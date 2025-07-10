You are here

  • Home
  • Recipes for Success: Chef Tomlin George Graham offers advice and a tasty jerk chicken recipe 

Recipes for Success: Chef Tomlin George Graham offers advice and a tasty jerk chicken recipe 

Recipes for Success: Chef Tomlin George Graham offers advice and a tasty jerk chicken recipe 
Tomlin George Graham, head chef at Ting Irie. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jv29m

Updated 10 July 2025
Hams Saleh
Follow

Recipes for Success: Chef Tomlin George Graham offers advice and a tasty jerk chicken recipe 

Recipes for Success: Chef Tomlin George Graham offers advice and a tasty jerk chicken recipe 
Updated 10 July 2025
Hams Saleh
Follow

DUBAI: Chef Tomlin George Graham began his career 16 years ago, but his love for cooking started long before that — at home in Jamaica. Graham was raised in a family where recipes and techniques were passed down through generations, and he discovered his passion for food early.  

Graham’s career has taken him across the globe, from working for Carnival Cruise Line in the US to leading kitchens in Qatar and serving as a private chef to the governor general at King’s House in Jamaica. He also played a key role in opening a Jamaican restaurant in Qatar.  

He is now based in the UAE, serving as head chef at Ting Irie, which has branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and bills itself as the country’s first Jamaican restaurant and lounge. 

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?  

Not following recipes in the proper order. The end results were always less than ideal, but, honestly, also quite amusing. 

 What’s your top tip for amateur chefs? 

Taste frequently while cooking. It helps you understand how flavors are formed and will also help you become experienced at adjusting herb and spice amounts. Also, keep an open mind and soak up as much knowledge as you can from other cooks. 

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? 

Garlic. It’s rich and aromatic and it can be used in multiple forms — raw, sautéed, roasted, powdered or fermented — at different cooking stages.  

 What’s your favorite cuisine or dish to order?  

I actually tend to dine out to find inspiration for my dishes. Exploring different cuisines keeps my palette fresh and can spark creative ideas in the kitchen. Japanese cuisine, in particular, is a treasure trove. The clean but complex flavors, the seasonal ingredients, the care in presentation… it always inspires me. 

What’s your go-to dish if you must cook something quickly at home? 

Fried chicken is a true delight. It hits all the right notes. It’s crispy, savory, juicy, and incredibly satisfying. The contrast between the crunchy, seasoned crust and the tender, flavorful meat is almost irresistible.  

What customer behavior most annoys you? 

I’m doing something I love, so I don’t usually get annoyed. However, customers being disrespectful or aggressive makes it harder for everyone to do their job. Customers who misunderstand their dietary restrictions can also be tricky to navigate. For instance, someone might say they’re a strict vegetarian, but then mention they eat fish — implying that they’re actually a pescatarian. 

What’s your favorite dish to cook? 

I have a few: Caribbean-style curried goat, jerk chicken and roasted fish. Each one carries unforgettable flavors, but also memories of home, family gatherings, the people I love and the moments we’ve shared together. For me, food is much more than nourishment; it’s a way of staying connected to my roots, my culture and the ones who matter the most. And that’s part of the reason why we also integrated those dishes into the Ting Irie menu. 

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?  

With any dish, it’s all about understanding the ingredients and how they work together. Once you get that, following the recipe becomes second nature. For me, pâté is challenging. It requires precise technique, delicate ingredients like liver or foie gras, and a time-consuming preparation process. Traditional pâtés often involve curing, baking and resting over several days.  

As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laid back? 

I run my kitchen with discipline and intensity. I believe a kitchen, much like the military, relies on structure, clear communication and accountability. I might raise my voice when necessary — but it’s never out of ego; it’s to uphold standards and keep the team focused during high-pressure moments. There is a deep camaraderie that forms when you’re creating under pressure, and I make sure that passion and pride are always part of the process. 

Chef Tomlin’s jerk chicken  

Ingredients

Whole chicken - 1500g 

Pimento -20g  

Scotch bonnet-10g 

Cinnamon powder -5g 

Ginger -15g 

Fresh thyme-20g 

Escallion-15g 

Garlic-10g 

White onion-10g 

Soya sauce-10ml 

Chicken spice -10g 

White vinegar -15ml 

Method: 

Remove the tail from the chicken, then cut the chicken in half vertically, having the breast, wing, thigh and leg on each half. 

Wash the chicken and set it aside  

Measure all herbs and spice and set them aside  

Wash the thyme, escallion, garlic, ginger, white, onion, scotch bonnet and add them all to a blender with 15g of pimento, 15g thyme, soya sauce, chicken spice, cinnamon and blend for 1 minute. 

Add the blended mixture to the cut chicken and gently rub and marinate the chicken until it is fully coated (for the best taste, leave to marinate for at least 24 hours before cooking). 

On the grill turn on medium heat, add the remaining 5g pimento, 5g thyme and add the chicken on grill for smoking. Close the grill and let the chicken smoke.  

Turn the chicken every 15 minutes to ensure even cooking and prevent burning, until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. 

Serve with sides of your choice. 

Haql Summer Festival boosts tourism, economy

Haql Summer Festival boosts tourism, economy
Updated 14 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Haql Summer Festival boosts tourism, economy

Haql Summer Festival boosts tourism, economy
  • Festival offers a wide range of attractions, including an amusement park with electric and inflatable rides
  • Visitors can also enjoy restaurants, shopping, and essential services, ensuring a well-rounded experience
Updated 14 July 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: With schools on summer holiday, children and parents are embracing a season of relaxation, exploration, and entertainment.

From coastal getaways to mountain retreats, families across Saudi Arabia are making the most of summer with fun, adventure, and unforgettable memories.

The Haql Summer Festival, being held at Prince Fahd bin Sultan Park, runs until mid-September. It offers a wide range of attractions, including an amusement park with electric and inflatable rides, a family seating area, and an open-air theater featuring traditional performances, competitions, and daily prizes.

Visitors can also enjoy restaurants, shopping, and essential services, ensuring a well-rounded experience, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The festival aims to boost tourism in Haql, stimulate the local economy, increase commercial activity, and create job opportunities, positioning the region as a unique and attractive destination.

Haql, located in northwest Saudi Arabia in the Tabuk region and overlooking the Gulf of Aqaba, boasts clear views of several neighboring countries’ coastlines.

The festival is part of the Saudi Summer program, which runs until September and showcases the Kingdom’s diverse tourism offerings — from mountains and beaches to international events and exclusive deals, catering to all travelers.

Topics: Haql Summer Festival Saudi Summer Program

Related

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Why Saudi Arabia’s Haql beaches are a must-see
Haql, the perfect beach getaway at northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline
Saudi Arabia
Haql, the perfect beach getaway at northern end of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline

Miniature model helps bring Saudi history to life

Miniature model helps bring Saudi history to life
Updated 14 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

Miniature model helps bring Saudi history to life

Miniature model helps bring Saudi history to life
  • Featuring miniature representations of Saudi cities from the past, these creations transport visitors through time
  • Artist and craft trainer Abdullah Al-Khazam, a native of Hail, presented a clay model of the ancient commercial area of Hail city at the event
Updated 14 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Beit Hail Festival, which runs until July 29, is showcasing unique works which reflect the region’s rich historic archaeological legacy, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.

Featuring miniature representations of Saudi cities from the past, these creations transport visitors through time, highlighting the details of daily life and the beauty of historic architecture.

Artist and craft trainer Abdullah Al-Khazam, a native of Hail, has presented a clay model of the ancient commercial area of Hail city at the event.

The model has attracted the attention of thousands of visitors and illustrates the techniques used to craft such works, enriching the festival’s depiction of the Kingdom’s heritage.

Al-Khazam based the model on historic sources, using precise measurements and conducting field visits. He also consulted historians, researchers, and elderly residents for accuracy.

The model features key landmarks, including Barzan Palace, a mosque, the commercial square, and various government offices, the SPA added.

Built with traditional materials such as clay and palm trunks, the model uses classic construction techniques and incorporates period ornaments and engravings, effectively recreating the city center of the past.

Topics: Beit Hail Festival Abdullah Al-Khazam

Related

Beit Hail Festival showcases regional heritage, attracts tourists
Saudi Arabia
Beit Hail Festival showcases regional heritage, attracts tourists
Festival highlights include a Hijazi village exhibit, alongside live demonstrations of traditional crafts. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Beit Hail festival attracts over 68,000 visitors

The UK’s longest-running Arab arts festival returns 

The UK’s longest-running Arab arts festival returns 
Updated 14 July 2025
Jasmine Bager
Follow

The UK’s longest-running Arab arts festival returns 

The UK’s longest-running Arab arts festival returns 
Updated 14 July 2025
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival, or LAAF, the UK’s longest-running annual celebration of Arab arts and culture, returns this month with a theme that feels both timely and timeless: “Nostalgia.”

Now two decades in, the festival has grown from grassroots beginnings into an internationally recognized celebration.

Running through to July 20, this year’s program explores how memory, heritage and longing shape artistic expression across the Arab world and its diasporas. 

The dynamic, bilingual line-up spans film, music, literature, performance, food and family activities — all underscored by deeper reflections on identity, loss and cultural continuity.

Arab News spoke with Taher Qassim, originally from Yemen, who founded LAAF in 1998 as a community-led effort to foster cultural pride and preserve Arab identity in Liverpool.

“The theme of ‘nostalgia’ is a reflection of both how far we’ve come and where we began,” Qassim said. “Twenty-three years ago, we set out on a path that was uncertain but filled with excitement and purpose. We knew we wanted to create something that represented the Yemeni and Arab presence in Liverpool, but we didn’t yet know how to express it.”

What began as a handful of cultural activations has since evolved into a platform for Arab artists. “From those humble beginnings … the festival began to blossom,” he said. “Today, we proudly offer a platform to artists from across the Arab world, Europe, the US, and beyond — something we could only have dreamed of.”

Two events stand out for him: ‘Arabs Are Not Funny’ and ‘The Book of Sanaa.’ The former, he says, “directly challenges the long-held stereotype that Arabs lack a sense of humor. It’s refreshing, bold and liberating — exactly what the festival stands for.”

The latter brings together literature, poetry, food, and a model of Yemen’s historic capital.

“The richness of this event would’ve felt like a fantasy to us two decades ago. Now, it’s a reality — something we’ve made possible through years of dedication and community.”

Qassim, who was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2008 for services to community cohesion, handed over the festival’s leadership to his daughter, Afrah, who now steers LAAF with the same vision and care.

Today, LAAF is no longer seen solely as a festival for the Arab community. “That perception has shifted dramatically,” Qassim said. “People from all backgrounds and ages attend and engage. The festival has become a space for dialogue, curiosity and connection.” As he put it, “Conversations happen naturally — before, during and after events.”

One event he hopes visitors will not miss is the now-iconic “Family Day” at the Palm House in Sefton Park. “It’s become the signature event of the Liverpool Arab Arts Festival — our legacy day,” he said. “Families travel from across the UK, Europe, and even further afield to be part of it. The atmosphere is joyful, welcoming, and truly inclusive … a vibrant, heartwarming celebration of Arab culture at its best.”

Some events require tickets, but “Family Day” — an afternoon of music, crafts, performances and community — is the grand finale and free to all.

May Calamawy promotes Palestinian film’s North American run

May Calamawy promotes Palestinian film’s North American run
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News
Follow

May Calamawy promotes Palestinian film’s North American run

May Calamawy promotes Palestinian film’s North American run
Updated 13 July 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian Palestinian actress May Calamawy took to social media on Saturday to promote Palestinian film “To A Land Unknown.”

Distributed by Watermelon Pictures, the film is directed by Mahdi Fleifel and stars Angeliki Papoulia, Mahmoud Bakri, Manal Awad and Aram Sabbah.

Watermelon Pictures was co-founded by Alana Hadid. (File/Getty Images)

May Calamawy took to Instagram Stories to share news that “To A Land Unknown” is on a 40-screen cinema run in North America this month, including showings in New York, Houston and Vancouver.

“Reda and Chatila are two Palestinian cousins hustling their way through the underbelly of Athens pursuing their dream of making it to Germany. But as their hardship grows, so too does their desperation. When Chatila hatches a reckless all-or-nothing plan, it strains their bond and pushes the limits of what they will do for freedom,” the film’s logline reads.

The film was awarded the Silver Yusr Award December’s Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Watermelon Pictures was co-founded by Alana Hadid, the sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Hadid — along with brothers Badie Ali and Hamza Ali — co-founded Watermelon Pictures, a production company with a mission to create compelling, impactful stories that resonate with global audiences.

“I was honored to be asked to be the creative director of Watermelon Pictures. I think it’s not only a passion project for Hamza and Badie, but it is an opportunity for Palestinians to have a place to go to tell their stories … I get emotional about it. I think it’s just one of the most beautiful things that people have a place where they can put their stories. And we know that we have a safe place for that,” Hadid previously told Arab News.

For her part, Calamawy is known for her roles in US Netflix series “Ramy” and “Moon Knight” (2022), where she plays dual characters Layla El-Faouly  and the Scarlet Scarab.

She made headlines in late 2024 when almost all her scenes were cut from Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” with fans taking to social media to complain.

Her casting in the film was first announced in May 2023.

At the time, Deadline reported that Scott had cast Calamawy after a lengthy search, writing: “While many of the leading roles were straight offers, Scott wanted to do a similar search he did for the (Paul) Mescal part for the role that Calamawy ultimately landed.”

However, fans noticed that in the final cut, which hit cinemas in November, Calamawy is only seen in passing and she has no dialogue.

Topics: May Calamawy Palestine

Christie’s London to feature retrospective on Syrian artist Marwan

Christie’s London to feature retrospective on Syrian artist Marwan
Updated 14 July 2025
Saffiya Ansari
Follow

Christie’s London to feature retrospective on Syrian artist Marwan

Christie’s London to feature retrospective on Syrian artist Marwan
Updated 14 July 2025
Saffiya Ansari

DUBAI: Christie’s is poised to host a non-selling exhibition of work by late Syrian artist Marwan Kassab-Bachi, titled “Marwan: A Soul in Exile.”

Taking place from July 16- August 22, the show was curated by Ridha Moumni, chairman of Christie’s Middle East & Africa.

This retrospective exhibition will display more than 150 works on loan from museums, institutions and private collections in Europe and the Middle East. The exhibition traces the artist’s career, from his artistic beginnings in Syria to his prolific output in Germany, his adopted homeland, where he spent six decades of his life.

“I wanted to highlight the essential threads running through his career: from his iconic ‘Face Landscapes’ to the celebrated ‘Heads,’ his journey from Damascus to Germany, and the pivotal moments that shaped his legacy — including his major 1976 retrospective at Charlottenburg Schloss, which established his place in the German art scene,” Moumni told Arab News.

“Equally important is his enduring connection to Syria and the Arab world,” he added.

With paintings, works on paper, and editions from 1953 until 2014, this exhibition offers audiences in London the chance to explore the artist’s multi-disciplinary approach.  

“Over the past two years, our aim has been to introduce artists and artistic scenes to London that people here don’t often get to see. One of our deepest commitments is to highlight the richness of artists from the Arab world or of Arab heritage. Marwan embodies this mission beautifully: a towering figure from the Syrian diaspora, who built an extraordinary career in Germany, and had a big impact on modern portraiture,” Moumni said of Christie’s decision to spotlight the artist this summer.

In 1957, Marwan moved to Berlin and attended the Hochschule fur Bildende Kunste, graduating in 1963. The artist, who is referred to by his first name, joined a group of German expressionist painters that included Georg Baselitz and Eugen Schonebeck, but he retained his Syrian identity and engaged with social and political issues of the Middle East through his work. 

“For those who already know his work, I hope they uncover new depths — its poetic power, its meditations on exile, identity, and belonging. Above all, I hope visitors feel a true connection to Marwan’s work,” Moumni said.

 

Latest updates

Syrian forces to move on Druze city after deadly sectarian clashes
Syrian forces to move on Druze city after deadly sectarian clashes
Some airlines checking Boeing fuel switches after Air India crash
Some airlines checking Boeing fuel switches after Air India crash
Indonesia rescues 11 who swam for hours to survive boat capsize
Indonesia rescues 11 who swam for hours to survive boat capsize
Russia says it destroys 55 Ukrainian drones overnight, several people injured
Russia says it destroys 55 Ukrainian drones overnight, several people injured
Australia and China call for more dialogue, cooperation at leaders’ meeting
Australia and China call for more dialogue, cooperation at leaders’ meeting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.