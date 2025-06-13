Cristiano Ronaldo named global ambassador for Esports World Cup

‘Greatest 24-hour race on the planet’: Oman’s Al-Harthy’s journey at Le Mans

LE MANS: As the racing world turns its eyes to the Circuit de la Sarthe for the weekend of June 14-15, Oman’s Ahmad Al-Harthy returns to the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans for a third time — this year behind the wheel of the BMW M4 GT3 with Team WRT.

With a Le Mans podium already under his belt and growing support from BMW Oman, BMW Middle East and national partners, Al-Harthy continues to fly the sultanate’s flag high on the global motorsport stage. Here are some of his thoughts.

On representing Oman at the iconic race …

Coming back here for the third time is very emotional. To be able to race and represent Oman, the GCC and everyone from the Arab world is a very proud moment for me. Le Mans is something I’ve been following since childhood. To me, it’s the greatest 24-hour race on the planet. More importantly, it’s a place where I truly enjoy racing and driving around, and I’m looking forward to this third experience.

On his technical and mental progress since his first Le Mans podium in 2023 …

It couldn’t have started any better for me. Finishing on the podium in my first-ever 24-hour race was unbelievable, and I still get goosebumps when I think about it. The race was filled with so much emotion. Coming into 2024, my first race with BMW here was going well, but unfortunately, the weather affected us. We feel we have unfinished business, which makes us even more determined and hungry.

As a driver, every time you compete in these events, you mature and gain a deeper understanding. I’ve had quite a few 24-hour race experiences, but Le Mans is always different. When you ask if I’m ready, physically, yes; mentally, it’s the challenging part. Le Mans is a demanding circuit because the speeds are very high for extended periods. We are also racing alongside Hypercars and sharing the circuit with that level of speed always pushes your concentration to the limit. I believe that every year we come back, we are slightly stronger. We must take all the positives and learn from every single lap, every single turn.

On the buzz of driving his BMW M4 LMGT3 …

The first thing is realizing how blessed I am to share the track with some truly iconic names in motorsport. I often reflect on my early days in motorsport, and it fills me with emotions. I also get excited by the speed because it presents a massive challenge. You hear sounds and see things that you don’t experience at any other racetrack in the world. I have certain spiritual rituals that I perform for all race weekends, and it’s the same in that sense.

This is my third 24-hour race, but I have competed at the “Road to Le Mans” in 2017 and 2019, and I was fortunate enough to stand on the podium three out of four attempts. I feel that this race has been very kind to me, and I hope to continue that streak in 2025.

On the chemistry with teammates Valentino Rossi and Kelvin Van Der Linde …

You mentioned a very important point: Teamwork. For us to win and achieve great results at any endurance weekend, it’s all about teamwork. It’s not just about the three drivers; it involves everything from the pit crew to the engineering and support teams. Everyone must be on the same page. The harmony we share at Team WRT is something unique compared to many other teams on the grid.

We spend a lot of time together; we are like a family away from home. It’s not just about seeing each other in the race car; it’s what happens behind the scenes. This closeness allows us to operate at a much higher level. Endurance racing is a long journey, and while it may feel like a sprint, you don’t always need the fastest drivers to achieve the best results. You need drivers who can work together. We complement each other and focus on making the car the fastest, rather than just one driver.

On the backing from BMW Oman throughout your journey …

When we first announced our move to BMW, it was an exciting partnership. BMW’s support on and off the racetrack means a lot to me. I’m proud to be an ambassador for the brand, and I’ve been a fan since I was young. Having a manufacturer support you from your home country in the Middle East is something I take great pride in.

A message to young Arab and Omani athletes …

The main message is that in motorsports, there are no shortcuts. We would love to see more Arab drivers coming through the ranks. We have some of the best circuits in the world, and it’s time to develop these drivers correctly without taking shortcuts. To reach Le Mans, you must come through the ranks, and I hope my presence here creates a path for that.

I want to motivate the younger generation to believe that they can be here and achieve their dreams. It takes time, and we need to understand that these things cannot be accomplished overnight. It’s a tricky formula, but it’s worth it.