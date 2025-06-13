Saudi crown prince, President Trump discuss regional tensions in phone call
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli military operations against Iran. (SPA/File Photo)
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, including the ongoing Israeli military operations against Iran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call on Friday, the two leaders stressed the importance of restraint and de-escalation, and underlined the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means, SPA added.
They also affirmed the importance of continued joint efforts to promote security, peace, and stability across the region.
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday talked with the leaders of France and Italy about the latest developments in the region, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
During a phone call, the crown prince and France’s President Emmanuel Macron discussed the repercussions of Israeli strikes on Iran, which has killed 78 people, including generals and scientists, and wounded 320 others.
Iran retaliated later in the day, raining missiles and weaponized drones on Israeli cities, causing destruction.
In a separate call with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the two leaders “emphasized the necessity of making every effort to de-escalate the situation, the importance of exercising restraint, and resolving all disputes through diplomatic means,” SPA said.
Earlier in the day, the crown prince spoke with US President Donald J. Trump, during which the duo also stressed the need for continued joint work to achieve security, peace, and stability in the Middle East.
Macron had also announced that because of the Israel-Iran clash, the UN conference on a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians that France and Saudi Arabia planned to co-chair next week in New York had been postponed.
“While we have to postpone this conference for logistical and security reasons, it will take place as soon as possible,” he said at a press conference.
How Saudi Arabia’s OceanQuest is making waves in global marine conservation
OceanQuest is a Saudi non-profit focused on deep-sea exploration and global marine science collaborations
On its Around Africa Expedition, the foundation emphasized human-centered approaches to conservation
Updated 14 June 2025
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: As the curtains closed on this year’s UN Ocean Conference in the French city of Nice, the Saudi-led foundation OceanQuest emerged as one of the standout contributors to marine sustainability — not only in policy circles but also in the depths of the world’s oceans.
Fresh from its pioneering Around Africa Expedition, OceanQuest, in partnership with OceanX, brought remarkable scientific discoveries and a powerful message to UNOC — that true marine conservation must combine exploration, collaboration, and education.
“This expedition went around Africa and engaged on-ship around 16 African scientists and more than 200 port stops,” Martin Visbeck, CEO of OceanQuest, told Arab News.
From surveying megafauna by helicopter to exploring seamounts more than 1,000 meters beneath the surface aboard the OceanXplorer, the team used cutting-edge technology and human ingenuity to illuminate previously uncharted ecosystems.
OceanQuest is a Saudi non-profit incubated at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. It is rapidly becoming a key player in the global marine science arena, dedicated to deep-sea exploration, design innovation, and cross-border collaboration.
DID YOU KNOW?
• OceanQuest is a Saudi non-profit focused on deep-sea exploration and global collaborations in marine science.
• The foundation emphasizes human-centered approaches to conservation by training African scientists and educators.
• Discoveries on its Around Africa Expedition include new seamounts vital for biodiversity and sustainable fisheries.
One of its flagship missions — the Around Africa Expedition — offered not only new data but a model of inclusive, equitable marine science.
Using robotic vehicles, manned submersibles, and remote sensing tools, the team made multiple dives during the mission.
In total, they spent 53 hours underwater, collected nearly 90 samples, and mapped thousands of square kilometers of the seabed, including around the Nola Seamounts and Santo Antao Island. Flights over 922 nautical miles provided additional data on large marine animals.
Among the major outcomes was the identification of new underwater seamounts, crucial for fisheries and marine biodiversity.
“We will be the ones who go to seamount systems and explore what is there, look at the species, look at the functions and understanding, then share that with the community, to provide reasons why certain seamounts should be protected,” said Visbeck.
This insight is critical as countries consider the ratification and implementation of the High Seas Treaty — formally the Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction agreement — a major focus at UNOC.
“Biodiversity protection beyond national jurisdiction means the protected areas in the high seas, outside of a country’s own legal role,” said Visbeck.
OceanQuest’s approach is not just technical — it is human-centered.
Working alongside top African entities such as the National Research Foundation, the University of Cape Town, and the South African National Biodiversity Institute, the expedition helped build capacity for African marine science.
Twenty-four early-career professionals from across the continent were trained in seafloor mapping, environmental DNA analysis, and deep-sea sampling.
“This wasn’t just about what we discovered in the ocean. It was also about who we empowered on the ground,” said Visbeck. “By investing in people — students, young professionals and educators — we’re building a foundation for Africa’s long-term leadership in ocean science.”
He sees this collaborative model as a roadmap for future conservation.
“These collaborations are the future of ocean science in Africa,” he said. “We’ve seen what’s possible when scientists, governments and regional institutions align behind a common purpose, advancing knowledge, access and opportunity.”
This year’s UNOC provided the perfect platform for OceanQuest to share these achievements and ambitions.
“I decided that it would be amazing to celebrate and launch OceanQuest and share with the ocean world our arrival on the scene at UNOC,” said Visbeck.
“We are using UNOC to celebrate with our partners, friends and ocean-policy people on the scene and share with them our mission and vision.”
In a time of mounting ocean crises — from plastic pollution to overfishing and climate change — Visbeck says awareness is a powerful tool.
“What we are trying to do is fight ignorance by providing data and information. Once the information is more clear, it can be a basis for regulatory agencies.”
From the Red Sea to the high seas, OceanQuest is helping reframe the future of ocean conservation — not just by mapping the seafloor, but by drawing a new map for global cooperation.
King Salman orders Saudi officials to aid stranded Iranian Hajj pilgrims
Directive issued after authorities in Tehran close their airspace following attack by Israel said to have targeted Iranian nuclear sites, nuclear scientists and military chiefs
Plan for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide help to the stranded pilgrims presented to the king by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 14 June 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman on Friday ordered Saudi authorities to ensure that Iranian Hajj pilgrims stranded in the Kingdom receive all necessary support until it is safe for them to return home.
The directive came shortly after Israeli authorities launched early-morning airstrikes against Iran, which they said targeted nuclear sites, nuclear scientists and military chiefs. Tehran closed the country’s airspace in the aftermath.
The plan to provide help to stranded Iranian pilgrims was presented to the king by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has been tasked with ensuring they receive all necessary support.
The annual pilgrimage, a key pillar of Islam that all Muslims are required to complete at least once during their lives if physically and financially able, concluded on Monday. Tens of thousands of Iranians visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj each year. More than 1.6 million pilgrims from all over the world took part this year and authorities described it as a success.
Iran retaliated to the Israeli attack later on Friday by targeting Tel Aviv with missiles, raising fears of prolonged and more-dangerous exchanges of fire.
Makkah’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 1,400 years of sacred architecture
Immersive experience showcases history, transformation of Islam’s most sacred sites
Exhibition fuses traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with rare artifacts, architectural models on display
Updated 13 June 2025
SPA
MAKKAH: Visitors to Makkah are being offered an unprecedented journey through Islamic architectural history, showcasing the remarkable evolution of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque across 14 centuries of development.
The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200 sq. meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts and architectural models that document the transformation of Islam’s most sacred sites.
The exhibition building itself exemplifies the fusion of traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with architectural elements deliberately echoing the Grand Mosque’s distinctive style.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, this design philosophy creates an immersive environment in which visitors experience visual and cultural connections to the sacred spaces.
FASTFACT
The exhibition building exemplifies the fusion of traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with architectural elements deliberately echoing the Grand Mosque’s distinctive style.
Following comprehensive upgrades, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has launched the exhibition’s trial operations phase. The modernization included complete technical infrastructure overhauls, contemporary presentation methods for historical artifacts, and sophisticated lighting systems that illuminate intricate details while enhancing the visitor experience.
The exhibition’s renewed mission extends beyond simple display, aiming to transmit the Two Holy Mosques’ heritage to both Islamic communities and global audiences, the SPA said.
Through interactive experiences and educational programming, the facility seeks to broaden understanding of Islamic architectural principles, while connecting contemporary visitors with their civilizational roots.
Those interested in visiting can schedule appointments through the official booking portal at https://visits.alharamain.gov.sa/
Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques launches Umrah season programs
The presidency will enhance the devotional atmosphere via religious and scholarly initiatives and programs throughout the season
Updated 13 June 2025
SPA
MAKKAH: The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques is preparing to enhance its program for the upcoming Umrah season through an initiative aimed at welcoming pilgrims, worshippers and visitors, and raising awareness about rituals.
The presidency explained that the centers for responding to religious inquiries have been enhanced through both on-site locations and telephone services. These are distributed across 10 sites inside and outside the Grand Mosque in Makkah, in addition to four dedicated offices for phone-based inquiries.
A total of 62 participating scholars, including judges and university faculty members, are available around the clock to respond to inquiries.
The presidency will enhance the devotional atmosphere via religious and scholarly initiatives and programs throughout the season. The plan also seeks to recruit volunteers to serve in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.