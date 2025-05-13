OIC welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire, calls for ‘constructive dialogue’ to resolve issues

ISLAMABAD: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) this week welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after days of fighting, calling for the nuclear-armed neighbors to engage in “constructive dialogue” to resolve their outstanding issues, Pakistani state media reported.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire after the two countries were engaged in conflict. The two sides used fighter jets, drones, missiles and artillery to attack each other in the worst fighting between them since the 1999 Kargil war, leaving around 70 people dead on both sides of the border.
“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation today welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India and lauded the countries that brought two sides together to finalize the agreement,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.
The global body of Muslim nations called on the international community to “redouble efforts” and encourage Pakistan and India to engage in a “constructive dialogue” to resolve outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute.
It asked both countries to engage in dialogue through peaceful means and in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.
“The OIC also reaffirmed its principled and firm position, calling for a peaceful resolution to Jammu and Kashmir issue,” Radio Pakistan added.
At the heart of India and Pakistan’s dispute lies the Himalayan territory of Kashmir. The disputed region is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, who only govern parts of it separated by a de facto border known as the Line of Control.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars out of three since 1947 over Kashmir. India has for years insisted Kashmir is a bilateral issue and not allowed any third-party mediation.
Tensions, however, remain high since Saturday’s announcement by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri that the 1960 World Bank-brokered treaty would remain in abeyance, signaling deeper diplomatic rifts despite the temporary cessation of hostilities between the two neighbors.
India suspended the treaty, which ensures water for 80 percent of Pakistani farms, a day after the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Islamabad described the Indian move to suspend the treaty as an “act of war.”