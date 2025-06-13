Iran’s top military commanders, 6 nuclear scientists among 78 killed in Israeli strikes

RIYADH: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei confirmed on Friday that several military commanders and scientists were “martyred” in Israeli strikes on Tehran.
In a statement carried on state television, Khamenei warned that Israel will not go unpunished for its attacks.
“We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed,” Khamenei said in a recorded message.
“With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”
Iran’s UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in Israeli attacks.
Among those killed were four of Iran’s top military leaders.
State television and local media identified them as General Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces; Major General Hossein Salami, commander in chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, or IRGC; Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters; and Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC of the IRGC Aerospace Force.
Iran’s Nournews reported that Ali Shamkhani, a rear admiral who serves as adviser to Khamenei, was “critically injured.”
Local media confirmed that six scientists working on Iran’s nuclear program were killed, four of them identified as Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, Mohammad Mehdi Tehranch, Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, and Amirhossein Feqhi.
New appointments
Immediately after the strike, Khomenei appointed Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, as the new chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces. Mousavi, the army commander since 2017, replaced Bagheri
Replacing Mousavi as army chief was Brigadier General Amir Hatami, who was promoted to the rank of major general.
Major General Mohammad Pakpour was appointed as the new IRGC chief, replacing “martyred” Salami.
As Pakpour assumed his new post, he warned the Israeli regime to brace for a painful fate.
“The criminal and illegitimate Zionist regime will suffer a bitter and painful fate with huge and destructive consequences,” Iran’s Tasnim News agency quoted Pakpour as saying in a letter to Supreme Leader Khamenei.
With the help of God, the gates of hell will soon be opened upon this child-killing regime, he wrote.
Below is a list of the commanders and scientists killed:
Mohammad Bagheri
A former IRGC commander, Major General Bagheri was chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces from 2016. Born in 1960, Bagheri joined the Guards during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.
Hossein Salami
Salami was commander-in-chief of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, or IRGC. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Salami, who was born in 1960, as head of the IRGC in 2019.
Amir Ali Hajizadeh
Hajizadeh was the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force. Israel has identified him as the central figure responsible for directing aerial attacks against its territory. In 2020, Hajizadeh took responsibility for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, which occurred shortly after Iran launched missile strikes on US targets in Iraq in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani.
Gholamali Rashid
Major General Rashid was head of the IRGC’s Khatam al Anbia headquarters. He previously served as deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, and fought for Iran during the 1980s war with Iraq.
Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani
Abbasi, a nuclear scientist, served as head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization from 2011 to 2013. A hardliner, Abbasi was a member of parliament from 2020 to 2024.
Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi
Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist, was head of Iran’s Islamic Azad University in Tehran.
Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari
Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, a nuclear engineering professor at Shahid Beheshti University.
Amirhossein Feqhi
Amirhossein Feqhi, another nuclear professor at Shahid Beheshti University.