,” Fares Akkad, regional director for Middle East and Africa at Meta, told Arab News.

The glasses feature an ultrawide 12-megapixel camera, which can take photos and 1080-pixel videos of up to three minutes. Users can also stream live via the glasses to Instagram or Facebook for up to 30 minutes.

Meta AI, the company’s AI assistant, is built into the glasses and can be used through voice prompts to help with tasks such as recommending music or clicking a picture.

In the coming months, users in the UAE will also be able to use Meta AI to ask questions about their surroundings, such as identifying landmarks or translating street signs, as well as live translation of conversations in English, French, Italian and Spanish. However, live translation for Arabic is not supported yet.

Akkad said: “Just a few years ago, the idea of wearing glasses that could take pictures and videos with voice command, translate to different languages, and become a seamless, helpful assistant everywhere you go felt like something out of science fiction.

“Today, it is a tangible reality.”

Users will be able to regularly update the software on the glasses to enable more features as they are rolled out. These include timers, alarms, calendar and email access.

The Ray-Ban Meta collection features different styles and lens variations, including prescription lenses.

It will be available at all Ray-Ban and partner stores in the UAE from May 12 with prices starting at AED1,330 ($360).

 

Topics: Meta Smart glasses AI

India tells X to block over 8,000 accounts, mainly Pakistani

India tells X to block over 8,000 accounts, mainly Pakistani
Updated 09 May 2025
AFP
India tells X to block over 8,000 accounts, mainly Pakistani

India tells X to block over 8,000 accounts, mainly Pakistani
  • Move appears to be part of India’s sweeping crackdown targeting social media accounts of Pakistani politicians, celebrities and media organizations
  • X said it disagreed with the demands but it had begun the process to withhold the specified accounts in India
Updated 09 May 2025
AFP

WASHINGTON: India has ordered X to block more than 8,000 accounts, the platform said Thursday, adding that it was reluctantly complying with what it described as government-imposed “censorship.”
The move appears to be part of India’s sweeping crackdown targeting social media accounts of Pakistani politicians, celebrities and media organizations amid heightened tensions and deadly confrontations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The order, which X said includes demands to block international news organizations and other prominent users, comes a day after Meta banned a prominent Muslim news page on Instagram in India at New Delhi’s request.
“X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees,” the site’s global government affairs team said in a statement.
It added that in most cases, the government had not specified which posts from the accounts violated Indian laws, and in many others, it provided no evidence or justification for the blocks.
The Elon Musk-owned platform said it disagreed with the demands but it had begun the process to withhold the specified accounts in India.
“Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary, it amounts to censorship of existing and future content, and is contrary to the fundamental right of free speech,” the statement said.
“This is not an easy decision, however keeping the platform accessible in India is vital to Indians’ ability to access information.”
The move comes amid fierce fighting between India and Pakistan, two weeks after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-run side of the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.
Pakistan rejects the charge.
At least 48 people have been killed on both sides of the border in escalating violence since India launched air strikes on Wednesday that it said targeted “terrorist camps.”
Both countries accused each other on Thursday of carrying out waves of drone attacks.
X said it could not make the Indian executive orders public due to legal restrictions, but it encouraged the impacted users to seek “appropriate relief from the courts.”
It did not name the affected users, but in recent days the Indian media has reported that the country has blocked the X accounts of Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan’s former prime minister and cricket captain Imran Khan.
India has also banned more than a dozen Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading “provocative” content, including Pakistani news outlets.
Pakistani Bollywood movie regulars Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam were also off limits in India, as well as a wide range of cricketers — including star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and retired players Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram.
Rising hostilities between the South Asian neighbors have unleashed an avalanche of online misinformation, with social media users circulating everything from deepfake videos to outdated images from unrelated conflicts, falsely linking them to the ongoing fighting.

Topics: India Pakistan X Twitter

