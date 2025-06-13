Pakistan prepares for Joint Ministerial Commission with UAE to deepen trade ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday held a preparatory meeting for the upcoming 12th session of its Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the state media, as the government seeks to strengthen economic and trade relations with the Gulf nation.

The JMC is the primary bilateral platform for institutionalized cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE, focusing on trade, investment, energy, labor and consular matters. After remaining inactive for several years, it was revived recently to accelerate high-level economic engagement.

The preparatory meeting, according to Radio Pakistan, was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who also serves as the foreign minister of the country.

“Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to strengthening Pak-UAE economic and trade relations,” the report said.

“He made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Friday to review preparations for the upcoming 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in Abu Dhabi,” it added.

Radio Pakistan said discussions during the meeting focused on advancing key bilateral initiatives, formalizing collaboration in existing sectors, exploring new avenues for cooperation and attracting mutually beneficial UAE investments in priority areas.

The UAE is Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner. Its proximity to the South Asian state helps minimize export costs, particularly for perishable goods.

Pakistan has increasingly sought stronger economic partnerships with Gulf nations to strengthen its economy amid improving macroeconomic indicators. The UAE has supported Pakistan during recent economic crises, including by maintaining deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan and helping Islamabad unlock critical IMF loan tranches.

So far, the government has not officially announced any date for the 12th JMC session, though it is expected to help expand bilateral economic cooperation.

