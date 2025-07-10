Recipes for Success: Chef Tomlin George Graham offers advice and a tasty jerk chicken recipe 

DUBAI: Chef Tomlin George Graham began his career 16 years ago, but his love for cooking started long before that — at home in Jamaica. Graham was raised in a family where recipes and techniques were passed down through generations, and he discovered his passion for food early.

Graham’s career has taken him across the globe, from working for Carnival Cruise Line in the US to leading kitchens in Qatar and serving as a private chef to the governor general at King’s House in Jamaica. He also played a key role in opening a Jamaican restaurant in Qatar.

He is now based in the UAE, serving as head chef at Ting Irie, which has branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and bills itself as the country’s first Jamaican restaurant and lounge.

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?

Not following recipes in the proper order. The end results were always less than ideal, but, honestly, also quite amusing.

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

Taste frequently while cooking. It helps you understand how flavors are formed and will also help you become experienced at adjusting herb and spice amounts. Also, keep an open mind and soak up as much knowledge as you can from other cooks.

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?

Garlic. It’s rich and aromatic and it can be used in multiple forms — raw, sautéed, roasted, powdered or fermented — at different cooking stages.

What’s your favorite cuisine or dish to order?

I actually tend to dine out to find inspiration for my dishes. Exploring different cuisines keeps my palette fresh and can spark creative ideas in the kitchen. Japanese cuisine, in particular, is a treasure trove. The clean but complex flavors, the seasonal ingredients, the care in presentation… it always inspires me.

What’s your go-to dish if you must cook something quickly at home?

Fried chicken is a true delight. It hits all the right notes. It’s crispy, savory, juicy, and incredibly satisfying. The contrast between the crunchy, seasoned crust and the tender, flavorful meat is almost irresistible.

What customer behavior most annoys you?

I’m doing something I love, so I don’t usually get annoyed. However, customers being disrespectful or aggressive makes it harder for everyone to do their job. Customers who misunderstand their dietary restrictions can also be tricky to navigate. For instance, someone might say they’re a strict vegetarian, but then mention they eat fish — implying that they’re actually a pescatarian.

What’s your favorite dish to cook?

I have a few: Caribbean-style curried goat, jerk chicken and roasted fish. Each one carries unforgettable flavors, but also memories of home, family gatherings, the people I love and the moments we’ve shared together. For me, food is much more than nourishment; it’s a way of staying connected to my roots, my culture and the ones who matter the most. And that’s part of the reason why we also integrated those dishes into the Ting Irie menu.

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?

With any dish, it’s all about understanding the ingredients and how they work together. Once you get that, following the recipe becomes second nature. For me, pâté is challenging. It requires precise technique, delicate ingredients like liver or foie gras, and a time-consuming preparation process. Traditional pâtés often involve curing, baking and resting over several days.

As a head chef, what are you like? Are you a disciplinarian? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laid back?

I run my kitchen with discipline and intensity. I believe a kitchen, much like the military, relies on structure, clear communication and accountability. I might raise my voice when necessary — but it’s never out of ego; it’s to uphold standards and keep the team focused during high-pressure moments. There is a deep camaraderie that forms when you’re creating under pressure, and I make sure that passion and pride are always part of the process.

Chef Tomlin’s jerk chicken

Ingredients:

Whole chicken - 1500g

Pimento -20g

Scotch bonnet-10g

Cinnamon powder -5g

Ginger -15g

Fresh thyme-20g

Escallion-15g

Garlic-10g

White onion-10g

Soya sauce-10ml

Chicken spice -10g

White vinegar -15ml

Method:

Remove the tail from the chicken, then cut the chicken in half vertically, having the breast, wing, thigh and leg on each half.

Wash the chicken and set it aside

Measure all herbs and spice and set them aside

Wash the thyme, escallion, garlic, ginger, white, onion, scotch bonnet and add them all to a blender with 15g of pimento, 15g thyme, soya sauce, chicken spice, cinnamon and blend for 1 minute.

Add the blended mixture to the cut chicken and gently rub and marinate the chicken until it is fully coated (for the best taste, leave to marinate for at least 24 hours before cooking).

On the grill turn on medium heat, add the remaining 5g pimento, 5g thyme and add the chicken on grill for smoking. Close the grill and let the chicken smoke.

Turn the chicken every 15 minutes to ensure even cooking and prevent burning, until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Serve with sides of your choice.