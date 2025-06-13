‘Ocean’ — bleak indictment of mankind offers a glimmer of hope

Recipes for Success: Chef Davisha Burrowes offers advice and a tasty recipe

RIYADH: The Mediterranean dining venue The Lighthouse, founded in the UAE, recently opened its first Saudi outpost in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

“I like to describe the Lighthouse menu as a celebration of fresh and seasonal ingredients that represent the Mediterranean culturally as a whole,” says its executive chef Davisha Burrowes. “I think it’s a perfect balance between East and West.”

Burrowes — who grew up in Barbados — caught the culinary bug early.

“I was around nine years old when I started cooking,” she says. “And that just grew around the age of 14 or 15. I did a few competitions in Barbados, and from there, I took my degree in culinary arts, worked around the world in different cuisines, then finally landed with the Lighthouse.”

The Lighthouse recently opened its first Saudi outpost in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter. (Supplied)

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?

I think all young chefs tend to seek perfection. I was definitely overthinking the little things. And when you overthink, you tend to overcomplicate and overseason. and throughout the years, with growth from maturing as a chef, I will tell anyone that lasts this morning.

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

Experiment. Don’t be afraid to try new things — new flavors, new blends. Go with the flow a little bit, and don’t be so hard on yourself. Some of the best recipes, by a lot of chefs around the world, have been born through mistakes.

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? And why?

Probably a fresh squeeze of lemon. It brightens, it lifts, it cuts through very rich flavors as well. But personally, I think the best ingredient you can put in a dish is love, cooking with your heart, with your passion, just enjoying it and giving respect to each ingredient, whether it’s something as humble as an onion or a piece of foie gras.

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?

It depends. If I go to somewhere casual, you know, I take it for what it is. I manage my expectations. I also work within hospitality, so I know there can be certain challenges within the back of house and within the operation. But if I’m going somewhere where I have high expectations, then I hold them to a certain level.

The Lighthouse was founded in the UAE. (Supplied)

What’s your favorite cuisine?

I love Japanese cuisine. I worked in Japanese cuisine for two years, so I love a good selection of Nigiri platter. It needs precision, but it’s very, very simple.

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?

I love cooking spaghetti carbonara. It has very few ingredients, it takes minimal effort, but it also has its intricacies.

What’s your favorite dish to cook?

If time’s not a factor, then it’s a barbecue. Going back to my roots, I’m from the Caribbean, and we do a lot of barbecue — it’s always summer in the Caribbean, so we do a lot of cooking outdoors. So, definitely a barbecue feast or a grazing plate.

What customer behavior most annoys you?

I wouldn’t say it necessarily “annoys” me, but I do get a little disappointed when some ingredients are swapped out of dishes — especially ingredients that are essential to the harmony of the dish. As chefs, we spend a lot of time curating dishes, making sure the flavors are balanced, so when ingredients are swapped out, it just changes the whole experience that we’re trying to offer.

As a leader, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Or are you more laid back?

I prefer to inspire rather than intimidate. I’m very hands-on in the kitchen. I like to lead by example. I think that as a chef — or as a leader in any field — it’s important that the team see you do it, so they can have the encouragement to do it on their own.

Chef Davisha’s charred aubergine with labneh and hot honey harissa

(Serves 2)

Ingredients:

For the Charred Aubergine:

1 large eggplant (aubergine)

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp labneh (or see Labneh Mix below)

1 tbsp hot honey harissa (see Hot Honey Harissa below)

1 tsp toasted pine nuts

A few fresh chives, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Labneh Mix (optional, for a more flavorful labneh):

60g labneh

0g Greek yogurt

Pinch of table salt

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

For the Hot Honey Harissa:

20g butter

10g olive oil

3g harissa paste (or more for extra heat)

1g crushed chili flakes

5g smoked paprika

10g honey

INSTRUCTIONS:

Char the Aubergine: Preheat a grill pan or BBQ to high heat. Brush the aubergine halves with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place cut-side down on the hot grill and cook until charred and softened (about 6-8 minutes per side). For a true smoky flavor, roast directly over a gas flame or in a preheated oven at 220°C for 20 minutes.

Prepare the Labneh Mix (optional): In a bowl, whisk together labneh, Greek yogurt, salt, and lemon juice. Adjust seasoning to taste.

Make Hot Honey Harissa: In a small saucepan, melt the butter and olive oil over medium heat.

Add the harissa paste, chili flakes, smoked paprika, and honey. Stir well and cook for 2 minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat.

Assemble: Place the charred aubergine on a serving plate. Dollop with labneh (or labneh mix), drizzle generously with hot honey harissa, and scatter toasted pine nuts and chopped chives on top.

At-home tips

Labneh Substitute: If you don’t have labneh, use thick Greek yogurt, strained through a cheesecloth or coffee filter for a few hours to mimic labneh’s rich texture.

Char at Home: If you don’t have a grill, broil the aubergine in your oven or cook it in a cast-iron pan to achieve a similar smoky effect.

Harissa Hack: No harissa paste? Mix 1 tbsp tomato paste with 1 tsp chili flakes, ½ tsp cumin, and a pinch of smoked paprika for a quick substitute.

Honey Choices: Use mild, floral honey for a more balanced sauce or a spicy honey to really turn up the heat.